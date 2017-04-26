Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ask Slashdot: Are Accurate Software Development Time Predictions a Myth?

New submitter DuroSoft writes: For myself and the vast majority of people I have talked to, this is the case. Any attempts we make to estimate the amount of time software development tasks will take inevitably end in folly. Do you find you can make accurate estimates, or is it really the case, as the author, DuroSoft Technologies' CTO/Co-CEO Sam Johnson, suggests via Hacker Noon, that "writing and maintaining code can be seen as a fundamentally chaotic activity, subject to sudden, unpredictable gotchas that take up an inordinate amount of time" and that therefore attempting to make predictions in the first place is itself a waste of our valuable time?

  • This always worked for me... (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Take your developer's estimate
    Increase that by 40%
    Double that

    It seems incredibly arbitrary, but I have learned that the 40% covers testing and implementation, while doubling the entire amount allows for the customer seeing the first result and _then_ telling you what they really want.

    Try it, you'll like it

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I recently had a client complain about a bill. I pointed out that I had gone only slightly over the high end of my estimate, and that "considering how difficult it is to estimate these things, I am quite pleased with myself for getting as close as I did."

      Nothing like a bit of arrogance to get them to shut up and just pay the goddamned bill already.

      CAPTCHA: crumbs

    • That's similar to what I've experienced and seen reported in studies. When I say "10 hours", that really means "10 times X hours", but that X factor is relatively consistent. Each of my teammates are similar - they are always wrong, but normally by the same multiplier each time.

      Developers tend to be reasonably good at estimating the RELATIVE amount of work, they can say "job A will probably take twice as long as job B". This assumes the work is broken down into pieces small enough to estimate. What they ten

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vlad30 ( 44644 )
        Developer’s and programmers have relatively poor time estimation skills. The one thing that makes them good is focus and getting lost in a problem often getting lost in the work and waking from this extreme concentration days later not realising how much time has passed and only counting the final Eureka moment where the programming was quick. Then when asked next time for a expected time they estimate the perceived time of hours not days or weeks.

    • That's pretty close to what I've found too.
      Something that will take 2 days really takes a week. (2.5)
      Something that will take 2 weeks really takes a month. (Also 2.5)
      Even short projects seem to fit this 2.5 number where something that is suppose to take 2 hours generally takes half a day.
      The job itself actually only takes 2 hours but the debugging, testing, feature creep, and making it live always seems to more than double the time.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      HA. You have no experience in management obviously. Here's how I do it:

      Take the developer's estimate
      Tell them it's too long
      Halve it
      Tell the customer
      Project gets behind
      Start the death march (60+ hours for everyone but management, we have families!)
      Project gets behinder
      Customer is pissed, but doesn't really have any other options
      Project comes out OK, but is much later than even the original estimate that was halved
      Customer is happy, management is happy, engineers are disposable
      Go to Hawaii with my bonus!

  • Yes, inherently unpredictable, needs percentages (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @07:34PM (#54309525)

    Even with known and well understood languages/technologies/frameworks, you can and will run into glitches that can take days to complete something that was supposed to take hours - or even longer if the developers are not skilled in debugging and isolating problems!

    StackOverflow has helped the industry in this regard, because now a lot of times you can reduce some mysterious problem to a fifteen second StackOverflow search which instantly answers the issue. But not always, and there are always issues when actually programming any design that you can uncover hidden flaws and need to correct them.

    What I would love to see is some kind of approach that instead of a time estimate, gave a time along with a percentage of confidence. Two different tasks may seem to take about five hours, with one you are 90% sure it can be done in five hours, with another (like brand new code) it can be more of a 50% five hours. Then you could use this percentage to determine the actual areas of coding likely to cause schedule issues and monitor them more closely. The other nice benefit of this approach is that it factors in the actual developer understanding and abilities more than just a straight hour estimate. Maybe you even put a cap on how high a confidence level a developer is allowed to give until they have met given estimates a number of times already...

    Coding is a chaotic system, yes, but it's not like it's fully chaotic, and there are patterns within the chaos I think you could determine over time.

    • This:
      I always provide my managers with confidence interval estimated times
      50% 10 days (assumes *nothing* goes wrong, no interruptions, and high code reuse)
      90% 15 days (assumes no catastrophic issues, no interruptions > 2 hours and only 5 of them, moderate code reuse)
      100% 55 days (the wheels fell off, severe schedule impacts of interruptions non stop, no code reuse)

      My boss laughed at my 100% estimate until it actually happened.
      A lead dev (who could be counted on for sound advice delivered in a belittling

  • Give your favourite band a year, and you can expect a decent new album. But an album can be recorded in 60 minutes. Software development usually falls in between, you need something more than the baseline (which has zero features), but you never get a masterpiece.

  • ...estimates of resource requirements (including time and budget) for software projects.

    However, making estimates of Resource Requirements that will be acceptable to Management...that's impossible. It's amazing how so many people who've never tried can make such ignorant demands...and think they're being "fair."

    I've done many project plans for clients, and when I give them the results, they always bitch. But, when the project is actually delivered, they finally agree that I was right in the first place.

    • I've done many project plans for clients, and when I give them the results, they always bitch.

      Oh man this 1000 times, but in my case it usually tends to be management that does this. They ask for an estimate for something, you tell them 100 hours, they say that's crazy and change it to 40. Then when you end up getting it done in 80 (which is better than the original estimate), they complain about it taking twice as long as it what they budgeted. This appears to be pretty common, it's not just a single organization I've been at that is guilty of this (of course someone on here will say maybe the p

      • Yes, this. Good management knows that you know your trade and accepts your estimates. Bad management thinks they know better and try to negotiate on estimates.

        Over the years I've found that feature development, particularly adding to existing systems, will get better estimates if we're allowed a spike to review the affected areas up front - this is when you discover unexpected dependencies or just sheer awful spaghetti. When you're not allowed to do this up front is when you come across the unexpected gotch

      • My gripe though is that if you already have a number in mind, why bother asking me to provide an estimate?

        It's just a simple bargaining tactic. It works really well on non-intellectuals. First they need to find out what you think is a reasonable amount of time so they can make you feel bad about it. They have no idea what a reasonable amount of time for the task actually is but they'll vehemently insist that it's less than 50% of whatever you tell them.

        The idea of course is that it'll put you on your back foot, then they'll be able to make any demands they want of you about extra features or lower prices lat

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vlad30 ( 44644 )
        A sign seen in some work practices Speed, Quality, Low Price you can only have 2, choose wisely.

        Yes when clients and managers choose often it speed and low price in the preparation then demand quality at which point the speed disappears. to maintain the price which rises anyway due to the extra time cost but this isn't passed on leading to failure.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      I've done many project plans for clients, and when I give them the results, they always bitch. But, when the project is actually delivered, they finally agree that I was right in the first place. After that, it gets easier...[with] THOSE clients.

      Indeed. Many PHB's have to learn the hard way:

      "Who knew healthcare would be so difficult?"
           

  • Like any "process" you can do better but a couple of things have to be true...

    1. You had better KNOW what your development process IS (not what you document, or what you want but what it actually IS). Until you know how you develop, test and deliver software from start to end, there is no way you can estimate how long it will take accurately.

    2. You need to develop a method of coming up with your educated guesses that is repeatable. The process must allow you to estimate every step of your development pr

  • If you can't estimate the cost of your product... any product... you won't stay in business very long. Will you get the estimate right every time? No. But having a plan that changes, is better than no plan at all. With experience I've gotten better at estimating software. Put thought into it. Your job depends on it. No investors will support a venture without some business plan, and business plans depend on cost. We'd all be destitute if we blindly handed over cash without asking for estimates.

  • Yes.

    The title is one of the few instances where Betteridge [wikipedia.org] is wrong.

  • depends on quality of inputs (Score:3)

    by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @07:48PM (#54309629)
    Quality of prediction comes down to quality of the information fed into making the prediction. Given all information up front with good BA work up front and requirements and scope that don't change I can generally provide good predictions that are close or that even come in under budget for our projects (good predictions always have some buffer built in for staff and technical problems).

  • Until an even somewhat accurate time is reflected in with the estimated time remaining progress bars there can be no hope for predictions of software development times.

  • But file copy time predictions are a myth also. Seems to go with the territory.

  • I'm able to estimate fairly well how long something will take for me, but with a bunch of proviso.

    • The code I'm asked to modify is written in more or less a sane way.
    • The specifications are relatively complete.
    • The interfaces are relatively "orthogonal"; meaning things are relatively consistent from page to page.
    • The specifications are not subject to random changes by project management, by product managers, by business people, by the CEO or his brother Bob, or at the whims of some QA person who can't read a s

  • Not just software. (Score:3)

    by AnotherBlackHat ( 265897 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @07:57PM (#54309673) Homepage

    Performance predictions have an optimistic bias.
    It's known as the planning fallacy [wikipedia.org]
    It amazes me how people who should really know better fall for this.
    For example, if the last time you did it, it took 3 weeks, a good prediction is that this time it's going to take 3 weeks.
    Yet most people will predict less than 3 weeks - even if you point out the planning fallacy to them before hand.
    I can almost here the rationalizing; "It's not going to take 3 weeks again, because we aren't going to make the same mistakes again."

    But it's far, far, worse than just an inability to predict accurately.
    Frequently schedules are determined by need rather than reality. As in, we need this done by Tuesday - make the schedule accordingly.

  • I write embedded software. I always run into hardware issues, some of which can take weeks to prove it's the hardware, not the software. There's no way to predict that kind of thing.

    My claim to fame was an Intel Ethernet chip that came out in 90/91. It had a bug, I found a workaround. I sent a bug report to Intel, it was in errata for the chip. 3-4 years later I was introduced to Linux. Out of curiousity I looked into the driver for this chip, they had my workaround line for line.

    The problem? Y
  • Estimate 4 weeks for the job. Then:

    Finish in 3 weeks: "it was an easy project after all! Your estimate cheated us"

    Finish in 5 weeks: "you're a crappy engineer! you cheated us by pretending you could do the job"

    Finish in 4 weeks: "that's suspicious! you obviously finished early and then goofed off. You cheated us"

    Moral: you can say how many or how long but never both! Or: it'll take between 2 weeks and 2 months, depending.

  • What he wrote:

    UPDATE: as a direct result of "the views espoused in my engineering article on Medium" I have been terminated from my contracting position at my current employer.

    What's he's hoping people read:

    UPDATE: solely as a result of "the views espoused in my engineering article on Medium" I have been terminated from my contracting position at my current employer.

    Unfortunately, version 1.0 typically falls under the thick veil of he said, she said.

    Here's the exact point where he wanders off into the weeds

  • TFA has an update suggesting the author got fired for writing it

    UPDATE: as a direct result of “the views espoused in my engineering article on Medium” I have been terminated from my contracting position at my current employer. Still figuring out what my rights are in this sort of situation so any guidance, advice or employment offers are appreciated. I will be adding a GoFundMe link and a more detailed postmortem shortly.

  • https://www.joelonsoftware.com... [joelonsoftware.com]

    This is one of his blog posts that is almost an infomercial for his product, but he does describe the concept well enough that you could roll your own if you wanted to.

  • As lead video game tester at Accolade/infogrames/Atari (same company, different owners, multiple personality disorder), I was responsible for getting ten titles through QA. The schedule set by the producer, developer and marketing teams were always based on milestone bonuses. Everyone got a little something extra in their paycheck if the schedule estimate was accurate. As a lead tester I got no bonuses and cared less about anyone else's bonuses. I typically added six weeks (+/- two weeks) to the schedule es
  • One incredibly smart person told me early on in my career, to take my best estimate and double it. Over the years, I've found that this estimate is usually closer to the truth, than the "best estimate" that I doubled.

  • Remember Hofstadter's Law: It always takes longer than you expect, even when you take into account Hofstadter's Law.

  • Time estimates and naming: the two hardest problems in CS. Why? Because they both require the most human thought and no clear right or wrong answers.

  • The solution (Score:3)

    by Kazoo the Clown ( 644526 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @08:45PM (#54309959)
    The solution is not to *impose* a schedule, but let the developers who are going to do the work make the estimate, and don't argue their estimate down. Others who have suggested multiplying by some factor might be a good idea as well-- but unless the developer has his own credibility on the line for the estimate, he won't put in the extra work to try to make up for a schedule overrun.

  • If the problem is well-defined and the developers have worked on similar projects before, they can probably give fairly accurate estimates on how long it will take. Mostly with mid-sized projects, I've found, because any delay is disproportionately large in a tiny project, and large projects are more likely to have significant managerial interference after the project goals were supposed to be set in stone.

    If you're looking as something novel, then estimating the required time becomes more of a dark art.

  • they are.

  • I used Function Point Analysis weighted for web based applications. But this presupposes there will be no major increase in scope, or increase or decrease in staffing. It also worked well when I had close contact with customers and could understand their needs directly.

    In fact as soon as I saw velocity in the Agile, or related, Scientific Software Management practice I immediately "got it". One number to calibrate on to embody a host of factors internal and external and measure complexity.

    The problem comes

