Ask Slashdot: Are Accurate Software Development Time Predictions a Myth? (medium.com) 96
New submitter DuroSoft writes: For myself and the vast majority of people I have talked to, this is the case. Any attempts we make to estimate the amount of time software development tasks will take inevitably end in folly. Do you find you can make accurate estimates, or is it really the case, as the author, DuroSoft Technologies' CTO/Co-CEO Sam Johnson, suggests via Hacker Noon, that "writing and maintaining code can be seen as a fundamentally chaotic activity, subject to sudden, unpredictable gotchas that take up an inordinate amount of time" and that therefore attempting to make predictions in the first place is itself a waste of our valuable time?
With clear, unchanging specifications on what is being built, than sane timelines can be given. When it's "smile and figure it out", than the timeline too is variable co
If software development was "chaotic", then it would be overestimated as often as underestimated. But that isn't true. Overruns are way more common.
Here's a way to get better estimates: Instead of asking Bob "How long will it take for you to complete this?", ask Fred "How long will it take Bob to complete this?". By asking a 3rd party, you take away the hubris factor.
That doesn't work either, unless Bob is familiar with all the details of what need to be done, in which case your just as likely for it to be a "how long bob thinks it will take him" kind of answer.
I have literally seen estimates of "two days" to write a firmware device driver for a network card from a manager that regularly wrote code. In the end the guy that ended up doing it spent close to a year before it reached the level of "just works"
This always worked for me... (Score:4, Interesting)
Take your developer's estimate
Increase that by 40%
Double that
It seems incredibly arbitrary, but I have learned that the 40% covers testing and implementation, while doubling the entire amount allows for the customer seeing the first result and _then_ telling you what they really want.
Try it, you'll like it
Back in the old days, we would simply tell our managers; "We will make it and then, we will tell you how long it takes".
I recently had a client complain about a bill. I pointed out that I had gone only slightly over the high end of my estimate, and that "considering how difficult it is to estimate these things, I am quite pleased with myself for getting as close as I did."
Nothing like a bit of arrogance to get them to shut up and just pay the goddamned bill already.
Each dev consistently off by a constant factor (Score:3)
That's similar to what I've experienced and seen reported in studies. When I say "10 hours", that really means "10 times X hours", but that X factor is relatively consistent. Each of my teammates are similar - they are always wrong, but normally by the same multiplier each time.
Developers tend to be reasonably good at estimating the RELATIVE amount of work, they can say "job A will probably take twice as long as job B". This assumes the work is broken down into pieces small enough to estimate. What they ten
That's pretty close to what I've found too.
Something that will take 2 days really takes a week. (2.5)
Something that will take 2 weeks really takes a month. (Also 2.5)
Even short projects seem to fit this 2.5 number where something that is suppose to take 2 hours generally takes half a day.
The job itself actually only takes 2 hours but the debugging, testing, feature creep, and making it live always seems to more than double the time.
HA. You have no experience in management obviously. Here's how I do it:
Take the developer's estimate
Tell them it's too long
Halve it
Tell the customer
Project gets behind
Start the death march (60+ hours for everyone but management, we have families!)
Project gets behinder
Customer is pissed, but doesn't really have any other options
Project comes out OK, but is much later than even the original estimate that was halved
Customer is happy, management is happy, engineers are disposable
Go to Hawaii with my bonus!
I use "double it and add 30".
The nice thing about this rule of thumb is it also works pretty good for converting Celsius to Fahrenheit.
Yip, generally it's easy to make an estimate for a clear specification. But, customers rarely know what they REALLY want until they see something in production. This is a very common problem. I don't know any easy solution to that: mind-reading machines don't exist.
One partial solution is for the technical analyst to become a domain expert first. But obviously this is often not pract
the Mythical Man Month (Score:2)
engineering estimates in the future (Score:2)
Mr Scott, have you always multiplied your engineering estimates by a factor of four? [youtube.com]
Oh, laddy, you got a lot to learn! [youtube.com]
Yes, inherently unpredictable, needs percentages (Score:3)
Even with known and well understood languages/technologies/frameworks, you can and will run into glitches that can take days to complete something that was supposed to take hours - or even longer if the developers are not skilled in debugging and isolating problems!
StackOverflow has helped the industry in this regard, because now a lot of times you can reduce some mysterious problem to a fifteen second StackOverflow search which instantly answers the issue. But not always, and there are always issues when actually programming any design that you can uncover hidden flaws and need to correct them.
What I would love to see is some kind of approach that instead of a time estimate, gave a time along with a percentage of confidence. Two different tasks may seem to take about five hours, with one you are 90% sure it can be done in five hours, with another (like brand new code) it can be more of a 50% five hours. Then you could use this percentage to determine the actual areas of coding likely to cause schedule issues and monitor them more closely. The other nice benefit of this approach is that it factors in the actual developer understanding and abilities more than just a straight hour estimate. Maybe you even put a cap on how high a confidence level a developer is allowed to give until they have met given estimates a number of times already...
Coding is a chaotic system, yes, but it's not like it's fully chaotic, and there are patterns within the chaos I think you could determine over time.
This:
I always provide my managers with confidence interval estimated times
50% 10 days (assumes *nothing* goes wrong, no interruptions, and high code reuse)
90% 15 days (assumes no catastrophic issues, no interruptions > 2 hours and only 5 of them, moderate code reuse)
100% 55 days (the wheels fell off, severe schedule impacts of interruptions non stop, no code reuse)
My boss laughed at my 100% estimate until it actually happened.
A lead dev (who could be counted on for sound advice delivered in a belittling
I always provide my managers with confidence interval estimated times
That is a great idea - I did the same thing years ago at a past employer - sadly the manager knew not what to make of it, so I only did it once. It was more accurate than the "real" numbers then ended up going with.
But I think giving a range of timeframes with percentages is probably the best way to go, if you have to give estimates at all...
That's pretty interesting - I had heard about Fogbugs for years even before StackOverflow but had never used it.
Clocking in and out of a task is annoying, but if you make it easy enough it is not too bad.
Sadly one of the main systems I use at the moment is the execrable TFS, with no change the company will switch from it.
It's:
a) Betteridge's law of headlines.
b) not a headline per se.
Like any creative activity (Score:1)
I Have No Trouble Making Accurate and Precise... (Score:3)
...estimates of resource requirements (including time and budget) for software projects.
However, making estimates of Resource Requirements that will be acceptable to Management...that's impossible. It's amazing how so many people who've never tried can make such ignorant demands...and think they're being "fair."
I've done many project plans for clients, and when I give them the results, they always bitch. But, when the project is actually delivered, they finally agree that I was right in the first place. After that, it gets easier...which THOSE clients.
Fortunately, I'm now retired, and no longer have to suffer these dolts. And, MY projects are quickies that work within a few days, and I love to tenderly "evolve them" over multiple successive iterations, adding new features as I go. My latest one is about 15 generations into development, and I may bring it to market if I can find a suitable partner. It's a novel approach to easily-recovered 100% daily computer backups. it's a much more practical methodology that doesn't require prescience before the first build is done to know every detail about the final product...it naturally evolves.
I've done many project plans for clients, and when I give them the results, they always bitch.
Oh man this 1000 times, but in my case it usually tends to be management that does this. They ask for an estimate for something, you tell them 100 hours, they say that's crazy and change it to 40. Then when you end up getting it done in 80 (which is better than the original estimate), they complain about it taking twice as long as it what they budgeted. This appears to be pretty common, it's not just a single organization I've been at that is guilty of this (of course someone on here will say maybe the p
Re:I Have No Trouble Making Accurate and Precise.. (Score:4)
Yes, this. Good management knows that you know your trade and accepts your estimates. Bad management thinks they know better and try to negotiate on estimates.
Over the years I've found that feature development, particularly adding to existing systems, will get better estimates if we're allowed a spike to review the affected areas up front - this is when you discover unexpected dependencies or just sheer awful spaghetti. When you're not allowed to do this up front is when you come across the unexpected gotchas that blow out the best estimate you could provide at the time.
My gripe though is that if you already have a number in mind, why bother asking me to provide an estimate?
It's just a simple bargaining tactic. It works really well on non-intellectuals. First they need to find out what you think is a reasonable amount of time so they can make you feel bad about it. They have no idea what a reasonable amount of time for the task actually is but they'll vehemently insist that it's less than 50% of whatever you tell them.
The idea of course is that it'll put you on your back foot, then they'll be able to make any demands they want of you about extra features or lower prices lat
Yes when clients and managers choose often it speed and low price in the preparation then demand quality at which point the speed disappears. to maintain the price which rises anyway due to the extra time cost but this isn't passed on leading to failure.
I run into the same problem. The funny thing is my manager knows my estimates are off. My manager told me once that when I give him an estimate, he takes it and multiplies it by 2.5 so a 2 day projects becomes one week and a one week project becomes one month. The problem with this is if I give him a realistic estimate, he multiplies it by 2.5 and balks so I'm stuck basically giving him low ball estimates with us both knowing it will really take 2.5 times longer. So in a weird way, My estimate is actual
Indeed. Many PHB's have to learn the hard way:
"Who knew healthcare would be so difficult?"
You can get close, but it isn't easy (Score:2)
Like any "process" you can do better but a couple of things have to be true...
1. You had better KNOW what your development process IS (not what you document, or what you want but what it actually IS). Until you know how you develop, test and deliver software from start to end, there is no way you can estimate how long it will take accurately.
2. You need to develop a method of coming up with your educated guesses that is repeatable. The process must allow you to estimate every step of your development pr
uhm, maybe you shouldn't develop with a laptop then. Or, shocker.. remote login to a real workstation from the MacBook...
Without estimation, we don't how much it will cost (Score:1)
Valid Exception to Betteridge (Score:2)
Yes.
The title is one of the few instances where Betteridge [wikipedia.org] is wrong.
depends on quality of inputs (Score:3)
Progress Bars (Score:2)
Until an even somewhat accurate time is reflected in with the estimated time remaining progress bars there can be no hope for predictions of software development times.
Yeah sure (Score:1)
But file copy time predictions are a myth also. Seems to go with the territory.
Sorta, but... (Score:2)
I'm able to estimate fairly well how long something will take for me, but with a bunch of proviso.
Not just software. (Score:3)
Performance predictions have an optimistic bias.
It's known as the planning fallacy [wikipedia.org]
It amazes me how people who should really know better fall for this.
For example, if the last time you did it, it took 3 weeks, a good prediction is that this time it's going to take 3 weeks.
Yet most people will predict less than 3 weeks - even if you point out the planning fallacy to them before hand.
I can almost here the rationalizing; "It's not going to take 3 weeks again, because we aren't going to make the same mistakes again."
But it's far, far, worse than just an inability to predict accurately.
Frequently schedules are determined by need rather than reality. As in, we need this done by Tuesday - make the schedule accordingly.
The hardware is the problem (Score:2)
My claim to fame was an Intel Ethernet chip that came out in 90/91. It had a bug, I found a workaround. I sent a bug report to Intel, it was in errata for the chip. 3-4 years later I was introduced to Linux. Out of curiousity I looked into the driver for this chip, they had my workaround line for line.
The problem? Y
catch-22 (Score:1)
Finish in 3 weeks: "it was an easy project after all! Your estimate cheated us"
Finish in 5 weeks: "you're a crappy engineer! you cheated us by pretending you could do the job"
Finish in 4 weeks: "that's suspicious! you obviously finished early and then goofed off. You cheated us"
Moral: you can say how many or how long but never both! Or: it'll take between 2 weeks and 2 months, depending.
preexisting malaise (Score:3)
What he wrote:
What's he's hoping people read:
Unfortunately, version 1.0 typically falls under the thick veil of he said, she said.
Here's the exact point where he wanders off into the weeds:
It doesn't take a 4-Sigmund review to spot the out-of-school litigation here. No one in a state of conflict appreciates the lateral spread of subtext.
I know estimation is often used as a management bully club, and I've had some pretty dark thoughts about some indivisuals who have chosen to behave that way, but sorry, I'm just not feeling the sympathy in this instance.
Fired (Score:2)
TFA has an update suggesting the author got fired for writing it
UPDATE: as a direct result of “the views espoused in my engineering article on Medium” I have been terminated from my contracting position at my current employer. Still figuring out what my rights are in this sort of situation so any guidance, advice or employment offers are appreciated. I will be adding a GoFundMe link and a more detailed postmortem shortly.
Solved problem (Score:2)
https://www.joelonsoftware.com... [joelonsoftware.com]
This is one of his blog posts that is almost an infomercial for his product, but he does describe the concept well enough that you could roll your own if you wanted to.
Add six weeks six weeks (+/- two weeks)... (Score:2)
I've gotten better over time (Score:1)
Hofstadter's Law (Score:2)
Remember Hofstadter's Law: It always takes longer than you expect, even when you take into account Hofstadter's Law.
Time guess-timates (Score:1)
Time estimates and naming: the two hardest problems in CS. Why? Because they both require the most human thought and no clear right or wrong answers.
Neither of them are actually CS problems.
The solution (Score:3)
Scheduling - It depends! (Score:2)
If the problem is well-defined and the developers have worked on similar projects before, they can probably give fairly accurate estimates on how long it will take. Mostly with mid-sized projects, I've found, because any delay is disproportionately large in a tiny project, and large projects are more likely to have significant managerial interference after the project goals were supposed to be set in stone.
If you're looking as something novel, then estimating the required time becomes more of a dark art.
Exactly. An Android developer might know something is 'easy', but forget that it's only easy due to a new API that came out 3 years ago, but is STILL 1 or 2 versions ahead of the minimum version of Android for which the customer demands compatibility. Sometimes, it might be merely 'hard' to achieve something with an older version (ex: pdf-rendering, which didn't exist as an Android API until Lollipop). In other cases, it might be borderline-impossible to achieve with older versions... for example, low-laten
Yes (Score:2)
I've made some fairly good predictions (Score:2)
I used Function Point Analysis weighted for web based applications. But this presupposes there will be no major increase in scope, or increase or decrease in staffing. It also worked well when I had close contact with customers and could understand their needs directly.
In fact as soon as I saw velocity in the Agile, or related, Scientific Software Management practice I immediately "got it". One number to calibrate on to embody a host of factors internal and external and measure complexity.
The problem comes
Estimating (Score:1)
OP fired because of this article (Score:1)
TLDR: lost my job for writing this article
you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/lost-... [gofundme.com]
While I list my title online as the CTO of DuroSoft Technologies, I am a part-time graduate student, and the vast majority of my income comes from a contracting position I (until just now) held at a popular SaaS company. I am not going to leak the name of this company, and I would politely ask people who reply to this thread not to speculate about about which company this might be, or otherwise
I DONT CARE (Score:2)
MAKE IT HAPPEN signed your PHB.
Just always promise the world to the client and it will magically get done without input from the team of course.