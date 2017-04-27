Ask Slashdot: What Are Your Favorite Books On Entrepreneurship? 22
An anonymous reader writes: There are excellent well-known books like Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson and Shoe Dog by Phil Knight, but I find some of the lesser-known books about tech entrepreneurship very interesting, like A Triumph of Genius about Edwin Land of Polaroid or Riding the Runaway Horse about An Wang of Wang Laboratories. Also, there's Fast Forward by Lardner about VHS/Betamax. What books regarding entrepreneurship would Slashdotters recommend?
Re: (Score:2)
Completely relevant recent XKCD: https://xkcd.com/1827/ [xkcd.com] (Survivorship Bias)
i.e. there's plenty of people that have done the same initial things as anyone who wrote these books and didn't get lucky. You might as well read a book on how someone won the lottery.
Well obviously there's only one answer (Score:2)
Trump: Art of the Deal
Rework (Score:2)
Rework by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson of 37 Signals.
From The Fiction Shelf (Score:1)
"Cryptonomicon" and "The First $20 Million Is Always The Hardest".
Skip the movie version of "The First $20 Million" and read the friggin' book. Everyone in the know says that it is a thinly-disguised back story of Java.
"Cryptonomicon" is the art life has tried to imitate for the last 18 years. Sadly, there is not a real stash of Nazi gold with which to build a new currency.
Space Merchants (Score:2)
Where the Wild Things Are (Score:2)
Being an entrepreneur is about being willing to fail, and recovering after you realize you made a mistake.
Re: The classics (Score:2)
Don't read a book (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't read a book. Go start a business. "Entrepreneurship" books are largely useless, in my opinion (as a successful entrepreneur).
While I can definitely respect the sentiment, I also like to do a bit of research on things before jumping in. Talking with entrepreneurs (both those are/were successful and those who weren't), I did like The Opportunity Analysis Canvas as a way to help one see the opportunity in the first place (something with which I continually struggle).
My Favorite (Score:2)
That's easy... (Score:2)
Freakonomics by Dubner and Levitt. Assuming you already know the mechanics of being in business, the most important lesson you need to know is that people respond to incentives, but they rarely respond in the way you anticipated.
I can't imagine why anyone would want to emulate Steve Jobs. He died because he believed in woo-woo quack cures. I realise that denying reality is valued in the entrepreneur business, but surely that's why you should stand out.