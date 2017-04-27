Ask Slashdot: What Are Your Favorite Books On Entrepreneurship? 11
An anonymous reader writes: There are excellent well-known books like Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson and Shoe Dog by Phil Knight, but I find some of the lesser-known books about tech entrepreneurship very interesting, like A Triumph of Genius about Edwin Land of Polaroid or Riding the Runaway Horse about An Wang of Wang Laboratories. Also, there's Fast Forward by Lardner about VHS/Betamax. What books regarding entrepreneurship would Slashdotters recommend?
Well obviously there's only one answer (Score:2)
Trump: Art of the Deal
Rework (Score:2)
Rework by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson of 37 Signals.
From The Fiction Shelf (Score:1)
"Cryptonomicon" and "The First $20 Million Is Always The Hardest".
Skip the movie version of "The First $20 Million" and read the friggin' book. Everyone in the know says that it is a thinly-disguised back story of Java.
"Cryptonomicon" is the art life has tried to imitate for the last 18 years. Sadly, there is not a real stash of Nazi gold with which to build a new currency.
Space Merchants (Score:2)