Ask Slashdot: Could We Build A Global Wireless Mesh Network? 34
An anonymous reader wants to start a grassroots effort to build a self-organizing global radio mesh network where every device can communicate with every other device -- and without any central authority. There is nothing in the rules of mathematics or laws of physics that prevents such a system. But how would you break the problem up so it could be crowdfunded and sourced? How would you build the radios? And what about government spectrum rules... How would you persuade governments to allow for the use of say, 1%, of the spectrum for an unlicensed mesh experiment? In the U.S. it would probably take an Act of Congress to overrule the FCC but a grassroots effort with potential for major technology advances backed by celebrity scientists might be enough to tilt the issue but would there be enough motivation?
Is this feasible? Would it amass enough volunteers, advocates, and enthusiastic users? Would it become a glorious example of geeks uniting the world -- or a doomed fantasy with no practical applications. Leave your best thoughts in the comments. Could we build a global wireless mesh network?
You mean like Freifunk? (Score:3)
https://freifunk.net/en/what-i... [freifunk.net]
The problem would be establishing trunks to carry enough traffic to make it worthwhile, or figuring out a way to distribute the traffic over many links so as to (again) make it worthwhile. I think streaming would be hard. And of course it would be an ecosystem, in which bad things could grow, just like the net is now. You have to solve the problem of DDoS to make this work, I think, and I don't know of anybody who has any idea how to solve that problem.
Re: (Score:2)
No.
The death penalty is public torture and it does not stop murder.
I think we all want a "shadow" internet that includes all the features of the current one except that it would be off limits to monetization.
I don't think meshing is worth even grass root support because it would quickly become contaminated and pwned by retail.
Betteridge (Score:2)
I live in Australia, you insensitive drongo!
Re: (Score:3)
Indeed, all these mesh network fanatic seem to forget that outside the densely populated cities where they live there are vast sparsely populated areas. How does your mesh network reach those areas without being prohibitively expensive?
Even within densely populated areas, the technology doesn't scale well. This only works well at a very specific device density. Field testing has shown that much above or below this density, the performance of the system becomes badly sub-optimal.
It should also be noted that at no density is the technology performance competitive with hardwired providers. This is because as the density goes up, you need more and more primary gateway routers to keep the link latency and link saturation down. This turns out t
Re: (Score:3)
Spanning oceans was the first thing I thought of.
Re: (Score:2)
I live in America and only say "drongo" in the arvo.
I lie.
I must Google, "drongo [wikipedia.org]."
Anything like this would have to be guerrilla net (Score:1)
There is no business (ie. government) that would allow this to happen. Period...
Even if you somehow managed to get it started, it will be regulated away. I mean you can't have people doing their own thing, doing it cheaply, and helping others. That's the devil's work!
Re: Cryptocurrencies make it plausible (Score:2)
Just so we understand each other...
Are you proposing that various entities pay small amounts for their little connections to larger entities with larger connections, which in-turn pay to connect to even larger entities to interconnect them all?
Isn't that what we have now? Last time I looked at traceroute results, I connected via inexpensive residential link to inexpensive residential ISP, who connected to regional ISP, who connected to backbone provider, who connected to another regional ISP, who connected
That is not a technological problem. (Score:1)
You need to convince or persuade a lot of people. That is what makes this a hard problem. Geeks and nerds aren't particularly great at convincing or persuading people, but they're the people who would have to do it, because they're the kind of people who would want a global wireless mesh network. I know I've thought about it. Who hasn't?
Routing (Score:2)
IPv6 addresses are allegedly distributed in a way that reduces the routing table bloat seen in IPv4. With no central authority, how do you manage that?
Storage and processing are both getting cheaper sorta fast-ish, so it may be practical now or in the near future to have a routing table with 2^36 entities (or whatever) and 3 or 4 entries per entity. But how do you pass it around? If my westbound link goes down, I'm no longer the fastest relay to half of the world from a not-trivial portion of my region.
Re: Routing (Score:2)
Routing was the first problem that came to my mind too. An unreliable network requires a fast routing protocol, but fast routing protocols are very traffic-intensive for large networks. A large wireless mesh network would spend an inordinate amount of it's bandwidth just keeping converged.
That's before dealing with security/trust issues. It's already proving a problem on slow routing protocols as the recent Russian incident shows where relatively few people have to be trusted, it would be much worse with
A network for the rest of us (Score:2)
Once all that is done its POE to the roof and getting a dish network ready.
The laws of physics greatly restrict bandwidth (Score:2)
A very large mesh network *used* to be possible. Not so much anymore.
> There is nothing in the rules of mathematics or laws of physics that prevents such a system.
In fact there the laws of physics DO put some serious limitations on it, especially a true mesh network. In a nutshell, the frequencies that carry over distance and through walls have limited bandwidth, which must be shared by *everyone* who wants to use any kind of wireless communication. Frequencies above 10 Ghz have a lot of bandwidth, but
This is not a technical question (Score:2)
There are no laws of physics in the way.
We cannot agree on global declarations of human rights, property rights, units of measurement, or basically anything else.
So, no. We could not build a global mesh network. It's physically possible with technology from 10-15 years ago, but it is clearly impossible with the current political concept of "global."
Maybe and most likely no. (Score:1)
Routing tables would be fairly hard to figure out how to handle effectively, especially if each device in the mesh network could move around ( like if we were using a cell phone as a node in the network ). The routes would have to update extremely fast with extreme variability in each nodes transfer speeds,
First answer this question: (Score:2)
packet radio (Score:2)
You mean like packet radio [tapr.org]?