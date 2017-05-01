Slashdot Asks: Do You Still Use RSS? 150
Real Site Syndication, or RSS has been around for over a decade but it never really managed to lure regular web users (though maybe it wasn't built to serve everyone). So much so that even Google cited declining usage of Google Reader, at one time the most popular RSS reader service, as one of the two reasons for shutting down the service. With an increasingly number of people looking at Facebook and Twitter for news, we thought it would be a good time to ask the following question: Do you use any RSS reader app? If yes, do you think it is still a good way to keep track of the "new stuff" that your favorite sites publish?
Real Time Syndication, or RSS
How does Real Time Syndication become RSS? Should be RTS?
Yes, I use it, and It IS RSS (Score:3)
Only a professional cares, but Aaron Swartz named his product RSS, and it's still RSS.
I live in RSS (Rssowl) every morning. I get all the news I need and can make selective choices about which ones I read (Google News, for instance, posts a lot of Sports crap I couldn't care less about, so I can see the title and know it's not worth my time to click.
I'm dismayed by the number of sites that no longer provide RSS feeds (I'm looking at you, Daily Kos), and I'm disappointed that RSS aficionados are letting the
I mean I got this article through RSS (Score:4, Insightful)
I've never understood why people have gone away from it. It's the most effective way to track a ton of websites in entirety. I think of my RSS feed as my morning newspaper. I follow literally hundreds of websites, journals, and blogs using it, and I can churn through it all in maybe twenty minutes at my keyboard each day on inoreader.
I think of my RSS feed as my morning newspaper.
Well, there's your problem. The idea of starting your day with a cup of coffee and a broad sample of current events has gone the way of the dodo.
bullshit
He's actually quite right. Things like Facebook and Twitter and "following", even Google Now's page. It all tracks things you like and molds to an individuals viewpoint.
Most people ARE getting a very narrow view of the world now. Gone is the broad-spectrum news that people used to get. People tailormake their news to fit their specific world-view these days.
If news doesn't fit your ideology, you don't read it.
It has led to increased polarization in the political spectrum.
I follow literally hundreds of websites
... using it, and I can churn through it all in maybe twenty minutes
Then you don't really follow hundreds of websites, journals, and blogs.
I use outlook as my RSS reader
You admit that? on
/.? Geek card please.
This was me, until this morning. I aggregated all my RSS feeds on an igHome page with multiple tabs- but they appear to have blanked out my account over the weekend- I'm just seeing generic crap now. Not my RSS feeds.
Now I need to start all over again finding my feeds.
Yes, I do. (Score:5, Insightful)
I am in the exact same situation as the parent.
RSS also allows me check daily several scientific publications, including with a specific set of filters (through NASA ADS for example). With RSS, I have the control of what I see.
OTOH, Fesse-de-Bouc and Twitter have tendencies to hide what could interest me (or do experiments about my mood...)
Same boat here...I use RSS extensively as I do not have time to login to forums and scan headlines. The problem I am running into is finding a decent reader that is an actual Windows application and not some online website or phone app.
Of Course (Score:2)
Feedly (Score:1)
Use it every day
I came here through feedly. I changed to feedly because Google killed Google Reader. Inoreader! Let me try that. Without RSS I wouldn't be browsing the Internets.
The Old Reader (Score:1)
keeps me up to date with my webcomics and arXiv
RSS is great for the end user, but there is no practical way to profit from advertisement with it so the big boys are going to kill it.
I have access to hundreds of podcasts through RSS, and they work out the advertisement revenue through the podcast content itself, much like a radio broadcast. RSS is light weight and allows a server to serve up many clients, so it is suitable for lots of different things, as long as none of those things need you to profit off page views.
That's how I got here... (Score:2)
I use the Sage Plus plugin for Firefox, and the Feedburner link was how I got to this story.
The real question is, will anyone get here via PointCast?
Feedly is a godsend (Score:2)
RSS is far from dead.
Not since Google Reader folded. (Score:1)
RIP Google Reader.
Fuck you, Google.
iGoogle (Score:3)
When iGoogle went away, I whipped up a quick little Javascript that does essentially the same thing. My home page is a collection of RSS feeds. And yes, that's pretty much how I find all the news that I read.
I would love to see what you came up with if you don't mind sharing. Would like to be less dependent on other sites for my feeds.
Re: (Score:2)
See? I'm so upset about losing iGoogle that I forget to close my blockquotes.
I blame Google.
Same here. I loved iGoogle. Netvibes dashboard is my homepage; I found this article via RSS.
I also use Postbox for my E-mail and have XKCD and Penny Arcade subscriptions via RSS.
Yes (Score:2)
Yes Yes
Next.
Yes (Score:3)
I still use RSS for about 50 feeds with about 400 articles a day. The problem are the sources.
The quality is declining. Some feeds only deliver the teaser and a link to the article on the web site.
Even when I offer money, nearly no newspaper is able to deliver a full RSS stream
:-(.
I tried RSS back in the late aughts - problem was, nearly everything I read at the time was a webcomic, and their RSS feeds amounted to little more than update notifications. Full syndication was rare then, I can't imagine how rare it is now.
Do I use RSS? No. But the feed on my webcomic [amongthechosen.com] has gotten over 8,000 hits since I added a redirect from the old feed location a few weeks ago, so it's definitely still in use.
Yes! (Score:2)
Yes, using https://newsblur.com/. It's a very convenient way to keep up with sites of interest.
Yes, to publish other content on my web sites (Score:2)
That's pretty much what RSS was designed to do...right?
Indeed. The web works best when it is well linked.
Yup. The Old Reader (Score:2)
http://theoldreader.com/ [theoldreader.com]
Rainmeter got me here (Score:1)
Since you asked... (Score:2)
Yes and yes. It fills a need for content aggregation/summary better than any other technology, especially for tracking low volume/high quality sources.
Apropos of nothing, the recent ad placements on
/. really, really suck. They cover so much content and take up so much screen real estate. I don't begrudge any site the need for ads, but seriously, it makes me much less likely to visit the site.
Yes. (Score:2)
Hmm... (Score:2)
Notices story at top of list- "Slashdot Asks: Do You Still Use RSS?"- and clicks to find out more.
Thinks "I guess that's a yes, then".
Long Time User (Score:2)
I have a number of RSS feeds in Feedly, but I rarely if ever check it, using the "Twitter will tell me if I need to know" method instead.
Yes (Score:3)
I use Liferea to collect feeds. IMO, its a simple but enabling technology... a lot better than cramming everything into centralized locations like Facebook.
For lack of a decent RSS client (Score:2)
Most (if not all) RSS clients suck. I'm receiving stuff that normally would be found in a newspaper, why is there no option for a newspaper display option (Columns, pictures, organized with the headlines and first several lines to paragraphs with a link to continue reading more on something that catches your eye?)? Then there's the other problem: there is no standard for what is published via RSS: if I want to put together a page filled only with the latest comics from the web, Dilbert might publish just th
Yes (Score:2)
Using gReader on Android phone very day (Score:2)
I use gReader every day. I have RSS feeds from news sites, tech blogs, and some forums. I even manually browse to the RSS feed of a few forums I use, just to more conveniently see all the new posts. I find forums to be cumbersome and clumsy for discussions. I much prefer email lists or nntp. But RSS feeds make it a tiny bit more usable for me, at least for lower volume forums with lots of little subforums that I'd rather not visit individually.
Google has a long history of taking useful things and then j
The Fundamental flaw in RSS (Score:1)
I much prefer email lists or nntp.
Exactly. RSS is for people who have confused the web with a mailing list.
Yes (Score:2)
I saw this article via RSS.
Everyday (Score:2)
It's sad the about-face most big sites have taken over the past 15 yea
I used to use RSS (Score:2)
I used to use RSS back when it was integrated into Firefox. I could hover over the RSS link for Slashdot and several other sites and see the headlines for the newest articles which I could click to read. Somehow, somewhere along the way, that functionality went away, and I haven't used it since.
I thought it was awesome, and I didn't really care about these "RSS readers" out there b/c I had what I wanted built into my browser.
Not everyone uses tech the same way, and when this way disappeared, RSS became d
Only Slashdot. (Score:2)
I pretty much only read slashdot on it now. Even that is questionable....how does the S2 android app read the news feed? I am only assuming it uses RSS.
Yes (Score:1)
I still use it every day (Score:2)
I like an online reader because I use it from multiple computers with multiple operating systems, and I never have to worry about syncing what articles I've already seen and/or starred. My current favorite is Inoreader [inoreader.com], but I've used The Old Reader [theoldreader.com] and Feedly [feedly.com] before, and they get the job done as well.
My feeds are Associated Press, Denver Post, Ars, Slashdot, Boing Boing, Kottke, AV Club, and a handful of web comics that I like. I can skim the headlines, and if there are articles I want to read later, I us
InoReader is awesome enough I shelled out the annual pro fee to support them. I don't want that one going away!
Sure do (Score:2)
...in fact, I saw this news item in my RSS reader, Feedly.
I can't think of a web site that I use regularly that doesn't provide a RSS feed.
Every day (Score:2)
Craigslist (Score:2)
Offers RSS feeds for any search you want to define. If you're looking to buy something it's easy to setup to get notifications when something comes up.
RSS is far from dead (at least for me) (Score:1)
- http://gpodder.org/ [gpodder.org] fetches 20+ podcast subscriptions
- Snarfer (defunct, no website) to follow various news outlets and alert me to fresh xkcd, smbc, etc.
- live bookmarks in Pale Moon to see if something pops up on the various youtube channels I like. No channel subscription with Google account necessary.
- http://showrss.info/ [showrss.info] generates a nice rss feed of current tv show episodes which is directly pulled by qbittorrent.
My whole information and entertainmen
YES! (Score:1)
Firefox Live Bookmarks in the Bookmarks Toolbar (Score:2)
Feedly (Score:2)
So, yes.
Podcasts (Score:2)
I think all of my podcasts come in on RSS feeds at this point. I run a video to audio conversion site for one TV program and the RSS feed is the only way anybody gets the audio (they could just play the video file if they were web-constrained).
Everybody I know who has tried serious podcatching for news has stopped listening to broadcast radio for it.
for everything (Score:2)
I use a self-hosted Tiny Tiny RSS as my main source of news for:
* blogs
* slashdot
* YouTube channel uploads
* xkcd
* and so on....
Do people actually expect to go clicking on each site they visit each day to see updates?
Yup, since 2005 (Score:1)
Yes. (Score:2)
I use it for casual reading of entertainment (Feedly client):
Not Always Right
xkcd
etc
And I use it in the form of Podcasts for personal and professional (BeyondPod for Android).
Reader is dead, long live RSS (Score:2)
I use Feedly now, via an app on my iPhone and Mac, and RSS is still my go-to means for gathering the news of the day for filtering and eventually consuming news. If I had to go hit various sites to find content, I'd pretty much be down to one or two sites a day, and the breadth of my view would be diminished.
I use it every day. (Score:2)
I don't think I'd bother if I had to use something other than a web browser to effectively use RSS feeds.
screenshot [photobucket.com]
Yes, considering I read this article using RSS (Score:1)
Stopped after Google Reader went away (Score:2)
I stopped using RSS on July 2, 2013 when Google Reader was powered down.
Yes (Score:2)
Everyday. Right now, even.
Yes a lot! (Score:2)
There is no real replacement for that.
It has its uses (Score:2)
If you're a blogger who likes to get the latest news direct from multiple sources then it comes in handy. I know I use it for that purpose.
Yes, and CSS too... (Score:2)
Yes, and I also use CSS.
But that seems to be screwed on Slashdot right now...
a.fsdn.com uses an invalid security certificate.
Related?
Work-related news, Slashdot, Security news, XKCD (Score:2)
Yes. I have an RSS reader in Chrome that tracks about two dozen RSS feeds that I use multiple times each day.
I don't know anything that comes even close to RSS for uncluttered and highly targeted news delivery.
I love RSS for all the same reasons marketeers hate it.
Slashboxes (Score:2)
Aren't the Slashboxes you can configure on the right column of Slashdot powered by RSS feeds? I use those daily. (Unfortunately, the "Sci-Fi News" box is stuck with data from over a year ago.)
Yes, reading and witing (Score:1)
yes (Score:2)
Besteht way to keep all news in one app.
Keep RSS Free and Legal (Score:1)
Moving away from FeedBurner... (Score:2)
All my websites RSS feeds are set up to use FeedBurner. Google no longer does AdSense for FeedBurner and has abandoned FeedBurner for several years. I'm looking at alternatives.
http://www.wpbeginner.com/opinion/stop-using-feedburner-move-to-feedburner-alternatives/ [wpbeginner.com]
Yes, keeping up with software updates (Score:2)
I subscribe to several repos at GitHub. When a new release comes out, I know. It's really helpful to help keeping things up-to-date. I use Thunderbird to subscribe to the feeds. On the personal/fun side, I subscribe to a few Tumblrs.
RSS is useful to keep track of blog like sites that are update infrequently. I don't want to check the site everyday, but an RSS feed allows me to easily.
It's how I read this article (Score:1)
Yep, I use RSS, every day. At this point, it's Feedly, because it syncs across desktop/tablet/phone, on separate systems.
RSS is the Twitter of the Web (Score:2)
For me RSS was the channel to construct my own news aggregate into a single source and not having to surf a dozen plus other sites. The only reason I still use Slashsot is for the witty, snarky, and insightful posts from the readers.
Yes (Score:2)
I use it to read slashdot, several websites and to get a number of tv shows.
yes (Score:2)
Best way to keep all news in one app.
I saw this post via RSS, in Feedly. (Score:2)
Its far more convenient to look at news from multiple sources in one interface.
There are also a bunch of sites I see articles from via RSS, in Feedly, that I would never bother visiting individually.
? No (Score:2)
Yes. I use Digg Reader. And the CTO of Digg replies when I Tweet that there is a problem with the service. And years after they opened it they still provide the service for free and without any visible attempt to monetize it.
Also, notably this is the first time I read a
/\?$/ headline where the answer wasn't no. Actually when I read headlines with question marks my bicameral mind (the "reading voice"?) automatically reads a no at the end of headlines with a question mark. As in: "Can McDonald's finally make
The reason RSS is getting replaced is... (Score:2)
Newbie question! (Score:2)
Is there a way to read multiple RSS feeds on a single page using my browser?
No, I do not want to make an account on somebody's web site which combines feeds for me, I just want an application or web browser plugin that does it for me.
Thanks for any help.
Absolutely! (Score:2)
Every day. Multiple times per day. I run TT-RSS, and access it from any browser, or if I have to kill some time, from the mobile version on my phone.
I’m still not sure how people get “news” from Twitter or Facebook, unless they literally spend all day on Twitter or Facebook. And why wait for people to sometimes post a link to a good article (between sharing their meals, games, and personal activities) when I can get it right from the source?
Wrote my own RSS Reader and Feed Software (Score:1)
In short, yes.
In long, I follow practically no website that doesn't have a feed. If I'm really desperate to follow a site without a feed, I have written a small set of scripts to quickly generate feeds for the website that I then add to my RSS reader. Which I also wrote myself because tt-rss wasn't around back then and I wanted a server-side solution that didn't depend on a client running all the time.
So, yes, for me, RSS is alive and kicking. Oh, and I also wrote a RSS-to-Mastodon service. Yay for RSS!