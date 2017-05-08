Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Programming Hardware

Ask Slashdot: What Should Be the Attributes of an Ideal Programming Language If Computers Were Infinitely Fast? 133

Posted by msmash from the hypothetical-questions dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Earlier today, Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, asked his Twitter followers an interesting question: "What are the attributes of an ideal programming language if computers were infinitely fast, and we designed for coding productivity only?" I could think of several things, the chief of which would be getting rid of the garbage collection. I was wondering what other things you folks would suggest?

Ask Slashdot: What Should Be the Attributes of an Ideal Programming Language If Computers Were Infinitely Fast? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: What Should Be the Attributes of an Ideal Programming Language If Computers Were Infinitely Fast?

Comments Filter:

  • I reject the question (Score:3, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:15PM (#54379537)

    This is stupid. Computer will never be "infinitely fast" or even close to it. There is always the possibility of ding computation in such a way as to drag down any system.

    There is always a compromise between programmer productivity, code maintainability, and system performance. It's not like you can realistically escape this triad so why pretend one leg does not exist? The computer programming industry has enough problems with magical thinking as it is.

    • Re:I reject the question (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Topwiz ( 1470979 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:18PM (#54379579)
      Also stupid is getting rid of garbage collection. If it happens automatically at infinite speed, removing it would have no effect on your coding productivity.
      • The poster could be stupid or they could be trolling...
      • If the computer is infinitely fast, maybe it also has infinite memory so instead of garbage collection you could just leak everything.

      • Also stupid is getting rid of garbage collection.

        Even having a "programming language" would be stupid. An infinitely fast computer could just run a NN that was infinitely wide and infinitely deep and it would already know exactly what you want before you even ask for it.

      • > If [GC] happens automatically at infinite speed, removing it would have no effect on your coding productivity.

        Having GC improves productivity. You no longer need to free anything you allocate. It does not mean you have infinite memory. Just that the system will deallocate things for you.

        Improving productivity was one of the requirements of the problem statement.

    • This is stupid

      I second the motion. If they were 'infinitely fast' it wouldn't matter; you could write everything in interpreted BASIC and it wouldn't matter. This 'question' sounds like an 8 year old is asking it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )

        What's funny is that you provided a meaningful answer to a question that you had already identified as stupid.

        To actually answer the question, a language like COBOL that uses pseudo-natural-language would probably be king, as it would be the least like programming, and also assuming an infinitely fast computer, it would be capable of handling proper voice recognition. Interfacing with the computer and programming it would be more like the fictional LCARS on Star Trek: The Next Generation, where one simply

        • library includes (why load separate libraries when the system is able to have all of them available?)

          I can think of reasons.

          The first is namespacing. A program needs to identify that it wants to use a particular library or security updates thereto, as opposed to a similarly named library without the needed functionality.

          The second is copyright. A computer program is thought to be a derivative work of the libraries that it is explicitly designed to load.

          The third is bandwidth. Even if computers are infinitely fast, radio frequency bandwidth isn't. It costs money to launch a satellite or build a tower, money

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

            I can think of reasons.

            The first is namespacing. A program needs to identify that it wants to use a particular library or security updates thereto, as opposed to a similarly named library without the needed functionality.

            The second is copyright. A computer program is thought to be a derivative work of the libraries that it is explicitly designed to load.

            The third is bandwidth. Even if computers are infinitely fast, radio frequency bandwidth isn't. It costs money to launch a satellite or build a tower, money

      • If they were 'infinitely fast' it wouldn't matter; you could write everything in interpreted BASIC and it wouldn't matter.

        Oh it's even worse than that. If you have an infinitely fast computer you never need to program it because a simple random number generator can immediately simulate the effect of an infinitely number of monkeys typing on an infinite number of keyboards in no time at all. Not only will this give you every possible program in every possible language in no time but searching for the right one will be easy too - infinite speed is really useful....and as a side effect you will also produce the works of Shakespe

      • Writing everything in BASIC does not achieve the desired outcome. The problem stated design for human productivity only (or coding productivity it said). While I was very fond of interpreted BASIC four decades ago (yes, I really was!), it is simply too low level a language. I would not try to use BASIC to write, say, a Sudoku solver. Or Rubik's Cube solver. Or a compiler. Or a modern large web application.

        I think the reason the problem stated infinite speed was so that everyone would focus on human
    • I really don't understand at all what programming languages have to do with computer speed. Anything that makes databases queries faster works for me.....

    • Re:I reject the question (Score:4, Insightful)

      by drew_kime ( 303965 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:42PM (#54379817) Journal

      There is always a compromise between programmer productivity, code maintainability, and system performance.

      But if you didn't have to worry about the performance, what would boost the other two?

      This is how great advances are made. Design for the world you wish you had, then figure out how to make it real.

      • But if you didn't have to worry about the performance, what would boost the other two?

        From experience, things that would badly impact actual performance on a computer that is not infinitely fast...

        Which is why the question is stupid. This is not how advancements are made, this is how people are lead down false paths with a dead end. Advancements are made by considering the impact of all important factors...

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by ranton ( 36917 )

          Which is why the question is stupid. This is not how advancements are made, this is how people are lead down false paths with a dead end. Advancements are made by considering the impact of all important factors...

          This line of thinking is foolish. Advancements are made from all kids of approaches. If you want to think innovatively, you should probably be following paths you assume will lead to a dead end. If are aren't failing most of the time, you aren't thinking very innovatively.

    • I also reject the question. Not only is it a tacit validation of bad programming practices it steps away from understanding the problems well enough to come up with an elegant solution.
    • The question is not stupid. It is to get one to think about what makes a human programmer more productive and not to focus on the computer execution speed. The way I read it is that even if a language was interpreted on a mechanical system powered by rodents running on spinning wheels; what attributes of a great programming language would make humans more productive at programming if execution speed were not a factor for consideration? If somehow your programming language would be fast and you didn't car

  • Stupid thought experiment is stupid. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    If computers were infinitely fast, there wouldn't be any reason to change any programming languages since infinitely fast means you can do whatever you want and not have to worry about it.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You still have to write the correct logic. So the question is essentially, "what features of a programming language lead to least logical errors?"

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
        Blaming the language for the shortfalls of the programmer. PEBKAC

      • You still have to write the correct logic.

        No you don't. An infinitely fast computer can instantly try all possible permutations of logic, and output the simplest program that meets the spec.

    • There very much would be a reason to change programming languages. With infinite speed, you could do an exhaustive search for proofs of correctness, so you could write the requirements for the program & have the language formally verify it without any extra effort (provided a proof of correctness exists at all).

      For that matter, why not just write test cases & constraints & have it find the simplest program that passes all of them? At some point, you would either have enough constraints that the

    • An infinitely fast computer doesn't make programmers infinitely fast. The question was about making human programmers more productive without focusing on the execution speed. What would your ideal language have to make YOU more productive if execution speed was not something to worry about?

  • Presumably... (Score:5, Funny)

    by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:16PM (#54379549)

    ...and infinitely fast computer would be self aware and wouldn't need instructions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      ...and infinitely fast computer would be self aware and wouldn't need instructions.

      Yeah but you have to watch out for the pain in all the diodes down its left side

  • Line numbers (Score:3)

    by aicrules ( 819392 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:17PM (#54379559)
    And GOTO, no GOSUB though, that's dumb

  • So painfully obvious (Score:3)

    by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:17PM (#54379567) Homepage

    The language for an infinitely fast computer is called DUH.

    There are no keywords, operators, or logic structures; the entirety of the language is you typing "DUH" into the command line, then hitting ENTER.

    Upon pressing ENTER, you are presented with every possible program that could ever exist. All you need to do is select the one you want.

  • That makes no sense... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by famebait ( 450028 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:18PM (#54379581)

    Getting rid of garbage collection? The feature whose whole point is boosting productivity at the cost of performance? In a setting where performance is explicitly not and productivity explicitly is? Can you spell "hangup"?

     

  • getting rid of the garbage collection

    Why would that be the chief thing to drop if you had infinite performance? The only big problem with garbage collection IS performance.

    • One of the goals of the problem statement was to improve human productivity. Therefore GC would be a requirement. Not having to manually manage memory removes a large burden from programmers.

      GC has an often overlooked, but fairly silent other advantage. It greases the compatibility of libraries written by many different authors. All of the libraries are guaranteed to have the same memory management discipline. Just to pick on C / C++ for example, multiple libraries might have different memory manage
    • > The only big problem with garbage collection IS performance.

      Actually if you can have several times the memory than your program actually needs, then performance is no longer an issue with any modern concurrent GC.

      I'm serious.

      Programmer time is expensive. Hardware is cheap. Memory is cheap. Would you rather get your code to market sooner because you can use a higher level language without memory management in exchange for adding an extra 32 or 64 GB of memory? Getting to market sooner may

  • CLP (Score:3)

    by sourcerror ( 1718066 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:19PM (#54379597)

    It should be a highly parallel language, where you can program with constraints.

    • What? Fuck no!

      Look, parallelization solves a lot of problems on current, non-infinite programs. However, it also introduces complexity. If speed were not an issue, and you just wanted to optimize in terms of programmer time, you would not allow multiple threads. It would be literally: LoadResource(); SolveTravelingSalesmanProblem(); Something(); in order instead of setting up callbacks so that the person could keep using the computer and queueing other things up while that was happening. Far easier to

  • There is no garbage collector in C, so it must be the ideal programming language ;-)

    Special mention for assembly too.

  • Monkey's Paw (Score:3)

    by thedarb ( 181754 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:21PM (#54379615) Homepage

    It should be capable of understanding normal language, any known language, and execute the idea of what you asked for... But do so with disastrous unconsidered consequences. Man should not toy with technology!

  • I'd like to be able to type "i didn't explain that well but you know what i mean" and have that compile to the correct logic.

  • An ideal programming language would support powerful features like the following statement:

    print("Does P == NP?", P == NP ? "Yes." : "No.")

  • code would look like shit (Score:5, Funny)

    by netsavior ( 627338 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:23PM (#54379637)
    I just imagine a world of cross-joins, extremely complicated in-string, lazy iteration and the like.

    If there were no penalty for pivoting data or iterating though sets, we would all gravitate toward the shittiest constructs imaginable...

    I mean hell, browsers are basically expected to be limitless now... HTML hello world used to look like "Hello World" Now it looks like
    "Hey javascript framework, load 500 modules, then ask the server what "Hello" is, then ask the server what "world" is, then style it all in whatever your 13 generated CSS files say it should be styled as, and tell google analytics that someone looked at my hello world page."

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      I propose netsavior lema: Infinitely fast computers would result in infinitely shitty code run on it all the time.
  • Wouldn't an infinitely fast computer be completely useless in that doing anything with it would result in a race condition?

  • They don't have to be infinitely fast. They need to be infinitely deterministic. Ie. a measurement or an interrupt must arrive in time, with in-time defined by the maximum timing boundaries of the experiment being executed.

    If that happens with a garbage-collector (which is now infinitely fast), then we could perhaps use higher languages for real time.

    Obviously if performance no longer matters at all, all function parameters, both in and out, could be checked. Sure why not, then.

    And how about having infinite

    • > then we could perhaps use higher languages for real time.

      You can already use GC languages for soft real time. Like a game. Or signal processing. Simply DO NOT allocate any data structures during the soft real time loop. Set up everything. Allocate all data structures in advance. Then enter your soft real time loop, do your signal processing, high frequency trading, game loop, etc.

      I would point out that big banks and enterprise applications use Java. Java is used in high frequency trading.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by freax ( 80371 )

        Hey! It's not our fault that your employer makes shitty technology decisions. No need to make us worry about it.

        Silly money people.

  • An infinitely fast computer should be able to interpret my programming abstractions based off of zero lines of code.

  • 1) The language would be graphical, not English based. Not everyone speaks English and all languages, including English have in built issues. You want a loop, drag and drop (or use control keys to instantly create) a loop icon, don't type it. With speed not an issue, go for the fancy graphics.

    2) The language would be interpreted, not compiled - infinite speed so no problem.

    3) The language would be object oriented

    4) The language would have no declarations or variable types (infinite speed so these thing

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skids ( 119237 )

      1) The language would be graphical

      No, physical. It would have one analogue keyword consisting of how hard you are hitting the robot with the stick, and/or how loud you are yelling "no, you stupid git!"

    • Static typing is not just about performance. It is also about program correctness and ability of your IDE to provide powerful refactoring capabilities.

    • Wow, it's hard to explain how wrong you are. Literally the only thing I agree with is point 3.

      I have programmed products, real complex products, in graphical interfaces. Where you create a loop like you suggested. It is hell. I can type far faster than use a GUI. And I can edit text at many more multiples faster. Whether "English" or not, most keyword sets are in the under 100/200 words, and the libraries will have to be named anyway. Make it Dutch, and I'll just learn a couple hundred Dutch words.

      Co

  • ... "register" and "inline" - to make it even faster than infinitely.

  • Need to be built as carefully as real experiments. This isn't one. If the computer is infinitely fast then the computer language can be structured to process non ambiguous natural language, we don't need computer languages, just people trained to be unambiguous.

    That is totally ignoring the fact that our society runs on the premise that computation is expensive, and an infinitely fast computer would destroy all concepts of security based on expensive computation, and society would collapse and there would

  • It should be able to understand and do whatever comes after "I want you to..." both as a vocal or written statement.

  • I would create a counter to count from 0 to infinity, and point the CPU IP do the address of that big integer. The program I want will be generated somewhere along the way. The trick is to filter out the ones you don't want.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by freax ( 80371 )

      You just created the first need for symmetric multiprocessing right there: as your first computer's results must be filtered by a second infinitely fast computer.

  • Your program would therefore be done before you'd written it. You can then say, "what a dumb-ass I will have had been." I'll just rewrite it. Oh, I will have did? That's looking pretty good. Let's just...

  • The quote means "getting rid of having to worry about manually collecting garbage" (destructors, etc). Presumably the infinitely fast computers would handle all of these details in the background and the human interaction would be abstracted away from the computer towards more naturally-human ways of thinking.

  • Decided to wait ten minutes for the guaranteed litany of responses concerning garbage collection and how its removal would be the LAST thing you'd want to do..

    Seems to me this hypothetical language is the one in which Elon Musk's universe is written. ;)

  • I guess he never heard of Wirth's Law [wikipedia.org]. Compared to 20 years ago, our computers are operating at and infinite speed with ridiculous amounts of RAM. Yet the desktop, IDEs, and applications seem slower than they were 20 years ago, require Gigabytes(!!!) of RAM, and do not seem to do anything more than they did before. Go figure.

  • DWIM (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The language contains a single function, that takes anything as input.

    This information is then converted to a single opcode that is executed on the computer.

    Documentation:
    DWIM :: Do What I Mean

    Output := DWIM([any])
    Converts, computes, or calculates the user's desired output given any input.

    Example 1:
    Arthur Dent executes the program:
    Foo:=DWIM("Potted Petunia")

    Foo now contains a perfectly brewed cup of tea in a fine bone-china cup with matching gold rimmed saucer.

    Fully check input prior to executing. A null s

  • Ask this question another way... (Score:3)

    by yodleboy ( 982200 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @04:53PM (#54379887)
    What a pedantic bunch. Mental race conditions because of the word 'infinitely'. Anyway, let's ask this question a different way. "If modern hardware had been available at the time, how would you have designed languages like C, C++ and JAVA? What compromises were made that continue to impact those languages?"

  • If it's infinitely fast, and I don't have to maintain the code, why not?

  • Never upgrade the hardware to run Windows ever again — I'll probably be out of the job as an IT tech.
  • So if I screw up and create an infinite loop this computer would complete the loop anyway in only one unit of time?
  • Not sure how though.

  • All relationships (e.g. inheritance, type) would automatically be dynamic. A framework for doing static typing and inheritance would be provided as part of the runtime.

    Similarly, all components could be naturally and transparently distributed with little or no additional code complexity. That infinite speed could be kept busy making sure there are no race conditions.

    Finally, no control structures in the language itself -- all control structures would be part of the runtime and it should be straightforward

  • if computers were literally infinitely fast, you could pretty easily replace most of "coding" with brute-force graph search of the program space. the profession of programming as we know it would be obsolete within a few years; it would remain as a quaint curiosity practiced by philosophical lisp-weenies and hardcore enthusiasts. maybe there would be a niche market for "artisanal programs" or something.

  • If a language was infinitely fast, then any sequence or computation could be executed nearly instantaneously (1 Planck time unit?). That means no more offloading long-running tasks to separate threads, waiting for threads to complete, or even spawning a pool of threads to work in parallel. If a computation is near-instantaneous, then any number of them can be executed and still complete near-instantaneously! Inter-process communication between systems would still exist, but with computations competing ne

  • 10 Program killer app
    20 Make lots of money for me with minimal effort.
    30 goto 10

    Because math is hard.... and paying for education and experience is not good for corporate bottom lines.

    Write a programming language that Middle Managers can use to design our products.

  • If computers would be infinitely fast and thus also have nigh infinite memory and storage (because fractal compression at zero cost - duh) we'd all inmediately be using what is called a Direct Manipulation Interface (DMI) or Direct Manipulation Environment. Squeak [squeak.org] comes close to that, but a good DMI would be something like Flash combined with RunRev using Python or something as a PL, including a touchscreen object modeller for contemporary tablets and some other niceties. The difference between programming

  • Take Python and Javascript. Make it completely unlike them.

  • The first thing you will need is brakes. Pro: no more endless loops!
  • ... with a friend where I was describing what I do for work. I design logic by coding algorithms in Verilog, which gets turned into CMOS circuits by a synthesis tool (effectively a software compiler that turns the programming constructs into CMOS circuits rather than pre-defined instructions for general purpose processor). But this is a very clumsy method of describing even the simplest things. At some point, we concluded, the synthesis tools will get good enough that I will need to merely describe to it a

Slashdot Top Deals

Live within your income, even if you have to borrow to do so. -- Josh Billings

Close