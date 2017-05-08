Ask Slashdot: What Should Be the Attributes of an Ideal Programming Language If Computers Were Infinitely Fast? 75
An anonymous reader writes: Earlier today, Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, asked his Twitter followers an interesting question: "What are the attributes of an ideal programming language if computers were infinitely fast, and we designed for coding productivity only?" I could think of several things, the chief of which would be getting rid of the garbage collection. I was wondering what other things you folks would suggest?
This is stupid. Computer will never be "infinitely fast" or even close to it. There is always the possibility of ding computation in such a way as to drag down any system.
There is always a compromise between programmer productivity, code maintainability, and system performance. It's not like you can realistically escape this triad so why pretend one leg does not exist? The computer programming industry has enough problems with magical thinking as it is.
I second the motion. If they were 'infinitely fast' it wouldn't matter; you could write everything in interpreted BASIC and it wouldn't matter. This 'question' sounds like an 8 year old is asking it.
What's funny is that you provided a meaningful answer to a question that you had already identified as stupid.
To actually answer the question, a language like COBOL that uses pseudo-natural-language would probably be king, as it would be the least like programming, and also assuming an infinitely fast computer, it would be capable of handling proper voice recognition. Interfacing with the computer and programming it would be more like the fictional LCARS on Star Trek: The Next Generation, where one simply
library includes (why load separate libraries when the system is able to have all of them available?)
I can think of reasons.
The first is namespacing. A program needs to identify that it wants to use a particular library or security updates thereto, as opposed to a similarly named library without the needed functionality.
The second is copyright. A computer program is thought to be a derivative work of the libraries that it is explicitly designed to load.
The third is bandwidth. Even if computers are infinitely fast, radio frequency bandwidth isn't. It costs money to launch a satellite or build a tower, money
Re:I reject the question (Score:5, Insightful)
There is always a compromise between programmer productivity, code maintainability, and system performance.
But if you didn't have to worry about the performance, what would boost the other two?
This is how great advances are made. Design for the world you wish you had, then figure out how to make it real.
You still have to write the correct logic. So the question is essentially, "what features of a programming language lead to least logical errors?"
Presumably... (Score:4, Funny)
...and infinitely fast computer would be self aware and wouldn't need instructions.
...and infinitely fast computer would be self aware and wouldn't need instructions.
Yeah but you have to watch out for the pain in all the diodes down its left side
So painfully obvious (Score:3)
The language for an infinitely fast computer is called DUH.
There are no keywords, operators, or logic structures; the entirety of the language is you typing "DUH" into the command line, then hitting ENTER.
Upon pressing ENTER, you are presented with every possible program that could ever exist. All you need to do is select the one you want.
You should be punished for mentioning Paradox in a discussion of "ideal" programming languages.
That makes no sense... (Score:4, Insightful)
Getting rid of garbage collection? The feature whose whole point is boosting productivity at the cost of performance? In a setting where performance is explicitly not and productivity explicitly is? Can you spell "hangup"?
Yeh, I was thinking exactly this. The valid reasons for getting rid of garbage collection are along the lines of "it causes the application to end up using a shit ton of memory if you want it to be any way performant", and "you can't get sensible real time guarantees when your whole program might pause to execute GC".
GC is exactly what you would want if you can guarantee that it executes in 0ms.
Garbage collection (Score:2)
getting rid of the garbage collection
Why would that be the chief thing to drop if you had infinite performance? The only big problem with garbage collection IS performance.
The amount of memory GC uses isn't a problem if you have infinite performance.
GC uses more memory than manual memory management exactly because you can't run it all the time - you have to let the heap grow, and then do a collection when you stand a chance of actually freeing a bunch of memory.
With infinite performance, you can run it after every single line of code that might possible have changed which bits of the heap are referenced still, that means you actually get *improved* memory usage over manual me
CLP (Score:3)
It should be a highly parallel language, where you can program with constraints.
garbage collector? (Score:2)
There is no garbage collector in C, so it must be the ideal programming language
Monkey's Paw (Score:3)
It should be capable of understanding normal language, any known language, and execute the idea of what you asked for... But do so with disastrous unconsidered consequences. Man should not toy with technology!
High level features (Score:2)
An ideal programming language would support powerful features like the following statement:
print("Does P == NP?", P == NP ? "Yes." : "No.")
code would look like shit (Score:5, Funny)
If there were no penalty for pivoting data or iterating though sets, we would all gravitate toward the shittiest constructs imaginable...
I mean hell, browsers are basically expected to be limitless now... HTML hello world used to look like "Hello World" Now it looks like
"Hey javascript framework, load 500 modules, then ask the server what "Hello" is, then ask the server what "world" is, then style it all in whatever your 13 generated CSS files say it should be styled as, and tell google analytics that someone looked at my hello world page."
Whole New Vistas for Zeno's Paradoxes (Score:3)
Determinism (Score:2)
They don't have to be infinitely fast. They need to be infinitely deterministic. Ie. a measurement or an interrupt must arrive in time, with in-time defined by the maximum timing boundaries of the experiment being executed.
If that happens with a garbage-collector (which is now infinitely fast), then we could perhaps use higher languages for real time.
Obviously if performance no longer matters at all, all function parameters, both in and out, could be checked. Sure why not, then.
And how about having infinite
Minimizing lines of code to zero (Score:2)
If computers were infinitely fast ... (Score:2)
1) The language would be graphical, not English based. Not everyone speaks English and all languages, including English have in built issues. You want a loop, drag and drop (or use control keys to instantly create) a loop icon, don't type it. With speed not an issue, go for the fancy graphics.
2) The language would be interpreted, not compiled - infinite speed so no problem.
3) The language would be object oriented
4) The language would have no declarations or variable types (infinite speed so these thing
Make sure it implements ... (Score:2)
Thought experiments... (Score:2)
Need to be built as carefully as real experiments. This isn't one. If the computer is infinitely fast then the computer language can be structured to process non ambiguous natural language, we don't need computer languages, just people trained to be unambiguous.
That is totally ignoring the fact that our society runs on the premise that computation is expensive, and an infinitely fast computer would destroy all concepts of security based on expensive computation, and society would collapse and there would
Computers with that much processing and computational power should be able to handle every programming task with natural language. I should be able to ask for a task to be completed without requiring me to program it in some other language.
Simply ask the computer to do every task. No HMI required other than voice command.
It should be able to understand and do whatever comes after "I want you to..." both as a vocal or written statement.
Very simple (Score:2)
I would create a counter to count from 0 to infinity, and point the CPU IP do the address of that big integer. The program I want will be generated somewhere along the way. The trick is to filter out the ones you don't want.
You just created the first need for symmetric multiprocessing right there: as your first computer's results must be filtered by a second infinitely fast computer.
Assembly language would make it infinitely faster. (Score:2)
Your program would therefore be done before you'd written it. You can then say, "what a dumb-ass I will have had been." I'll just rewrite it. Oh, I will have did? That's looking pretty good. Let's just...
He didn't mean "getting rid of..." (Score:1)
Decided to wait ten minutes for the guaranteed litany of responses concerning garbage collection and how its removal would be the LAST thing you'd want to do..
Seems to me this hypothetical language is the one in which Elon Musk's universe is written.
Wirth's Law (Score:2)
I guess he never heard of Wirth's Law [wikipedia.org]. Compared to 20 years ago, our computers are operating at and infinite speed with ridiculous amounts of RAM. Yet the desktop, IDEs, and applications seem slower than they were 20 years ago, require Gigabytes(!!!) of RAM, and do not seem to do anything more than they did before. Go figure.
Ask this question another way... (Score:2)
Hard coded gosubs (Score:2)
If it's infinitely fast, and I don't have to maintain the code, why not?
