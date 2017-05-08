Ask Slashdot: What Should Be the Attributes of an Ideal Programming Language If Computers Were Infinitely Fast? 25
An anonymous reader writes: Earlier today, Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, asked his Twitter followers an interesting question: "What are the attributes of an ideal programming language if computers were infinitely fast, and we designed for coding productivity only?" I could think of several things, the chief of which would be getting rid of the garbage collection. I was wondering what other things you folks would suggest?
I reject the question (Score:2)
This is stupid. Computer will never be "infinitely fast" or even close to it. There is always the possibility of ding computation in such a way as to drag down any system.
There is always a compromise between programmer productivity, code maintainability, and system performance. It's not like you can realistically escape this triad so why pretend one leg does not exist? The computer programming industry has enough problems with magical thinking as it is.
Re:I reject the question (Score:4, Insightful)
Presumably... (Score:3)
...and infinitely fast computer would be self aware and wouldn't need instructions.
Line numbers (Score:3)
So painfully obvious (Score:2)
The language for an infinitely fast computer is called DUH.
There are no keywords, operators, or logic structures; the entirety of the language is you typing "DUH" into the command line, then hitting ENTER.
Upon pressing ENTER, you are presented with every possible program that could ever exist. All you need to do is select the one you want.
That makes no sense... (Score:4, Insightful)
Getting rid of garbage collection? The feature whose whole point is boosting productivity at the cost of performance? In a setting where performance is explicitly not and productivity explicitly is? Can you spell "hangup"?
Garbage collection (Score:2)
getting rid of the garbage collection
Why would that be the chief thing to drop if you had infinite performance? The only big problem with garbage collection IS performance.
CLP (Score:2)
It should be a highly parallel language, where you can program with constraints.
garbage collector? (Score:2)
There is no garbage collector in C, so it must be the ideal programming language
;-)
Special mention for assembly too.
Monkey's Paw (Score:2)
It should be capable of understanding normal language, any known language, and execute the idea of what you asked for... But do so with disastrous unconsidered consequences. Man should not toy with technology!
be able to type.. (Score:2)
High level features (Score:2)
An ideal programming language would support powerful features like the following statement:
print("Does P == NP?", P == NP ? "Yes." : "No.")
code would look like shit (Score:2)
If there were no penalty for pivoting data or iterating though sets, we would all gravitate toward the shittiest constructs imaginable...
I mean hell, browsers are basically expected to be limitless now... HTML hello world used to look like "Hello World" Now it looks like
"Hey javascript framework, load 500 modules, then ask the server what "Hello" is, then ask the server what "world" is, then style it al