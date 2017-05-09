Ask Slashdot: How To Improve At Work When You're Not Getting Feedback? 73
An anonymous reader writes: Too many managers avoid giving any kind of feedback, regardless of whether it's positive or negative. If you work for a boss who doesn't provide feedback, it's easy to feel rudderless. It can be especially disorienting if you're new in the role, new to the company, or a recent graduate new to the workforce. In the absence of specific guidance, is there any way to know what the average boss would want you to work on? What would you advise someone who works in IT, engineering, coding, designing or any similar industry?
No feedback means you are awesome and there is no room for improvement. If people have a problem with you it's just that -- their problem. If you are the problem they'll tell you in a clear. actionable and constructive way.
No it doesn't.
"No feedback," means something different to every relationship at work and is based on the nature of both the superior and the subordinate.
Terrible manager, no feedback could mean that the manager doesn't actually want to do their job. I've seen this firsthand, and the problem lingered for many years. It was made worse because the manager was friends with his boss, so his boss didn't bother to push to uncover what was going on in the section.
Could easily also mean that the manager is scared of repercussions for doing the job, or feels that it's just easier to ignore the problems. This can be the end-result when the previous kind of terrible manager doesn't document or do honest evaluations of employees. It can also play into problems with employees that belong to suspect classes- if the boss doesn't document problems with employees generally, then it's much harder to get rid of problem employees, and it's even harder if the problem employee happens to belong to a suspect class. That documentation on employee performance and a paper-trail of guidance and review is what allows an employer to promote or terminate without having to face accusations of discrimination.
There's only so much an employee can do to get feedback, and the myriad of factors (everything from the nature of the job to the physical layout of the employee work area relative to the boss) determines what that employee can try. I know I can walk over to my boss' office to talk, and I usually do talk a couple of times a week to go over projects and timetables, etc. I also document by-email, we're required to submit status logs of what we've been doing anyway so I just fill mine out stream-of-consciousness as I work and edit down to something usable at the end of the week, keeps him informed so he knows what's going on.
Try to communicate with the boss, but it's as much on the boss as it is on the worker.
Asking for a raise can easily get you feedback.
First off if the raise is approved you might not handle the added workload and will want to leave or if its not approved and you start looking for another job.
That's the same canard I heard at Cisco when I asked about training. My manager could approve training to help me do my job better, but then I'll used the training to get another job at a competitor and make him look bad. Never mind that a lack training was why most employees trained themselves on Cisco certifications and get a job somewhere else. Corporate dysfunction at its best.
Are you getting paid?
Are you getting raises and/or promotions?
If yes to one or both of those, you are doing fine. You have to get use to the fact that no one out there has the time nor is interested in validating you and your self esteem. That's for young snowflakes...is the real big, bad world...no one really cares.
If you are fucking up, they'll let you know. If you really need feed back...GO ASK someone about your work and what they might suggest.
If you're not getting yelled at or fired, you're doing just fine.
...or you're stagnating, and 10 years later when you finally get laid off due to cuts from high above, you'll find yourself hopelessly outdated and lost as hell in job interviews.
I guess the point is, it's not simple validation sometimes, it's mentorship, it's a chance to let the boss know what you're up to so he/she can put you on interesting problems later down the road, or even put you on to opportunities that may come along which are more suited to your desired career path.
Probably true. Most managers only give negative feedback.
Worse yet, I've seen managers for whom "feedback" is merely a euphemism for "criticism" and often believe that it requires blowing some issues out of proportion if not fabricating them completely in order to have an ample supply of criticism. The apparent purpose being to create the idea in the employee's mind that they are just barely doing an acceptable job, should work harder, and should not ask for a raise/promotion.
Do what you think is needed to be done (Score:4, Interesting)
Oddly enough, the stuff I get the most praise for is stuff that I simply started doing because it filled a void that I felt was present. Full disclosure: I have a cool boss.
That's likely to be the stuff I will praise the most for as well... both because it is most likely to be "above and beyond" and because it's apparent to everyone that the void is filled, but unexpectedly.
Leave. (Score:4, Interesting)
If your boss isn't communicating with you, try to communicate with him/her as to what you need and why. Be respectful and open, but direct; you're trying to improve your working relationship. If that doesn't work, move to a department that has a more communicative manager, and failing that, just bail as gracefully as posible. That workplace isn't going to be a good place for you to work in the long run, and life's too short if you have any other choice.
Self evaluate (Score:2)
Od course, if you're in the Dunning-Kruger regime, a self-evaluation may fail.
Careful what you ask for (Score:1)
I once had a sociopath co-worker who broadcast criticism of my work to everybody and their dog. If I did the same back, he had a fit.
Ask your coworkers (Score:2)
This is an ovbious question... (Score:5, Funny)
I get feedback from Slashdot. For example, as an IT Support contractor who makes $50K+ in Silicon Valley, the feedback I got is: I don't make enough money to afford the American Dream, I'm a moocher because I work in government IT, I'm not a real IT person since didn't graduate from a CS program with $100K in student loans, I'm fat, ugly and retarded, and, worse, I'm not even ashamed of being fat..
I get feedback from Slashdot. For example, as an IT Support contractor who makes $50K+ in Silicon Valley, the feedback I got is: I don't make enough money to afford the American Dream, I'm a moocher because I work in government IT, I'm not a real IT person since didn't graduate from a CS program with $100K in student loans, I'm fat, ugly and retarded, and, worse, I'm not even ashamed of being fat..
And have your formed a plan of action around the feedback?
This site is for smart people.
So why are you here then?
You went to special ed classes - we all too AP classes.
While you were taking AP classes in high school, I graduated from eight years of Special Ed classes, skipped high school and got my A.A. degree in four years (two years of remedial courses and two years for major). A decade later I went back to community college to learn computer programming and graduated with 4.0 GPA.
You got kicked out of college.
Aren't you the guy who suggested quite seriously that someone pursue an A+ certification?
Aren't you the guy who suggested quite seriously that someone pursue an A+ certification?
If you're starting off in help desk, the A+, Network+ and Microsoft Windows certifications will make a great foundation for future certifications.
Re: (Score:2)
Or less offensively, there is opportunity all around you.
My current opportunity is a fully funded five-year, nation-wide contract that I'm halfway through. Although I'm only being paid $50K+ for being a system administrator for ~80,000 workstations (my manager fell out of his seat when I sent him a salary survey for what sys admins really make in Silicon Valley), I'm studying for my InfoSec certifications and my next job will be in the $100K+ range.
If you decide to make 50k in Silicon Valley, that is your choice.
You forgot the part where you're also an insensitive clod!
You forgot the part where you're also an insensitive clod!
I would be working in IT if I wasn't an asshole.
Did it ever occur to you that... (Score:2)
Quit/Leave the Department (Score:2)
In my experience (both personal and looking at other people), there are three reasons why a manager/supervisor won't provide feedback:
1. They are incompetent.
2. They don't want you/don't know what to do with you and just wish you would go away.
3. They are psychopaths and don't want there to be a papertrail showing that you a) succeeded without/despite them or b) failed because they don't know what they are doing (see point 1.).
Address the elephant in the room (Score:1)
Never wait for feedback (Score:1)
The way it works where I work... (Score:2)
I do fabrication drawings for corporate theater, and more, sets.
So I do a drawing and when I get done, I'm then given direction other than what I drew.
I once worked with a Project Manager that would intentionally produce work order for the shop that had errors. He told me it gets the shop to think.
Moral of the story, if you are not getting feedback Do it wrong and you'll get feedback.
Wait until you get a micromanager (Score:2)
work for yourself (Score:2)
Will you tell me please (Score:2)
Focus on what your boss wants (Score:2)
You need to be working on what your boss wants you to be working on. That is the point of being an employee.
If your boss is not giving you anything to work on, why are you going to work? What are you doing with your days?
If you have down time and want a side project, ask your boss what else you can be working on. If they do not have anything for you to do, then find something and ask them if they think it would be valuable to the company for you to work on it.
Identify simple, repetitive tasks (Score:2)
Feedback is a myth: ask for promotion instead (Score:2)
In IT jobs you are basically junior, [no designation], then senior at "something". Sometimes years, decades after that you might be a lead in your role, if the wind favors you (e.g. C++ Lead). Lead is basically the guy between management and the lower ranks of a particular team - someone being introduced to the management BS that still has a soft touch for instilling the BS on the team. Then maybe manager in-between, but eventually you get another a horizontally displaced title, such as "Build Master", "Sys
You need to ask (Score:2)
If needed, insist. Unless you can read thoughts, there is no other way. If that still fails, look for another job.
If you are not getting feedback (Score:2)
Maybe it's a Millenial thing? (Score:2)
I've read articles in the recent past detailing the "generational divide" in bigger workplaces where you have the Millenials, the Xers and the baby boomers all sharing the same environment. The articles I've read seem to indicate that Millenials need much more constant feedback than previous generations. I wonder if that's part of it, and whether older managers are having trouble keeping up with the new pace.
