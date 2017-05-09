Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Ask Slashdot: How To Improve At Work When You're Not Getting Feedback? 73

Posted by msmash from the internal-battles dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Too many managers avoid giving any kind of feedback, regardless of whether it's positive or negative. If you work for a boss who doesn't provide feedback, it's easy to feel rudderless. It can be especially disorienting if you're new in the role, new to the company, or a recent graduate new to the workforce. In the absence of specific guidance, is there any way to know what the average boss would want you to work on? What would you advise someone who works in IT, engineering, coding, designing or any similar industry?

Ask Slashdot: How To Improve At Work When You're Not Getting Feedback? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: How To Improve At Work When You're Not Getting Feedback?

Comments Filter:

  • No need (Score:4, Funny)

    by Mycroft-X ( 11435 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @11:23AM (#54384409)

    No feedback means you are awesome and there is no room for improvement. If people have a problem with you it's just that -- their problem. If you are the problem they'll tell you in a clear. actionable and constructive way.

    • Re:No need (Score:4, Insightful)

      by TWX ( 665546 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @11:37AM (#54384537)

      No it doesn't.

      "No feedback," means something different to every relationship at work and is based on the nature of both the superior and the subordinate.

      Terrible manager, no feedback could mean that the manager doesn't actually want to do their job. I've seen this firsthand, and the problem lingered for many years. It was made worse because the manager was friends with his boss, so his boss didn't bother to push to uncover what was going on in the section.

      Could easily also mean that the manager is scared of repercussions for doing the job, or feels that it's just easier to ignore the problems. This can be the end-result when the previous kind of terrible manager doesn't document or do honest evaluations of employees. It can also play into problems with employees that belong to suspect classes- if the boss doesn't document problems with employees generally, then it's much harder to get rid of problem employees, and it's even harder if the problem employee happens to belong to a suspect class. That documentation on employee performance and a paper-trail of guidance and review is what allows an employer to promote or terminate without having to face accusations of discrimination.

      There's only so much an employee can do to get feedback, and the myriad of factors (everything from the nature of the job to the physical layout of the employee work area relative to the boss) determines what that employee can try. I know I can walk over to my boss' office to talk, and I usually do talk a couple of times a week to go over projects and timetables, etc. I also document by-email, we're required to submit status logs of what we've been doing anyway so I just fill mine out stream-of-consciousness as I work and edit down to something usable at the end of the week, keeps him informed so he knows what's going on.

      Try to communicate with the boss, but it's as much on the boss as it is on the worker.

      • Look....

        Are you getting paid?

        Are you getting raises and/or promotions?

        If yes to one or both of those, you are doing fine. You have to get use to the fact that no one out there has the time nor is interested in validating you and your self esteem. That's for young snowflakes...is the real big, bad world...no one really cares.

        If you are fucking up, they'll let you know. If you really need feed back...GO ASK someone about your work and what they might suggest.

        It is NOT their job to go out of their way an

        • If you're not getting yelled at or fired, you're doing just fine.

          ...or you're stagnating, and 10 years later when you finally get laid off due to cuts from high above, you'll find yourself hopelessly outdated and lost as hell in job interviews.

          I guess the point is, it's not simple validation sometimes, it's mentorship, it's a chance to let the boss know what you're up to so he/she can put you on interesting problems later down the road, or even put you on to opportunities that may come along which are more suited to your desired career path.

          Any boss who is non-communicat

    • Probably true. Most managers only give negative feedback.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        Worse yet, I've seen managers for whom "feedback" is merely a euphemism for "criticism" and often believe that it requires blowing some issues out of proportion if not fabricating them completely in order to have an ample supply of criticism. The apparent purpose being to create the idea in the employee's mind that they are just barely doing an acceptable job, should work harder, and should not ask for a raise/promotion.

        "Praise" is reserved for totally above-and-beyond behavior that should actually be comp

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      That's generally true at my job. Except for the one time my boss called me up to praise me before giving me a blotched printer mitigation project that I could get me fired. Of course, I'm a miracle worker and got the job done.
    • Who ever is on top of your boss does not know what you are doing. So if your boos is screwing up it means you are screwing up. Better get a clear picture by talking with your boss because when they start cleaning house the last one in the chain of command is who gets canned/replaced.

  • Do what you think is needed to be done (Score:4, Interesting)

    by MightyYar ( 622222 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @11:23AM (#54384411)

    Oddly enough, the stuff I get the most praise for is stuff that I simply started doing because it filled a void that I felt was present. Full disclosure: I have a cool boss.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Finding the jobs that no one else wants to do is a good way to gain recognition.

    • That's likely to be the stuff I will praise the most for as well... both because it is most likely to be "above and beyond" and because it's apparent to everyone that the void is filled, but unexpectedly.

  • Leave. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by OmniGeek ( 72743 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @11:26AM (#54384437)

    If your boss isn't communicating with you, try to communicate with him/her as to what you need and why. Be respectful and open, but direct; you're trying to improve your working relationship. If that doesn't work, move to a department that has a more communicative manager, and failing that, just bail as gracefully as posible. That workplace isn't going to be a good place for you to work in the long run, and life's too short if you have any other choice.

    • You should be able to tell if you're doing good work or not. Don't rely on your boss; chances are your boss knows less about your work than you do. You should be able to observe how your results compare to those being done by others.

      Od course, if you're in the Dunning-Kruger regime, a self-evaluation may fail.

  • I once had a sociopath co-worker who broadcast criticism of my work to everybody and their dog. If I did the same back, he had a fit.

  • Serious this is an Ask Slashdot? Failing that figure it out yourself. If you can't tell if you're doing a good job at your job, you should probably find one where you can.

  • This is an ovbious question... (Score:5, Funny)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @11:41AM (#54384559) Homepage

    I get feedback from Slashdot. For example, as an IT Support contractor who makes $50K+ in Silicon Valley, the feedback I got is: I don't make enough money to afford the American Dream, I'm a moocher because I work in government IT, I'm not a real IT person since didn't graduate from a CS program with $100K in student loans, I'm fat, ugly and retarded, and, worse, I'm not even ashamed of being fat..

    • I get feedback from Slashdot. For example, as an IT Support contractor who makes $50K+ in Silicon Valley, the feedback I got is: I don't make enough money to afford the American Dream, I'm a moocher because I work in government IT, I'm not a real IT person since didn't graduate from a CS program with $100K in student loans, I'm fat, ugly and retarded, and, worse, I'm not even ashamed of being fat..

      And have your formed a plan of action around the feedback?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dave562 ( 969951 )

      Aren't you the guy who suggested quite seriously that someone pursue an A+ certification?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Aren't you the guy who suggested quite seriously that someone pursue an A+ certification?

        If you're starting off in help desk, the A+, Network+ and Microsoft Windows certifications will make a great foundation for future certifications.

    • Or less offensively, there is opportunity all around you. If you decide to make 50k in Silicon Valley, that is your choice.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Or less offensively, there is opportunity all around you.

        My current opportunity is a fully funded five-year, nation-wide contract that I'm halfway through. Although I'm only being paid $50K+ for being a system administrator for ~80,000 workstations (my manager fell out of his seat when I sent him a salary survey for what sys admins really make in Silicon Valley), I'm studying for my InfoSec certifications and my next job will be in the $100K+ range.

        If you decide to make 50k in Silicon Valley, that is your choice.

        That's the top rate for IT Support in Silicon Valley. Although that might be changing since young hipsters are unwil

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      You forgot the part where you're also an insensitive clod!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        You forgot the part where you're also an insensitive clod!

        I would be working in IT if I wasn't an asshole. ;)

  • Your manager many be busy and just doesn't have the time? Maybe the manager is hands off and trusts you to fill your own voids? (very possible if you are a knowledge worker) Just because they are your boss doesn't mean you have to reduce everything that could be possibly interpreted as something negative to be just that (although in a lot of situations you would be right in doing so). If you care to check, you will find that the world doesn't revolve around you and that managers are people at the end of the

  • In my experience (both personal and looking at other people), there are three reasons why a manager/supervisor won't provide feedback:

    1. They are incompetent.
    2. They don't want you/don't know what to do with you and just wish you would go away.
    3. They are psychopaths and don't want there to be a papertrail showing that you a) succeeded without/despite them or b) failed because they don't know what they are doing (see point 1.).

    Sorry for being so harsh but I've had 1. & 3. as managers and seen lots of

  • The hard thing is to actually get from your boss why he is not communicating with you. All these answer of just quit and get another job seems like the easy way out. What if you like your job? But If you actually sit down with your boss and get a full picture of the situation you might be able to get a better idea what's going on and find a solution. Could be a million things, maybe he/she is too busy, stressed with his own problems, fed up and trying to get another job, partner left them, lost a loved one.
  • Good feedback is great when it is given, but don't wait for it. You should always be trying to improve your current skills and obtaining new skills. (bow-staff skills, nun-chuck skills...) This doesn't have to be done in the work environment, you can (and should) be learning things on your own. There are a myriad supply of books and websites available. Don't forget about co-workers. They have a wealth of knowledge. Some of them are even excited to share that knowledge. There is no need to wait for someone t

  • I do fabrication drawings for corporate theater, and more, sets.
    So I do a drawing and when I get done, I'm then given direction other than what I drew.
    I once worked with a Project Manager that would intentionally produce work order for the shop that had errors. He told me it gets the shop to think.
    Moral of the story, if you are not getting feedback Do it wrong and you'll get feedback.

  • Then you'll be wishing you had the guy who didn't give you feedback. I really don't know what to say about not knowing what to do. It may be a good opportunity to look for things to do on your own. Be warned that sometimes when you open your mouth on this kind of thing, it can backfire on your spectacularly. Your manager may decide that you're "special" and suddenly be all over your workplace all the time because they conclude that you can't work otherwise. Your manager may decide that if you don't kn
  • You should always be looking at ways to improve what you are doing without feedback. A good boss helping you along is a nice luxury but I think the expectation for most senior folks is that they do this for themselves.
  • Casually drop a reference to this song by Joan Armitrading: When I Get It Right (the mtv version) [youtu.be] / alternate with lyrics. [youtu.be]

  • You need to be working on what your boss wants you to be working on. That is the point of being an employee.

    If your boss is not giving you anything to work on, why are you going to work? What are you doing with your days?

    If you have down time and want a side project, ask your boss what else you can be working on. If they do not have anything for you to do, then find something and ask them if they think it would be valuable to the company for you to work on it.

    >>This seems like the kind of topic tha

  • and either automate them or hand them off to junior employees. Use that to free up time in your day for more technical/valuable/interesting projects. When those projects are done hand them off or automate them and move on to the next project. Meanwhile watch out for other teams trying to hand simple/repetitive work to your team :). There's no better way to lose your job to an outsourcer than to take on simple, repetitive work.

  • In IT jobs you are basically junior, [no designation], then senior at "something". Sometimes years, decades after that you might be a lead in your role, if the wind favors you (e.g. C++ Lead). Lead is basically the guy between management and the lower ranks of a particular team - someone being introduced to the management BS that still has a soft touch for instilling the BS on the team. Then maybe manager in-between, but eventually you get another a horizontally displaced title, such as "Build Master", "Sys

  • If needed, insist. Unless you can read thoughts, there is no other way. If that still fails, look for another job.

  • they are probably assembling a case to fire you. get a lawyer.

  • I've read articles in the recent past detailing the "generational divide" in bigger workplaces where you have the Millenials, the Xers and the baby boomers all sharing the same environment. The articles I've read seem to indicate that Millenials need much more constant feedback than previous generations. I wonder if that's part of it, and whether older managers are having trouble keeping up with the new pace.

    The workplace I'm at currently skews older, but we do have some new grads coming in every couple of

Slashdot Top Deals

"Would I turn on the gas if my pal Mugsy were in there?" "You might, rabbit, you might!" -- Looney Tunes, Bugs and Thugs (1954, Friz Freleng)

Close