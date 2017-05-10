Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Slashdot Asks: Which Tech Giant You Can't Live Without? 95

Posted by msmash from the growing-reliance dept.
In this week's column of NYTimes, Farhad Manjoo writes about the five largest technology companies in the world: Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google. As he notes, these companies have become the most powerful firms of any kind, essentially inescapable for any consumer or business that wants to participate in the modern world. This brings us to two questions:
1. Of the five aforementioned companies, tell us one whose services you don't need for work and for personal use. (In short, the company that doesn't matter to you.) Here's a poll where you can cast your vote.
2. On the same note, which company's services and products you can't ditch (for work / personal use)?

  • I can get my PC from intel, my monitor from Samsung, my OS via Linux and internet through some sort of fascist company.

    I don't need those 5 at all.

    • You should add google.* to your banned host list, and see how far you get on the "internet" :D

      • You know...I lived a good portion of my life before any of these companies existed.

        Ok, I guess I heard of Apple in my teens, but they weren't the behemoth they are now and didn't have that much influence on society.

        But seriously, I grew up in a city, with a family, friends, and normal life....without any of these companies and I can tell you, I never felt back then my life was lacking in any form.

        Today?

        Well, I do appreciate and use the resources of many of these companies...but I do find that some of th

          But you're looking at it through historical context - we've lived without internet, without cellphones, even without cable TV, and managed to actually survive! But if you're looking at it in the context of today, you've likely started relying heavily on one or more of these companies and it would likely be extremely inconvenient, if not impossible to do your job, without one or several of them.

          I'll agree that facebook is the most useless one there, and if facebook disappeared from the face of the planet, t

        • Apple? I like macOS for bread and butter computing, but I won't be destroyed if I wind up using a Dell or Lenovo.
          Microsoft? There isn't much out that will scale as well as AD, so perhaps someone (Novell?) would put out a good LDAP offering that can handle things. Other than that, a good Puppet infrastructure could replace SCCM.
          Amazon? Azure and OpenStack items could replace AWS, and someone could make an API interface to map all AWS calls to the other cloud providers.
          Facebook? Easiest to replace. If t

      • Google routes to null here, along with lots of other Alphabet domains and any I find.

        You think you need googleapis, but you don't.

        Nor do you need any of the rest of them. It's all in your mind.

        But then, you can get away without using sugar, tobacco, booze, petroleum-based fuels, and quite a bit more. Just depends on how industrious you are.

      • DuckDuckGo.com and they don't bubble your searches either. There's nothing worse than showing subjective results and advertisements pertaining to your personality. You can turn cookies off, but they get more intimate with your computer than that; it won't help. No wonder assholes keep getting into office. Facebook is guilty of the same exact thing with their news articles. Anyone feel free to humor me; find a conservative and a liberal and tell them to google the same topic at the same time and see what hap

          Tell me about duckduckgo's email service, and calendaring system, and cloud document services. I'm interested in switching. I could easily live without Google's search service.... I could live without Google at all, but we're really talking about current levels of reliance on any of these companies, and I don't think you get as much "for free" from anyone else (I know it's not free, I know I'm the product, but I'm OK with that trade off to the extent that I use the service).

      • Even if it blocked the entire internet I'd still manage to live. You do realize there was life before the internet right?
    • I have an Apple computer, but almost everything I use could run on another system (though needing something that runs *NIX dev tools and Microsoft Office would probably leave me using some form of virtualisation). Of the others on the list: Facebook? Don't use them. Google? Don't use them for search, do have an Android phone but most of the Google code is replaced by other things, wouldn't mind if they went away. Microsoft? I use MS Office, but if they went away then that wouldn't be too sad (though n

        I've actually started migrating-away from Amazon. They have a local presence and I get charged local sales tax if I buy from them. It makes more sense to buy from other vendors that don't have such a presence if I'm doing catalog purchases, especially if those other vendors also offer free shipping.

      This whole thread will be a fanboy shit-slinging-fest.
    • Same over here. I haven't used Windows since 2004 and never used any Apple product (and use Linux since it existed), I barely use a Facebook account to read an article (yes, article, not stupid "posts") once a year, I use OpenStack and not AWS, and I could well shop somewhere else on Amazon (I already shop on taobao.com / alibaba). The only thing I use is Google search and maps, but really, I could go with duckduckgo and OSM. I wouldn't miss any of these these big companies if they stopped.
    • I use Linux as well. Matter of fact, I got a nine year old laptop right now running 32-bit PAE kernel 4.11 with up to date software just fine. It's really sad how businesses really on these companies for communication and don't even realize the privacy concerns workers may have. Also, everything is cloud and AI now, which just places even more dependency. If these companies disappeared tomorrow, economies around the world would collapse. There are FOSS alternatives to everything. I also personally don't nee

      I was more excited to see Oracle absent from that list. I *wish* I could do without them. Unfortunately, management feels otherwise.

    • A world where the only viable phone was an android and the only viable system running the defacto standard desktop app (MS Office) would suck. Apple provides a unique and viable competition. I don't think it would be possible today to start a new "apple". Though one has to give MS credit for finally innovating a bit with it's surface series.

      One can't quite say the same about microsoft. If microsoft went away the hegemony of the Office app series would fade, probably for the better of everyone. Though t

        The problem is with the word "need," which we use far too loosely. If we "need" cellphones at all then we are a pretty sad society. Just because something is extremely useful doesn't mean we "need" it. If apple never existed, if google never existed, if we only had the cell phones of 15 years ago, we'd somehow manage. A better question would be "the loss of which one of these companies would be the most disruptive to your life?"
    • None of these companies would exist without IBM. I'm pretty sure all of the major banks and exchanges still run big iron (Mainframes). Try and buy something from Amazon without money/credit. Just because they aren't consumer facing doesn't mean they aren't relevant.

  • Here's a poll where you can caste your vote.

    Anonymous Coward's votes are clearly Dalit.

  • I've never owned any Apple products, avoid buying from Amazon, think Facebook is a huge waste of time, and got rid of my last Windows (W2K) computer a few years back.

    But my Android phone is indispensable and I find that duckduckgo's search results aren't as good as google's results.

  • The Only Answer (Score:3)

    by mfh ( 56 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @11:29AM (#54392715) Homepage Journal

    None. Zero. They could all go bankrupt and it would be business as usual for me after some slight adjustment.

    As soon as the tech giants learn that people couldn't live without them (despite whether it's true or not), that's when they always start creeping into nefarious territory with their policies to push their profits higher.

    I'd also like to add that Facebook was caught performing psychological experiments on their users that included attempting to make users extremely sad [bbc.co.uk].

    Fuck Facebook. I left them YEARS ago and haven't looked back. Now when I talk to friends I meet up with, we have something to talk about because they have no idea what I've been up to AND I have no idea what they've been doing lately.

    Other than Facebook I'm indifferent to every other large business. I'll buy products that have high quality longevity and are a value to me. The second they tamper with the quality, I lose trust in them and move on to some other product.

    I've exited entire markets of products just because none of the offerings were valuable to me. My wallet thanked me for that.

  • To me, companies like General Mills, Tyson and so on are by far more important than software companies. You got to eat first.

    If we look strictly into tech - CISCO and the likes, they make networking gear keeping Internet running. Followed by chip designers - that will be AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, ARM. Followed by crypto and PKI companies, like OpenSSL Foundation, RSA, and Entrsut. Crypto is really difficult to get right, starting fresh there would be a huge setback. OS is not that important in grand scheme of

  • I put in Alphabet/Google because my company provides a Chrome Extension as a development tool for our product. If Google went away, I'd be fucked.

    The initial voting was interesting with Amazon getting exactly ZERO votes. I'm an Amazon customer but life would go on if they went away and I guess everybody else feels that way.

      The initial voting was interesting with Amazon getting exactly ZERO votes. I'm an Amazon customer but life would go on if they went away and I guess everybody else feels that way.

      I wasn't very surprised, except for Kindle, Echo and a few other unremarkable products they're 99% just an e-tailer and some other company would fill the void. I also like my local grocery store, but it's quite obvious I'd find another even if I wouldn't be that happy with location, selection and prices.

  • American Standard

    https://www.americanstandard-u... [americanstandard-us.com]

  • Middle Age Minority Immigrant Professional I think (Score:3)

    by Brigadier ( 12956 ) on Wednesday May 10, 2017 @11:35AM (#54392807)

    Apple - Don't Need
    not a fan boy, and though I work with CS I'm happy with the MS compatible product

      Amazon - Don't Need, but Really Like
    What can I say as a guy, and a parent (see bulk diapers, toilet paper, detergent), and clueless shopper, they have become an asset. e.g. I bought my son a nice watch for his 16th birthday. I first attempted to go to the down town Los Angeles jewelry district. I had my negotiating cash in hand but realized immediately I had no idea what qualified as a good watch. Amazon to the rescue every offer was counter offered by the Amazon cost on my phone. Ultimately I purchased the watch on Amazon for less $10.

    Facebook - Hate It
    Humanity would be better off without it. I've watched all my associates become attention whoring narcissistic children. between that and eye catching adds funneled through friend likes it's kinda sad.

      Microsoft - Use It
    Being in an engineering/architecture field it's required, the only alternate to Office has been Google Apps (see docs) I actually used this in a professional office until people could no longer deal with the accountants whining about there precious icons. (we went back to office). Yes I've tried the linux office apps think they work great but in my professional life this is a pipe dream

    Alphabet - Need It (this could be google subliminal suggestions)
    What can I say they whore my information but it works and it's cheap (see $100 android phone). I also just discovered the cool features in google photos. lossless uploads and automatic sorting. After 10+ years of Film, DSLR this is sooo convenient.

  • While I do not necessarily use every tech giant out there personally, I feel like if you took one away it could adversely affect how the markets have grown, and we could be living in a very different time.

    One thing I am certain of, if Oracle did not buy Sun Microsystems, we would be better off today. I feel as though anyone else buying Sun would have yielded better for everyone.

  • Without a credit card we are back to paper billing, bank transfers, trading in fucking seashells.

    "BUT WHUT ABOUT THE BITCOINZ!?!?!"

    Not until I can pay my water bill with bitcoins will it be ready for mass consumption. Once Bitcoin reaches the low level of utilities then it'll be ready for primetime.

      This is just not true. Without credit card companies we would still have bank exchanges, wire transactions, debit cards and so on. Actually, without CC companies retail economy would grow 3% overnight, or about how much these companies suck up in transaction charges.

      • debit cards are tied to one of the major vendors. You COULD get one from your bank as an ATM card but that's getting harder and harder to do.

        There's no way in hell to manage any form payment system without having one of the big 4 as a vendor and support. Paypal is getting closer.
        • Yea there is, plenty of other countries to it with bank transfers. The problem is international transfers can still be a pain and you have to deal with no instant validation.
          Or we just switch back to writing checks.

  • I can live very well without any of them especially the (anti-)social media companies.
    Microsoft was the last one I gave up. Boy did I feel good and still do tbh.

  • I'm guessing that if you do have an Android or iOS based smartphone then either Alphabet or Apple will be your indispensable choice accordingly, but if you are an Android user then Apple is probably your most likely first pick for the one you could do without. That was certainly going to be my choice, until I thought about it a bit more. Then I realised that, as an Android user that doesn't care much about Apple, they're mostly harmless since you generally don't need to go near their ecosystem, whereas Fa

    Damn, I wish SCO was still around. Many of those companies rely on Linux, which of course is built upon significant amounts of SCO UNIX source code.

  • I confess to using Gmail (for convenience) and purchase the occasional item from Amazon but that's it but I don't even interact with the rest. If they all vanished, I would be just fine. Does this mean I'm not participating in the modern world?

  • I use no Apple products. I'm surprised this is here actually. I assume most people with Android phones and Windows PCs don't. Sure, there are the Apple TV and iPad users but the former are in a competitive market and the latter are becoming more niche-interest as people switch to using their phones.

    Google's services are all replacable with other services that will be at least adequate. Amazon is a useful company to buy from but there are other online retailers. Microsoft is a tricky one, but I do only use
  • I do use all of them save for Apple. But the only one I couldn't leave behind is Microsoft: In business they still have a few very entrenched products.e.g: Office. Despite all the alternatives it's what most businesses (big and small) usually end up using. In a business setting few dare editing Office format files with Libreoffice since they might not work on Office.
    At home I depend on Windows to be able to run my videogames. I could certainly buy a Playstation but I have lots of games that only work on Wi
  • Are they still alive I wonder...

    Why isn't AOL on the list? I'm still rocking my dialup account on AOL, and I think it's all I'll ever ne(SAD&~~~~

    CARRIER LOST
  • Nothing is irreplaceable. At the moment, several would be inconvenient. I use Amazon for shopping, Google for personal email/shared documents, and Microsoft for my work OS / Office suite. It's not saying that these couldn't be replaced, but would be rather annoying to train everyone at work on Linux and to use something other than Excel, I wouldn't have one centralized space to buy stuff - but that is easily remedied. However, iTunes can burn in hell.

  • I need air, water and food, in that order.

    Next stupid question.

  • is full of indispensable people.

    The same goes for companies. Life existed before them. Life will exist after them.

    What is even funnier is that all the examples are companies that do things that are pretty bad for the customers. So it is liker asking what finger or toe you would miss the least.

    Apple: Abuse of copyright and trademark
    Amazon : Abuse of workers
    Facebook : invasion of privacy
    Alphabet : Invasion of privacy
    Microsoft : They ain't GNU

    I am sure you can come up with a few more things they do. Yes, what

  • I don't like Microsoft, but as long as I'm employed, I doubt I could escape them.

    I could use Android, but I prefer Apple.

    I'd really be hard-pressed to get rid of gmail, and I have a lot on Google Docs.

    I can't think of any good alternative to Kindle and Amazon rules online shopping.

    Facebook can FOAD. I have little use for it.

  • Microsoft: Not only do they make the OS's that we use, but they also make the business software that we use (retail point of sale). We're satisfied with all of them. If Microsoft suddenly went away, we'd have to choose from some not-as-good alternatives, and would hurt our business.

  • Can't live without:
    Apple: main computer for daily use (personal and work). Safari, Mail, Pages, etc.
    Alphabet: GMail (email used for various websites, great spam filters). YouTube. Chrome for websites that choke on Safari.
    Netflix: my only entertainment source (limited selection compared to the USA but still worth the price).
    Microsoft: only used for gaming. I don't use Office or anything else from Microsoft. It's just the OS that happens to be required for most games.

    None at all:
    Facebook: No account, I don't

  • I write code using an oracle-owned language, which I deploy on an Amazon-owned infrastructure, which interacts with Microsoft desktop machines (90% of my userbase). I use libraries developed by Google (less and less nowadays, but still I use guava sometimes) I certainly use google to find answers to problems.

    That is how I make 100% of my income. I mean, before Google and Amazon and java, I still made 100% of my income in software, so presumably I would continue to do so even if these megacorporations c

  • Alphabet/Google - Yeah, it's hard to not use Google
    Facebook - so far I haven't had a need to set up an account and don't feel like I have been negatively impacted
    Microsoft - I haven't used Windows in more than a decade, but I'm sure I interact with MS products via ATMs and things like that.
    Apple - as a consumer this one is pretty easy to avoid (see Android under Alphabet/Google)
    Amazon - I know a few people who still distrust shopping online and don't use Amazon. So it is possible, but it's so convenient!

    So,

  • The article says which one "can't you live without" and the poll says "which one CAN you live without" (paraphrasing).

    So, I predict other people will fuck up their answers like I did and pick the one they wanted to keep and not discard first.

  • *Need it Alphabet = Innovative; modernized search, free mapping, Youtube, Chrome, good cloud apps, good phones, enabling low cost computing devices, pioneering self driving cars, Amazon = Reinvented online shopping, Amazon Prime, Amazon Web Services, drone delivery please! Apple = I like my iPhone; Android is an adequate OS, but no company supports their legacy phone hardware as long as Apple does. OSX is solid. I could easily use a Mac for 99% of everything I need to do on a computer *Don't need it Mic

