Slashdot Asks: Which Tech Giant You Can't Live Without?

In this week's column of NYTimes, Farhad Manjoo writes about the five largest technology companies in the world: Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet, the parent company of Google. As he notes, these companies have become the most powerful firms of any kind , essentially inescapable for any consumer or business that wants to participate in the modern world. This brings us to two questions:1. Of the five aforementioned companies, tell us one whose services you don't need for work and for personal use. (In short, the company that doesn't matter to you.) Here's a poll where you can cast your vote 2. On the same note, which company's services and products you can't ditch (for work / personal use)?