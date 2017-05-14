Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Security IT

Slashdot Asks: Should Businesses Switch To Biometric Passwords? (hbr.org) 22

Posted by EditorDavid from the digital-fingerprints dept.
This question was inspired by a recent article in Harvard Business Review: It's become abundantly clear that passwords are an untenable way to secure our data online. And asking your customers to keep track of complicated log-in information is a terrible user experience... The threat to security when relying on passwords is one reason businesses are increasingly migrating to biometric systems. Identity verification through biometrics can ensure greater security for personal information, while also providing customers with a more seamless experience in the digital environment of smartphones, tablets, sensors, and other devices... the idea is to verify someone's identity with a high degree of assurance by tying it to multiple mechanisms at once, known as biometric modalities [which] when used in concert, can provide a significantly safer environment for the customer, and are much easier to use... [I]f an app simultaneously requires a thumbprint, a retina scan, and a vocal recognition signature, it would be close to impossible for a bad actor to replicate that in the seconds needed to open the app.
This got me curious -- are Slashdot's readers already seeing biometric verification systems in their own lives? Share your experiences in the comments, as well as your informed opinion. Do you think businesses should be switching to biometric passwords?

Slashdot Asks: Should Businesses Switch To Biometric Passwords? More | Reply

Slashdot Asks: Should Businesses Switch To Biometric Passwords?

Comments Filter:

  • I can see a whole lot of privacy and "Big Brother" problems with biometric authentication...

    • And it can be hacked and spoofed. This scene from a Bond film comes to mind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
    • More generally, if the information gets stolen, you can never change it. Locks, passwords, and challenge-response seeds can all be replaced. No other authentication method has this glaring weakness. The burden of manual authentication is here to stay, I think, until we get password manager brain implants.
  • And you know that.

  • Biometry is not suitable for authentication. Essentially using biometry is like using a password you cannot change, but constantly tell anybody around you.

    It's trivial to keep your passwords secure, it's much harder to keep your fingerprint or iris pattern secure. Both can even be read out remotely.

  • Too much room for false positives/negatives. I mean look at your phone: You can put a fingerprint on it but it'll require a backup PIN in case that doesn't work. You don't gain any security if there has to be a backup password, it is just a convenience thing.

    The right answer is a smart card (or other device with that chip in it like Yubikey). Here you go to token+PIN. It's two factor, thus much harder for an adversary to get around, and it allows for a much shorter, easier to remember password. Reason is th

  • Biometric is a ONLY username, not a password. It does not matter how much combo you think you can put together to eliminate bad actors, all those technics do is verify who you are, and if they can be fooled each single, chance is that they can be all fooled taken together. And once your system is compromised, what do you do ?
  • As usual, this will bring a collection of new problems for some. Will work fine for some people but others will struggle. Fingerprints will not be much use for me; my prints were clear when I was younger, but they have faded. To the extent that at a border control earlier this year where fingerprint capture was mandatory, the immigration clerk had difficulty with my left hand and found it impossible with my right. He wrote a brief report which said that he could just see the patterns but could not capture
  • Let's have businesses do 4 things:

    1. Don't enforce needlessly strict / complicated security policies for websites that don't matter that much.
    2. Don't make me reset my password when I've merely forgotten it - it just puts me into a never-ending loop of creating harder and harder to remember passwords that need to be constantly reset.
    3. Provide easy to use 2 factor authentication that lets me use simpler passwords, or even delay the "authentication" to be when I pay for something and validate my billing

  • For remote use, there is not a lot of difference between biometrics and passwords, except that:

    -- you can't change the biometrics if they are compromised

    -- there is little scope for using different credentials for different sites

    Can't see any advantages to them, and I really don't want to be authenticating to my bank with the same credentials I use for Slashdot.

  • Let's take a look at the characteristics of a username:

    • - They are not secret. Often, they consist of a person's name, email address or employee number.
    • - Often, one and the same username is used for many systems.
    • - Changing a username is unusual or even impossible.

    And let's take a look at the characteristics of a password:

    • - They should be kept secret.
    • - You are strongly advised to use a different password for every system.
    • - Every system must allow you to change your password.

    Now, let's take a look at what a

Slashdot Top Deals

I go on working for the same reason a hen goes on laying eggs. -- H.L. Mencken

Close