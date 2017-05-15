Slashdot Asks: In the Wake Of Ransomware Attacks, Should Tech Companies Change Policies To Support Older OSs Indefinitely? 16
In the aftermath of ransomware spread over the weekend, Zeynep Tufekci, an associate professor at the School of Information and Library Science at the University of North Carolina, writes an opinion piece for The New York Times: At a minimum, Microsoft clearly should have provided the critical update in March to all its users, not just those paying extra. Indeed, "pay extra money to us or we will withhold critical security updates" can be seen as its own form of ransomware. In its defense, Microsoft probably could point out that its operating systems have come a long way in security since Windows XP, and it has spent a lot of money updating old software, even above industry norms. However, industry norms are lousy to horrible, and it is reasonable to expect a company with a dominant market position, that made so much money selling software that runs critical infrastructure, to do more. Microsoft supported Windows XP for over a decade before finally putting it to sleep. In the wake of ransomware attacks, it stepped forward to release a patch -- a move that has been lauded by columnists. That said, do you folks think it should continue to push security updates to older operating systems as well?
I will need to agree with conditions. If the Tech company is selling service contracts for that product, they will need to update it. However like XP and older, where the company isn't selling support, and had let everyone know that it off service, they shouldn't need to keep it updated. Otherwise I am still waiting for my MS DOS 6 patch as it is still vulnerable to the stoner virus.
this did not need to be fixed with an OS patch, it could have been prevented with better network security policies. I would be surprised if someone hadn't said something about addressing the vulnerability earlier but probably got ignored because of some budgetary issue.
It would be more reasonable to call for continued money to be made available to address these vulnerabilities after a system has gone into production and a move to use more open source solutions where users can share patches
Should they go back and patch Win95 while they're at it? Make Win386 rock-solid in the face of current virii and ransomware?
By that same logic, you could insist that Ford go back and install safety glass and airbags on any existing Model T's still running.
The simple fact is that OS's are a treadmill. It's a not a typewriter that you buy once and use until it breaks.
Look, I think OS firms *should* support 'the last few versions' - say whatever was current 10 years ago (ie in MS's case, Win2007). But to go
... have policies in place that prevent mission-critical systems from being proprietary, dependent on one vendor, insecure, not updated and open to being messed up by clueless users who click on links and download and install everything they can lay their hands on.
Also they should all have in place: Up and running intrusion detection on their intranets, regular automated overturning backups and regularly tested zero-fuss disaster recovery. Have all that in place and you wouldn't even notice WannaCry.
I honestly can't figure out where I fall on this. I would say for major security issues, yes, though the cutoff should be when production use of that OS get below a certain point, which should be easily monitored, and I don't think XP went below that.
In any event, that an organization the size of NHS, quite literally one of the largest employers on the planet, did such a poor job on security is disgraceful, especially considering how internetworked all their stuff was.
Indefinitely? No, only as long as they want to keep their copyright/patent privileges on those systems.