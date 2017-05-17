Can You Copyright a Joke? (npr.org) 24
Reader AnalogDiehard writes: Writer Alex Kaseburg has filed a lawsuit against TBS and Time Warner alleging that jokes recited on the Conan O'Brien show were stolen from his blog shortly after they were published. The case gets heard in August and could create new protections in a legal forum in which there is little precedent or clear definition in what defines a joke as "original" and subject to legal protection, especially in an industry where theft of humor occurs on a regular basis. But the outcome of any judicial decision opens a big can of worms and raises serious questions: Will YouTube videos get shut down from DMCA notices citing copyrighted jokes? Will compliance staff have to be retained to ensure that their magazine or news article, TV show, movie, or broadway act is not infringing on copyrighted jokes? Will copyrights on jokes get near-perpetual protection like the controversial Sonny Bono Copyright Extension Act? Will people be able to recite limericks without fear of infringing? Will tyrannical politicians copyright critical jokes to oppress freedom of speech? Will legal cases be filed arguing that a comedian's joke(s) bears too much similarity to a copyrighted joke recited decades ago? Will girl scouts be free to tell copyright jokes around the campfire?
Simple (Score:3)
No
Similarly, you can't Copyright a word, or a string of words. You can trademark a company name, but I can tell jokes about your Company all day long and not violate your trademark law. You can copyright very long strings of words as complete thoughts, but even then I can quote you all I like as long as I give credit.
If one could copyright a joke, countless comedians would have no possibility of a career. Jokes are remade over and over and over, in addition to being simply stolen between acts. (Intentionally avoiding digs at comedians known to steal other people's jokes.)
Re: (Score:2)
No
Similarly, you can't Copyright a word, or a string of words.
What... like a book?>
There is not hard line of "originality" the brain is input output with an arbitrary amount of processing, cases argue originality of creative works all the time, and everytime they draw an arbitrary line, so "can you copyright a joke"? that's subjective, it depends on the case, it depends on the Judge. (Yes copyright makes no sense)
Re: (Score:2)
In other words... (Score:2)
Microsoft Windows (Score:1)
(c) 1985-2017 Microsoft Corp. All Rights Reserved.
Headline not clear (Score:2)
Dick stuck in ceiling fan.
Carlos Mencia is going to be out of a job (Score:3)
If you can copyright jokes...
or will end up owing a ton of money to people that are actually funny.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Joe Rogan? Is that you?
No, but I can tell you this.
I'm not a gay fish.
Copyright this (Score:2)
Zwei peanuts were walking down the strasse. One was assaulted... peanut.
"Recipes" are a handy analogue here (Score:2)
Probably not. This feels similar to the copyright situation surrounding recipes.
You can't copyright a recipe. You can copyright a particular description of a recipe, which is why many recipes come with flowery descriptions and pretty pictures. Those can be copyrighted. But the thing itself, the list of instructions, cannot be.
By the same token, it'd be unsurprising if the courts found that particular wordings or diagrams can be copyrighted, but the joke itself -- the end product -- cannot be copyrighted.
Con
It's all about money, And Conan is the master... (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Where Conan and his "staff" walked away with 45 Million dollars for "doing nothing". Just pure negotiations about a cancellation of a contract. And another 1.5million$ score: http://www.nydailynews.com/ent... [nydailynews.com]
And we could go on, Conan...he's in love with the money, and at best - a very mediocre comedian.
Ready-made outrage seeking a good cause (Score:1)
If the blog was, indeed, the source of some of the jokes aired by the show, Mr. Kaseburg was wronged and is entitled to damages.
This is bullshit. First of all, a "tyrannical politician" can usually oppress you directly — no need to have the
Not sure about this... (Score:2)