Ask Slashdot: How Do You Choose a News Source? (csmonitor.com) 77
Obfiscator writes: Journalism has long had potential to change the world. The latest elections in the United States demonstrated new dimensions of this, with the rise of "fake news" and "echo chambers," as well as a president who has few reservations in expressing his thoughts of the media. The Christian Science Monitor has been a favorite news site of mine for years, due to their objective and balanced reporting, as well as their tendency to avoid "breaking news" and provide detailed analysis a few days later. Very few stories are going to impact my world to the point where waiting a couple days to read about them will make a difference. Despite the name, the vast majority of articles have no religious context (they address this in their FAQ). CSM has recently switched to be completely behind a paywall, as well. In their words, "We hope the Monitor Daily addresses both those trends. It is pushed to where our readers are and offers this pact: We will deliver our distinctive view of the world and you support financially our ability to produce that news." Is this the next trend: moving away from advertising revenues? Will this create more balanced journalism, as there is no need to attract clicks? Or will it deepen "echo chambers?" How do Slashdotters choose their news sites?
Most news is corrupt and sold out (Score:1)
I listen to the Jimmy Dore Show and Joe Rogan.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not a THC fan. I'll get drunk with you though. I'm a friendly drunk, not a violent one.
i do not choose (Score:3)
I would suggest... (Score:4, Insightful)
...watching MSNBC & Al Jazeera and splitting the difference.
That's half facetious, but the reality is that if you get all your news from a single source, you're guaranteed to get a biased view of reality, no matter what the source. The best thing you can do is to get information from as many different sources as possible, and when there are differences, do a little digging through meta-analysis sites to try to figure out where the truth lies.
If you don't have time to do that, your only choice is to accept that you will always be at least to some degree uninformed, hope that it doesn't matter, and don't worry about it.
Re:I would suggest... (Score:4, Insightful)
Watching TV news is a horrible use of time. TV news has negative value -- if you consume it, your life will be worse than if you don't. And your net knowledge of the world ("net" meaning information - misinformation) may go down.
Wall street journal (Score:3)
As long as you don't read the editoral section or even one of the comments, the WSJ has great news. In part it's because they try to provide analysis. What does this news mean to you. The washington post is doing something similar but they are a lot more hyperventilating than the WSJ.
But for the love of god do not read the comments section. It will make you weep for humanity. Nothing but kneejerks, tards, and flambait. And the editorial section is pretty hilarious because they appear to have built a f
Re: (Score:2)
As I wrote elsewhere here, I used to be a WSJ fan, until Rupert Murdoch bought them up. http://www.nytimes.com/2009/12... [nytimes.com]
Ironically, their greatest coverge was about the WSJ takeover attempt itself. During the Murdoch takeover, they had stories every day giving the background and details of Murdoch's journalism career, and the Bancroft family. They did it with their usual freedom to write about anything they thought was important, even if it meant airing the family secrets of the publishers.
It turned out th
Re: (Score:2)
...watching MSNBC & Al Jazeera and splitting the difference.
That's half facetious, but the reality is that if you get all your news from a single source, you're guaranteed to get a biased view of reality, no matter what the source. The best thing you can do is to get information from as many different sources as possible, and when there are differences, do a little digging through meta-analysis sites to try to figure out where the truth lies.
If you don't have time to do that, your only choice is to accept that you will always be at least to some degree uninformed, hope that it doesn't matter, and don't worry about it.
And if you like those, try TYT on YouTube instead of MSNBC. Basically anything with Cenk is pretty decent.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, with Al Jazeera you're ahead of the game.
Al Jazeera was founded by BBC reporters, with the Sultan of Qatar paying the bills. The Sultan was pretty tolerant of controversial coverage, but he did have limits.
So Al Jazeera has good western-style journalism, with fact-checking and getting all sides. They have lots of interviews with pro-Israel sources, for example.
Simple... I ask "What would Jesus choose?" (Score:1)
Then I watch Fox News because Jesus hates Muslims too.
One must graze in the field.... (Score:4, Interesting)
In order to be informed one must digest many news sources- even when their bias is not your bias. Even foreign sources.
Then... you ruminate. Let the information sink in. And make the best call you can about what is true.
At the moment much of journalism has lost it's value. But in my opinion, the bright spots are easy to spot when you ignore your own ideology and start matching facts against stories.
Just make sure you have a real understanding about what a "fact" actually is.
Re: (Score:2)
In order to be informed one must digest many news sources- even when their bias is not your bias. Even foreign sources.
Then... you ruminate. Let the information sink in. And make the best call you can about what is true.
At the moment much of journalism has lost it's value. But in my opinion, the bright spots are easy to spot when you ignore your own ideology and start matching facts against stories.
Just make sure you have a real understanding about what a "fact" actually is.
Exactly. I am not at all conservative and like watching Fox News occasionally for the lols. Even conservative talk radio. Rush made me laugh harder than any stand up comic with
I don't understand how pollution is even possible. It comes from the earth, and goes back to the earth.
Read whatever (Score:3, Interesting)
Just don't necessarily believe it.
Especially if there's some sort of emotional resonance or if it seems especially convenient to someone's worldview.
Daily Mail seems OK. And factual financial news is rarely biased to the point of uselessness. Tech news can be ok.
Also, read stories about what happened, not stories about what might happen, or stories about what it might mean to someone, or stories about someone reacting to what happened. Facts, not "meaning".
And remember the news isn't about you.
Avoid news sources with editors who (Score:4, Insightful)
use the following phrases in story titles and subtitles:
...number [x] will leave you.. ...you've been waiting for ...you should...
1. Here's what you need to know about...
2. Everything you need to know about...
3.
4. This is how...
5. The science behind...
6.
7.
8. [x] (silences|schools) [y] with one [z]
Non-profit news (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The CSM is an excellent news source. Despite the name it is a secular news source that does good investigative reporting. I pay for this as well as a few other news sources which I believe do real journalism such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Atlantic and NPR. The Wall Street Journal is also good, though I strongly disagree with much of their commentary.
The obvious choice? (Score:2, Informative)
Bit of CNN (Score:2)
Besides that there's the BBC if I want something more or less objective, but it's getting harder to act objective when half the country is is objectively nutso. That's kinda the trouble with CNN: They give nut cases a platform in the name
Choose them all (Score:3)
Read a wide variety of news. Reuters feed, AP feed, news channel sites, newspaper sites. Compare them to each other, and research the claims.
The truth is not Fox, or CNN, or The Times. It is somewhere in the middle of the bunch. And parts of it are scattered all over.
Re: (Score:2)
Despite the name they're fairly objective and have won numerous Pulitzer prizes for reporting as well as a Peabody award. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
variety of news sources (Score:3)
I generally rely on a mix of NPR, CNN & NY Times, but I actually go to Fox just to see their slant on the news. It can be pretty amazing... headline stories on the other sources literally don't exist on Fox. I read an interesting article that said that Fox had perfected altering the news cycle:
1) bad story comes out on trump
2) Fox instantly headlines some conspiracy theory (like about the murdered Clinton aide) to divert attention, and buries the real story.
3) To close the loop, Fox claims that the bad news about Trump is the "fake news" that's being used to divert attention from the "real story" that was hatched on some conspiracy website.
Re: (Score:2)
the caravan moves on (Score:3)
Whenever a good news portal hides itself behind a paywall the the caravan/customers move on to a less good news portal.
In the end we will all be using breitbart, sputnik and al jazeira because everything else is behind a pay wall. Those who are not looking forward in generating monetary profit will simply outlast everybody else.
Dont blame the customers, blame the companies.
Re: (Score:2)
You can't really blame the companies either. Real journalism requires an investment of both time and money that sensationalist bullshit doesn't, and on top of that important stories aren't always amenable to clickbaity titles.
That means real journalism both costs more and generates less (advertising) revenue. Alternative sources have to be found if they intend to keep operating while retaining some modicum of journalistic integrity.
I mean in a sense you can blame the companies for not changing their busin
BBC (Score:3)
If they have a slant it isn't really greased by the same powers here.
Re: (Score:2)
If they have a slant it isn't really greased by the same powers here.
Except for the wars where the British follow the American lead. But, yes, I think the BBC is generally a good source. When looking for a news source that is relatively unbiased on a particular issue (the best you can reasonably get), look for someone who doesn't have a strong reason to care about the outcome. Thus, foreign media can provide impartiality (if not detail) on domestic news. International news is trickier since the US has it's fingers in so many pots.
Idealogical Turing Test (Score:2)
Can you pass an Idealogical Turing Test [wikipedia.org]? Seek out news sources that promote the idealogical side that you are less versed in.
Sorry, Drudge (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
HAVE A GOOD BS FILTER (Score:2)
Only one source! (Score:3)
Oh, come on, really?
There is only ONE authoritative source of well-researched, verified, informative, objective news reporting and that is The Daily Mail!
Fantastic, hard-hitting news without all the fakery that drives so many click-bait sites these days
</sarc>
Look at the news from several sides (Score:2)
I season my variety of domestic news sources, which includes newspapers, television, radio, and the internet, with reporting from outside of the United States. The BBC is the first, and probably best, source that comes to mind, but Australia and India also provide English resources for news not biased by American ideology.
Choose? (Score:2)
Choose? There is no Choose. Only read or read-not.
There is no such thing as news (Score:2)
Or they use polling like it is some hard scientific fact that should dictate policy.
Or refuse to criticize their team.
When people discuss "Facts" I always ask how do you those "facts" are real and aren't manipulated. The answer (regardless of party) is always the same because a) my news source doesnt lie or b) it came from some governm
I don't follow ONE source (Score:3)
I'll miss (Score:2)
I'll miss the hearing-aid ads.
The rise of fake news and echo chambers (Score:2)
I just don't care and am one of the most we
Dirty Laundry (Score:2)
Just give me something-something I can use
People love it when you lose,
They love dirty laundry
Well, I coulda been an actor, but I wound up here
I just have to look good, I don't have to be clear
Come and whisper in my ear
Give us dirty laundry
Kick 'em when they're up
Kick 'em when they're down
Does it give all sides? (Score:2)
I ask myself, "Does this news source give all viewpoints, including the ones I disagree with, including the unpopular ones?" I judge them first by the subjects that I'm most familiar with myself (primarily medicine and biology). Classroom example: Does a story about abortion give both (or all) sides? http://www.nytimes.com/2016/02... [nytimes.com]
In my freshman year of college, even the engineering majors had to take a humanities course. The most valuable book they gave me was John Stuart Mill's On Liberty. http://www.ba [bartleby.com]
Answer the question (Score:2)
Most of the comments so far are opinions on how to find or interpret news. Answering the question is more to the point. I listen to the NPR hourly news summary for breaking news, otherwise it's a scan of google news for topics of interest, then off to the specific interest sites (lots of science for me) that the submitter didn't really mean.
Google news just collects stuff, then you can choose which article to read about the given subject. Comparing a few sources is easy, and really hig
These are some of my desiderata (Score:2)
- The new service must have bureaus and fully paid journalists on the field.
- News must heavily outweigh opinion. When opinion is presented, it must be backed by quantitative analyses, not mere rhetoric.
- Must regularly publish original studies, analyses and visualizations.
- The opinions they present must be from well-known experts in their fields - well-known, not because they often bloviate, but regarded well by their scholarly peers.
- Entertainment sections and cute stories must be at an absolute minimum
The Three Rules I Try to Follow (Score:1)
My perspective may stem from timing - most of the recent ugliness and arguing online over recent events started around the same time I returned to school, so I was relearning to argue at the same time I was learning to site sources for college papers. That being said, it made it easier to weed some of the truth, as well as shape said perspective.