Ask Slashdot: Is There a Way To Write Working Code By Drawing Flow Charts? 145
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: There appear to be two main ways to write code today. One is with text-based languages ranging from BASIC to Python to C++. The other is to use a flow-based or dataflow programming-based visual programming language where you connect boxes or nodes with lines. What I have never (personally) come across is a way to program by drawing classical vertical (top to bottom) flow charts. Is there a programming environment that lets you do this...?
There are software tools that can turn, say, C code into a visual flow chart representation of said C code. Is there any way to do the opposite -- draw a flowchart, and have that flowchart turn into working C code?
I mean, we have had UML now for going on 15 years. You can CERTAINLY generate code and other artifacts from some types of UML diagrams. None of these is all that much like a flowchart, and frankly flowcharts are essentially dead AFAIK. They really only ever worked well, if they ever did, on fairly straightforward procedural code. Back in the bad old days before Structured Programming and then OOP it wasn't all that uncommon to see people using them, but that was mainly because even fairly straightforward linear code was hard to understand when it was written in FORTRAN or COBOL. Such charts have little relevance in modern OO/functional coding where linear control flow is really not an issue.
Simulink is a variation of flowchart programming, but maintainability is hard when it comes to flowchart programming. You need a football field or two to try to make sense of it and any large system will have cross-dependency graphs that are extremely hard to follow.
UML and other Flowcharting method are better on paper. But rarely can scale to a full application.
1. They are based on the idea that the business owners know what they want. UML and flowchart are based on the idea if you have enough meetings and talk to the right people that you will get all the info needed. This isn't true. What they say they want vs what they need are actually very different.
2. Like objects often will evolve into two different species. UML wants to make a Person class that can be inhe
I probably still have my flowchart template from Introduction to Computers in 1993
They had me do it in 1983, and I know that flowcharts were around in 1963...
I also remember 4GL flow chart code generators in the mid-1980s, and their promise of "programs without paying programmers". What a joke that was.
LEGO Mindstorms/LabVIEW (Score:5, Informative)
LabVIEW itself is also used for instrumental programming in some labs although I expect it is rather slow so its applications will be somewhat limited. I've never used it myself in particle physics but I believe some of my condensed matter colleagues use it as a slow control system for commercial instruments.
It's not a joke but it is EXTREMELY limited. So much so that I'm not convinced it can ever be used for anything but programs just slightly more complex than hello world.
Sometimes, that may be good enough for example, LabVIEW for handling tabletop experiments.
With limited power comes limited opportunity to screw things up. "programming" by bolting together functional blocks with lines are the preferred ways of programming safety systems for this reason, and the IEC standards put very different requirements on programs written this way compared to those written in freeform code.
In LabVIEW you get stuff crossing over and under all over the place unless you decide to have the complete opposite of a modular approach and end up with a time consuming verbose thing.
The choice for anything other than an utterly trivial project is too complex for another to understand easily or too much code for them to bother looking at it.
IMHO it's a teaching tool gone wrong. I think it's supposed to inspire people to go up to the next step and think of large modules the way t
That's starting five years after I stopped showing it to students because it was teaching them bad habits.
I'm not just guessing here.
It's a throwback to analogue computers without the careful mathematical optimisation that was usually employed before plugging in the cables.
Yes it is great for controlling instruments. It's not really slow per se. It really depends what you are trying to do. The biggest issue is it is very easy to write a mess with anything half complicated. But these same PhD's write FORTRAN and Matlab code with zero functions too.
Yes, you absolutely can write code using flowcharts, and I've got two practical examples from my career in videogames. Obviously, both were in specialized sub-domains, as the bulk of our general work is in C++.
First example: I worked at a place that allowed artists to wire up nodes in Maya using a circuit-like logic system. For input, they'd use timers, triggers, environmental sources (time of day), etc. Then they'd connect those inputs to various logic gate nodes (AND, OR, math, branching, delays, etc),
It was telling, though, that we eventually added a "Lua Script" node, because sometimes complex logic is really hard to do with circuit-type wiring.
There's a nice quote by Alan Perlis: "A picture is worth 10K words - but only those to describe the picture. Hardly any sets of 10K words can be adequately described with pictures."
Why would that be a joke? We live in an age where AI software is coding AI software. Why would a less-automated system be outlandish?
Why would a less-automated system be outlandish?
Because every decade we get something that promises to remove the programmer from creating the program, allowing corporations to save a ton of money or the layman to create programs at the press of a button. Those efforts never finds widespread appeal.
Must be. Why i've not seen anyone use a flowchart since they were forced to in school. No sir, the _best_ way to code is just sit down with an idea and start banging out code. 'cause that's just the best way and everyone can do it. Yup, bang away run the code look at the errors correct them bang away run look
... repeat until you get something that works as hoped once. Thinking about your code before coding? For absolute ninnies, not even noobs. And if you doubt the quality of the product well my fri
Besides you're hinting at something like turning documentation into code and that's just frickin' heresy.
Python doctest [python.org] allows you to write example code in the documentation and then execute the example code as test cases. Useful for simple functions but a bit hairy for complex functions and classes.
Congratulations, you just invented... (Score:1)
...you just invented pseudocode!
Congratulations, you just invented Simulink.
Re:Congratulations, you just invented... (Score:4, Informative)
IBM Rational Rhapsody (Score:1)
Rhapsody can do this, and has been around for about two decades. It was previously owned by I-Logix, and then Telelogic.
Speaking of IBM . . . take a look at Node-RED ( https://nodered.org/ [nodered.org] )
:
Node-RED is a programming tool for wiring together hardware devices, APIs and online services in new and interesting ways. It provides a browser-based editor that makes it easy to wire together flows using the wide range of nodes in the palette that can be deployed to its runtime in a single-click.
Think of it as creating node.js code from flows you define with a graphical editor.
DISCLAIMER: I use it a lot, and had the pleasure of meeting one of its creators, Nick O'Leary, who works for IBM. He is a bit of a geek's geek . . . a technical genius, but very humble about it.
You just described Simulink. (Score:3, Informative)
Plus Simulink coder.
You can also go the other way around:
http://www.ensoftcorp.com/mode... [ensoftcorp.com]
Kind of (Score:2)
Scratch (Score:2)
Why? (Score:2)
Why? Even if it could technically be done, it's probably not good code from a human-readability standpoint and will have to be heavily reworked, such as variable re-naming, splitting into functions/modules, etc.
That depends on the flow chart language you use. The DRAKON [wikipedia.org] language was designed to create extremely easy-to-read and highly modular flow charts.
Educational kits (Score:2)
They often have a very simple gui system of getting input and presenting an output.
I am not sure how much of the US educational product would allow for options other than following a set course structure.
Often used so the whole class in a US educational setting can feel they are been educated about computers.
A slow pace of education, not much maths, all about the gui and getting something done in a short time.
Technology Pega is a Business Process Management system.
Good for the scope that it is in. But would get cumbersome when things get too complex where you need to edit the Java code for the stuff that is out of its bounds.
AmigaVISION? Labview? (Score:2)
.... It's terrible. LabView is a mess, and AmigaVISION was charming ... 25 years ago.
Automate (Score:3)
Wikipedia has a category 'Visual programming (Score:2, Informative)
Category:Visual programming languages [wikipedia.org]
These were noble experiments, but none are useful for practical programming, AFAIK.
Absolutely, but (Score:1)
UML is useful to identify which objects you are working with in the code but it's not good to describe the information flow in a system.
The worst problem with UML is that it also can tie together objects with each other - or even worse, create objects - that from a superficial glance seems to be related but when you look at the information flow you see that the only thing they have in common is that they are related from a very specific perspective, much like two stars that looks close to each other from th
Re: (Score:2)
Which leads to the case that people have a hard time to break down a problem into components that are easy to maintain and test.
But in many solutions there's also the problem that those that codes don't even understand or know the environment the system is going to be used in. Like the fact that there's sometimes icy roads - explain that to a person in Bangalore where the only place you see ice is in drinks.
PureData (Score:2)
I think pd, like LabVIEW, primarily shows the flow of data, not execution. They are data-flow diagrams, not flow charts in the traditional sense.
If you think conservatives are the best at selling out, you probably need to learn more about Bill and Hillary Clinton.
What Christopher Hitchens wrote about Bill Clinton is a good start.
Incorrect. Spectacularly so. There is hardly anything less conservative than a family that has made politics it's profession of choice for more than a century.
Time marches on (Score:5, Insightful)
When I was first taught to code in FORTRAN, we were told that we really needed to create a flow chart detailing every statement before writing any code. We also needed to start every line in column 8, and variable types were determined by the first letter of their name.
Those days are long gone, and we now have languages with features that allow us to directly transcribe our ideas without intermediate formats (yes, LISP always allowed that from day 1, yada yada).
I find that flow charts still have some usefulness on occasion, but only as a high-level planning tool. I will sometimes write up a flow chart with a dozen boxes to define the rough flow of a complex algorithm, but it might take a thousand lines of code to actually complete the final implementation. A flow chart that had enough detail to mechanically translate to code would look like an incomprehensible pile of spaghetti; not very useful compared to well-formated code.
When I was first taught to code in FORTRAN, we were told that we really needed to create a flow chart detailing every statement before writing any code. We also needed to start every line in column 8, and variable types were determined by the first letter of their name.
1) They said that, but no one I knew actually did it.
2) Column 7, not 8.
Well, it seems that decades of controversy over 4 vs 8 spaces for indents has completely overridden my memory on that point.
It's possible I was just a bad coder, but it was not particularly uncommon for at least one line in my Fortran programs to need more than 65 characters. So I got really familiar with columns 6 and 7.
For those who aren't old - column 6 was used as a continuation flag. If there was something in column six, what followed was a continuation of the previous line. I *think* the convention was to use numbers in there which basically indicated how many lines that particular statement used.
Flow charts and Fortran coding forms ... (Score:2)
When I was first taught to code in FORTRAN, we were told that we really needed to create a flow chart detailing every statement before writing any code. We also needed to start every line in column 8, and variable types were determined by the first letter of their name.
1) They said that, but no one I knew actually did it.
Well there was that first programming assignment in CS 101 Introduction to Computer Science where one did a flow chart (neatly using a plastic template), then wrote (as in pencil on paper) code on a Fortran Coding Form (graph paper like showing the important columns), and then after manually stepping through the code (simulating it) to debug it one typed the code on the punch card machine, submitted the punched card deck, and waited for a printout to be delivered to see if it compiled and ran and generated
You only use those methods when they kount
When I was first taught to code in FORTRAN, we were told that we really needed to create a flow chart detailing every statement before writing any code.
Well, flowcharts are useful -- damned useful, in fact -- when you have to type punch cards!
Those days are long gone, and we now have languages with features that allow us to directly transcribe our ideas without intermediate formats
Because of languages which developed at the same time that VDTs became common.
Does anyone know of a tool that will allow me to write a novel by scribbling with crayons in a coloring book?
Somewhat (Score:1)
Don't ask me how I know about this, but weblogic (now oracle) process integration ide [oracle.com] allows some code to be generated from flowcharts. It is horrendous code and the usefulness of what it can do is very low, but it can do some of it.
Isn't that circuits? (Score:2)
All higher level logic ends up having side effects, just in order to be convenient, and relevant the way we use analogies/language.
You'd end up with even bigger problems with flow charts, because the labels you'd add would end up confounding your expectations as you build more and more.
To some extent, what you say might be true. But I am not convinced that it is theoretically impossible to have a decent graphical language that does have higher order logical concepts. I don't believe functional programmers care or have the necessary subtlety in their thinking to accept diagrams for their stuff. That also one of the hurdles they have in pushing their religion. In a somewhat heretical book, Graham Hutton's Programming in Haskell does resort to diagrams to get his points across.
That's not what you want (Score:2)
Flow charts are no more expensive than code. They just layer a visual syntax on top of the underlying forms instead of a textual syntax.
You should be asking for tools to command the underlying forms that don't require you to input all the syntax; tools where you can describe how you want something to work in broader terms and let the software write the syntax, handle the scheduling optimization, prevent the bugs and security holes, and make sure all the corner cases and failure modes are covered.
Also needed: an autocorrect that won't change "expressive" into "expensive".
EasyFlow from HavenTree (Score:4, Interesting)
Prograph by TGS Systems (Score:2)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
Diff (Score:2)
DRAKON Editor is exactly what you asked (Score:3)
The open source DRAKON Editor [sourceforge.net] allows you to draw classic flow charts and generate template code in various target languages that follow the defined flow.
It comes with the additional advantage of having been engineered around ergonomic practices, which makes it avoid the classic pitfalls of using flow charts. A flow diagram typically becomes a tangled mess, but DRAKON layout guidelines provide a structure to build diagrams in any scale.
The DRAKON [wikipedia.org] language was created by people in the Russian space program as a way to avoid errors in defined procedures, and it was crafted and refined following the Russian school of Human-computer interaction. The flow diagrams built following their easy-to-learn layout guidelines are the most easy to read that I've ever seen.
There are such solutions for PLC programming (Score:1)
IEC 61131-3 defines several graphical programming languages for PLC.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
General purpose graphical programming language would be a major PITA. I cannot imagine anybody using it to write complex software.
BluePrint and BPMN (Score:2)
First of all, Unreal Engine's blueprint system is quite excellent, but is also specific to its domain of being a game engine. But you can make your own blueprint modules in C++, so no reason you couldn't make boring business software with it.
But there's already a great tool for boring business workflow, and that's BPMN. I've recently discovered it and it's so much better than endless meetings where no one knows or can agree about what is fully going on. I only have experience using it to model software at a
Flowcode for Microcontrollers (Score:2)
There is a Developper engine called "Flowcode" which allows to do programs for microcontrollers (PIC, AVR, ARM) using flowcharts. It's quite expensive (given that PIC/AVR dev tools are free).
Basically, you've some "macro" blocks for more high level functions (like displaying on an LCD screen), rest is flowcharts.
Authorware was like this (Score:2)
Yes. But regular code is often easyer. (Score:2)
Yes there is. It's called CASE* and/or BPM* and/or DMI*. (Computer Aided System Engineering / Business Process Modelling / Direct Manipulation Interface).
The Problem with many of these Systems is that writing code often is quicker and easyer. There are special scenarios where the tool mentioned above can be used and are extremely effective (well-built cleanroom ERP setups, cleanroom UI toolkits (end-to-end Visual Basic (guess why it's called visual), Glade, QTCreator, JBoss BPM, Flash IDE, Squeak, etc.). Sy
Why? (Score:2)
When you finally have the language, you will realize that the hard part is not the syntax, but the logic. And that dragging boxes is way slower than writing keywords.
Submitter is clearly 12 years old (Score:2)
This stuff has been around since the 1990s if not before. I didn't use it but around that time some of the guys in my office used Excelerator. They didn't like it much.
Clarification: are you asking if something does it, or if something does it better than a monkey could code it longhand?
There is a reason it did not catch on (Score:1)
Huh? (Score:2)
Only for the last 30 years. And far more complex items than simple logic, fiendishly complex systems can be quickly generated from controls block diagrams using packages like SIMULINK, Many times, its too fiendishly complex to use in an end-item but certainly for simuations it can be very effective, It also has endless frustrating bugs, but that's not inherent in the concept.
Yes. MacOS Automator, Xcode, and most game engines (Score:2)
Agilent VEE (Score:2)
for kids: SCRATCH, on the grey suit world: SAP (Score:1)
JBoss Tools Integration Stack (Score:2)
There are quite a few JBoss based tools that will let you do this and then auto deploy the app on tomcat etc
https://tools.jboss.org/featur... [jboss.org]
https://tools.jboss.org/featur... [jboss.org]
https://tools.jboss.org/featur... [jboss.org]
https://tools.jboss.org/featur... [jboss.org]
https://tools.jboss.org/featur... [jboss.org]
etc
I use JBoss rules visual flowcharts editors for tweaking and testing a prek-12 vaccine compliance engine.
Scratch? (Score:2)
I think scratch is a flow chart-y language. Certainly is colorful.
Of course, I wouldn't do anything serious in it. It's just a nice way to introduce a pre-teen to flow control and language basics.
BPEL environments (Score:2)
