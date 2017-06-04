Ask Slashdot: Is There a Way To Write Working Code By Drawing Flow Charts? 48
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: There appear to be two main ways to write code today. One is with text-based languages ranging from BASIC to Python to C++. The other is to use a flow-based or dataflow programming-based visual programming language where you connect boxes or nodes with lines. What I have never (personally) come across is a way to program by drawing classical vertical (top to bottom) flow charts. Is there a programming environment that lets you do this...?
There are software tools that can turn, say, C code into a visual flow chart representation of said C code. Is there any way to do the opposite -- draw a flowchart, and have that flowchart turn into working C code?
Leave your best answers in the comments.
Is this a joke? (Score:2)
Does seem a bit 80's... (Score:3)
I mean, we have had UML now for going on 15 years. You can CERTAINLY generate code and other artifacts from some types of UML diagrams. None of these is all that much like a flowchart, and frankly flowcharts are essentially dead AFAIK. They really only ever worked well, if they ever did, on fairly straightforward procedural code. Back in the bad old days before Structured Programming and then OOP it wasn't all that uncommon to see people using them, but that was mainly because even fairly straightforward li
Re: (Score:2)
Simulink is a variation of flowchart programming, but maintainability is hard when it comes to flowchart programming. You need a football field or two to try to make sense of it and any large system will have cross-dependency graphs that are extremely hard to follow.
Re: (Score:2)
I probably still have my flowchart template from Introduction to Computers in 1993
They had me do it in 1983, and I know that flowcharts were around in 1963...
I also remember 4GL flow chart code generators in the mid-1980s, and their promise of "programs without paying programmers". What a joke that was.
LEGO Mindstorms/LabVIEW (Score:3)
LabVIEW itself is also used for instrumental programming in some labs although I expect it is rather slow so its applications will be somewhat limited. I've never used it myself in particle physics but I believe some of my conden
Congratulations, you just invented... (Score:1)
...you just invented pseudocode!
Re: (Score:2)
Congratulations, you just invented Simulink.
You just described Simulink. (Score:1)
Plus Simulink coder.
Kind of (Score:2)
Scratch (Score:2)
Why? (Score:1)
Why? Even if it could technically be done, it's probably not good code from a human-readability standpoint and will have to be heavily reworked, such as variable re-naming, splitting into functions/modules, etc.
Educational kits (Score:2)
They often have a very simple gui system of getting input and presenting an output.
I am not sure how much of the US educational product would allow for options other than following a set course structure.
Often used so the whole class in a US educational setting can feel they are been educated about computers.
A slow pace of education, not much maths, all about the gui and getting something done in a short time.
O
AmigaVISION? Labview? (Score:2)
There's a reason people don't
.... It's terrible. LabView is a mess, and AmigaVISION was charming ... 25 years ago.
Automate (Score:2)
Wikipedia has a category 'Visual programming (Score:1)
Category:Visual programming languages [wikipedia.org]
Absolutely, but (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
UML is useful to identify which objects you are working with in the code but it's not good to describe the information flow in a system.
The worst problem with UML is that it also can tie together objects with each other - or even worse, create objects - that from a superficial glance seems to be related but when you look at the information flow you see that the only thing they have in common is that they are related from a very specific perspective, much like two stars that looks close to each other from th
Re: (Score:2)
Which leads to the case that people have a hard time to break down a problem into components that are easy to maintain and test.
But in many solutions there's also the problem that those that codes don't even understand or know the environment the system is going to be used in. Like the fact that there's sometimes icy roads - explain that to a person in Bangalore where the only place you see ice is in drinks.
PureData (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I think pd, like LabVIEW, primarily shows the flow of data, not execution. They are data-flow diagrams, not flow charts in the traditional sense.
Re: (Score:2)
Time marches on (Score:3)
When I was first taught to code in FORTRAN, we were told that we really needed to create a flow chart detailing every statement before writing any code. We also needed to start every line in column 8, and variable types were determined by the first letter of their name.
Those days are long gone, and we now have languages with features that allow us to directly transcribe our ideas without intermediate formats (yes, LISP always allowed that from day 1, yada yada).
I find that flow charts still have some usefulness on occasion, but only as a high-level planning tool. I will sometimes write up a flow chart with a dozen boxes to define the rough flow of a complex algorithm, but it might take a thousand lines of code to actually complete the final implementation. A flow chart that had enough detail to mechanically translate to code would look like an incomprehensible pile of spaghetti; not very useful compared to well-formated code.
Re: (Score:3)
2) Column 7, not 8.
1) They said that, but no one I knew actually did it.
2) Column 7, not 8.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it seems that decades of controversy over 4 vs 8 spaces for indents has completely overridden my memory on that point.
Also (Score:1)
Does anyone know of a tool that will allow me to write a novel by scribbling with crayons in a coloring book?
Somewhat (Score:1)
Don't ask me how I know about this, but weblogic (now oracle) process integration ide [oracle.com] allows some code to be generated from flowcharts. It is horrendous code and the usefulness of what it can do is very low, but it can do some of it.
Isn't that circuits? (Score:2)
All higher level logic ends up having side effects, just in order to be convenient, and relevant the way we use analogies/language.
You'd end up with even bigger problems with flow charts, because the labels you'd add would end up confounding your expectations as you build more and more.
The only way to avoid that is using very simple concepts in your flow chart. At that points, you're just creating circuits, which are not just below regular code, but below even assembly code in terms of the layers of abstra
That's not what you want (Score:2)
Flow charts are no more expensive than code. They just layer a visual syntax on top of the underlying forms instead of a textual syntax.
You should be asking for tools to command the underlying forms that don't require you to input all the syntax; tools where you can describe how you want something to work in broader terms and let the software write the syntax, handle the scheduling optimization, prevent the bugs and security holes, and make sure all the corner cases and failure modes are covered.
Where's th
Re: (Score:2)
Also needed: an autocorrect that won't change "expressive" into "expensive".
EasyFlow from HavenTree (Score:2)
Prograph by TGS Systems (Score:2)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]