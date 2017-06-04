Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Programming

Ask Slashdot: Is There a Way To Write Working Code By Drawing Flow Charts? 48

Posted by EditorDavid from the tracking-the-code dept.
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: There appear to be two main ways to write code today. One is with text-based languages ranging from BASIC to Python to C++. The other is to use a flow-based or dataflow programming-based visual programming language where you connect boxes or nodes with lines. What I have never (personally) come across is a way to program by drawing classical vertical (top to bottom) flow charts. Is there a programming environment that lets you do this...?

There are software tools that can turn, say, C code into a visual flow chart representation of said C code. Is there any way to do the opposite -- draw a flowchart, and have that flowchart turn into working C code?
Leave your best answers in the comments.

  • I probably still have my flowchart template from Introduction to Computers in 1993. Used it for that one class and never used it again. Not even when I later went back to school to learn computer programming a decade later.

    • I mean, we have had UML now for going on 15 years. You can CERTAINLY generate code and other artifacts from some types of UML diagrams. None of these is all that much like a flowchart, and frankly flowcharts are essentially dead AFAIK. They really only ever worked well, if they ever did, on fairly straightforward procedural code. Back in the bad old days before Structured Programming and then OOP it wasn't all that uncommon to see people using them, but that was mainly because even fairly straightforward li

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

        Simulink is a variation of flowchart programming, but maintainability is hard when it comes to flowchart programming. You need a football field or two to try to make sense of it and any large system will have cross-dependency graphs that are extremely hard to follow.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      I probably still have my flowchart template from Introduction to Computers in 1993

      They had me do it in 1983, and I know that flowcharts were around in 1963...

      I also remember 4GL flow chart code generators in the mid-1980s, and their promise of "programs without paying programmers". What a joke that was.

    • It's no joke. LEGO Mindstorms comes with a graphical flowchart-like language using LabVIEW to write programs. Of course, the system is hideously slow and inefficient compared to text and with EV3 the brick runs Linux so you can easily dump it for Python, C++ or whatever you like.

      LabVIEW itself is also used for instrumental programming in some labs although I expect it is rather slow so its applications will be somewhat limited. I've never used it myself in particle physics but I believe some of my conden

  • Congratulations, you just invented... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...you just invented pseudocode!

  • You just described Simulink. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Plus Simulink coder.

  • Google Scratch. 2.0 makes it turing-complete but it's not exactly API compatible
  • Scratch [mit.edu] uses an approach similar to flow charts. If you're not to picky about the notation, it might be what you are looking for.

  • Why? Even if it could technically be done, it's probably not good code from a human-readability standpoint and will have to be heavily reworked, such as variable re-naming, splitting into functions/modules, etc.

  • Look at the US educational products that let users do things with a gui and even a robot kit.
    They often have a very simple gui system of getting input and presenting an output.
    I am not sure how much of the US educational product would allow for options other than following a set course structure.
    Often used so the whole class in a US educational setting can feel they are been educated about computers.
    A slow pace of education, not much maths, all about the gui and getting something done in a short time.
    O

  • There's a reason people don't .... It's terrible. LabView is a mess, and AmigaVISION was charming ... 25 years ago.

  • My favorite is called Automate by LlamaLab. [llamalab.com]
  • For trivial academic problems that nobody really cares about, yes. For hard problems in real world situations that real people care about paying money for, no. UML and its kind are good for documenting a simplified slice of a complex system so engineers can understand the requirements and start writing real code. But to be precise enough to generate code, well, you might as well just write code.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

      UML is useful to identify which objects you are working with in the code but it's not good to describe the information flow in a system.

      The worst problem with UML is that it also can tie together objects with each other - or even worse, create objects - that from a superficial glance seems to be related but when you look at the information flow you see that the only thing they have in common is that they are related from a very specific perspective, much like two stars that looks close to each other from th

  • They're not flow-charts, but the PureData [puredata.info] programming language is provides executable diagrams. Pure Data (or just 'Pd') is an open source visual programming language for multimedia. Its main distribution (aka 'Pd Vanilla') is developed by Miller Puckette. Pd-L2ork/Purr-Data is an alternative distribution (originally based on the now unmaintained Pd-Extended project), with a revamped GUI and many included external libraries.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by mkendall ( 69179 )

      I think pd, like LabVIEW, primarily shows the flow of data, not execution. They are data-flow diagrams, not flow charts in the traditional sense.

  • Time marches on (Score:3)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Sunday June 04, 2017 @01:33AM (#54544741)

    When I was first taught to code in FORTRAN, we were told that we really needed to create a flow chart detailing every statement before writing any code. We also needed to start every line in column 8, and variable types were determined by the first letter of their name.

    Those days are long gone, and we now have languages with features that allow us to directly transcribe our ideas without intermediate formats (yes, LISP always allowed that from day 1, yada yada).

    I find that flow charts still have some usefulness on occasion, but only as a high-level planning tool. I will sometimes write up a flow chart with a dozen boxes to define the rough flow of a complex algorithm, but it might take a thousand lines of code to actually complete the final implementation. A flow chart that had enough detail to mechanically translate to code would look like an incomprehensible pile of spaghetti; not very useful compared to well-formated code.

    • When I was first taught to code in FORTRAN, we were told that we really needed to create a flow chart detailing every statement before writing any code. We also needed to start every line in column 8, and variable types were determined by the first letter of their name.

      1) They said that, but no one I knew actually did it.

      2) Column 7, not 8.

      • Well, it seems that decades of controversy over 4 vs 8 spaces for indents has completely overridden my memory on that point.

  • Does anyone know of a tool that will allow me to write a novel by scribbling with crayons in a coloring book?

  • Don't ask me how I know about this, but weblogic (now oracle) process integration ide [oracle.com] allows some code to be generated from flowcharts. It is horrendous code and the usefulness of what it can do is very low, but it can do some of it.

  • All higher level logic ends up having side effects, just in order to be convenient, and relevant the way we use analogies/language.

    You'd end up with even bigger problems with flow charts, because the labels you'd add would end up confounding your expectations as you build more and more.

    The only way to avoid that is using very simple concepts in your flow chart. At that points, you're just creating circuits, which are not just below regular code, but below even assembly code in terms of the layers of abstra

  • Flow charts are no more expensive than code. They just layer a visual syntax on top of the underlying forms instead of a textual syntax.

    You should be asking for tools to command the underlying forms that don't require you to input all the syntax; tools where you can describe how you want something to work in broader terms and let the software write the syntax, handle the scheduling optimization, prevent the bugs and security holes, and make sure all the corner cases and failure modes are covered.

    Where's th

  • I'm a visually oriented person. For big-picture I can digest flowcharts and data diagrams easier than textual representations. I routinely use Visio. In the MSDOS days I used Interactive EasyFlow from HavenTree of Canada [wikipedia.org]. The copyright notice / license agreement was worth the price of admission.

