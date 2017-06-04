Ask Slashdot: How Does Your Team Track And Manage Bugs In Your Software? 24
Slashdot reader jb373 is a senior software engineer whose team's bug-tracking methodology is making it hard to track bugs. My team uses agile software methodologies, specifically scrum with a Kanban board, and adds all bugs we find to our Kanban board. Our Kanban board is digital and similar to Trello in many regards and we have a single list for bugs... We end up with duplicates and now have a long list to try and scroll through... Has anyone run into a similar situation or do things differently that work well for their team?
The original submission ends with one idea -- "I'm thinking about pushing for a separate bug tracking system that we pull bugs from during refinement and create Kanban cards for." But is there a better way? Leave your own experiences in the comments. How does your team track and manage bugs in your software?
Bugzilla
But all of the other solutions suck worse.
We use JIRA, and have about 45,000 open issues (word Atlassian uses rather than bug). The search sucks, and it's nearly impossible to find what you're looking for. At least the Bugzilla bug list page has some sort of logic even if you can't tell what it is. We do four hour bug grooming meeting each week to prioritize bugs, but that typically gets ignored and customer complaints are always what is pushed to the top. Our workflow with JIRA is so overly complicated
IBM Jazz Requirements Server
Or some such nonsense.
JIRA
JIRA, plus great integration into 'fr agile' methodology.
We use JIRA as well, but fire all US development employees shortly after each acquisition, in order to replace them with cheaper developers in India. The developers in India do not have access to JIRA, and the few that do have access generally ignore it. Ever 4-5 years we'll delete a project queue to clean up the tickets once our customers choose not to renew their contract.
Is this not how everyone else does it?
Partly though I think because if the close it and it isn't fixed,
it's their problem rather than the sw devs problem.
If they haven't either closed it or marked it as not fixed, isn't it still their problem? And how do you release with a heap of untested code?
No bug tracking
We begin fixing any bug as soon as it is discovered.
Redmine
We use Redmine with an assortment of plugins.
(Recurring Tasks, Base Deface, Base Rspec, Customise Core Fields, DMSF, Edit Custom Fields, Git Remote, Wiki Extensions, Redrisk, Scrum)
Works great for us by integrating development and maintenance. + it's free and sits on its own little linux VM.
Don't write buggy code
My team gets around this whole issue by simply writing bug-free code from the get-go, and moving on. Saves a lot of hassle!
Use a bug zapper!
We implemented a rule where whenever a bug is found in code, the coder has to go lick the bug zapper. It only took three hours... before we killed all the developers. It didn't fix our existing bugs but we haven't had any new bugs (or code) since!
;)
simple is better (Score:2)