Ask Slashdot: How Does Your Team Track And Manage Bugs In Your Software? 15
Slashdot reader jb373 is a senior software engineer whose team's bug-tracking methodology is making it hard to track bugs. My team uses agile software methodologies, specifically scrum with a Kanban board, and adds all bugs we find to our Kanban board. Our Kanban board is digital and similar to Trello in many regards and we have a single list for bugs... We end up with duplicates and now have a long list to try and scroll through... Has anyone run into a similar situation or do things differently that work well for their team?
The original submission ends with one idea -- "I'm thinking about pushing for a separate bug tracking system that we pull bugs from during refinement and create Kanban cards for." But is there a better way? Leave your own experiences in the comments. How does your team track and manage bugs in your software?
The original submission ends with one idea -- "I'm thinking about pushing for a separate bug tracking system that we pull bugs from during refinement and create Kanban cards for." But is there a better way? Leave your own experiences in the comments. How does your team track and manage bugs in your software?
Bugzilla (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
IBM Jazz Requirements Server (Score:2)
Or some such nonsense.
JIRAA (Score:1)
No bug tracking (Score:2)
We begin fixing any bug as soon as it is discovered.
Redmine (Score:2)
We use Redmine with an assortment of plugins.
(Recurring Tasks, Base Deface, Base Rspec, Customise Core Fields, DMSF, Edit Custom Fields, Git Remote, Wiki Extensions, Redrisk, Scrum)
Works great for us by integrating development and maintenance. + it's free and sits on its own little linux VM.
Don't write buggy code (Score:2)
My team gets around this whole issue by simply writing bug-free code from the get-go, and moving on. Saves a lot of hassle!