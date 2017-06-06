Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Social Networks Twitter Politics Technology

Slashdot Asks: Is Trump's Blocking of Some Twitter Users Unconstitutional? (usatoday.com) 55

Posted by msmash from the know-your-rights dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Some Twitter users say President Trump should not be able to block them on the social network. The president makes unprecedented use of Twitter, having posted more than 24,000 times on his @realDonaldTrump account to 31.7 million followers. His tweets about domestic and foreign policy -- and media coverage of him and his administration -- has transformed Twitter into a public forum with free speech protections. That's the opinion of two Twitter users, who have the backing of the Knight First Amendment Institute. They are sending a letter today to the White House asking Trump to unblock them on his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account. Both users say they were blocked recently after tweeting messages critical of the President. Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan), whose Twitter account identifies her as a March for Truth organizer, said she was blocked on May 23 after posting a GIF of Pope Francis looking and frowning at Trump captioned "this is pretty much how the whole world sees you." In the letter to Trump and the White House, the Knight First Amendment Institute's attorneys argue that Trump's Twitter account "operates as a 'designated public forum' for First Amendment purposes, and accordingly the viewpoint-based blocking of our clients is unconstitutional." In some other news, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said today "@realDonaldTrump's tweets are official White House statements."

Slashdot Asks: Is Trump's Blocking of Some Twitter Users Unconstitutional? More | Reply

Slashdot Asks: Is Trump's Blocking of Some Twitter Users Unconstitutional?

Comments Filter:

  • No (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Betteridge's Law of Headlines https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteridge%27s_law_of_headlines

    • Fully agree w/ this. It would be one thing if they didn't want to be blocked from @POTUS, but even that is fine. But @RealDonaldTrump is the president's personal handle, and he can block anyone he likes.

      Recap for all Left wing self-styled First Amendment 'experts': the first amendment only prevents the government from censoring free speech. It doesn't compel them to provide one w/ a listening board. Neither Trump, nor anyone, is obligated to allow people who they deem annoying to keep trolling them

  • To learn more about it, follow my Twitter at... oh wait, some other idiot stole my name. [twitter.com]

  • 1st Amendment (Score:4, Insightful)

    by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @04:04PM (#54562653)

    I think this is a clear issue that transcends party lines. He's using the forum to communicate directly to the people and they have a right to participate. If they become abusive he can appeal to Twitter to suspend them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      1st Amendment is free speech, it does not mean you have a right to send your opinion to a specific person (imagine how spammers would exploit that, if it where).

    • Calm down Potsy. It's not a forum. Get over your self.

  • Yes, He Can Do That (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ewhac ( 5844 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @04:06PM (#54562665) Homepage Journal
    The President is under no obligation to listen to you. Ignoring constituents is rather poor form, but it's not illegal or unconstitutional, any more than it is illegal or unconstitutional for current or past Presidents to ignore emails, phone calls, or written correspondence.
    • It's an interesting question, really.

      I think we can agree that the President using the power of the government to enjoin/prevent someone from being able to post on Twitter, at all, would violate the first amendment, first off. I think it's also fair to say that the President (or his staff) are under no obligation to read what any given person wrote to them on Twitter. But that said, this is something that falls between the two, because it's also not just a matter of not seeing you - it's a matter of preve

    • On the other hand, as a government official using what is arguably an official government platform to do that communicating, it could be that blocking a Twitter user is a form of censorship.

      At the very least, blocked users do not show up on your list of followers, so perhaps a case could be made that by blocking @ewhac the President is suppressing your public visibility and is therefore censoring you... a violation the 1st amendment.

      IANAL though. I just don't see it as quite that clear-cut.
      =Smidge=

    • But that's not really equivalent -- ignoring/not listening/not responding is not the same as blocking.

      Unless I'm misunderstanding the issue, this Twitter issue would be like blocking this form [whitehouse.gov] for certain IPs. Now I'm not sure that would be illegal (IANAL), but imagine if Trump blocked, say, San Francisco-based IPs, or if Obama had blocked it for rural West Virginia IPs.

    • The President is under no obligation to listen to you. Ignoring constituents is rather poor form, but it's not illegal or unconstitutional, any more than it is illegal or unconstitutional for current or past Presidents to ignore emails, phone calls, or written correspondence.

      He doesn't have to listen. But if he permits comments from his supporters and uses the account for presidential purposes, then he has to accept ALL comments without editing out those he doesn't like or blocking commenters that he doesn

  • Twitter isnt part of the constitution (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    dumbass millenials

  • Trump is pure genius! (Score:3)

    by fustakrakich ( 1673220 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @04:08PM (#54562677) Journal

    He is the new *King of all media*. People can't wait (and apparently will sue) to hear what he'll say next. It's perfect!

  • The left has gone full retard. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The left will block people pre-emptively but block them and it's a damn constitutional crisis. Please run The Rock in 2020.

  • Most people who I've seen get blocked by The Fat Trumper are really proud of the fact. I would be.

  • What a stupid time to be alive...
  • He should have turned over his Twitter account to his Press Secretary when he took office and all Tweets should have been vetted and cleared before being sent. But of course that's just the smallest thing on a huge list of things he should or should not be doing, up to and including having run for president in the first place.
  • Not really. There is several ways we can look at this, but none of them lead to the government censoring those blocked. The first is Trump is using Twitter as an individual, in which case he has all his rights as an individual including the right to not listen to you. Freedom of association. The second is Trump is acting as public official, but in this still doesn't get us there as he is on a private platform. Just like a speaking event can deny you access to the president, Twitter can do the same. It

Slashdot Top Deals

The hardest part of climbing the ladder of success is getting through the crowd at the bottom.

Close