Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Books You Wish You Had Read Earlier? 97
Reader joshtops writes: Hey, community. Could you folks please name some books that you wish you had read earlier -- especially because these books presumbably had an impact on your life. The books could be from any genre or year.
Dune (Score:3)
Shocking how much more to it than the movie/tv versions. In fact, they only serve as spoilers.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The same thing is true of Harry Potter. I did love the movies, but years later my son and I read all of the books together. It's amazing how much more is in the books than was in the movies. There are whole storylines that were just dropped in the movies. I do understand the reasoning - making a "Completely Textually Accurate Harry Potter" movie would have made each movie 8 hours long and very boring - but the books have so much more depth to them compared to the movies.
Controlling my mind (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Curious. I'm not out to start a fight here, but recently I was reading a web site called Meaningness ( https://meaningness.com/ [meaningness.com] ) that introduced me to Eckhart Tolle by vigorously arguing with him ( https://meaningness.com/metabl... [meaningness.com] ). That's about as much as I know about the guy, though, but it discouraged me from pursuing his writings.
The book I wish I had read earlier... (Score:2)
The book I wish I had read earlier...
My Diary.
Seven Habits of Highly Effective People (Score:3)
Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey
By the time I'd read it I had figured most of it out, but if I'd read it earlier I could have saved some time getting there.
The Bible (Score:4, Funny)
Definitely The Bible. Doesn't matter which version. I was well into my 30s before I started sacrificing chickens after accidentally touching women during menstruation.
Re: (Score:2)
Whatever you can say about Trump - one thing he is not and has never been is a religious conservative.
And they no this - look how poorly he did in the primaries with them. And take a look at Utah in the General.
Look, you don't like Trump. Got it. But making up idiotic sh!t like this. Dude. It's too transparent,
Re: (Score:3)
Well, if you can't experience it firsthand you can always read about it I suppose.
Best books I've read (Score:1)
All the Adventures of a Curious Character (on Richard Feynman) by Ralph Leighton
The Selfish Gene by Richard Dawkins
Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes
Consciousness Explained (Score:3)
Rereading Daniel Dennett's "Conscious Explained" now... really opened my eyes to what consciousness is and isn't.
(I reference it in my own comic on dealing with mortality, as plugged in my sig)
Re: (Score:1)
I felt grateful I could read this recent New Yorker piece about the author and the issue and strike hos work off my reading list forever:
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/03/27/daniel-dennetts-science-of-the-soul
Citizen of the Galaxy by Robert Heinlein (Score:1)
I first encountered Heinlein's Citizen of the Galaxy in adulthood and I immediately wished someone had introduced it to me in middle school. For the purposes of this discussion, it's about a kid who keeps getting moved from one society into another. Each time he assimilates into a new group he notices the strengths and weaknesses of the new culture. Most of the coming-of-age books I was exposed to glorified the misfit and tried to reassure the reader that it's OK to be different. Citizen of the Galaxy doesn
"Snakes in Suits" (Score:2)
Before I ended up working for a psychopath.
Down and Out (Score:1)
Down and Out in Paris and London - George Orwell.
While 1984 is better known, Down and Out is much more relevant especially today.
The User Manual (Score:2)
How to Win Friends and Influence People (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously.
There's a thousand fantastic resources available on how to be a better programmer. Accruing technical acumen has always been the easiest part of navigating my career. Knowing how to work with humans has always been tricky. I wish I would have read this book back in high school.
Re: (Score:2)
Totally agree.
But I've noticed that quite a few didn't notice the warnings on not to fake it. You have to work on yourself to actually BE interested in people.
If you fake it, it will come across as weird.
The Mars Trilogy - Kim Stanley Robinson (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The Illuminatus! Trilogy (not) (Score:2)
No... don't. Everyone in our college clique who read it became fantastically unsuccessful. I only got a half way into the first book and somehow managed to salvage my life.
I'd read the The Book of the SubGenius instead. At least then you'll know how to fail upward.
Chainsaw owner's manual (Score:1)
Look up "Kickback". Turns out it's important.
Scifi/Fantasy (Score:2)
Kind of wish that I'd read Ringworld earlier, didn't get to anything Niven until I was already in my 30s. It's interesting to see what all Niven did with works in other genres like in the scripts he wrote for Star Trek: The Animated Series that included characters from N-Space.
The movie was bad but... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you REALLY sure LRH actually wrote any of them?
IIRC, "Battlefield Earth" was when he was alive but "Mission Earth" came out after he died. The weird thing about "Mission Earth" was the narrative structure: the first seven volumes was written in the first person, shifts to the third person in the last three volumes, set several centuries ahead and looking back on the story. Makes me wonder if someone else wrote the remaining volumes.
Atlas Shrugged (Score:3)
1) It's damn ok, if not mandatory, that a person feel good about making money off their talents
2) Pure unabashed capitalism is an extreme philosophy.
Re: (Score:2)
Never understood that selection. The Fountainhead is an incredible book. It explains the basic principles incredibly well. And it does so without all the obvious stupid mistakes Rand makes in Atlas Shrugged. Shrugged was obviously written by someone with first hand experience in the problems with Communism but had no idea of how to do Capitalism correctly.
Don't tell anyone to read Atlas Shrugged, it just makes them stupider. Point them at The Fountainhead, Ayn Rand's true masterpiece.
Re: (Score:2)
Atlas Shrugged is a powerful book, I think her philosophy is flawed, but she makes a strong statement and case. Never read Fountainhead to know if it is even better.
The main problem with Atlas Shrugged is that it needed a strong editor. Rand tends to prattle on a lot, there are parts of the book that you could just skip over 20 pages and not have missed anything important. Overall well written though.
Re: (Score:2)
I was left with two distinct ideas after reading this book that I'd wished I'd had 20 years earlier. 1) It's damn ok, if not mandatory, that a person feel good about making money off their talents 2) Pure unabashed capitalism is an extreme philosophy.
Anthem by Rand as well.
The Naked Ape; The Selfish Gene (Score:1)
The Naked Ape (a Zoologist's Study of the Human Animal), by Desmond Morris, 1967.
The Selfish Gene, by Richard Dawkins, 1976.
These give clues about what we are, and why.
A Catcher in the Rye (Score:2)
Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell (Score:2)
The short list (Score:2)
The Four Agreements [wikipedia.org]
Meditation [wikipedia.org] related literature including Buddha's Brain [rickhanson.net] and Wherever You Go, There You Are [amazon.com]
Also "The Bible" and "The Torah", but so that I can properly address the cognitive distortions of the Christian/God-centric mindset as needed in an authoritative manner.
Books I Wish I'd Read Earlier (Score:3)
The Walking Drum, Louis L'Amour (Score:2)
I actually read it at exactly the right time, maybe I was around 14-15 years old. Helped me put some things in context and get some good priorities in life, helped me get where I am now.
Ulysses - James Joyce (Score:2)
Mere Christianity (Score:2)
There are plenty of great books that I wish I had read earlier:
1. Masterminds of Programming
2. Infinite Jest
3. The Sun Also Rises
are just a few examples. However, the one that came to mind first was Mere Christianity by CS Lewis. I really tried to stay away from it because I heard so many people say that it was a great book. I didn't want to read it just out of spite.
When I finally read it, I really enjoyed it and it helped me think through some things differently that I did not expect.
The Cat in the Hat (Score:2)
This book would have changed my world had I read it when I was four. But now that I'm 44, not so much.
Yaz
Re: (Score:2)
This book would have changed my world had I read it when I was four. But now that I'm 44, not so much.
Yaz
Then you must not be part of the illuminati and understand the secret hidden message about the book and the new world order.
Ulysses (Score:2)
Sherlock Holmes (Score:2)
The Go Programming Language (Score:2)
The Road Ahead (Score:2)
There is more to read than you can but go for it anyway!
Bill Gates' twee The Road Ahead is definitely a book that should not be on your list. That dweeb completely missed the importance of the internet.
Suggestions
1984
Brave New World
Paris in the Twentieth Century, by Jules Verne
The Elements of Style, by Strunk & White
The English Language | A User's Guide
Bad Science by Ben Goldacre (Score:2)
Bad Science should be basic requirement in all high schools. People need to understand the difference between good science and bad science. Too many people think good science is bad, and bad science is good.
Contact and GEB (Score:1)
Contact by Carl Sagan
and
Godel, Escher, Bach by Douglas Hofstadter
Never Split the Difference (Score:2)
https://www.amazon.com/Never-S... [amazon.com]
Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It
Interesting read, and you end up with Tactical Listening skills. Changes how you view negotiation situations completely. And everything is a negotiation in life.
;)
No, I'm Not getting too old for this, but... (Score:2)
The Data Warehouse Toolkit: The Definitive Guide to Dimensional Modeling
I don't have the energy/drive to plow through tech books, absorbing their sweet, sweet knowledge I did 20 years ago.
I'll still get there, but with significantly more breaks and annoyance at not being done already.
The Mythical Man Month (Score:3)
If you are an engineer, manager or other technical career.... OR a MANAGER of anybody who falls into those categories, this should be *required* reading every few years.
Truths I've learned from this book include...
"If one woman can make a baby in 9 months... Then let's get 9 to make one it 1 month..." is a logical fallacy often used by management.
"Technical teams should be clearly scoped and fairly small or the amount of effort required for communications and coordination will consume more resources than the actual work. "
The classics (Score:2)
Only the classics, i.e.
TAoCP (Donald Knuth)
GEB (Douglas Hofstadter)
The Illuminatus! trilogy (Robert Shea & Robert A. Wilson)
Taleb's Incerto series (Score:2)
Taleb's 4-part Incerto series (see http://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/247576/incerto-4-book-bundle-by-nassim-nicholas-taleb/9780812997699/ [penguinrandomhouse.com]) is fantastic reading. Changes your perspective on the nature of randomness and how much control we actually have over our system and our environment. Not just control, but how little information we even have about the situation! (it is easy to get "fooled by randomness"). Antifragile is particularly a very good concept we should follow in all of our systems; it occ
Surely You're Joking, Mr. Feynman (Score:2)
The Spirit's Book (Score:1)
SJWs Always Lie... (Score:1)
Most Secret War (Score:2)
"Most Secret War" by R. V. Jones
https://www.amazon.com/Most-Se... [amazon.com]
A story of doing vital technology on the time scales of total war. This book should be read by anyone who cares about practical innovation.
How to retire rich at 25 (Score:2)
The Game by Neil Strauss (Score:1)
Dianetics (Score:2)
Dot bomb (Score:2)
dot.bomb: My Days and Nights at an Internet GoliathOct 15, 2001
by J. David Kuo
Ideally in 1995.