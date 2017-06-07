What Are Some Documentaries and TV Shows That You Recommend To Others? 87
Reader joshtops writes: Wow thanks for the overwhelming response on my previous post. I'm taking notes and intend to give all of the suggested books a go in the near future. If I may, and I hope the editors approve of this, could you also list some of your favorite TV shows and documentaries? Also, is there any show or documentary you think that changed or influenced your life, or at least your perception on any particular subject?
Can't We Take A Joke [imdb.com]
I found it for free to watch on Amazon Prime...very interesting, in that Lenny Bruce, once again in today's culture....likely couldn't perform on a modern college campus.
In the past he was persecuted by the right....today, he'd be shouted and shamed into oblivion by the left.
The Untold History of the United States [wikipedia.org] is an unusually frank and honest look at... you know.
Terry Jones has done an assortment of documentaries which are all quite amusing, e.g. Barbarians.
I wouldn't mind if a few more people saw The Genius of Charles Darwin.
I watch Shark Tank and the Profit for business.
I watch Forged in Fire, and car restoration shows for old school craftsmanship
I like American Pickers.
I like certain cooking shows that show of skill-sets of chefs put in bad situations. Many a good dinner came from bad ingredients.
I recommend variety of different topics.
A great look at the guys in the JSC Mission Control during the Mercury/Gemini/Apollo era.
Anything by James Burke:
- Connections
- The Day The Universe Changed
- The Real Thing
The Expanse, pretty awesome Sci-Fi series.
Band of Brothers
The Pacific
Civil War (Ken Burns)
Just about an Modern Marvels show.
Fun Fact...the music for Victory At Sea was originally written by Richard Rogers, bu the produced only 17 pages of themes.
Robert Russel Bennett arranged and expanded that to 17 hours of music for the series.
It's THE documentary that all documentaries are measured against in the US.
Yeah, this is still the best TV I have *ever* seen, documentary or not. Burns' style of combining still photo montage with low key multiple voice narration has spoiled me forever for actor-based recreations. They all seem disingenuous to me now.
Anything by James Burke. For example:
- Connections
- The Day The Universe Changed
- The Real Thing
The Untold History of the United States (Score:3)
The Vice Guide to North Korea [vice.com] is very dated now, but it intrigued me enough that I visited the country in 2014. So many things have changed since 2008 that many of the details are no longer accurate, but may be worthwhile to watch after watching a more recent DPRK documentary.
[Plug] I made a short video [youtube.com] of my DPRK trip in 2014. There are far better ones on Youtube (Aram Pan [youtube.com] has done several), but this one is mine.
Seconded. Burke was *the* reason to watch TLC. He followed "Connections" with "The Day the Universe Changed" 7 years later. I rank them both up there with "Cosmos" (Sagan).
PBS - NOVA and Nature (Score:3)
Nature is also in a similar vein as NOVA, although more focused on
... nature. Also good family viewing in many cases.
I'd add Secrets of the Dead to the PBS list
PBS - NOVA: Cold Case JFK (Score:2)
They have some amazing shows.
Most recently, Cold Case JFK (https://www.amazon.com/NOVA-Cold-Case-JFK/dp/B00F1BFM7O/ref=sr_1_1?s=movies-tv&ie=UTF8&qid=1496870659&sr=1-1&keywords=nova+dvd+kennedy) great investigation and ignore the low ratings of the conspiracy nuts.
In Search of Shakespeare... (Score:2)
Howard Goodall's 20th Century Greats: The Beatles (Score:3)
A documentary that explains in solid musical terms why The Beatles were game changing.
Available on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Triumph of the Nerds (Score:2)
I always liked Triumph of the Nerds. Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]
I know that Robert X. Cringely is not a favorite around here, but the documentary series was really interesting. Great interviews with key players and lots of contemporaneous accounts of companies that were awesome but now no longer exist (e.g., Excite!).
There are plenty of others that are must see, too, but this is the one that I thought of first!
Will
Absolutely the best (Score:2)
Connections by James Burke.
Good news: There's three seasons
Bad news: There's only three seasons.
Louis Theroux (Score:3)
Might be hard to watch outside the UK, but definitely worth at least checking it out.
Penn and Teller Bullshit (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
The first seasons are excellent, but toward the end, Penn Jillette's biases comes out pretty strongly and they put out their own loads of bullshit on quite a few topics.
Battlefield by PBS (Score:2)
I watched the WWII series when I was a teen and the way the producers introduce both the political and war machine elements are remarkably effective. I actually thought about buying this for my son, or will maybe look to see if it's on Neflix.
People can watch what they want. Not up to me to sell a show.
Cane Toads An Unnatural History (Score:2)
Ken Burns is good but THIS is the best documentary ever made.
https://youtu.be/6SBLf1tsoaw
Good documentaries (Score:2)
Zero Day was pretty interesting. I didn't know everything about stuxnet, I came to find. Other recent-ish documentaries that are worth seeking out:
Score: A Film Music Documentary
Red Army (the hockey movie)
An Honest Liar
Pina 3D (but only if you can somehow see it in 3D)
Side by Side (digital vs film debate)
Senna (make sure you see the documentary before the one with Thor in it)
It Might Get Loud
Note By Note (probably my most foveritest docu ever)
Man on Wire (2008 documentary, not the recent dramatization)
Shut
Best Documentaries (Score:2)
There are a few documentaries that I can say absolutely changed my life. Back in the day, I worked in the video databank of a university, and most of my time was spent watching classic films and documentaries. There was one film, Titicut Follies by Frederick Wiseman that blew me right out of my seat. It's banned now, and very hard to find. It's about the Massachusetts Institute for the Criminally Insane. You can find a few clips from it on YouTube, but not, as far as I can tell, the whole thing. I onc
https://thepiratebay.org/torre... [thepiratebay.org]
https://thepiratebay.org/torre... [thepiratebay.org]
Very funny, very profane and will get you thinking about what are your personal taboos.
Great seeing all the different comedians.
The Ascent of Money (Score:2)
Good documentary based off a good book.
http://www.pbs.org/wnet/ascent... [pbs.org]
My top recommended documentary: (Score:2)
Yes, Minister [youtube.com].
Courisity Stream (Score:3)
That is what I suggest. Best 6 bucks a month I spend. It's what the Discovery Chanel used to be, but on demand.
The history of Australian exploitation cinema.
Adam Ruins Everything is worth checking out
Frontline (Score:2)
The hardest part is finding documentaries the provide a balanced viewpoint. I used to recommend Waiting for Superman, a documentary on the U.S. education. Turns out it's extremely biased. Here is what I would recommend:
"The Ascent of Man," a 13-part series from way back in 1973 by Jacob Bronowski, remains a classic.
In the same vein, all the various "Connections" series (running in 1978, 1994, 1997) by James Burke are quite worthwhile.
Black Mirror (Score:2)
It's The Outer Limits for the 21st century (which by the way is another great series, although I only watched the 90's remake). Currently it has three seasons with about a dozen episodes, all worth your time. Season 4 is supposed to come out this fall.
One episode, San Junipero, hit me particularly hard. I don't ever watch a movie/show more than once, but San Junipero is the only one ever that I've watched three times so far and cried my eyes out each time. It managed to pack so much emotion and human co
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Century_of_the_Self (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
All four parts are worth watching, however I consider part one to not only be thought provoking, but also life changing. It's certainly worth an hour of your time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Tetris (Score:2)
Tetris: From Russia with Love https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
If you like video game history, this documentary has tons of insights into some of the early console wars and international issues that were overcome to bring a game outside of Russia to the rest of the world.
My so called life - teen age drama without the melo-drama
Faulty towers - classic british humour
Patlabor: The Movie - slower paced anime with mechs in the background and not too much of the the exagerated anime iconography that I struggle with