Ask Slashdot: What Is Your View On Sloot Compression? (youtube.com) 86
An anonymous reader writes: A Dutch electronics engineer named Jan Sloot spent 20 years of his life trying to compress broadcast quality video down to kilobytes -- not megabytes or gigabytes (the link in this story contains an 11 minute mini-documentary on Sloot). His CODEC, finalized in the late 1990s, consisted of a massive 370Mb decoder engine that likely contained some kind of clever system for procedurally generating just about any video frame or audio sample desired -- fractals or other generative approaches may have been used by Sloot. The "instruction files" that told this decoder what kind of video frames, video motion and audio samples to generate were supposedly only kilobytes in size -- kind of like small MIDI files being able to generate hugely complex orchestral scores when they instruct a DAW software what to play. Jan Sloot died of a heart attack two days before he was due to sign a technology licensing deal with a major electronics company. The Sloot Video Compression system source code went missing after his death and was never recovered, prompting some to speculate that Jan Sloot was killed because his ultra-efficient video compression and transmission scheme threatened everyone profiting from storing, distributing and transmitting large amounts of digital video data. I found out about Sloot Compression only after watching some internet videos on "invention suppression." So the question is: is it technically possible that Sloot Compression, with its huge decoder file and tiny instruction files, actually worked? According to Reddit user PinGUY, the Sloot Digital Coding System may have been the inspiration for Pied Piper, a fictional data compression algorithm from HBO's Silicon Valley. Here's some more information about the Sloot Digital Coding System for those who are interested.
Not so fast (Score:2)
If it were just as easy to kill off someone to "solve" an issue like this then the bitcoin scaling debate would have been resolved a long time ago...
Re: (Score:2)
Hear the rhythm of the beat and you will know there's maths in music. Yep, an entire orchestra can play of a few pages of dead wood. Voila problem solved.
Do not think so much about compression, think more about robotic simulation and scripts. So create a simulated robotic orchestra and write them a script and the play the audio, visual role. That script is the compressed version of the orchestra's efforts.
So can you create a computer program that would 'act' out and entire program based upon scripts provi
Re: (Score:2)
Sheet music as a form of compressed script is a very lovely image. Repeat signs, first and second endings, D.C. al fine are all ways to put more music on fewer pages. I have to give it to you, that's nice, and I plan to use it.
Re: Not so fast (Score:1)
It's been done before: http://www.smh.com.au/business/compressed-into-nothingness-20100808-11qdh.html. I know, I was there.
Re: (Score:2)
That's a completely different problem - there are no secrets in the bitcoin algorithms or implementation. It's a political issue, and resolving the debate requires consensus among a critical mass of stakeholders.
On the other hand, if it's the knowledge in a single person's mind that's a problem for you, then it really can be "just that easy" to solve. That's pretty much the entire reason for the existence of witness protection programs.
Re: (Score:2)
consensus among a critical mass of stakeholders.
The threshold is 51%, and the 3 biggest miners control 53%. The top 3 are all in China. If the 3 of them agree, they can do anything they want with the Bitcoin blockchain.
Actually... (Score:5, Insightful)
They killed him because you could feed a random input into his decoder and the movie that came out would be better than anything Hollywood can produce.
I love it that parent is modded "Insightful" (Score:3, Insightful)
That really says a *lot* about the quality of today's movies.
It's not a thing (Score:5, Interesting)
So, you want to replace every frame in a movie with a collection of images or snippets that correspond to each part of the frame, right? And you're going to store a dictionary of snippets, referenced by number, then say "this frame takes snippet 1234, 6543, and 9274". The problem is that the number of snippets you'd have to store is enormous, and that each snippet itself is going to be a ginormous number (like the bits of the string of bytes in that snippet).
See where this is going? You're basically establishing a mapping of small numbers to much larger numbers. Either that set of big numbers is tiny (in which case you can only represent a small number of frames in the output video and picture quality is awful) or it's huge, in which case the index numbers themselves become roughly as big as the numbers they're referring to, and oh yeah, good luck searching through that space bunches of times per frame.
The idea isn't inherently bad if you have a small number of states you want to represent. For instance, Zstandard [github.com] lets you precompute a dictionary of common strings you want to shorten. Imagine if you trained it on HTML so that each tag or other common string just takes a few bits, then you can distribute that dictionary to the whole world so that you can save the bandwidth of transmitting it alongside the compressed data each and every time (like we do with Zip, Gzip, etc.). That's a nice thing! But the search space of "things you can display on a screen" is a hell of a lot bigger than "things you can sent in an HTTP header".
Re: (Score:2)
Vectors vs. bitmaps, which compresses better?
Re: (Score:2)
As I understand it, fractal compression works somewhat similarly--you take the snippet and create a fractal equation that reproduces that part of the image. Since you're basically just storing inputs to the equation, you can get very small compression. Of course, you need pretty good CPU power to generate the pixels and the equation will start to fall apart if you scale too high.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not "impossible", you could equally make a pointer to any place in an irrational number (eg. find the nth digit of Pi) but the pointer is going to have the same size as the result.
Eg. you can find sla in Pi at position 91104776 and thus you could work back and forth the text. But encoding 3 bytes took ~3.5 bytes. Even if you were to compress that pointer (which can only be up to 2:1), your encoding is no better than what compression already exists.
You don't know what you're talking about (Score:2, Interesting)
The presumption isn't that it actually stored images but more likely that it contained numerous generators. It's entirely plausible is that similar to the way a neural net uses a combination of several algorithms to classify images, a similar approach could be taken to constructing them.
Computer magazine's ruby rod (Score:2)
Back in the day when Dr. Dobb's Journal and other computer magazines were a thing, one editorial writer was reflecting on how allowing multiple levels of an analog signal could encode more than one bit per symbol or cell or splotch or what have you. The idea was extended to a very hard, dimensionally accurate ruby rod upon which a very thin scribe line was made, and the writer mused that a very large number of bits of data could be encoded on that one physical object.
Since Claude Shannon's insights, Inf
Re: (Score:2)
That's nothing. BLAZE MONGER can compress 16kx16k video at 150 fps with 1-color (which must be black) at 0 bits/sec.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It would be interesting if it could be done without the table on the compression side, and just be computationally intensive. Then transmit the compressed file. Then have a computationally intensive decompression that references a gigantic table.
I once came across
Re: (Score:2)
For instance, Zstandard lets you precompute a dictionary of common strings you want to shorten. Imagine if you trained it on HTML so that each tag or other common string just takes a few bits, then you can distribute that dictionary to the whole world so that you can save the bandwidth of transmitting it alongside the compressed data each and every time (like we do with Zip, Gzip, etc.).
HTTP/2.0 actually does this [github.io] for HTTP headers as part of the HTTP Header Compression specification.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with you, but I do find this whole idea interesting at least, for a couple of reasons:
1) Video codecs today do use some form of the index-to-dictionary technique already (e.g. I-/P-/B-frames), the big differences include the fact that the dictionary is in the file itself (I-frames), and it is not comprehensive for the whole media typically but is instead relevant to only a small portion of frames before a new "dictionary" is created.
So not really the same thing as what Sloot was possibly doing, but
Re: (Score:2)
He would compress an entire full-length movie, supposedly in 8kB. It's physically impossible, entropy has a thing to say about it.
Re: (Score:1)
The problem is that the number of snippets you'd have to store is enormous
Have you been to the movies lately? I'm not sure you'd need that many.
Of course it didn't work (Score:1)
Information theory stablishes what is really possible and that kind of compression is simply to much, even considering its lossy nature. Infomation entropy has very real limits no matter the encoder used in the data compression.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, I don't think his work would have panned out either, but in theory the idea isn't totally implausible, in part because general purpose media compression is a bit of a special case in that the goal is not to try to have lossless compression, due to the way human audio and visual systems work.
When you look at compression on individual frames, there is a huge amount of acceptable error (differences versus the original) that isn't even discernible when you're looking at still frames side by side, and then
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed - our brains are incredibly good at filing in "missing" detail - a rough suggestion of something is often enough to "see" incredible detail.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, and it's some really neat stuff - research talked about in these articles is fascinating:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/r... [sciencedaily.com]
https://medicalxpress.com/news... [medicalxpress.com]
And here's a site that lets you experience just one of the ways the brain manufactures some of the detail you perceive: http://www.uniformillusion.com... [uniformillusion.com]
A common theme in all of these is that "sight" isn't entirely achieved with our eyes, but our brains get involved very early in the signal processing stage and even make up a lot of info based on wha
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, information theory states the opposite. Determining entropy of unknown source is an intractable problem [hutter1.net], and you can't generally state amount of entropy for piece of data unless you're certain it's a quantum pink noise beforehand, all we know that the better the compressor, the closer you get. That's why one time pads use truly random codebooks, not a PRNG (PRNG has very little entropy - that of PRNG seed).
While extremely important as
More plausible explanation: (Score:2)
Jan Sloot had some ideas on how to compress things and despite hyping it up, he had gotten nowhere close to anything functional. With all the hype he generated, he had a deal lined up for the technology but he didn't have the goods. The stress of the impending revelation of his fraud caused him to suffer cardiac arrhythmia and he died. The source code was never found because it never existed.
Re: More plausible explanation: (Score:3, Funny)
So you're saying he should have waited for Kickstarter to be invented?
Re: (Score:2)
He might have had success with a limited range of inputs, like news broadcasts with little or no clips to show. Broadcast quality was probably 320*240, or the PAL equivalent, and that can take lots of lossy compression and survive on a CRT. It could look promising but really be near the peak of its ability.
It's not implausible to have something like 2 tone 4*3 blocks, sending a block ID and primary and secondary color, and the decoder assembles the appropriate mosaic. Like pictures made of bunches of other
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not sitting through an 11 minute video to see (Score:2)
I'm not sitting through an 11 minute video to see if there are any examples of his compression - in particular the output compared to the input.
But the proof is in the pudding - what was the output quality like?
What was (Score:2)
What was that file format that was parts of sampled songs that were played back like a midi? It was "popular" in the late 90s I think. Maybe earlier. Pre MP3.
Sounded like a chopped up version of the original song. Much larger than midi but much smaller than wav.
Re: (Score:2)
Mo3, Tracker, MOD, all similar or synonyms probably.
Re: (Score:2)
I want to say
.mod?
It works the same way a coin goes into a slot (Score:2)
Let's say you want to transfer an image on a coin - you could pass it by the flat side into a circular opening, which means that the amount of area needed to transfer the coin is Pi*r^2 where "r" is the radius of the coin.
BUT, if you were to rotate it in space 90 degrees, and this is where the genius lies as it doesn't matter what part of the disk you rotate, then you can slip the coin into a thin rectangle which has much less area than the circular opening. In this case, the area required is 2r*thickness.
Re: (Score:2)
The real trick is storing the data in two-dimensional bits, so that each bit can store many thousands of times as much data.
/sarcasm
Yes, it's possible (Score:3)
Myself, I've come up with a system that can compress a video file down to one byte. Unfortunately, it has some limitations. The size of the decoder is approximately the same size as the uncompressed video file, and it will only work on one specific file.
Damn, should I be afraid for my life now?
Re: (Score:2)
I can do the same thing and decompress 256 video files, so you're probably safe.
Dead scammer, not dead inventor. (Score:3)
I believe it was a scam. He never really had that good compression. Either he got cold feet and offed himself before he had to deliver the product that would not work, or someone else found out and killed him in a a rage at being tricked.
While yes, there are a few scientific advancements that are remarkable, in fields like computer file compression that are:
1) Essential to an existing, highly profitable business
2) Mathematically interesting
3) Being heavily researched by multiple people.
then any advancements get duplicated in less than 10 years. Too much money, brains and corporate greed focused on this issue for us not to figure out it or something similar by ourselves.
This has not been duplicated, therefore it was fake.
Very interesting (Score:2)
I had a similar idea to develop an algorithm that would follow through and propagate successive frames of motion in a video, first analyzing it to create certain required textures and meshes, then applying it to various meshes that would be created by tracking the individual characters, objects, and sets in a video. I always believed it could work but it's a huge undertaking.
Compression Tweaks (Score:2)
Pseudoscientific claptrap (Score:5, Interesting)
Sloot was nothing more than another of a long line of scam artists (or delusional inventors) who claimed to have created a "magic" compression scheme. In his case, he said he could compress an entire movie down to 8 kilobytes.
Simple mathematics show why such schemes don't work. 8 kilobytes = 8192 bytes = 65536 bits. Assuming you have a two hour movie, then each second of the movie must be mapped into about one byte, which can have only 2^8 = 256 possible values to represent any conceivable second of video. It's mathematically impossible.
Engineers and mathematicians have been debunking these claims for decades, but they still occasionally pop up. I remember one scheme that got some press about 30 years ago. A guy claimed to have a compression program that could take any data file and compress it down to about 1 kilobyte. And it seemed to work, according to several people who tried it. As it turned out, the "compressed" file was nothing more an alias pointing to the original file, which was hidden from directory view by the program. When you "uncompressed" the file, the original file was unhidden. But it was a neat trick as long as you didn't try to copy the "compressed" file to another disk.
Sloot's program was "lost" because it never existed, just like the magic 300 mpg carburetors where the plans were "lost".
Re: (Score:3)
You may be thinking of OWS, the "fractal compression program". The "compressed" file was nothing more than a list of blocks on the disk that the original file occupied. You could test it by compressing a file, deleting the original, then decompressing (=undeleting) it.
But if you copied it to a floppy and took it to your friends house, it mysteriously failed...
Here is a mention of it here on slashdot back in 2006: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
And a very brief mention in the compression FAQ: http://ww [faqs.org]
Re: (Score:2)
You're right, I was thinking of OWS. Thanks for filling in the gaps in my memory.
I recall that it actually got some press in the local newspaper back
Snake Oil (Score:2)
What you throw away, you cannot get back. Think of compression as a plastic bag filled with snow and maybe a little air at the top. Assume air represents '0' and water represents '1'. A snowflake can be said to be represented then by a sequential pattern of 0's and 1's. The more you squeeze the bag, the more air (0's) you throw away. Initially you're merely squeezing the air at the top out but as you continue to squeeze this bag, you start throwing away the 0's contained within the snowflakes themselve
Saw the documentary (Score:2)
Then, people who actually saw Sloot's invention talk about "movies" without any more details, like length or quality. Not much convincing. So, maybe Sloot invented a device that simply uses a kind of wifi?
KGB (Score:2)
Reminds me of KGB Archiver.
Machine vision problem (Score:2)
While retina and optic nerve run roughly at 8Mbits (retina already does a lot of pre-processing), visual cortex reduces this to 10kbit/s per eye and feeds it further into brain. Which is the same ballpark claimed by this kook.
It's obviously possible with *heavy* post processing to make very high representation of objects perceived. To replay, you need to hallucinate it back (akin to dreams). Problem is you need something as good as humans visual cortex, w
None (Score:2)
Anything is possible. Practical though? (Score:2)
What I found was that every 4KB sequence I randomly generat
The whole story makes it clearer (Score:4, Informative)
If you read the original stories in Dutch, the whole story becomes a lot clearer.
The system he had was enclosed in a box and you could initially see his "demo" of 4 movies in low quality. There were various claims on Sloot's part that it was only x size but nobody was allowed to look into or program the system. He was going around investors fishing for money to make it work at bigger resolutions for his lossless compression algorithm. When he croaked nobody found anything in regards source code or design documents.
It's also mathematically impossible to get the file compressions he got. At best it was a reference to a pre-programmed movie.
8 kilobyte move (Score:2)
But you need to download a 370 Mb CODEC for each one.
We already have this (Score:1)
It's not as crazy as it sounds (Score:2)