Ask Slashdot: What Is Your View On Sloot Compression?

An anonymous reader writes: A Dutch electronics engineer named Jan Sloot spent 20 years of his life trying to compress broadcast quality video down to kilobytes -- not megabytes or gigabytes (the link in this story contains an 11 minute mini-documentary on Sloot). His CODEC, finalized in the late 1990s, consisted of a massive 370Mb decoder engine that likely contained some kind of clever system for procedurally generating just about any video frame or audio sample desired -- fractals or other generative approaches may have been used by Sloot. The "instruction files" that told this decoder what kind of video frames, video motion and audio samples to generate were supposedly only kilobytes in size -- kind of like small MIDI files being able to generate hugely complex orchestral scores when they instruct a DAW software what to play. Jan Sloot died of a heart attack two days before he was due to sign a technology licensing deal with a major electronics company. The Sloot Video Compression system source code went missing after his death and was never recovered, prompting some to speculate that Jan Sloot was killed because his ultra-efficient video compression and transmission scheme threatened everyone profiting from storing, distributing and transmitting large amounts of digital video data. I found out about Sloot Compression only after watching some internet videos on "invention suppression." So the question is: is it technically possible that Sloot Compression, with its huge decoder file and tiny instruction files, actually worked? According to Reddit user PinGUY, the Sloot Digital Coding System may have been the inspiration for Pied Piper, a fictional data compression algorithm from HBO's Silicon Valley. Here's some more information about the Sloot Digital Coding System for those who are interested.
If it were just as easy to kill off someone to "solve" an issue like this then the bitcoin scaling debate would have been resolved a long time ago...
Hear the rhythm of the beat and you will know there's maths in music. Yep, an entire orchestra can play of a few pages of dead wood. Voila problem solved.
Do not think so much about compression, think more about robotic simulation and scripts. So create a simulated robotic orchestra and write them a script and the play the audio, visual role. That script is the compressed version of the orchestra's efforts.
So can you create a computer program that would 'act' out and entire program based upon scripts provi
It's been done before: http://www.smh.com.au/business/compressed-into-nothingness-20100808-11qdh.html. I know, I was there.
That's a completely different problem - there are no secrets in the bitcoin algorithms or implementation. It's a political issue, and resolving the debate requires consensus among a critical mass of stakeholders.
On the other hand, if it's the knowledge in a single person's mind that's a problem for you, then it really can be "just that easy" to solve. That's pretty much the entire reason for the existence of witness protection programs.
Actually... (Score:5, Insightful)
They killed him because you could feed a random input into his decoder and the movie that came out would be better than anything Hollywood can produce.
I love it that parent is modded "Insightful" (Score:4, Insightful)
That really says a *lot* about the quality of today's movies.
It's not a thing (Score:4, Interesting)
So, you want to replace every frame in a movie with a collection of images or snippets that correspond to each part of the frame, right? And you're going to store a dictionary of snippets, referenced by number, then say "this frame takes snippet 1234, 6543, and 9274". The problem is that the number of snippets you'd have to store is enormous, and that each snippet itself is going to be a ginormous number (like the bits of the string of bytes in that snippet).
See where this is going? You're basically establishing a mapping of small numbers to much larger numbers. Either that set of big numbers is tiny (in which case you can only represent a small number of frames in the output video and picture quality is awful) or it's huge, in which case the index numbers themselves become roughly as big as the numbers they're referring to, and oh yeah, good luck searching through that space bunches of times per frame.
The idea isn't inherently bad if you have a small number of states you want to represent. For instance, Zstandard [github.com] lets you precompute a dictionary of common strings you want to shorten. Imagine if you trained it on HTML so that each tag or other common string just takes a few bits, then you can distribute that dictionary to the whole world so that you can save the bandwidth of transmitting it alongside the compressed data each and every time (like we do with Zip, Gzip, etc.). That's a nice thing! But the search space of "things you can display on a screen" is a hell of a lot bigger than "things you can sent in an HTTP header".
Vectors vs. bitmaps, which compresses better?
As I understand it, fractal compression works somewhat similarly--you take the snippet and create a fractal equation that reproduces that part of the image. Since you're basically just storing inputs to the equation, you can get very small compression. Of course, you need pretty good CPU power to generate the pixels and the equation will start to fall apart if you scale too high.
You don't know what you're talking about (Score:3, Interesting)
The presumption isn't that it actually stored images but more likely that it contained numerous generators. It's entirely plausible is that similar to the way a neural net uses a combination of several algorithms to classify images, a similar approach could be taken to constructing them.
Computer magazine's ruby rod (Score:2)
Back in the day when Dr. Dobb's Journal and other computer magazines were a thing, one editorial writer was reflecting on how allowing multiple levels of an analog signal could encode more than one bit per symbol or cell or splotch or what have you. The idea was extended to a very hard, dimensionally accurate ruby rod upon which a very thin scribe line was made, and the writer mused that a very large number of bits of data could be encoded on that one physical object.
Since Claude Shannon's insights, Inf
Of course it didn't work (Score:1)
Information theory stablishes what is really possible and that kind of compression is simply to much, even considering its lossy nature. Infomation entropy has very real limits no matter the encoder used in the data compression.
Yeah, I don't think his work would have panned out either, but in theory the idea isn't totally implausible, in part because general purpose media compression is a bit of a special case in that the goal is not to try to have lossless compression, due to the way human audio and visual systems work.
When you look at compression on individual frames, there is a huge amount of acceptable error (differences versus the original) that isn't even discernible when you're looking at still frames side by side, and then
Actually, information theory states the opposite. Determining entropy of unknown source is an intractable problem [hutter1.net], and you can't generally state amount of entropy for piece of data unless you're certain it's a quantum pink noise beforehand, all we know that the better the compressor, the closer you get. That's why one time pads use truly random codebooks, not a PRNG (PRNG has very little entropy - that of PRNG seed).
While extremely important as
Jan Sloot had some ideas on how to compress things and despite hyping it up, he had gotten nowhere close to anything functional. With all the hype he generated, he had a deal lined up for the technology but he didn't have the goods. The stress of the impending revelation of his fraud caused him to suffer cardiac arrhythmia and he died. The source code was never found because it never existed.
So you're saying he should have waited for Kickstarter to be invented?
He might have had success with a limited range of inputs, like news broadcasts with little or no clips to show. Broadcast quality was probably 320*240, or the PAL equivalent, and that can take lots of lossy compression and survive on a CRT. It could look promising but really be near the peak of its ability.
It's not implausible to have something like 2 tone 4*3 blocks, sending a block ID and primary and secondary color, and the decoder assembles the appropriate mosaic. Like pictures made of bunches of other
I'm not sitting through an 11 minute video to see (Score:2)
I'm not sitting through an 11 minute video to see if there are any examples of his compression - in particular the output compared to the input.
But the proof is in the pudding - what was the output quality like?
What was (Score:2)
What was that file format that was parts of sampled songs that were played back like a midi? It was "popular" in the late 90s I think. Maybe earlier. Pre MP3.
Sounded like a chopped up version of the original song. Much larger than midi but much smaller than wav.
Mo3, Tracker, MOD, all similar or synonyms probably.
It works the same way a coin goes into a slot (Score:2)
Let's say you want to transfer an image on a coin - you could pass it by the flat side into a circular opening, which means that the amount of area needed to transfer the coin is Pi*r^2 where "r" is the radius of the coin.
BUT, if you were to rotate it in space 90 degrees, and this is where the genius lies as it doesn't matter what part of the disk you rotate, then you can slip the coin into a thin rectangle which has much less area than the circular opening. In this case, the area required is 2r*thickness.
Yes, it's possible (Score:2)
Myself, I've come up with a system that can compress a video file down to one byte. Unfortunately, it has some limitations. The size of the decoder is approximately the same size as the uncompressed video file, and it will only work on one specific file.
Damn, should I be afraid for my life now?
Dead scammer, not dead inventor. (Score:2)
I believe it was a scam. He never really had that good compression. Either he got cold feet and offed himself before he had to deliver the product that would not work, or someone else found out and killed him in a a rage at being tricked.
While yes, there are a few scientific advancements that are remarkable, in fields like computer file compression that are:
1) Essential to an existing, highly profitable business
2) Mathematically interesting
3) Being heavily researched by multiple people.
then any advancem
Very interesting (Score:2)
I had a similar idea to develop an algorithm that would follow through and propagate successive frames of motion in a video, first analyzing it to create certain required textures and meshes, then applying it to various meshes that would be created by tracking the individual characters, objects, and sets in a video. I always believed it could work but it's a huge undertaking.
