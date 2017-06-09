Ask Slashdot: What Types of Jobs Are Opening Up In the New Field of AI? 29
Qbertino writes: I'm about to move on in my career after having a "short rethink and regroup break" and was for quite some time now thinking about getting into perhaps a new programming language and technology, like NodeJS or Java/Kotlin or something. But I have the seriously growing suspicion that artificial intelligence is coming for us programmers and IT experts faster than we might want to admit. Just last weekend I heard myself saying to a friend who was a pioneer on the web, "AI is today what the web was in 1993" -- I think that to be very true. So just 20 minutes ago I started thinking and wondering about what types of jobs there are in AI. Is anything popping up in the industry from the AI hype and what are these positions called, what do they precisely do and what are the skills needed to do them? I suspect something like an "AI Architect" for planning AI setups and clearly defining the boundaries of what the AI is supposed to do and explore. Then I presume the requirements for something like an "AI Maintainer" and/or "AI Trainer," which would probably resemble something like an admin of a big data storage, looking at statistics and making educated decisions on which "AI Training Paths" the AI should continue to explore to gain the skill required and deciding when the "AI" is ready to be let go on to the task. You're seeing we -- AFAIK -- don't even have names for these positions yet, but I suspect, just as in the internet/web boom 20 years ago, that is about to change *very* fast.
And what about Tensor Flow? Should I toy around with it or are we past that stage already and will others do AI setup and installation better than me before I know how this thing really works? Because I also suspect most of the AI work for humans will closely be tied to services and providers such as Google. You know, renting "AI" as you rent webspace or subscribe to bandwidth today. Any services and industry vendors I should look into -- besides the obvious Google that is? In a nutshell, what work is there in the field of AI that can be done and how do I move into that? Like now. And what should I maybe get a degree in if I want to be on top of this AI thing? And how would you go about gaining skill and knowledge on AI today, and I mean literally, today. I know, tons of questions but insightful advice is requested from an educated slashdot crowd. And I bet I'm not the only one interested in this topic. Thanks.
Difficult (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Doing AI is much harder than being an application developer.
Indeed. I know plenty of companies with openings, but they are looking for PhDs in machine learning and data science from top tier universities. Designing and training a deep ANN is a lot harder than learning how to edit HTML. It is not something you are going to learn in a 21 day "bootcamp".
AI is not new (Score:1)
... It's just more accessible these days and more practical due to the huge increase in computing power. Back in the day, it was required to reduce the data (images, etc) to a much smaller set of features that could be fed into the AI algorithms. Now there's enough computing power for the AI engines to determine good features on their own.
Even though you can train a neural net to recognize e.g. hotdogs by just feeding it a series of pictures of hotdogs, and, of course pictures of things that might be mist
There is no 'AI' (Score:3)
AI is the latest buzzword, but not the latest tech (Score:2)
It's been around for a while.
If you really want to head in the right direction, talk to IT recruiters and ask them what they see trending. Keep a regular job while you mentally re-tool. Find a job that leverages your existing knowledge that also needs someone with the skills you're looking to acquire.
Often you may find yourself picked up by people that are willing to overlook or even foster your learning curve based on demonstrating an ability to learn.
Good Luck.