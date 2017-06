Ask Slashdot: How Can Programmers Move Into AI Jobs?

"I have the seriously growing suspicion that AI is coming for us programmers and IT experts faster than we might want to admit ," writes long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino . So he's contemplating a career change -- and wondering what AI work is out there now, and how can he move into it?Is there a degree program, or other paths to skill and knowledge, for a programmer who's convinced that "AI is today what the web was in 1993"? And if AI of the future ends up tied to specific providers -- AI as a service -- then are there specific vendors he should be focusing on (besides Google?) Leave your best suggestions in the comments. How can programmers move into AI jobs?