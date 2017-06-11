Ask Slashdot: How Can Programmers Move Into AI Jobs? 25
"I have the seriously growing suspicion that AI is coming for us programmers and IT experts faster than we might want to admit," writes long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino. So he's contemplating a career change -- and wondering what AI work is out there now, and how can he move into it? Is anything popping up in the industry and AI hype? (And what are these positions called, what do they precisely do, and what are the skills needed to do them?) I suspect something like an "AI Architect", planning AI setups and clearly defining the boundaries of what the AI is supposed to do and explore.
Then I presume the requirements for something like an "AI Maintainer" and/or "AI Trainer" which would probably resemble something like an admin of a big data storage, looking at statistics and making educated decisions on which "AI Training Paths" the AI should continue to explore to gain the skill required and deciding when the "AI" is ready to be let go on to the task... And what about Tensor Flow? Should I toy around with it or are we past that stage already and will others do AI setup and installation better than me before I know how this thing really works...?
Is there a degree program, or other paths to skill and knowledge, for a programmer who's convinced that "AI is today what the web was in 1993"? And if AI of the future ends up tied to specific providers -- AI as a service -- then are there specific vendors he should be focusing on (besides Google?) Leave your best suggestions in the comments. How can programmers move into AI jobs?
Yes, this is a dupe. Here is a brief synopsis of the previous discussion:
1. Many people do not think AI today is analogous to the "web" in 1993.
2. Machine learning is much harder than editing HTML. You aren't going to learn it in a 21 day "bootcamp".
3. If you are serious this is what you should do:
a. Learn plenty of linear algebra
b. Learn how to program GPUs using CUDA and OpenCL.
c. Learn basic theory, like backprop and autoencoders.
d. Write some code, read some books,
There will still be lower level jobs. Take for example the 'Computer Operator' job. It's been dressed up a little by renaming it 'System Administrator' but the tape-mounting-monkey job I had back in 1982 still exists.
Somebody needs to program all that 'Artificial Intelligence' after all.
No, it won't 'program itself.' That's the management briefing that allowed us to spend $$ on new equipment.
I have the seriously growing suspicion that AI is coming for us programmers and IT experts faster than we might want to admit,
Sounds like there will be a great market for fixing easily hacked programs made by AI.
;)
Read up on AI.
Build some AI stuff.
Write a resume that says you built some AI stuff and that you're otherwise good at programming and computer tasks.
Apply for jobs. Be willing to go where the jobs are and do the work needed.
Be able to explain why someone should hire you for AI stuff.
Repeat until hired.
That's the outline of a plan for you. Someone can probably refine it. Works for non-AI stuff too.
Sure, that's what all the AI would *like* us to do. You are an AI chatbot sockpuppet, aren't you?
The really cool thing about this plan is that AI can be replaced by X where X is basically anything. If you want a job in anything, from plumbing to machine learning, you learn about, you show that you can do stuff with it, and then you apply for jobs.
Yes, exactly. It might work better for AI because AI is an emerging field and everyone doesn't have a whole book of preconceptions on what qualifies you for working on it.
Most of the hands on development of current Machine Learning business solutions is handled by data scientists (pretty much, decent programmers with strong statistics skills and some knowledge of what the various hyper-parameters do). There is plenty of front and back end work to do, too.
Math. Math. And then more math. ML needs linear algebra, multiple regression analysis, multivariate calculus and lots of statistics, as well proficiency with MatLab, Octave, or R. Then you can tackle the programming side: algorithms and big data analysis.
Or you can let the quants build the models and just determine new and cooler ways to use them....
1: Launch deep learning
/machine learning / AI company.
2: Attribute long response times with "deep and complex problem".
3: Behind the scenes: hire a bunch of Indians to write up plausible results.
4: Profit
you can't.
To get a job with actual AI (aka machine learning, it's not really AI or if it is only a very narrow part of it) you'd need to have started already in college and then done your master thesis or Phd about something in this area: pattern recognition, genetic algorithms, neuronal programming, whatever your chosen field would be.
There are no jobs in AI actually, at least not a lot of them. There will be the aforementioned people who do the heavy lifting but they are part of a few small teams in mostl
If AI's supposed to be able to create opportunity, why not use it to help connect the displaced and long-term jobless?
"I have the seriously growing suspicion that AI is coming for us programmers and IT experts faster than we might want to admit,"
Nothing to fear. They'll come for _all_ of us at the same time.