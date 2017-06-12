Ask Slashdot: Will Python Become The Dominant Programming Language?

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader shares their thoughts on language popuarity: In the PYPL index, which is based on Google searches and is supposed to be forward looking, the trend is unmistakable. Python is rising fast and Java and others are declining. Combine this with the fact that Python is now the most widely taught language in the universities. In fields such as data science and machine learning, Python is already dominating. "Python where you can, C++ where you must" enterprises are following suit too, especially in data science but for everything else from web development to general purpose computing...

People who complain that you can't build large scale systems without a compiler likely over-rely on the latter and are slaves to IDEs. If you write good unit tests and enforce Test Driven Development, the compiler becomes un-necessary and gets in the way. You are forced to provide too much information to it (also known as boilerplate) and can't quickly refactor code, which is necessary for quick iterations.
The original submission ends with a question: "Is Python going to dominate in the future?" Slashdot readers should have some interesting opinions on this. So leave your own thoughts in the comments. Will Python become the dominant programming language?

  • Betteridge says: (Score:3)

    by KeensMustard ( 655606 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @03:35AM (#54600157)
    No.

    But in all seriousness, is this even for real or just clickbait? Why would we want just one programming language?

  • No.

  • Betteridge's law of headlines (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No.

    Can you just stop?

    I will now end the discussion with the word Hitler.

  • No, because meaningful whitespace (Score:3, Insightful)

    by mfearby ( 1653 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @03:39AM (#54600175) Homepage

    Enough said. Whitespace which has meaning is just nasty.

    • I agree, and so do many therapists.

    • Iseeyourpointinfactifeelthatyoushouldpushforsuchaconcepttobemorewidelyaccepted.

      Or, on the other hand, perhaps it is just as valid as any other parsing requirement? Language commands need some form of context, python just happens to choose that one.

      The real issues with python are lack of performance scaling within the language (without using extension hacks), and the horrific threading problem. If those were solved then it would be much much much better.

      Fwiw I have been developing commercial systems in pytho

    • The last programming I know of, other than the joke ones, that had significant white space was Fortran 77. That was due to punch cards. It was due to punch cards that you also could not use lower case letters. F90 discarded white space significance in 1990. Thee years later Guido reinvents it. What next, is he going to force us to use UPPERCASE CHARACTERS?

  • No (Score:3)

    by grungeman ( 590547 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @03:40AM (#54600177)
    And my teacher was wrong. There actually are stupid questions.

  • As soon as it runs in the browser.

    Boys, start investing in octocore CPU and RAM manufacturers.

  • I learned my chops in the .NET ecosystem. Then I got turned into a quasi-Openstack developer.

    Python is pretty cool. The lack of a real type system makes me write a lot of assertions I don't want but ultimately protect me from stupid mistakes later on.

    It has reasonable syntax and with map/filter/etc you get most of what you get out of LINQ... I think it's great.

  • Wrong on all accounts (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Python is the fidget spinner of programming languages. Python devs are an uppidy bunch who have no idea of the benefits of other languages. Saying the "compiler gets in the way" shows their level of ignorance on this.

  • I could see it supplanting Java in some situations and utterly obliterating Ruby and PHP. That said, I like compilers, even if they're compiling to byte code. And I don't find refactoring to be a chore. Especially when your IDE does some of the more mundane tasks for you.

  • ... skyscrapers, bridges, or rockets without Lego.

    Yes, you need Lego. But yes you also need to move on.

    Python is for kids and scientists. Doesn't mean it's bad and doesn't mean it doesn't have its place. And doesn't mean it's not useful in a limited arena.

    But dude, you have to grow up a little some time. That, or get a Nobel prize.

    And that's the thing with Python -- it's for people feeling their way.. either feeling their way through their chosen profession or feeling their way through their chosen physical

  • Because if we're talking about stuff that's used everywhere that would be C in its various iterations plus Java...

  • Lol (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is that a parody?
    "People who complain that you can't build large scale systems without a compiler likely over-rely on the latter and are slaves to IDEs"

    Sure, who needs good tools when you can just do the work of the compiler yourself?

    I'm pretty sure - the day will come where even the author will be bored of checking datatypes and constraints in unit tests that have to cover all possible runtime paths. For me the future will be a language with a really strong type system, that can be verified by the machine

