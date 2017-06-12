Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Python Programming

Ask Slashdot: Will Python Become The Dominant Programming Language? 30

Posted by EditorDavid from the Python-vs-PHP dept.
An anonymous reader shares their thoughts on language popuarity: In the PYPL index, which is based on Google searches and is supposed to be forward looking, the trend is unmistakable. Python is rising fast and Java and others are declining. Combine this with the fact that Python is now the most widely taught language in the universities. In fields such as data science and machine learning, Python is already dominating. "Python where you can, C++ where you must" enterprises are following suit too, especially in data science but for everything else from web development to general purpose computing...

People who complain that you can't build large scale systems without a compiler likely over-rely on the latter and are slaves to IDEs. If you write good unit tests and enforce Test Driven Development, the compiler becomes un-necessary and gets in the way. You are forced to provide too much information to it (also known as boilerplate) and can't quickly refactor code, which is necessary for quick iterations.
The original submission ends with a question: "Is Python going to dominate in the future?" Slashdot readers should have some interesting opinions on this. So leave your own thoughts in the comments. Will Python become the dominant programming language?

Ask Slashdot: Will Python Become The Dominant Programming Language? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: Will Python Become The Dominant Programming Language?

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Memory fault - where am I?

Close