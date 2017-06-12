Ask Slashdot: Will Python Become The Dominant Programming Language? 45
An anonymous reader shares their thoughts on language popuarity: In the PYPL index, which is based on Google searches and is supposed to be forward looking, the trend is unmistakable. Python is rising fast and Java and others are declining. Combine this with the fact that Python is now the most widely taught language in the universities. In fields such as data science and machine learning, Python is already dominating. "Python where you can, C++ where you must" enterprises are following suit too, especially in data science but for everything else from web development to general purpose computing...
People who complain that you can't build large scale systems without a compiler likely over-rely on the latter and are slaves to IDEs. If you write good unit tests and enforce Test Driven Development, the compiler becomes un-necessary and gets in the way. You are forced to provide too much information to it (also known as boilerplate) and can't quickly refactor code, which is necessary for quick iterations.
The original submission ends with a question: "Is Python going to dominate in the future?" Slashdot readers should have some interesting opinions on this. So leave your own thoughts in the comments. Will Python become the dominant programming language?
But in all seriousness, is this even for real or just clickbait? Why would we want just one programming language?
To.... rule them all?
False equivalence. It doesn't say "one" programming language, it says "dominant" programming language.
No.
No.
Can you just stop?
I will now end the discussion with the word Hitler.
You Hillary supporters don't understand Godwin's law.
No.
Can you just stop?
No.
No, because meaningful whitespace (Score:3, Insightful)
Enough said. Whitespace which has meaning is just nasty.
I agree, and so do many therapists.
Iseeyourpointinfactifeelthatyoushouldpushforsuchaconcepttobemorewidelyaccepted.
Or, on the other hand, perhaps it is just as valid as any other parsing requirement? Language commands need some form of context, python just happens to choose that one.
The real issues with python are lack of performance scaling within the language (without using extension hacks), and the horrific threading problem. If those were solved then it would be much much much better.
Fwiw I have been developing commercial systems in pytho
The last programming I know of, other than the joke ones, that had significant white space was Fortran 77. That was due to punch cards. It was due to punch cards that you also could not use lower case letters. F90 discarded white space significance in 1990. Thee years later Guido reinvents it. What next, is he going to force us to use UPPERCASE CHARACTERS?
No (Score:3)
There are no stupid questions, only stupid people.
As soon as ... (Score:2)
As soon as it runs in the browser.
Boys, start investing in octocore CPU and RAM manufacturers.
Python is pretty cool. The lack of a real type system makes me write a lot of assertions I don't want but ultimately protect me from stupid mistakes later on.
It has reasonable syntax and with map/filter/etc you get most of what you get out of LINQ... I think it's great.
Good compilers protect you too and you don't have to write boiler plate code.
Python has a type system, its in fact quite strong (as opposed to a weak type system like that of javascript or bash), but its not static, its dynamic.
It fills the "smug hipster twat who can't grok lisp" niche perfectly.
Niche: CG production for film and games. Python is used from writing small scripts to developing entire asset management and rendering pipelines, which help to bring your favorite game or movie to your new 4k TV
I think Python should be seen as a scripting language: a language whose purpose is to tie together the real applications, rather like bash and ksh. Python has a lot of packages or modules (or whatever they are called), many of which seem well suited for scientific or engineering purposes; it is my impression that most are written in C or C++ for speed. So, you can see the attraction of Python for, say a scientist - there are modules for many specialised, mathematical areas, all of which are very difficult t
Java is mainly large enterprise back end systems, and some android, and quite a lot of embedded stuff (nominally what it was invented for), and, worryingly, quite a lot of client side GUI stuff.
C++ is used for legacy systems and where you need speed.
C is used where you need speed, have simple programs and memory constraints, and old fashioned unix software.
C# is for windows programming and
.net
Javascript is for browser programming and Node, and some general scripting, where someone has used it as their syst
Wrong on all accounts (Score:1)
Python is the fidget spinner of programming languages. Python devs are an uppidy bunch who have no idea of the benefits of other languages. Saying the "compiler gets in the way" shows their level of ignorance on this.
eh (Score:2)
And is not an important project, so that you will never do branches or merges.
Because merges + significant whitespace = unholy mess you will spend ages debugging after each merge.
You can't build proper... (Score:2)
... skyscrapers, bridges, or rockets without Lego.
Yes, you need Lego. But yes you also need to move on.
Python is for kids and scientists. Doesn't mean it's bad and doesn't mean it doesn't have its place. And doesn't mean it's not useful in a limited arena.
But dude, you have to grow up a little some time. That, or get a Nobel prize.
And that's the thing with Python -- it's for people feeling their way.. either feeling their way through their chosen profession or feeling their way through their chosen physical
What is a "dominant" language? (Score:2)
Because if we're talking about stuff that's used everywhere that would be C in its various iterations plus Java...
Lol (Score:2, Interesting)
Is that a parody?
"People who complain that you can't build large scale systems without a compiler likely over-rely on the latter and are slaves to IDEs"
Sure, who needs good tools when you can just do the work of the compiler yourself?
I'm pretty sure - the day will come where even the author will be bored of checking datatypes and constraints in unit tests that have to cover all possible runtime paths. For me the future will be a language with a really strong type system, that can be verified by the machine
Global Interpreter Lock (Score:2)
Yes and for bad reasons (Score:2)
The same reason we had languages such as Basic and Pascal as languages. Namely universities using them in intro classes because they are "easy". So people with no concept of the scale or complexity of commercial software think it is the be all and end all of programming. So you get MBAs mandating Python on their projects even though it is the wrong tool for the job.
Depends on the future (Score:2)
Python is easy to pick up and can do anything (on high level) that C can. On the other side, its drawbacks include being an interpreted language, meaning both that whoever wants to run Python scripts has to have the relevant interpreter on his system, which is arguably easier and more likely to work in Linux than Windows and that it will run slower and need more resources than a comparable C program.
So whether Python will become the dominant language will mostly depend on
1) Whether enough people with little
I hope not (Score:2)
I hope not (Score:2)
What nonsense is that? someone who says something like that has never really done any real development and is just a hack..
Why the hell are you a slave to an IDE if you're using a compiler, how does the writer of the article do it's refactoring or test driven development. I don't buy for second he/she does everything by hand.