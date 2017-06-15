Ask Slashdot: Advice For a Yahoo Mail Refugee 37
New submitter ma1wrbu5tr writes: Very shortly after the announcement of Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo, two things happened that caught my attention. First, I was sent an email that basically said "these are our new Terms of Service and if you don't agree to them, you have until June 8th to close your account". Subsequently, I noticed that when working in my mailbox via the browser, I kept seeing messages in the status bar saying "uploading..." and "upload complete". I understand that Y! has started advertising heavily in the webmail app but I find these "uploads" disturbing. I've since broken out a pop client and have downloaded 15 years worth of mail and am going through to ensure there are no other online accounts tied to that address. My question to slashdotters is this: "What paid or free secure email service do you recommend as a replacement and why?" I'm on the hunt for an email service that supports encryption, has a good Privacy Policy, and doesn't have a history of breaches or allowing snooping.
Gmail is great in terms of reliability, spam filtering (best I've found), and features. But if you're looking for privacy, the only company that's probably worse in my mind is Facebook.
I'd stick with one of the big providers, if you're going to use web mail at all. I switched from gmail to outlook.com, partly to live a Google-free life, but mostly because the gmail UI kept getting worse and worse. But certainly the latter is subjective, as is one's tolerance for an all-intrusive panopticon.
Run your own mail server, that's the only way you can be reasonably sure that you have control over your mail.
Run your own mail server, that's the only way you can be reasonably sure that you have control over your mail.
People are REALLY going to hate this, but there is no 100% secure network service. Computer networks were designed for sharing information between nodes. The idea of keeping others out of that sharing was added on later. On a large interconnected network like the Internet it is impossible to do 100%. I can feel the nerd rage boiling here and the claims that "you don't know what you are talking about!". But save it. Reality tells us otherwise. If it is on a network, it isn't secure.
This, the only truly secure network device has been disconnected form the network. The most secure network devices make it very difficult for the authorized user to access the system and extremely difficult for anyone else to access. Just about everything a network device does to make it easier to access and use just makes it less secure.
Don't match in my experience.
If you want private communications, look for a different way, a private way, to communicate.
If you want convenient email for casual use, try GMail. For example, Google will find things in your email, like confirmation emails of your upcoming flights, and then Google will be sure to remind you on your smart phone. But I don't treat communication with my airline the same as I might treat comm
I'm just staying with Yahoo mail (Score:2)
When the big Yahoo email breach occurred, how many people had the following questions?
1. I wonder how many of my email accounts (that I haven't used in years) are affected?
2. I wonder what percent of the breached accounts are my email accounts that I haven't used in years?
It's fairly trivial to export your messages. You can copy them someplace local via any IMAP client. Contacts from Yahoo aren't bad either, since it'll make a
.CSV for you. Putting the messages back on another service isn't horrible once you have those things under your own control.
If you are trusting someone else to manage your email, you will never be sure someone isn't reading your emails. Simple as that. I'd go with Google since they are at least open about what they do with your emails. Or at least as far as I know.... which is all you can say about any free or paid service.
Now setting up your own email service isn't all that terribly hard. If you really care about your security, that is the way you will go. Otherwise, you just figure out who you distrust the least.
Not free, but it works well. Note: Servers are in NY.
I think this is really the important bit.
The OP obviously is looking for an email service that is completely different from the one they are migrating from, however expect that it will exist, and probably want it for approximately the same cost (near zero)
I think this may be asking too much.
For a good alternative to Yahoo mail, you could use Gmail, it has all of the same security issues as Yahoo but I don't think it is in any way worse (and arguably I do trust google more than I trust yahoo, though that doe
ProtonMail out of Switzerland is pretty good and seems to be pretty secure.
https://protonmail.com/ [protonmail.com]
I use Apple for personal email. I have had a mac.com email address since Apple came out with it. Their current server name is "me.com" and Apple does not advertise in this service, as it is a paid-for service. It allows pop3 as well as IMAP.
For professional email, I use gmail. Google does a great job of excising spam. It is advertiser-supported email, but I never use a web browser for my gmail account. Instead, I use the pop3 function. It propagates to my cell phone, my desktop and my tablet. When I delete something on my cell phone, it deletes on my tablet, but not on my desktop. For a free service, I do not think you can do any better than gmail.
"has a good Privacy Policy, and doesn't have a history of breaches or allowing snooping." -- Runbox fits all of those. Norwegians have very strong laws regarding privacy, which should please you, and the company doesn't do any advertising or crawling through your emails for tracking or anything like that. It's not a free service nor is it the cheapest one available, but I've been their customer for several years and I would at least recommend one to take a look at their offerings.
You don't want any of the free offerings (like Gmail) then. As far as I know, every mail service that is free does snooping for advertising, whether it's directly in their web client or used elsewhere.
I don't have any paid services to recommend (and even these may or may not come with data slurping) but you could always try rolling your own. Domain names are c