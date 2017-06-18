Ask Slashdot: How Do You Prepare For The Theft Of Your PC? 34
A security-conscious Slashdot reader has theft insurance -- but worries whether it covers PC theft. And besides the hassles of recreating every customization after restoring from backups, there's also the issue of keeping personal data private. I currently keep important information on a hidden, encrypted partition so an ordinary thief won't get much off of it, but that is about the extent of my preparation... What would you do? Some sort of beacon to let you know where your stuff is? Remote wipe? Online backup?
There's a couple of issues here -- including privacy, data recovery, deterrence, compensation -- each leading to different ways to answer the question: what can you actually do to prepare for the possibility? So use the comments to share your own experiences. How have you prepared for the theft of your PC?
backups (Score:2)
distributed architecture.
My PC! (Score:1)
Insurance will cover the cost of replacing the hardware, backups take care of recovering the data, just make sure the backups don't get stolen/destroyed with the machine.
If the thief can't power the machine on due to a password they will either throw it away, or sell it cheap to someone more capable of dealing with it who will either wipe the data and install fresh or just sell the individual components.
I don't (Score:2)
I keep my harddrives in an encrypted safe
backups + encryption (Score:1)
For privacy, the simplest and most helpful thing to do is use full-disk encryption for your hard drive. This will significantly increase the amount of effort required to access your data and any online accounts (e.g. bank accounts).
For data, I just store all of my sensitive data on the cloud (e.g. tax returns, personal documents). If you have large amounts of important data such as photos, you may have to pay a monthly fee for good cloud storage. But it's definitely worth it. There are many, many other
A UPS buffered shutdown would be better, because truecrypt(-- veracrypt) will overwrite the key data in RAM during shutdown.
A hard reset might make it possible to perform a memory freeze attack and extract the encryption key from the ram directly.
This attack is not just theory, it is used by for example law enforcement agencies and known to work.
So one might just kill your electrical power before rolling in.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Bitlocker + OwnCloud/Seafile (Score:2)
My laptop is bitlocker encrypted. All my stuff is synced to a several hundred MB Seafile library. Modern Windows with online accounts takes care of backing up customisations quite well too. A lot of open source apps especially store customisations in a file, they are in a Seafile library.
The only thing I'll lose if someone steals my laptop is the $200 insurance cost and a few hours of my time reinstalling a few programs.
Smith & Wesson 29 (Score:2)
Full loaded with its
.44 special cartridges, works better than any backup as a deterrent against laptop thieves.
Unless the potential thieves know you have a weapon and reckon that you will:
a) be prepared to use it
b) be at home when they break in
c) would not be deterred by their greater force or number
Then all that being armed does is make you (mistakenly) feel more secure. It's nothing more than a safety blanket for you to hide behind.
Seriously? (Score:2)
If you're going to go that far just use Tails OS and backup the encrypted volume on some cheap cloud storage. You have backup, you have encryption, and even some theoretical thief doesn't get any of it, short of kidnapping you and hitting you a bunch with a hammer.
Build one that is too heavy to steal (Score:2)
Security through obscurity (Score:2)
First, track down one of those Dell laptops from the early 2000s - the two-inch thick ones which used desktop processors and weighed something like ten pounds.
Then take the ginormous power brick from that laptop, hollow it out, and hide your MacBook in there.
Full Disk Encryption & Backups & iscsi (Score:2)
Some questions to start with:
1.) Why keeping a hidden encrypted partition?
Its easier and more secure to have FDE in place because some programm
.. perhaps notepad++ might buffer for example the text files that contain your passwords (password managers have some security issues themself).
2.) Backups / local & online "offsite"
Do you maintain the internet connection for your parents?
.. put a small remote controlled server there and store only encrypted data on it.
encrypt backups too
here is how I do it:
Revealing data (Score:2)
First, the cost of repairs after a break-in will far exceed the value of your PC. And in addition, the increased insurance premiums will probably dwarf the repair costs, too.
Most burglaries are drugs-related. All the thief wants is to get in, grab enough to pay for their next fix and run away. All this stuff about organised robberies, knowing what to look for, recognising a pearl in the pigsh... , thefts to facilitate hacking - that only happens in bad movies.
There is not a housebreaker in the world who h
Remote tracking software (Score:2)
How do I prepapre for the theft? I have Prey installed https://www.preyproject.com/ [preyproject.com] , and leave the machine unlocked and unencrypted. When it was stolen, the police arrested the thief within 90 minutes of him switching the machine on. (This works, of course, becase thieves are not smart.)
For really confidential stuff, we have other secure machines and procedures. The notebooks are for daily work.
Is there a non-obvious solution here? (Score:1)
Material loss: Insurance (read the small print and make sure you get a policy that covers it).
Privacy loss: Encrypt the disk. Commercial and open source full disk encryption software is easily available.
Data loss: Backups. Plenty of affordable online backup/storage solutions are available, some specialising in specifically in backups (Backblaze, Crashplan), others that are more generic (Amazon Drive, Google Drive).