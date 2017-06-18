Ask Slashdot: How Do You Prepare For The Theft Of Your PC? 12
A security-conscious Slashdot reader has theft insurance -- but worries whether it covers PC theft. And besides the hassles of recreating every customization after restoring from backups, there's also the issue of keeping personal data private. I currently keep important information on a hidden, encrypted partition so an ordinary thief won't get much off of it, but that is about the extent of my preparation... What would you do? Some sort of beacon to let you know where your stuff is? Remote wipe? Online backup?
There's a couple of issues here -- including privacy, data recovery, deterrence, compensation -- each leading to different ways to answer the question: what can you actually do to prepare for the possibility? So use the comments to share your own experiences. How have you prepared for the theft of your PC?
distributed architecture.
For privacy, the simplest and most helpful thing to do is use full-disk encryption for your hard drive. This will significantly increase the amount of effort required to access your data and any online accounts (e.g. bank accounts).
For data, I just store all of my sensitive data on the cloud (e.g. tax returns, personal documents). If you have large amounts of important data such as photos, you may have to pay a monthly fee for good cloud storage. But it's definitely worth it. There are many, many other
My laptop is bitlocker encrypted. All my stuff is synced to a several hundred MB Seafile library. Modern Windows with online accounts takes care of backing up customisations quite well too. A lot of open source apps especially store customisations in a file, they are in a Seafile library.
The only thing I'll lose if someone steals my laptop is the $200 insurance cost and a few hours of my time reinstalling a few programs.
