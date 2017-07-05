Slashdot Asks: Your Favorite Ride-Sharing App? 34
There are many ride-sharing applications on the market but only two get all the media attention: Uber and Lyft. As many of you know, Uber has had a tumultuous year marked by a high-stakes legal fight with Alphabet over Google self-driving car trade secrets, a investigation by the U.S. government into the company's use of a software tool that helped its drivers avoid detection in parts of the country where the service wasn't allowed to operate in, and a sexual harassment investigation that resulted in 20 employees being fired. Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick resigned due to many of these scandals and investor pressure. Despite all of this, Uber continues to do well. Last week, the company announced it hit 5 billion rides across 6 continents, 76 countries, and 450+ cities.
Meanwhile, Lyft, which is only available in the U.S., just announced it hit one million rides a day. The company also says it's seen 48 consecutive months of ride growth and is on track to hit an annualized ride rate of 350 million. Our question to you is this: what ride-sharing app is your favorite? Have you found yourself gravitating more towards Lyft due to Uber's messes, or does that not matter much to you? Bonus: do you have a favorite ride-sharing app that's not Lyft or Uber?
ride-sharing? (Score:3, Insightful)
Uber? Lyft? Get real. That's not 'ride sharing'.
Those are just taxi apps.
You summon a car with a driver to your location, they pick you up and take you where you want to go, and you pay them. How is that anything but a taxi service?
An apps to setup and coordinate carpools... now THAT would be a ride sharing app.
Re: (Score:2)
Car rides usually don't end in rape.
FTFY
Re: (Score:2)
You're wrong. Taxi rides usually don't end in rape.
In traditional taxi service paid for with cash, there is no way of telling which driver carried which passenger. If the ride ends in robbery of the driver, as many do, or if it ends in the passenger leaving some vital object in the cab, as often happens, either victim is SOL.
In traditional taxi service paid for with credit cards, the CC reader is always "broken", so the outcome is the same.
Re: (Score:2)
It would certainly be interesting. I know in my university days we just used the student community center bulletin board. (Yeah, pre-Internet days unless you were in a CS course)
You'd need some kind of verification system (to limit the various risks). I think at a minimum you'd have to sign up with a credit card (good way to receive payment if you're a driver and make payment if you're a passenger), agree to a criminal background check prior to first use of the system, and vehicle history check for the pl
Phone App (Score:2)
Call up a friend/relative, tell them to pick me up. It's free, and I know exactly who the driver will be and the condition of their vehicle. They tend to speak my language, give good smalltalk, and not be an asshole, as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Call up a friend/relative, tell them to pick me up. It's free, and I know exactly who the driver will be and the condition of their vehicle. They tend to speak my language, give good smalltalk, and not be an asshole, as well.
Damn. I have to get better friends and relatives.
Re: (Score:2)
You had me until "not be an asshole".. That's not our family at all.
Cabify (Score:1)
Lyft since the 2014 Uber scandals (Score:2)
I've been a Lyft user since the Uber scandals in 2014 including god mod, sucking up people's contacts, and digging up dirt on Journalists. They didn't blow up like the scandals this year, but it was enough for me to know that the company was shady. People used to ask me why I used Lyft instead of Uber, but not anymore.
App? What app? (Score:1)
Public transit in the Silicon Valley. In particular, the Clipper Card that allows me to move between different transit systems with a swipe of the card.
https://www.clippercard.com/ [clippercard.com]
Re: (Score:2)
My bitch, her name is App, she don't want to ride!
App is a terrible name for a dog.
Public transit and the sidewalk (Score:2)
As a New Yorker who has never used Uber, Lyft, or any other ride sharing app, I prefer
- The subway
- Buses
- The sidewalk
depending on where and how far I'm going. Yesterday I walked about five miles and shared the sidewalk with thousands of people.
I use a taxi about once a year, which I guess I could use an app for instead. Check with me again in a year and I may have used one.
No. (Score:3)
I will not fund unlicensed cab companies.
Re: (Score:2)
The only thing worse than an unlicensed cab company is a licensed cab company.
You're seeing two groups of people in the same bottom-end job fighting over which master should rule the land. Neither master is kind or generous, but the workers know they have scraps from their current master and won't if the other master's workers take over.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ahh. So the only question is whether you're a slave to a cab company or one of the evil SOBs who rents out a cab license.
Re: (Score:2)
The only thing worse than an unlicensed cab company is a licensed cab company.
I don't support any company that under-performs.
Easy (Score:2)
My own car (Score:1)
I prefer to drive my own car. It is less expensive, more reliable, and I love the driver.
None ... (Score:2)
... thanks for asking.
Ride sharing app? (Score:1)
None of the above.
creimer's Favorite Ride Sharign App (Score:2)
creimer's favorite ride sharing app is Grindr.
Stil Uber (Score:2)
Mostly out of laziness, but I still use Uber instead of Lyft. Lyft would be fine too and I'd probably turn to that if I saw no Uber drivers at hand.
I greatly prefer Uber over Taxis, even though I tip both - I don't care about cost as they are similar enough. I have had many, many very bad experiences in taxis ranging from horrifically maintain vehicles (even in the U.S.), to really really surly drivers including some who obviously hated women (would not take payment from my wife).
If an Uber driver had any