Ask Slashdot: Are We Living In the Golden Age of Bailing? (nytimes.com) 62
An anonymous reader shares a report that makes a case of us living in an era where bailing has become just too common: It's clear we're living in a golden age of bailing. All across America people are deciding on Monday that it would be really fantastic to go grab a drink with X on Thursday. But then when Thursday actually rolls around they realize it would actually be more fantastic to go home, flop on the bed and watch Carpool Karaoke videos. So they send the bailing text or email: "So sorry! I'm gonna have to flake on drinks tonight. Overwhelmed. My grandmother just got bubonic plague..." Bailing is one of the defining acts of the current moment because it stands at the nexus of so many larger trends: the ambiguity of modern social relationships, the fraying of commitments (paywalled), what my friend Hayley Darden calls the ethic of flexibility ushered in by smartphone apps -- not to mention the decline of civilization, the collapse of morality and the ruination of all we hold dear. [...] Technology makes it all so easy. You just pull out your phone and bailing on a rendezvous is as easy as canceling an Uber driver. There are different categories of bailing. There is canceling on friends. This seems to follow a bail curve pattern. People feel free to bail on close friends, because they will understand, and on distant friends, because they don't matter so much, but they are less inclined to bail on medium-tier or fragile friends. Then there is professional bailing. This tends to have a hierarchical structure. A high-status person will frequently bail on a lower-status colleague, but if an intern bails on a senior executive, it is a sign of serious disrespect. What do you folks think?
David Brooks? Seriously? (Score:5, Insightful)
What do I think?
I think Slashdot is posting articles from David Brooks, one of the world's worst columnists, on Brooks being annoyed nobody wants to hang out with him any more.
That's what I think.
What next? Tom Friedman on how we'll find out if the next iPhone is a success in the next six months, and what his cabbie thinks about that?
'No, David. It's just you. Get a clue."
I think somebody failed to notice that this has been the default behavior of Americans for the past 30 years.
This is not only an American trait, the only place where I don't see it happening regularly is Japan..
Slashdot's next post will probably be from Andy Rooney / 60 Minutes. "Remember when X was a thing? Mah!"
I'll give you my views on bailing in the body (Score:2)
Reference to Betteridge's law coming in 3..2..1 (Score:2, Funny)
People have always made tentative plans and when more important things in life come up, plans get changed.
Not everything is new just because you are doing it on/over/under/next to a computer.
Speaking as an old person, that's was generally not true. In the past failing to show was a big deal.
If plans to meet/have dinner/ see a show were made, it could not be blown off due to "more important things" unless it were an emergency.
In the past, it was only a tentative plan if it was stated to be a maybe, and on the day of the meet, it was no longer tentative. That's because changing plans was difficult for the other people because they could not easily contact other people as is possible today.
If a pe
My view on bailing (Score:3)
It's not that I want to flop on the couch, it's that I have over-committed my resources.
Also, why do we need to make plans to do anything these days? Why can't we just grab drinks whenever. Or go for a hike when the moment strikes us. Want to go fishing Saturday? call me before 10pm the night before, I really don't need a lot of notice to prepare. But if you want to set up a big fishing expedition 2 weeks in advance, well a lot can happen then. I can't say for certain how I will even feel 2 weeks from now.
This attitude towards planning pretty much requires you to over-commit your resources, otherwise you'll frequently end up bored with nothing to do... Because "spur of the moment" planning fails horribly when the "spurs" of your life don't line up with the "spurs" of everyone else in your social group.
I have a life and things to do that require planning in advance.
Me too, but I reserve that kind of planning work and chores. If I'm going to enjoy life, I can't sit down and plan every detail of my life and accommodate your every detail. If having a regimented life is satisfying to you, I guess, but I can't imagine that most human beings would thrive on an highly structured life.
And no, you aren't expected to drop everything. You are free to say "sorry man, I'm busy. maybe some other time". I even ask my friend who never says yes because I know he is probably depressed
Literally carve? yikes.
And there is a huge difference between having young kids, and having older kids. With older kids you do have a lot more flexibility with your time. You may prefer to spend time with your family, that's different. But tweens and teens, you can go to their sports games and that sort of thing. A lot of parents tell me they are too busy, but I know a lot who aren't always busy too.
My job is SW engineer involved in silicon validation. so I work 12-hours/day certain times a year (when Si ma
Is your interest in fishing or some other activity really so volatile that if you agree to go fishing in two weeks you might find yourself so uninterested in fishing that you'd suddenly decide you absolutely wouldn't go?
short answer: Yes.
If my dishwasher is flooding my kitchen, then I probably shouldn't leave that mess for my wife. But it's always something, if I only went out when every chore was done I would never go out. Sometimes things are critical and force me to change plans, something they are not and I can put them off for a while.
Also, I'm at that age where people in my extended family die and parents get hospitalized. After comforting my Mom because her Aunt died, I don't really feel like going fishing.
Bailing? (Score:5, Interesting)
WTF? Bailing doesn't mean not showing up. It means leaving. Flaking means not showing up. The example in TFS even includes the example "gonna have to flake", it's not "gonna have to bail". If you're at the event, and you get a phone call from your bra, then you gotta bail, right?
WTF? Bailing doesn't mean not showing up. It means leaving. Flaking means not showing up. The example in TFS even includes the example "gonna have to flake", it's not "gonna have to bail". If you're at the event, and you get a phone call from your bra, then you gotta bail, right?
Bailing often means canceling plans before they happen and therefore not showing up is part of that action.
Honestly, this is all bullshit semantics. Talk about Stuff that doesn't fucking matter. This sure as shit ain't News for Nerds.
> "â¦ you get a phone call from your bra, â¦"
Wow, I didn't know that Smart Wear was that far developed already.
Also, I didn't know that I had any bras! TIL â¦
I'm sorry for the (type?) error.
â¦ ==
...
Weak (Score:1)
I think this post is terrible, I don't come here to read this type of worthless crap.
I choose (Score:2)
Bail on me once, shame on me. Bail on me twice, I won't acknowledge your existence anymore. Its simple fucking respect, if you make an arrangement, follow through. We're people, not stupid social media endpoints.
How ironic you bring up social media, a place where humans are nothing more than a product.
People used to value a real friendship. Now it's all about clicks, likes, and amassing as many "friends" as possible while pointlessly showcasing rampant narcissism, which for some fucking reason has become a valued commodity in society today. Attention Whore is a recognized profession that will probably be further validated by a Doctorate program soon.
Social media has distorted the very definition of friend so much
That's a bad habit (Score:1, Redundant)
Bailing is for losers and flakes. People should be responsible and never just g
I'll tell you what I think (Score:2)
Flakes.... (Score:1)
How is this news? Addicts flaking out on folks is nothing new... and that's exactly what we're seeing here. You may not see it as that at first, but that's what it is.... folks are ADDICTED to their mobile devices, tv, and the internet... addicts aren't just pill poppin crack smokin junkies any more...
If you have friends that flake out a lot, it's not likely because they are busy, it's because they're addicts... perhaps it's time you had a talk with them.
The worst part (Score:2)
is all these damn kids on my lawn.
is all these damn kids on my lawn.
Old man, I think you are on the wrong thread, the pokemon go thread is over here [slashdot.org]
</snicker>
Personality flaw (Score:2)
Half hearted, and half assed (Score:2)
"Bailing" is not a thing, personal responsibility and accountability are things. "Bailing" is a symptom. Computers have made us less accountable for our acts, and less responsible. The only aspect I would say is "new", is that these traits are promoted as good and righteous. Not by everyone, but have you ever "worked" in Silicon Valley? Have you ever attempted to debate UBI on this site?
In the Military we called it slacking, and if you are a slacker in one area you will be a slacker in another. Basic
The Millenial RSVP (Score:2)
The Golden Age of Slashdot (Score:3)
"Are We Living In the Golden Age of Bailing?"
No, clearly we're Living In the Golden Age of Slashdot, represented by showers. Clearly someone's taken a piss all over the concept of Stuff that Matters.
I'd comment further, but I'm gonna bail instead...
What I think? (Score:2)
The writer has undiagnosed clinical depression and is blaming his shitty outlook on the world on technology. I'm genuinely impressed with how much loathing was packed into a short summary.
Bullshit (Score:2)
Flakes are hardly new. The writer is either young or stupid (and possibly both).
The difference between today and yesteryear is that now pretty much everyone is connected 24/7, so there's more pressure to actually communicate that you're going to be a no-show instead of simply not showing up.
The problem is YOU (Score:2)
If people prefer to spend their time watching crappy TV, rather than spending time with you, that just says that you're not very interesting.
Now if you'll excuse me, I have better things to do than hang around here
weird timeline (Score:2)
What the heck? (Score:2)
Are We Living In the Golden Age of Bailing?
Growing up, I was repeatedly taught "there are no stupid questions, except for unasked ones".
Well... Slashdot just proved that old saw false. What the heck kind of stupid question is this, anyway?
Who you gonna call? (Score:2)
"What do you folks think?"
That if this is your problem then you don't have any real friends.
Seriously. Reevaluate your relationships with people if this is what they're doing to you.