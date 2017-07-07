Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ask Slashdot: Are We Living In the Golden Age of Bailing? (nytimes.com) 62

Posted by msmash from the duh dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report that makes a case of us living in an era where bailing has become just too common: It's clear we're living in a golden age of bailing. All across America people are deciding on Monday that it would be really fantastic to go grab a drink with X on Thursday. But then when Thursday actually rolls around they realize it would actually be more fantastic to go home, flop on the bed and watch Carpool Karaoke videos. So they send the bailing text or email: "So sorry! I'm gonna have to flake on drinks tonight. Overwhelmed. My grandmother just got bubonic plague..." Bailing is one of the defining acts of the current moment because it stands at the nexus of so many larger trends: the ambiguity of modern social relationships, the fraying of commitments (paywalled), what my friend Hayley Darden calls the ethic of flexibility ushered in by smartphone apps -- not to mention the decline of civilization, the collapse of morality and the ruination of all we hold dear. [...] Technology makes it all so easy. You just pull out your phone and bailing on a rendezvous is as easy as canceling an Uber driver. There are different categories of bailing. There is canceling on friends. This seems to follow a bail curve pattern. People feel free to bail on close friends, because they will understand, and on distant friends, because they don't matter so much, but they are less inclined to bail on medium-tier or fragile friends. Then there is professional bailing. This tends to have a hierarchical structure. A high-status person will frequently bail on a lower-status colleague, but if an intern bails on a senior executive, it is a sign of serious disrespect. What do you folks think?

  • David Brooks? Seriously? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @04:40PM (#54766185) Homepage Journal

    What do I think?

    I think Slashdot is posting articles from David Brooks, one of the world's worst columnists, on Brooks being annoyed nobody wants to hang out with him any more.

    That's what I think.

    What next? Tom Friedman on how we'll find out if the next iPhone is a success in the next six months, and what his cabbie thinks about that?

  • Reference to Betteridge's law coming in 3..2..1 (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    But in this case, the answer is yes.
    • Hah, you call that bailing! Back in my day bailing meant a day in field behind a trailer. Now you snowflakes wanna lay around on the couch eating Doritos and call it bailing, well, maybe think about where those Doritos come from and get up off your asses and do something hard and rugged!

  • My view on bailing (Score:3)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @04:47PM (#54766255) Homepage Journal

    It's not that I want to flop on the couch, it's that I have over-committed my resources.

    Also, why do we need to make plans to do anything these days? Why can't we just grab drinks whenever. Or go for a hike when the moment strikes us. Want to go fishing Saturday? call me before 10pm the night before, I really don't need a lot of notice to prepare. But if you want to set up a big fishing expedition 2 weeks in advance, well a lot can happen then. I can't say for certain how I will even feel 2 weeks from now.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Octorian ( 14086 )

      This attitude towards planning pretty much requires you to over-commit your resources, otherwise you'll frequently end up bored with nothing to do... Because "spur of the moment" planning fails horribly when the "spurs" of your life don't line up with the "spurs" of everyone else in your social group.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      Is your interest in fishing or some other activity really so volatile that if you agree to go fishing in two weeks you might find yourself so uninterested in fishing that you'd suddenly decide you absolutely wouldn't go?

      • short answer: Yes.

        If my dishwasher is flooding my kitchen, then I probably shouldn't leave that mess for my wife. But it's always something, if I only went out when every chore was done I would never go out. Sometimes things are critical and force me to change plans, something they are not and I can put them off for a while.

        Also, I'm at that age where people in my extended family die and parents get hospitalized. After comforting my Mom because her Aunt died, I don't really feel like going fishing.

  • Bailing? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Friday July 07, 2017 @04:47PM (#54766257) Homepage Journal

    WTF? Bailing doesn't mean not showing up. It means leaving. Flaking means not showing up. The example in TFS even includes the example "gonna have to flake", it's not "gonna have to bail". If you're at the event, and you get a phone call from your bra, then you gotta bail, right?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      WTF? Bailing doesn't mean not showing up. It means leaving. Flaking means not showing up. The example in TFS even includes the example "gonna have to flake", it's not "gonna have to bail". If you're at the event, and you get a phone call from your bra, then you gotta bail, right?

      Bailing often means canceling plans before they happen and therefore not showing up is part of that action.

      Honestly, this is all bullshit semantics. Talk about Stuff that doesn't fucking matter. This sure as shit ain't News for Nerds.

    • > "â¦ you get a phone call from your bra, â¦"

      Wow, I didn't know that Smart Wear was that far developed already.

      Also, I didn't know that I had any bras! TIL â¦

  • Weak (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I think this post is terrible, I don't come here to read this type of worthless crap.

  • Bail on me once, shame on me. Bail on me twice, I won't acknowledge your existence anymore. Its simple fucking respect, if you make an arrangement, follow through. We're people, not stupid social media endpoints.
    • My policy on flakes is a little bit more lenient. You flaked on me once? I can still hang out with you. You just lost your plan-ahead privileges. You want to grab some drinks? You mean right now? Sure! Oh, you mean on Thursday. OK, call me on Thursday and we can hang out if I'm free.

    • Bail on me once, shame on me. Bail on me twice, I won't acknowledge your existence anymore. Its simple fucking respect, if you make an arrangement, follow through. We're people, not stupid social media endpoints.

      How ironic you bring up social media, a place where humans are nothing more than a product.

      People used to value a real friendship. Now it's all about clicks, likes, and amassing as many "friends" as possible while pointlessly showcasing rampant narcissism, which for some fucking reason has become a valued commodity in society today. Attention Whore is a recognized profession that will probably be further validated by a Doctorate program soon.

      Social media has distorted the very definition of friend so much

  • Bailing is for losers and flakes. People should be responsible and never just g

  • In the comment I post an hour from now.

  • How is this news? Addicts flaking out on folks is nothing new... and that's exactly what we're seeing here. You may not see it as that at first, but that's what it is.... folks are ADDICTED to their mobile devices, tv, and the internet... addicts aren't just pill poppin crack smokin junkies any more...

    If you have friends that flake out a lot, it's not likely because they are busy, it's because they're addicts... perhaps it's time you had a talk with them.

  • is all these damn kids on my lawn.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by slew ( 2918 )

      is all these damn kids on my lawn.

      Old man, I think you are on the wrong thread, the pokemon go thread is over here [slashdot.org]
      </snicker>

  • I associate being a flake with selfishness and self centeredness. Yes the population has been moving that direction, and yes I avoid people like that. Even the flakes appreciate people who aren't flakes and hate each other.

  • "Bailing" is not a thing, personal responsibility and accountability are things. "Bailing" is a symptom. Computers have made us less accountable for our acts, and less responsible. The only aspect I would say is "new", is that these traits are promoted as good and righteous. Not by everyone, but have you ever "worked" in Silicon Valley? Have you ever attempted to debate UBI on this site?

    In the Military we called it slacking, and if you are a slacker in one area you will be a slacker in another. Basic

  • Yes means maybe. Maybe means no. No means "I don't like you."

  • The Golden Age of Slashdot (Score:3)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @05:05PM (#54766401)

    "Are We Living In the Golden Age of Bailing?"

    No, clearly we're Living In the Golden Age of Slashdot, represented by showers. Clearly someone's taken a piss all over the concept of Stuff that Matters.

    I'd comment further, but I'm gonna bail instead...

  • The writer has undiagnosed clinical depression and is blaming his shitty outlook on the world on technology. I'm genuinely impressed with how much loathing was packed into a short summary.

  • Flakes are hardly new. The writer is either young or stupid (and possibly both).

    The difference between today and yesteryear is that now pretty much everyone is connected 24/7, so there's more pressure to actually communicate that you're going to be a no-show instead of simply not showing up.

  • If people prefer to spend their time watching crappy TV, rather than spending time with you, that just says that you're not very interesting.

    Now if you'll excuse me, I have better things to do than hang around here

  • I've never heard of someone planning to have drinks with someone Thursday on a Monday. Who makes casual plans like that?

  • Are We Living In the Golden Age of Bailing?

    Growing up, I was repeatedly taught "there are no stupid questions, except for unasked ones".

    Well... Slashdot just proved that old saw false. What the heck kind of stupid question is this, anyway?

  • "What do you folks think?"

    That if this is your problem then you don't have any real friends.

    Seriously. Reevaluate your relationships with people if this is what they're doing to you.

