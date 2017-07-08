Ask Slashdot: How Safe, Really, Is Paying For Things Online? 37
An anonymous reader writes: Due to the rash of intrusions into electronic payment systems lately, I've decided to go back to paying cash for everyday purchases, groceries, fuel, and anything else I pay for in person (which also has the positive effect of making balacing my checkbook every month that much easier). The question I have is: For the monthly bills it's just not practical to pay in person (utilities, for instance), how safe are those?
Five minutes of research is telling me that mailing paper checks isn't any more secure than online electronic payments and in fact may be even less secure, but short of literally showing up at the electric company, phone company, ISP, and so on, and paying them cash in person, I can't see any other way to pay them. So how safe is it right now, honestly?
I'm always interested in how Slashdot readers secure their own personal finances -- but how high is the danger that a remote malefactor will hijack and then drain your bank account? Leave your best answers in the comments. How safe, really, is paying for things online?
Been paying for stuff online since 1999, frequency of CC number changes is about the same pre and post... occasional bogus charge shows up, call the company, charge is reversed and we get new card numbers... no drama, minor hassle, way better than mailing checks.
ApplePay FTW. (Score:2)
One-shot accounts work for me. I go to a site, hit the Applepay button, my phone asks for my thumbprint, and i'm good to go.
It doesn't seem like many websites support this option, though.
its not (Score:2)
Not all that safe. But my credit card gives me a window to dispute charges, and a level of indirection I'm comfortable with.
How safe? (Score:2)
Wait a couple more decades when quantum computers will allow encryption to be broken in weeks. Then it will not be as safe.
Your CC# has always been vulnerable at the endpoints, whether or not it gets trawled up with a million others in a hacking scheme is a much smaller risk.
Not to mention my CC company seems to detect fraud attempts almost instantly.
PayPal when possible. (Score:2)
Automatic currency conversion to other currency (Euro, Ausi$, etc.)
Aside from the fees, best option.
And if someone hacks them we are all so screwed anyway, even cash would not be safe.
ad absudium (Score:3)
Well, how safe is it to be walking around with a pocket full of cash? What if you get robbed? What if you drop your wallet? What if you go to the bank machine and it dispenses too few bills, but thinks it dispensed them all? What if you go to a teller to withdraw cash and watch them count it, but the bank gets robbed?
At least with credit card payments, there's a known and tested dispute process in place.
... okay (Score:3)
Most major utilities use bank lockboxes or if they are large enough... their own. Mail fraud in those instances is very, very low because typically the mail goes out in large automated trays to those addresses vs the one or two letters that you and I are used to getting.
But you ask... sometimes it's an ACH payment using the Billpay... well.. you're right, sometimes it is. However, life is all about risk. Personally, I find it riskier to carry cash on me and drive to 10 different places to pay bills than it is to just go online, have the bank cut a couple checks, and ride it out. I also do not use the bank debit card for anything other than ATM transactions and a few places that will accept debit, but not credit. Sure, let some kiddie get my credit card number and go to town... it takes a phone call and a "um, not me" and I've got a new card on the way with no liability.
Monthly fee (Score:2)
I keep a second checking account with debit card. I keep $20 in it normally
How much does the bank withdraw to cover the monthly fee for having a second checking account? If nothing, how did you qualify for free checking?
False assumption (Score:3)
Many thefts used compromised readers during a regular in person transaction, though newer cards make this less likely.
Much MUCH less likely. Modern chip/NFC cards with modern readers do not provide anything to the reader which could be used to perform a subsequent payment without the card being inserted again.
Perhaps not Canadian? (Score:2)
Do What Cheap Folks Have Always Done (Score:3)
No real answer. (Score:3)
I have several checking accounts, and I got tired of paying the check printing companies for... printing my checks. So I bought check stock cheap and I print my own. Apparently, the world has gone from magnetic ink to OCR, so I am home free. If I can print my own checks, so can anyone else print anything they want. I could easily print checks from any other business once I have their account number.
What reduces check fraud is enforcement. Or so I think.
Wait, a check book? (Score:2)
You have a check book? You pay for checks? And you balance it? Like, on the little paper balance sheet that comes with the checks, with a pen? Why why why?
I pay for virtually everything with credit cards. Like, everything but food from the local taco truck and private purchases, like used cars or used furniture, etc. I certainly don't use a debit card tied to a bank account for online purchases.
The only thing I do online with my actual bank accounts is pay off my credit cards and my mortgage (they won't acc
Chill (Score:2)
There is risk in everything. Understand the type and extent of those risks. For example, you could get hit by a car while trying to pay a bill in person and die or end up in the with hospital with thousands of $$ in bills. Paying by check or online looks pretty safe by comparison.
Furthermore, paying with a credit card limits your risk to $50 for fraudulent charges - just check your statement every month. If you're really paranoid, get a Bank of America MasterCard. They have a feature called ShopSafe [bankofamerica.com] wher
Money Order? (Score:2)
Does it matter? (Score:2)
Although somewhat snarky, the subject line sums up my opinion pretty succinctly: as an individual, does it really matter much?
If my credit card gets compromised, by law the most I'm liable for is $50 (and my bank's policy is that I have $0 liability for fraudulent charges). On the few occasions, when my card information has been misused, the transactions were reversed and a new card in my wallet within a day or two. All I had to do was fill out a form saying "I didn't make these charges.", sign it, and send
Safety, risk, and liability (Score:2)
My answer may not apply to people outside of the US. The rules vary.
The better question, with regard to going all cash, is how liable are you in the event of compromise?
Are online payment systems "safe" in the sense that they are unlikely to be compromised? No, not really.
But if they are compromised, so what? If you use a major credit card, and your number gets compromised, it's really not that big of a deal. Most all of the liability is on the merchant and the card issuer, not you. The worst case scenario
Divvypay FTW (getdivvy.com) (Score:1)
New startup. Pre-fund each expense on your credit card before you spend, use one-time virtual cards on sketchy sites, and pin unique virtual cards to each online vendor so you can lock it down. Credit cards for the modern era.
My debit card got around... (Score:2)