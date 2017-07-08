Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Ask Slashdot: How Safe, Really, Is Paying For Things Online? 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the asking-for-a-man-in-the-middle dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Due to the rash of intrusions into electronic payment systems lately, I've decided to go back to paying cash for everyday purchases, groceries, fuel, and anything else I pay for in person (which also has the positive effect of making balacing my checkbook every month that much easier). The question I have is: For the monthly bills it's just not practical to pay in person (utilities, for instance), how safe are those?

Five minutes of research is telling me that mailing paper checks isn't any more secure than online electronic payments and in fact may be even less secure, but short of literally showing up at the electric company, phone company, ISP, and so on, and paying them cash in person, I can't see any other way to pay them. So how safe is it right now, honestly?
I'm always interested in how Slashdot readers secure their own personal finances -- but how high is the danger that a remote malefactor will hijack and then drain your bank account? Leave your best answers in the comments. How safe, really, is paying for things online?

  • old movie (Score:4, Funny)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Saturday July 08, 2017 @09:37PM (#54771669)
    "Is It Safe?" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Been paying for stuff online since 1999, frequency of CC number changes is about the same pre and post... occasional bogus charge shows up, call the company, charge is reversed and we get new card numbers... no drama, minor hassle, way better than mailing checks.

  • One-shot accounts work for me. I go to a site, hit the Applepay button, my phone asks for my thumbprint, and i'm good to go.

    -jcr

  • Not all that safe. But my credit card gives me a window to dispute charges, and a level of indirection I'm comfortable with.

    • It's as safe as it has ever been. With TLS encryption, you can be very sure that your CC# will not be intercepted. Then you have to judge if you trust the recipient of that info to keep it protected from hacks.

      Wait a couple more decades when quantum computers will allow encryption to be broken in weeks. Then it will not be as safe.

      • Your CC# has always been vulnerable at the endpoints, whether or not it gets trawled up with a million others in a hacking scheme is a much smaller risk.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by murdocj ( 543661 )

      Not to mention my CC company seems to detect fraud attempts almost instantly.

  • Money back guarantee, no CC information to end seller.

    Automatic currency conversion to other currency (Euro, Ausi$, etc.)

    Aside from the fees, best option.

    And if someone hacks them we are all so screwed anyway, even cash would not be safe.

  • ad absudium (Score:3)

    by SuiteSisterMary ( 123932 ) <slebrun@NOSpAM.gmail.com> on Saturday July 08, 2017 @09:51PM (#54771703) Journal

    Well, how safe is it to be walking around with a pocket full of cash? What if you get robbed? What if you drop your wallet? What if you go to the bank machine and it dispenses too few bills, but thinks it dispensed them all? What if you go to a teller to withdraw cash and watch them count it, but the bank gets robbed?

    At least with credit card payments, there's a known and tested dispute process in place.

  • ... okay (Score:3)

    by starblazer ( 49187 ) on Saturday July 08, 2017 @09:54PM (#54771707) Homepage
    everything has a risk. Personally, I use online billpay from my bank to send the utilities a check. My bank doesn't just cut a check using my account information, they transfer the money out, cut a check on their own account number, and then send it. Some smaller banks and credit unions will just print a check using your account information, so, send yourself a bill pay for a buck and see if it's your information on the bottom.

    Most major utilities use bank lockboxes or if they are large enough... their own. Mail fraud in those instances is very, very low because typically the mail goes out in large automated trays to those addresses vs the one or two letters that you and I are used to getting.

    But you ask... sometimes it's an ACH payment using the Billpay... well.. you're right, sometimes it is. However, life is all about risk. Personally, I find it riskier to carry cash on me and drive to 10 different places to pay bills than it is to just go online, have the bank cut a couple checks, and ride it out. I also do not use the bank debit card for anything other than ATM transactions and a few places that will accept debit, but not credit. Sure, let some kiddie get my credit card number and go to town... it takes a phone call and a "um, not me" and I've got a new card on the way with no liability.

  • False assumption (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Saturday July 08, 2017 @10:05PM (#54771737)
    You only need to use electronic payments, such as a credit card, not necessarily online. Many thefts used compromised readers during a regular in person transaction, though newer cards make this less likely. Ultimately your retailer will typically store your payment information in a database, along with other personally identifying information. This is even more likely with over the phone purchases. Many companies store it in plain text while few properly hash/encrypt it.
    • If you had read even the summary, you would have seen that the poster has gone back to using cash for in person purchases.
  • At least around here, most of the utilities can be paid by bringing the bill into the bank. Nothwithstanding, those payments are electronically settled by the bank, so I'm not sure it's any different than posting a payment through a banks web portal.

  • Do What Cheap Folks Have Always Done (Score:3)

    by Jim Sadler ( 3430529 ) on Saturday July 08, 2017 @10:11PM (#54771753)
    First many banks pay to open accounts so open an account at a bank that is paying those rewards, Every month simply transfer enough to pay your bills to your new PAY OUT ACCOUNTS. For example you can have an account just to pay your electric bill. Leave the required residual in the account so it is not closed. This way if the account is hijacked all you can lose is the electric bill payment. i also use PayPal a lot. So imagine that you set up ten accounts at banks offering sign on bonuses. Mine pay anywhere from $50 to $500 to open an account. Assuming your are all $50. reward accounts you will still quickly and easily earn $500 for a few minutes work. Meanwhile your funds earn interest in your regular account and you never, ever, pay bills from that account so you earn more interest. On most accounts with rewards you are free to change at the $90 day mark. So you can do this many times a year. Also you can earn referral fees for steering others to open accounts so work with a friend and refer each other frequently. Currently some people can actually earn a living simply opening and closing bank accounts.

  • I have several checking accounts, and I got tired of paying the check printing companies for... printing my checks. So I bought check stock cheap and I print my own. Apparently, the world has gone from magnetic ink to OCR, so I am home free. If I can print my own checks, so can anyone else print anything they want. I could easily print checks from any other business once I have their account number.

    What reduces check fraud is enforcement. Or so I think.

  • You have a check book? You pay for checks? And you balance it? Like, on the little paper balance sheet that comes with the checks, with a pen? Why why why?

    I pay for virtually everything with credit cards. Like, everything but food from the local taco truck and private purchases, like used cars or used furniture, etc. I certainly don't use a debit card tied to a bank account for online purchases.

    The only thing I do online with my actual bank accounts is pay off my credit cards and my mortgage (they won't acc

  • There is risk in everything. Understand the type and extent of those risks. For example, you could get hit by a car while trying to pay a bill in person and die or end up in the with hospital with thousands of $$ in bills. Paying by check or online looks pretty safe by comparison.

    Furthermore, paying with a credit card limits your risk to $50 for fraudulent charges - just check your statement every month. If you're really paranoid, get a Bank of America MasterCard. They have a feature called ShopSafe [bankofamerica.com] wher

  • Go to 7-11 and get a money order to pay those bills.

  • Although somewhat snarky, the subject line sums up my opinion pretty succinctly: as an individual, does it really matter much?

    If my credit card gets compromised, by law the most I'm liable for is $50 (and my bank's policy is that I have $0 liability for fraudulent charges). On the few occasions, when my card information has been misused, the transactions were reversed and a new card in my wallet within a day or two. All I had to do was fill out a form saying "I didn't make these charges.", sign it, and send

