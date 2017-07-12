Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
ANNOUNCEMENT: July 12 will be a massive, Internet-wide day of action to save Net Neutrality. RSVP and learn how you can get more involved here: https://www.battleforthenet.com/ ×
Programming Education Software Technology

Ask Slashdot: How Do You Read Code? 52

Posted by BeauHD from the secret-sauce dept.
New submitter Gornkleschnitzer writes: The majority of humans read silently by rendering a simulation of the printed words as if they were being spoken. By reading that sentence, chances are you're now stuck being conscious of this, too. You're welcome.

As a programmer (and a reader of fanfiction), plenty of things I read are not valid English syntax. When I find myself reviewing class definitions, for loops, and #define macros, I rely on some interesting if inconsistent mental pronunciation rules. For instance, int i = 0; comes out as "int i equals zero," but if(i == 0) sometimes comes out as either "if i is zero" or "if i equals equals zero." The loop for(size_t i = 0; i < itemList.size(); ++i) generally translates to "for size T i equals zero, i less than item list dot size, plus-plus i." I seem to drop C++ insertion/extraction operators entirely in favor of a brief comma-like pause, with cout << str << endl; sounding like "kowt, stur, endel."

What are your code-reading quirks?

Ask Slashdot: How Do You Read Code? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: How Do You Read Code?

Comments Filter:

  • FFS (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nuckfuts ( 690967 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @06:55PM (#54796925)
    Could you be any more self-absorbed?

  • Easy (Score:4, Funny)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @06:55PM (#54796927)
    I just program in write only languages like Perl so I never have to worry about this problem.
    • To ensure the most success in this endeavor, I read code left to right and top to bottom. It is a lot easier this way than any other. I'm sure people have tried to read it backwards for spelling errors, but reading code must be on the KISS principle - Keep It Simple Stupid! May the source be with you! Byte on! IMHO!!!!

    • Be fair, Perl is not WO, it is a one way hash function :)

      -JAPH

  • WTF is this!? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Does the submitter also move his or her mouth while mentally sounding out code?

    Does it help to really nail phonemes before moving from reading Python to Perl?

    Does familiarity with Latin help appreciate the true meaning of "=="?

  • WTF Are you Serious? (Score:3)

    by CrashNBrn ( 1143981 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @06:59PM (#54796959)

    What competent programmer converts the abstraction of code to ENGLISH to grok it?

    generally translates to "for size T i equals zero, i less than item list dot size, plus-plus i.

    No it doesn't. It translates to, "Iterate 'itemlist'" , You're Welcome.

    • What competent programmer converts the abstraction of code to ENGLISH to grok it?

      None so far.

      No it doesn't. It translates to, "Iterate 'itemlist'" , You're Welcome.

      "loop"

  • I don't. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I got the fuck out of coding and IT, like any bright person would do.

    The handwriting is on the wall. Silicon Valley is overrated and overcompensated and it's only a matter of time...

  • One line st a time... (Score:4, Informative)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @07:02PM (#54796973) Homepage
    My initial response is, "who wrote this shit?!" And then I recognize it as my own code.

  • Even when the identifiers were in a foreign language... I worked for Siemens US research lab back in the '80s, and saw a fair amount of code that looked like

    for Untzelgerflekenzet in 1 .. Ausplotzenfargang loop
    Geinengemacht (Zealer => Untzelgerflekenzet, Zugemacht => Sptizelgang);
    end loop;

    (mostly made up German-sounding words there... I knew a bit of German, but the words you learn in high sc

  • It's sometimes odd to hear others pronounce code, because it may not align with your own mental map of how things should be pronounced. I remember getting mildly distracted when watching one of Stephen Lavavej's videos because he would call shared_ptr "shared putter" (with the u pronounced similar to 'put'). Why would you abbreviate the sound when it's not any shorter than "pointer"?

    When reading code by myself, though, I think the translation to a phonetic translation happens quite subconsciously, because

  • I execute it in a mental virtual machine.

  • Wrong! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Chris Mattern ( 191822 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @07:12PM (#54797017)

    "The majority of humans read silently by rendering a simulation of the printed words as if they were being spoken".

    Actually, only people who read poorly do that. People who read well decode printed words directly into mental concepts, rather than sounding them all out, only sounding out a word when it is unfamiliar in print. (see jokes about people whose lips move when they read)

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Actually, only people who read poorly do that. People who read well decode printed words directly into mental concepts, rather than sounding them all out, only sounding out a word when it is unfamiliar in print. (see jokes about people whose lips move when they read)

      Exactly. Imagine trying to make sense of a web page by sub-vocalizing the HTML as it is printed out.

  • I teach introductory C++ programming courses at a large, urban community college. Getting students to be able to read and write the syntax reliably is itself a major challenge (e.g., poor initial reading/writing skills, never encountered programming before, about half not native English readers, etc.). So at numerous points during the course I ask for the class as a whole to direct my coding at the lectern for some simple problem. "What should I type here?" And of course, we need some recognized way to verb

  • WHEN YOU READ THIS THE LITTLE VOICE IN YOUR HEAD SCREAMS

    however, the lameness filter complains, so this useless text has been added
    */

  • Sorry, I can't. My code is in Perl.

  • N/A (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I absolutely do *not* read aloud in my head. Not sure what I do but I don't do that when reading code or anything else. For that matter I have no inner monologue. Instead I constantly visualize actual scenes with many people possibly talking but it isn't an inner monologue, it is more like a simulation of actual possible events and scenes in which I may or may not be one of the actors. I've been told this is unusual but I have no idea what, if anything, this says about me.

    Also I have heard that in spe

  • when I am reading javascript in code review I always say "Threequals" for the === operator. It hasn't caught on... People in code review still groan when I do it.
  • Most people read barely above a elementary school level. The average newspaper is barely written at a high school level. Reading is a recent technological development, and only a fraction of the population is truly proficient. For example, one innovation we need to make if we want people to be education beyond high school, which given the skills we need in the wordplace is a given, is to be less dependent on reading as the primary teaching method. It is efficient, but most people are not proficient.

    Th

  • Mistake in the first line (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You say "The majority of humans read silently by rendering a simulation of the printed words as if they were being spoken".

    That may be how you read, but it's far from being a true statement about the "majority of humans". With a little training, it's possible to read at speeds far higher than a human could speak.

    If I recall correctly, "speaking the words" internally was recommended as a technique to [b]slow down[/b] your reading. Maybe you need some speed-reading classes?

  • I only write it. Reading code is for the little people.

  • OK, I tried
    (first '(A B C))
    and it came out:
    "Car Quote A B C Damn kids get off of my lawn."
    I hate getting old.

  • Your post made me realize I do not read the source, I look at them it like I would do with a map or a geometric shape. And when someone reads me code, I have to do the mental work of representing it differently as when spoken.

Slashdot Top Deals

Science may someday discover what faith has always known.

Close