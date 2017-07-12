Ask Slashdot: How Do You Read Code? 52
New submitter Gornkleschnitzer writes: The majority of humans read silently by rendering a simulation of the printed words as if they were being spoken. By reading that sentence, chances are you're now stuck being conscious of this, too. You're welcome.
As a programmer (and a reader of fanfiction), plenty of things I read are not valid English syntax. When I find myself reviewing class definitions, for loops, and #define macros, I rely on some interesting if inconsistent mental pronunciation rules. For instance, int i = 0; comes out as "int i equals zero," but if(i == 0) sometimes comes out as either "if i is zero" or "if i equals equals zero." The loop for(size_t i = 0; i < itemList.size(); ++i) generally translates to "for size T i equals zero, i less than item list dot size, plus-plus i." I seem to drop C++ insertion/extraction operators entirely in favor of a brief comma-like pause, with cout << str << endl; sounding like "kowt, stur, endel."
What are your code-reading quirks?
Be fair, Perl is not WO, it is a one way hash function
:)
-JAPH
WTF is this!? (Score:1)
Does the submitter also move his or her mouth while mentally sounding out code?
Does it help to really nail phonemes before moving from reading Python to Perl?
Does familiarity with Latin help appreciate the true meaning of "=="?
WTF Are you Serious? (Score:3)
What competent programmer converts the abstraction of code to ENGLISH to grok it?
generally translates to "for size T i equals zero, i less than item list dot size, plus-plus i.
No it doesn't. It translates to, "Iterate 'itemlist'" , You're Welcome.
What competent programmer converts the abstraction of code to ENGLISH to grok it?
None so far.
No it doesn't. It translates to, "Iterate 'itemlist'" , You're Welcome.
"loop"
I don't. (Score:1)
I got the fuck out of coding and IT, like any bright person would do.
The handwriting is on the wall. Silicon Valley is overrated and overcompensated and it's only a matter of time...
One line st a time... (Score:4, Informative)
Ada was always pretty easy to read (Score:2)
Even when the identifiers were in a foreign language... I worked for Siemens US research lab back in the '80s, and saw a fair amount of code that looked like
for Untzelgerflekenzet in 1
.. Ausplotzenfargang loop
Geinengemacht (Zealer => Untzelgerflekenzet, Zugemacht => Sptizelgang);
end loop;
Hearing code read by others is jarring (Score:2)
It's sometimes odd to hear others pronounce code, because it may not align with your own mental map of how things should be pronounced. I remember getting mildly distracted when watching one of Stephen Lavavej's videos because he would call shared_ptr "shared putter" (with the u pronounced similar to 'put'). Why would you abbreviate the sound when it's not any shorter than "pointer"?
When reading code by myself, though, I think the translation to a phonetic translation happens quite subconsciously, because
I don't read the code (Score:2)
I execute it in a mental virtual machine.
Wrong! (Score:5, Interesting)
"The majority of humans read silently by rendering a simulation of the printed words as if they were being spoken".
Actually, only people who read poorly do that. People who read well decode printed words directly into mental concepts, rather than sounding them all out, only sounding out a word when it is unfamiliar in print. (see jokes about people whose lips move when they read)
Actually, only people who read poorly do that. People who read well decode printed words directly into mental concepts, rather than sounding them all out, only sounding out a word when it is unfamiliar in print. (see jokes about people whose lips move when they read)
Exactly. Imagine trying to make sense of a web page by sub-vocalizing the HTML as it is printed out.
Relevant in an intro programming course (Score:2)
/* PLEASE NOTE (Score:2)
WHEN YOU READ THIS THE LITTLE VOICE IN YOUR HEAD SCREAMS
however, the lameness filter complains, so this useless text has been added
*/
How Do You Read Code? (Score:2)
I absolutely do *not* read aloud in my head. Not sure what I do but I don't do that when reading code or anything else. For that matter I have no inner monologue. Instead I constantly visualize actual scenes with many people possibly talking but it isn't an inner monologue, it is more like a simulation of actual possible events and scenes in which I may or may not be one of the actors. I've been told this is unusual but I have no idea what, if anything, this says about me.
Javascript === (Score:2)
most can't read (Score:2)
Mistake in the first line (Score:1)
You say "The majority of humans read silently by rendering a simulation of the printed words as if they were being spoken".
That may be how you read, but it's far from being a true statement about the "majority of humans". With a little training, it's possible to read at speeds far higher than a human could speak.
If I recall correctly, "speaking the words" internally was recommended as a technique to [b]slow down[/b] your reading. Maybe you need some speed-reading classes?
I never read code (Score:2)
I only write it. Reading code is for the little people.
I must be getting old (Score:1)
OK, I tried
(first '(A B C))
and it came out:
"Car Quote A B C Damn kids get off of my lawn."
I hate getting old.
I do not read (Score:2)