Ask Slashdot: Why Do So Many of You Think Carrying Cash Is 'Dangerous'?

An anonymous reader writes: Recently, I asked Slashdot what you thought about paying for things online using plastic, and the security of using plastic in general; thank you all for your many and varied responses, they're all much appreciated and gave me things to consider.
However, I got quite a few responses that puzzled me: People claiming that paying for things with cash, and carrying any amount of cash around at all, was somehow dangerous, that I'd be "robbed," and that I shouldn't carry cash at all, only plastic. I'm Gen-Y; I've walked around my entire life, in all sorts of places, and have never been approached or robbed by anyone, so I'm more than a little puzzled by that.
So now I ask you, Slashdotters: Why do you think carrying cash is so dangerous? Where do you live/spend your time that you worry so much about being robbed? Have you been robbed before, and that's why you feel this way? I'm not going to stop carrying cash in my wallet but I'd like to understand why it is so many of you feel this way -- so please be thorough in your explanations.
If a thief can tell from a distance whether you are carrying cash or credit cards, well, you are holding it wrong.
If a thief can tell from a distance whether you are carrying cash or credit cards, well, you are holding it wrong.
They don't see it from a distance. They see it while standing behind you at the ATM or checkout line. Most thieves work as teams. So the person that saw you flash the cash may be different from the one who jumps you or picks your pocket.
The nudie bar. (Score:5, Funny)
Limit the amount of cash you bring into the nudie bar, 'cause you won't be leaving with any.
Protip: The Bundy Dollar...
I carry cash. (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't feel comfortable if I go out with at least a couple hundred in cash with me. Always have. If you get robbed throwing a significant roll and running the other way is the safest thing you can do. Thieves hate it if they only get five bucks. Of course I forgot to mention that I also carry a gun. ( Legally with a concealed carry license ).
Scenario A
1) Crack head needs $20 for a hit, ASAP
2) Crack head holds you up for $50
3) Crack head leaves to go buy crack
Scenario B
1) Crack head needs $20 for a hit, ASAP
2) Crack head holds you up for $4.35
3) Crack head takes you at gunpoint to an ATM
4) Crack head robs you for $350
5) Crack head laves to go buy crack
How likely is for that to happen, generally?
The three most important considerations are location, location, location.
That's actually pretty stupid. ATM's are in well lit areas with public often nearby. You think a crack head is gonna walk from the site of ambush all the way to an ATM?
Actually you've got Scenario A and B a bit twisted. If you have a $50 bill or a "roll of cash", the crackhead will more likely take you to the ATM than when you have a $5 or $10 and say that you won't get paid for another 2 weeks.
4) Enter wrong PIN, card eaten by ATM
5) Crack head leaves, you go to bank tomorrow to get new ATM card.
Scenario C
1) Crack head needs $20 for a hit, ASAP
2) Crack head holds you up for $0
3) Crack head stabs you with a screwdriver
Yes, legally it is right and financially it is definitely justified.
You mean morally, your morals aren't mine, you may be fine being defenseless in NYC, most Texans aren't.
Several reasons... (Score:3, Interesting)
I started carrying cash again about 3 weeks ago for several reasons: Security (too many data breaches lately, and one of them hit real close to home, specific locations I did use plastic!)
The simple solution here is to stop living in the USA, where no one takes credit card security seriously. If you go to the EU, you'll find that all the common techniques that allow stores to store skimmed card numbers in their databases don't work.
convenience (using cash for day-to-day purchases makes my bookeeping simpler
No it doesn't, it makes it harder, and you admit it straight below.
I balance my accounts monthly
Because other people don't use cash and cheques, and as a result has their bank automatically produce the output that you spend time producing.
and privacy (no one can scrape data on my purchasing habits from cash).
Another good reason to live in the EU.
Cash is untraceable after being stolen (Score:2)
Which makes it a more desirable target than credit cards or checks. That's why it's more dangerous to carry than the alternatives.
We now live in a cashless society. There's likely only a 5% chance of a thief even finding someone with cash on their person, so your fear makes absolutely no sense.
You have a larger chance of your credit card or identity being stolen in the environment we live in today. Because to this, I don't even know why we're having this conversation.
And how does the average percentage of people who carry cash have any relevance to how untraceable and thus dangerous it is to carry?
Which makes it a more desirable target than credit cards or checks. That's why it's more dangerous to carry than the alternatives.
Even assuming you're right, how does cash being more desirable make carrying cash more dangerous? As long as you're not flashing it around, nobody should be any the wiser about whether you're cashing cash, credit cards, or both.
And how would a potential robber know if you carry cash and how much?
I don't know.. perhaps they see you buy something with cash? Or you're thumbing through your wallet for some reason.. or any number of other ways they might notice.
But the way you can look at it is not "having more cash makes it more likely to get robbed," but "if I get robbed, having more cash will mean a bigger loss." If someone steals your credit or debit (and I mean physically robbing you of course, as they would do for cash) you just call up your bank and cancel it. Even if the thief has managed to
Cash is dangerous ... (Score:5, Insightful)
Pretty soon, enough weak-minded people will believe this and plead with the government to please come and take their cash and replace it with something that leaves an audit trail.
Indeed.
What percentage of people have already given up the anonymity of the cash transaction without a care, concern, or whimper?
What percentage of lemmings have already jumped off that cliff?
On the other hand you have the omnipresent corporations vying to create a perfect profile of you and your spending habits. Anonymous transactions would be the natural enemy of those who sell your consumer information to insurance companies, for example, so I suppose it is to be expected to see shill posts downplaying the benefits of carrying cash.
Personally, I use credit and a store loyalty card for buying healthy food, and cash only for junk food and alcohol. I may not be able to control where my data ends
First of all, the bank is not the government and while I'm sure the banks cooperate when the FBI asks for a card trace, I suspect there would be a stink made should the government start asking to use CC info for fishing expeditions in the same way that a stink was made when they asked for ISP metadata for that purpose.
Secondly, having an audit trail is helpful to you too. I know that kind of follows the "nothing to hide then nothing to fear" rhetoric but there's a significant difference: You never benefit
Or you believe the propaganda from the other end and think the government has any interest in you. Nobody is monitoring you personally, commit a crime or be the victim of a crime to see how little the government can actually track what happened.
How many people don't have their identity stolen daily? Route the money electronically through 2 or 3 banks and you're pretty much invisible. How many camera's, drones, helicopters and spy satellites don't we have on any large city? How many murders does Chicago have
Cops Steal Cash (Score:2)
If you have a lot of cash, that's "evidence" of drug crimes, even absent drugs, and the cops will take your money, put it on trial (cash is bad at defending itself and does not get an attorney), and buy boats, pinball machines and hookers with your money.
^ None of that is an exaggeration.
http://dailysignal.com/2015/10... [dailysignal.com]
Anecdotal evidence is not valid (Score:2)
m Gen-Y; I've walked around my entire life, in all sorts of places, and have never been approached or robbed by anyone
If you want to play that game.... I would point out, that i've been approached on multiple occasions by people asking for cash, and I've heard from 5 or 6 different friends/acquaintenances
(a majority of these acquaintenaces female...) who at some time within the past 9 or 10 years that were mugged, robbed, or attempted to be robbed under threat of violence at gunpoint at different pla
I've never been robbed... (Score:5, Insightful)
...at least of cash like you're talking about..
I've also always heard people say it was dangerous to carry cash, but I don't think it is that much.. At least for robbery.. I know myself though, and I'd be sure to accidentally lose it if I carried cash.. Nobody to blame but myself, but it's still "dangerous" for me to carry cash.
My dad always carried cash though, and one time in the early years of his dementia he got lost (forgot where he parked) and ended up wandering around town. He's diabetic, and his blood sugar got way off exacerbating the situation. Some good samaritans stopped to help him out when he started looking like he had a real problem, and ended up searching his wallet to try to figure out how to help him (calling family or whatever).. When it was all said and done, at least three different complete strangers had dug through his wallet in their efforts to try to help him. When we met up at the hospital later and security passed his belongings along to us, we found that he had a little over $1000 dollars in his wallet still. Now, I have no idea for sure what he started with, but I'm pretty sure it was exactly what he still had in there at the end of the day.
The whole incident really made me rethink that whole "people are always trying to steal from you" mentality that we get pounded into us by the pessimists of society. I think generally people almost always do the right thing when given the chance, which I guess includes not robbing you of your cash in your wallet.
A nice story. I accidentally left my wallet on top of my car (and I can't blame dementia for that). Someone actually spotted it as it fell off, picked it up, chased after me in their car, and returned it. The wallet had a hundred or two in cash at least, I'm sure. I gave them a small cash reward as thanks, and they were even reluctant to take that. Good people do exist in the world. You just don't hear about them, because they go about living their lives quietly, not making headlines.
Generally speakin
Because they don't have any (Score:3)
Danger points (Score:2)
First of all, depending on how one carries their cash and how much is needed to complete the transaction, you may need to pull it out into view of others who can then count or estimate how much you have and if you're worth robbing. Obviously, the mugger is going to use other metrics but telegrapgibg how much you have on you just makes it easier for them.
Second, if my cards are stolen, I am not liable for any transactions. If my cash is stolen, it is jist gone.
That said, cash can be very useful to have from
That's a fine approach if you don't frequent establishments that don't want to pay the merchant vigorish.
...as long as you also carry your damn grocery store loyalty card as well instead of making us all wait while you type in your phone number. I mean, how hard is it to carry one additional piece of plastic the same size and shape?
It's not dangerous (Score:4, Insightful)
I carry cash when I need to spend it, not simply to have something in my pocket, and not once has anyone, anywhere, ever tried to rob me.
Those whiners who think carrying cash is dangerous are the same ones who will whine about how dangerous flying in planes is when there's a crash. That completely ignores the 10,000 other takeoffs and landings which took place that same day without an issue.
What is dangerous is carrying a cell phone. Between running into objects [pewresearch.org] or distracted driving [dot.gov] because you're engrossed with whatever text message you're trying read/send, having a cell phone is orders of magnitude more dangerous than carrying cash. This doesn't even include people robbing you of your cell phone which then gives them access to your accounts because you've conveniently put all that information on your phone.
The question becomes, which is worse: losing the few dollars you had in your pocket, or giving someone access to all your bank accounts?
Short answer...law enforcement officers. (Score:5, Informative)
I'm not afraid of carrying cash in smaller amounts; but, if you carry large amounts of cash and are pulled over and the police find out about it, odds are they will confiscate it and you will never get it back. It's the new highway robbery. I'm not gonna do the Google search for you but there are plenty of cases.
Dangerous? No. Risky? Yes. (Score:5, Insightful)
You could put your whole life savings in a backpack, and if you didn't let anyone see that your backpack was full of cash, you'd be in no greater danger at all than carrying an equal volume of anything else in your backpack. But what if someone just randomly stole your backpack? The odds of this happening weren't any greater than if you packed the backpack full of dead weasels, but you would've just lost your life savings.
So I usually don't carry more than $200 in my wallet to keep the risk down, but there's nothing inherently dangerous about carrying cash, unless you let other people know how that you're carrying a remarkably large amount of cash. Flashing large amounts of cash is dangerous.
The odds of this happening weren't any greater than if you packed the backpack full of dead weasels,
The smell might be a deterrent.
but you would've just lost your life savings.
Depending on your savings patterns, that could happen in either situation.
The odds of this happening weren't any greater than if you packed the backpack full of dead weasels...
Don't judge.
I'm trying not to judge. I am. But any fool that has a backpack full of weasels has the raw materials at hand to have a backpack made of weasels. Right or wrong?
If it bleeds, it leads (Score:3)
I don't (Score:3)
Maybe I would be concerned if I was carrying around a larger amount of cash, but I almost never do.
I am more worried about losing my only card, which is both my debit card and my ATM card, as my bank is making it difficult for me to have multiple cards tied to the same account at the same time.
If I get robbed of a little cash but have my card, I could still withdraw some more.
I don't keep cash and cards together. The common recommendation of what to do if you get robbed is to throw the money on the ground and run. Then the robbers will go for the cash and not you.
If all you have is a card, then the robbers will stomp on you until you give them your PIN number, and they will hold you down while another robber withdraws as much as he can from your account.
I've heard from both sides (Score:2)
I know someone who was the victim of a purse snatch. Purse found in a back alley just a few blocks away, and all the perp took was cash. I also know a family member who had his debit card stolen and about $1,200 of purchases racked up on it in 24 hours. (Yes, he only had $50 in liability, but he said the time spent on jumping through every phone call and piece of paperwork was a pain.) Your money is just as much at risk in either scenario.
As for me, I hardly ever carry cash. Not because I'm afraid to,
Cary cash, use card. (Score:2)
I usually have $500 on me, split between my wallet/money clip and my backpack. I rarely use it though, as the credit card gives me money back.
For some random reason a few years back I had to walk a few blocks with $100k in cash on me-- I had to transfer the money between banks for immediate availability. That was a little more on the uncomfortable side, although I was more worried about dropping it that being mugged.
Paris (Score:5, Interesting)
Robbed on the Metro. They can spot foreigners and know that foreigners carry cash because only idiots travel without cash. Got hit in the ribs and lost $900. Got beat for a bike once. I don't mention the nice things I own to people; one of their menace kids gets wind of it and they'll dwell on it for years, watching for an opening. Saw this happen twice to my father, once to an uncle and also a former employer.
If you're a healthy young male living the dream on the posh side of town during daylight hours no one will mess with you. The minute you venture outside your little safespace or appear vulnerable at the wrong time they'll jump your ass. Flash some cash in a liquor store some time. You'll find out. You claim experience in "all sorts of places" but I'll bet that anyone goofy enough to pose this question on Slashdot hasn't got clue number one.
I don't worry about carrying cash. (Score:3)
All other things being equal, a mugger is just as likely to take your credit card as they are your cash. (It's usually "give me your wallet," not "give me your cash.") In terms of physical danger, there is no difference. In terms of financial risk, with cash, whatever they buy is courtesy of you. With credit cards, whatever they buy is courtesy of your bank. (Assuming you report the card stolen as soon as you are able, anyway.)
It all comes down to risk assessment. If you live in a place where such crimes are prevalent (or if you're prone to losing your wallet,) choose the option that ultimately ends up being someone else's money.
I'm more worried about *not* carrying cash (Score:2)
Honestly, I'd rather have cash on me. Someone robbing me is acting antisocially and violently, and that makes them inherently unpredictable. What do they want? Not a bit of plastic that I can cancel the minute they walk away. Are they sophisticated enough to want my ID to use for identity theft? Nope. Identity thieves pull that crap all the time without having to carry the risk of getting violent with a stranger in public. They steal it electronically.
So
... they might want cash. I'm not sure, but it's a re
eggs and oranges (Score:2)
I've noticed this, too, about the millennials.
With my N24 sleep disorder (three decades before I found the cure), I spent many long hours of my young adult life walking around on the streets at night (sure, Toronto sounds safe, but it had then one of the largest Italian populations in the world, as was certainly evident from the not-infrequent black limousine Sundays in my part of town; there was one "corner store" I stepped into, and out of again, after a single-pass 1978-vintage Cylon double take).
During
Cash is a PITA. (Score:2)
At home I use plastic, "tap-n-go" its quick, its reliable, it also means I don't have to carry coins which are even more bulky and heavy than notes.
Its less "security" than "con
Cash is dangerous (Score:3)
Cash can be slightly dangerous. It's a much better vector for the spread of diseases than plastic, or NFC. Getting mugged is very bad, but very rare. Getting the flu is probably less bad, but much more common.
Paper cuts.
Cash is bad for .... (Score:2)
Cash is bad for VISA/MC/ApplePay transaction fees....
Cash is bad to tax collectors....
Cash is bad for government creepers that like to spy on you while you move your money around....
Cash is bad for affiliates that like the buy your name, contact information, and purchase history so they can create a profile and market to you....
Cash is good for privacy and getting things done.
Obvious response (Score:2)
Carrying cash is a great safety measure (Score:3)
If you encounter a criminal, losing couple of hundred bucks is the least of your concerns. You want to quickly give criminals enough value to persuade them to leave you and your harder to replace possessions alone. Just don't show large amounts of cash in public.
Cash used to be dangerous (Score:5, Interesting)
100 years ago, there was no such thing as plastic and checks were untrustworthy. To buy most things, you had to carry cash. Worse, banks were not open 24/7, and was inconvenient. Say you go on vacation. A good vacation now a day can easily cost you $1000 a week, plus transportation. Say $2,500 for a two week vacation. Family of four, double that to $5,000.
Would you walk around with $5,000 in your pocket today? If everyone around you KNEW that you are holding that kind of cash? In a warm, tropical country where people could live for a year on that kind of cash?
Before the modern financial methods - credit and checks, walking around with cash WAS dangerous. Very dangerous. That was why travelers checks became popular. Eventually other methods caught up and became just as trusted and accepted. So you don't have to carry a lot of it.
But 100 years ago, walking around with cash was freakin' dangerous. Now, it is pretty darn safe because we carry much less cash, and the potential muggers know it.
Cause I have been robbed twice (Score:2)
Cash is gone, cards were locked down within moments. Plus I just dont like cash, its bulky and adding insult to injury whenever you use it, you end up with even more bulk with metal coins
vomiting crackpot idealism about privacy
... on the internet
in that case no I really dont give a fuck if chase knows I bought a beer at the gas station and a pack of diapers walmart
I don't (Score:2)
>"So now I ask you, Slashdotters: Why do you think carrying cash is so dangerous?"
I don't. Now, carrying around and flashing several hundred dollars could, indeed, be dangerous. But it is MORE dangerous to have NO cash at all on you. Then you are chained to 100% faith that your card or whatever technology will always work.... and it leaves you with essentially no way to pay person-to-person or at times you don't want to be tracked. In an emergency, cash always works.
>"Have you been robbed before,
I've been robbed... (Score:4, Funny)
And Never The Two Shall Meet... (Score:2)
You're making too many ASSumptions (Score:2)
"So now I ask you, Slashdotters: Why do you think carrying cash is so dangerous?"
You're the one who's making the assumption. I'm a 'Slashdotter' but I do not consider cash dangerous.
Perhaps the bigger question is why are you making this assumption about other people rather than just explaining your own reasoning? Deflect much?
Cash is the least of your worries (Score:2)
Real question: how much? (Score:2)
The real danger is civil for
We have a massive prison complex (Score:2)
Use Both Cash and Plastic (Score:2)
I have never been mugged or forcibly robbed. While vacationing in Washington DC, however, my pocket was picked. My wallet contained about $150 in cash, driver's license, Visa card, Medicare card, and some cherished family photos. By the time I contacted Visa, the pickpocket had exhausted my credit limit. Yes, Visa cancelled the card and sent me a new one, but they did not cancel the bogus charges for several days. Thus, my new card was worthless. We had to put our hotel bill and charge our meals on m
CorpGov Despises Cash (Score:3, Insightful)
CorpGov wants to track everyone. Everywhere. Always. Cash is difficult to monitor. With your Personal Tracking Device in your pocket, and your identify-linking electronic purchases absolutely tagged to you and you alone, CorpGov feasts. They get to do whatever they want with everything you do that they can track, and what is more definitive and commercially valuable than what you buy? And where? And when? So of course CorpGov is doing everything it can to sow the seeds of doubt about the safety of carrying cash, which they cannot so easily track. As if they held your interests in mind at all, let alone paramount. 'Cash Is Dangerous' is true to the degree that you are Sheeple.
manufactured danger (Score:4, Insightful)
cash is dangerous because visa and mastercard don't get their cut of small transactions like buying a coffee, nor can they track your location and spending habits to enhance the value of the data about you that they sell.
so they force paypass/paywave on everyone by making it impossible to get even a debit card without them, and then spend a lot on advertising to let everyone know how dangerous and scary and inconvenient cash is.
Yes, I've been robbed (Score:3)
As is mentioned elsewhere, its not that one gives off an aura of having cash (although there are surely signs, such as looking like a tourist). I was mugged when two guys overheard me and a friend talking about getting cash out of an ATM to go to the casino. Low and behold, I found myself knocked unconscious in a park without my wallet (and that $1,000 in cash I had in there) and my phone.
If you live your life in the suburbs driving to each destination, you probably are at low risk of being mugged. When you live in a city or frequent one, while still not a huge worry, it is a risk that you take. I know probably a handful of people who have been mugged. Its honestly not something I walk around worrying about, but doing things like talking about cash or going to the ATM are definitely going to raise your risk.
Easy... (Score:3)
Because crackheads love cash and need it for more crack.
Actually it's the opposite... (Score:3)
You want to carry some cash, like $40 or something, in case you actually do get robbed.
Someone hard up for cash that is desperate enough to walk up and mug you will be even more aggressive if they get nothing out of it.
Having some token cash to turn over will satisfy their immediate need and usually end the transaction without physical harm.
Yes, but I don't (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, I have been robbed. But I don't have even the slightest fear of carrying cash. I think I'm safer carrying at least a couple of 20s -- you never know when an emergency happens, and cards don't work for every situation, where cash does.
Here's the thing -- criminals don't know if I'm carrying cash or not until they rob me, and if I'm being robbed, losing my cash would be the least of my problems. Losing my ID, phone, and various important cards in my wallet are much, much larger problems, and that would happen whether or not I have cash.
While it's generally true that cash doesn't fail, I have been in a few places that declined cash and took plastic only, at least experimentally. It reduces security costs and reduces the opportunities for employees to steal.
Here in Austin, there are a few establishments that don't accept cash, only plastic. Chi'Lantro [chilantrobbq.com] comes to mind. And although they are right up the street, I don't go anymore. You won't accept my greenbacks, I'll take my biz elsewhere. (going back to yelling at the clouds now)
That would be illegal in europe, and I bet it is illegal in your country, too.
Cash is legal tender!
Every creditor is by law required to accept cash, unless that law changes.
I heard on the radio the other day that Visa is offering $10,000 to any restaurant that goes credit card only. [thepointsguy.com]
That's a vote of confidence for a good bit of eateries.
going away, my current credit cards won't leave an imprint
going away, my current credit cards won't leave an imprint
This is Visa's official stance on this...
U.S. merchants who work in the face-to-face sales environment may include CVV2 in the authorization request for U.S. domestic key-entered transactions in lieu of taking a manual card imprint. The CVV2 with Magnetic-Stripe Failures process is applicable to all card products when the magnetic-stripe fails at the point of sale (e.g., embossed cards, unembossed cards, vertical cards and cards with customized designs).
If an unembossed card will not swipe and the chip cannot be read, you should ask for another form of payment. Do not manually key enter unembossed cards (unless you participate in the CVV2 with Magnetic-Stripe Failures process), or write the account number on a paper draft. A marked paper draft will not protect a merchant against chargebacks.
Of course, if you can't call in to get an authorization (e.g., power out), you are SOL...
You can fill them in by hand too y'know.
those with no cash couldn't buy anything as the old slide card machines no longer exist I guess.
They don't need the "old sliders" for paper imprints that may or may not be valid sales. They can use a Square device on a cell phone. No wall power needed.
Which is completely against the card transaction rules. The stores should either accept your card and do an old-style card transfer on paper or voice authorization. It's not necessarily illegal but the store could get in serious trouble with VISA, if you are a cardholder, you can actually call your customer service and get the payment through.
I've never seen a power outage in a large store where the cash registers and card readers stopped working. Most keep the cash registers open, the card readers will sim
Re:Robbed by Bank with Late Fees & High Intere (Score:4, Insightful)
Let that sink in for a bit. If you are going to use plastic, the only rational choice is credit cards.
Not the OP here, but actually, yes.... yes I do.
Although if you are wondering, I live in Canada... and direct payment cards are a pretty big thing up here.
Only if you are late paying your bills. Or is avoiding that what you meant by being careful?
Lately, what I've taken to doing to avoid that is to, whenever I want to use my CC, I check my current bank balance on my bank's website with my smartphone. If I have enough, I pay for it with the CC (unless they have
Re: (Score:2)
Somewhat in the same vein, I'd be worried about NOT having any cash, should I get mugged by someone that can and is willing to cause harm. What's he going to do with some useless plastic? Hand them a couple 20's and maybe save your keys, wallet, and health.
Maybe it's not so bright to regularly carry large amounts of cash (as in hundreds or more), but I don't see how anyone would think having a handful of 20's would hurt.
My girlfriend has been unsuccessfully mugged 3 times in NYC, in two different boroughs,
My girlfriend has been unsuccessfully mugged 3 times in NYC, in two different boroughs, and one of those times it was an old friend.
Phoebe, is that you?!
Your $500 Android is more valuable to them than a couple of tens or twenties. Give them a wallet, some fake cash perhaps, they won't sit there and check, most will run as soon as they get what they want; if you have "too much" money or you look like you've got lots of money they may also accompany you to the nearest ATM and make you withdraw a couple of hundreds.
Either way, the point is moot for most, even if you carry cash the chance that you get robbed is relatively low. It's crazy to carry lots of cash i
Note that other than a few unfortunate smaller cities and a specific region of one larger city (the south side of Chicago), violent crime rates in the United States have been plunging since 1990 and now stand at 40% of the modern peak in 1980. I'm partial to the "no more lead in gasoline" theory myself, but whatever the reason living in the US is safer than it probably ever has been and actually not bad by t
"r stuffed wallet at a 7-11 in a dodgy area of town at 0230"
chances are the muggers work for your drug cartel