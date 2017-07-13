Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Ask Slashdot: Why Do So Many of You Think Carrying Cash Is 'Dangerous'?

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader writes: Recently, I asked Slashdot what you thought about paying for things online using plastic, and the security of using plastic in general; thank you all for your many and varied responses, they're all much appreciated and gave me things to consider.

However, I got quite a few responses that puzzled me: People claiming that paying for things with cash, and carrying any amount of cash around at all, was somehow dangerous, that I'd be "robbed," and that I shouldn't carry cash at all, only plastic. I'm Gen-Y; I've walked around my entire life, in all sorts of places, and have never been approached or robbed by anyone, so I'm more than a little puzzled by that.

So now I ask you, Slashdotters: Why do you think carrying cash is so dangerous? Where do you live/spend your time that you worry so much about being robbed? Have you been robbed before, and that's why you feel this way? I'm not going to stop carrying cash in my wallet but I'd like to understand why it is so many of you feel this way -- so please be thorough in your explanations.

  • Holding it wrong (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If a thief can tell from a distance whether you are carrying cash or credit cards, well, you are holding it wrong.

    • If a thief can tell from a distance whether you are carrying cash or credit cards, well, you are holding it wrong.

      They don't see it from a distance. They see it while standing behind you at the ATM or checkout line. Most thieves work as teams. So the person that saw you flash the cash may be different from the one who jumps you or picks your pocket.

  • The nudie bar. (Score:3)

    by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @06:48PM (#54804459)

    Limit the amount of cash you bring into the nudie bar, 'cause you won't be leaving with any.

    Protip: The Bundy Dollar...

  • I carry cash. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by kurt555gs ( 309278 ) <kurt555gs AT ovi DOT com> on Thursday July 13, 2017 @06:49PM (#54804465) Homepage

    I don't feel comfortable if I go out with at least a couple hundred in cash with me. Always have. If you get robbed throwing a significant roll and running the other way is the safest thing you can do. Thieves hate it if they only get five bucks. Of course I forgot to mention that I also carry a gun. ( Legally with a concealed carry license ).

    • The old distract with chaff and return fire ploy eh?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by skids ( 119237 )

      Scenario A

      1) Crack head needs $20 for a hit, ASAP
      2) Crack head holds you up for $50
      3) Crack head leaves to go buy crack

      Scenario B

      1) Crack head needs $20 for a hit, ASAP
      2) Crack head holds you up for $4.35
      3) Crack head takes you at gunpoint to an ATM
      4) Crack head robs you for $350
      5) Crack head laves to go buy crack

      • How likely is for that to happen, generally?

        • ...it's really just like the Real Estate market.

          The three most important considerations are location, location, location.

    • the old "gypsy bankroll"....several $1 rolled on top by two $20 and secured "mafia-style" with a rubber band.
  • Like any decision, it isn't just cost, but cost/benefit. If I basically never need cash, why carry it? The risk is really small, sure, but the benefit is small, too. Second, I misplace things.
  • Which makes it a more desirable target than credit cards or checks. That's why it's more dangerous to carry than the alternatives.

    • Which makes it a more desirable target than credit cards or checks. That's why it's more dangerous to carry than the alternatives.

      We now live in a cashless society. There's likely only a 5% chance of a thief even finding someone with cash on their person, so your fear makes absolutely no sense.

      You have a larger chance of your credit card or identity being stolen in the environment we live in today. Because to this, I don't even know why we're having this conversation.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Teckla ( 630646 )

      Which makes it a more desirable target than credit cards or checks. That's why it's more dangerous to carry than the alternatives.

      Even assuming you're right, how does cash being more desirable make carrying cash more dangerous? As long as you're not flashing it around, nobody should be any the wiser about whether you're cashing cash, credit cards, or both.

  • Cash is dangerous ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @06:53PM (#54804499)

    ... if you are a government that feels the need to monitor it's citizens every move. But for them to come out and say that cash is bad would just tip their hand. So they brainwash a few people into spreading the propaganda for them. With reasons like "You'll get robbed" and "Cash is only for illegal transactions".

    Pretty soon, enough weak-minded people will believe this and plead with the government to please come and take their cash and replace it with something that leaves an audit trail.

    • "Pretty soon, enough weak-minded people will believe this and plead with the government to please come and take their cash and replace it with something that leaves an audit trail."

      Indeed.

      What percentage of people have already given up the anonymity of the cash transaction without a care, concern, or whimper?

  • m Gen-Y; I've walked around my entire life, in all sorts of places, and have never been approached or robbed by anyone

    If you want to play that game.... I would point out, that i've been approached on multiple occasions by people asking for cash, and I've heard from 5 or 6 different friends/acquaintenances
    (a majority of these acquaintenaces female...) who at some time within the past 9 or 10 years that were mugged, robbed, or attempted to be robbed under threat of violence at gunpoint at different pla

  • I had a friend in college who saved cash to buy his first used car. He went around town with a friend visiting auto dealerships with several thousand dollars in his wallet. At some point he accidentally dropped his wallet along the way and lost between $3,000-$3,500. This would not have happened if he would have paid with a debit card.
    • If I was going to purchase a vehicle, I wouldn't ever pay in cash anyway, it'd be a cashier's check or a certified check from my bank. I may carry $100 or less with me on any given day, but not thousands, that's just asking for trouble.

  • I've never been robbed... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by brokenin2 ( 103006 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @06:53PM (#54804509) Homepage

    ...at least of cash like you're talking about..

    I've also always heard people say it was dangerous to carry cash, but I don't think it is that much.. At least for robbery.. I know myself though, and I'd be sure to accidentally lose it if I carried cash.. Nobody to blame but myself, but it's still "dangerous" for me to carry cash.

    My dad always carried cash though, and one time in the early years of his dementia he got lost (forgot where he parked) and ended up wandering around town. He's diabetic, and his blood sugar got way off exacerbating the situation. Some good samaritans stopped to help him out when he started looking like he had a real problem, and ended up searching his wallet to try to figure out how to help him (calling family or whatever).. When it was all said and done, at least three different complete strangers had dug through his wallet in their efforts to try to help him. When we met up at the hospital later and security passed his belongings along to us, we found that he had a little over $1000 dollars in his wallet still. Now, I have no idea for sure what he started with, but I'm pretty sure it was exactly what he still had in there at the end of the day.

    The whole incident really made me rethink that whole "people are always trying to steal from you" mentality that we get pounded into us by the pessimists of society. I think generally people almost always do the right thing when given the chance, which I guess includes not robbing you of your cash in your wallet.

    • A nice story. I accidentally left my wallet on top of my car (and I can't blame dementia for that). Someone actually spotted it as it fell off, picked it up, chased after me in their car, and returned it. The wallet had a hundred or two in cash at least, I'm sure. I gave them a small cash reward as thanks, and they were even reluctant to take that. Good people do exist in the world. You just don't hear about them, because they go about living their lives quietly, not making headlines.

      Generally speaking

  • Because they don't have any (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @06:55PM (#54804527)
    If they had money they'd carry cash. Me? I've got between $100 and $200 on me most of the time. When I'm down to $100 I hit the ATM.

  • First of all, depending on how one carries their cash and how much is needed to complete the transaction, you may need to pull it out into view of others who can then count or estimate how much you have and if you're worth robbing. Obviously, the mugger is going to use other metrics but telegrapgibg how much you have on you just makes it easier for them.

    Second, if my cards are stolen, I am not liable for any transactions. If my cash is stolen, it is jist gone.

    That said, cash can be very useful to have

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by skids ( 119237 )

      That's a fine approach if you don't frequent establishments that don't want to pay the merchant vigorish. ...as long as you also carry your damn grocery store loyalty card as well instead of making us all wait while you type in your phone number. I mean, how hard is it to carry one additional piece of plastic the same size and shape?

  • It's not dangerous (Score:3)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @06:56PM (#54804537)

    I carry cash when I need to spend it, not simply to have something in my pocket, and not once has anyone, anywhere, ever tried to rob me.

    Those whiners who think carrying cash is dangerous are the same ones who will whine about how dangerous flying in planes is when there's a crash. That completely ignores the 10,000 other takeoffs and landings which took place that same day without an issue.

    What is dangerous is carrying a cell phone. Between running into objects [pewresearch.org] or distracted driving [dot.gov] because you're engrossed with whatever text message you're trying read/send, having a cell phone is orders of magnitude more dangerous than carrying cash. This doesn't even include people robbing you of your cell phone which then gives them access to your accounts because you've conveniently put all that information on your phone.

    The question becomes, which is worse: losing the few dollars you had in your pocket, or giving someone access to all your bank accounts?

  • Short answer...law enforcement officers. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm not afraid of carrying cash in smaller amounts; but, if you carry large amounts of cash and are pulled over and the police find out about it, odds are they will confiscate it and you will never get it back. It's the new highway robbery. I'm not gonna do the Google search for you but there are plenty of cases.

  • Dangerous? No. Risky? Yes. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by GameboyRMH ( 1153867 ) <gameboyrmhNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Thursday July 13, 2017 @06:56PM (#54804551) Journal

    You could put your whole life savings in a backpack, and if you didn't let anyone see that your backpack was full of cash, you'd be in no greater danger at all than carrying an equal volume of anything else in your backpack. But what if someone just randomly stole your backpack? The odds of this happening weren't any greater than if you packed the backpack full of dead weasels, but you would've just lost your life savings.

    So I usually don't carry more than $200 in my wallet to keep the risk down, but there's nothing inherently dangerous about carrying cash, unless you let other people know how that you're carrying a remarkably large amount of cash. Flashing large amounts of cash is dangerous.

  • If I have debit card stolen, or even just the numbers. I can claim back the fraudulent expenses and get my money back.

    If I'm carrying cash and it's taken, I have way of proving it... and little to no chance of ever getting it back. For this reason I feel uncomfortable having any more than £50 on me at a time and usually go weeks will less than £5 on my person, enough to afford a bus home. I've had my wallet stolen as a teenager with cash in and I've lost a few debit cards as an adult. Losing the

    • I prefer to not use plastic at all if I can because I like my privacy and don't need to be giving away my spending habits. Cash does that nicely. I'll gladly accept the minimal risk of having up to $100 in my wallet.

      • I personally place zero value on the data that makes up my spending habits... there are plenty of companies willing to exchange services for that data though rather than me pay for the services in cash. I wouldn't use Facebook if it charged a fee, likely not YouTube either, bit for a bit of data on what I read/like on Facebook or watch on YouTube I can use those services at no monetary charge.

        I get targeted advertising sure. It's probably less annoying than adverts not aimed at me or my tastes though.

  • If it bleeds, it leads (Score:3)

    by davecb ( 6526 ) <davec-b@rogers.com> on Thursday July 13, 2017 @06:59PM (#54804577) Homepage Journal
    My mother was afraid I'd be killed if I moved to a big city, as she saw far more bad news in the paper from the city of Toronto than, say, the hamlet of Coatsworth. I'm pretty sure she'd fall for the "don't carry cash" line if you tried it on her.

  • Maybe I would be concerned if I was carrying around a larger amount of cash, but I almost never do.

    I am more worried about losing my only card, which is both my debit card and my ATM card, as my bank is making it difficult for me to have multiple cards tied to the same account at the same time.
    If I get robbed of a little cash but have my card, I could still withdraw some more.

    I don't keep cash and cards together. The common recommendation of what to do if you get robbed is to throw the money on the ground

  • I know someone who was the victim of a purse snatch. Purse found in a back alley just a few blocks away, and all the perp took was cash. I also know a family member who had his debit card stolen and about $1,200 of purchases racked up on it in 24 hours. (Yes, he only had $50 in liability, but he said the time spent on jumping through every phone call and piece of paperwork was a pain.) Your money is just as much at risk in either scenario.

    As for me, I hardly ever carry cash. Not because I'm afraid to,

  • I usually have $500 on me, split between my wallet/money clip and my backpack. I rarely use it though, as the credit card gives me money back.

    For some random reason a few years back I had to walk a few blocks with $100k in cash on me-- I had to transfer the money between banks for immediate availability. That was a little more on the uncomfortable side, although I was more worried about dropping it that being mugged.

  • Robbed on the Metro. They can spot foreigners and know that foreigners carry cash because only idiots travel without cash. Got hit in the ribs and lost $900. Got beat for a bike once. I don't mention the nice things I own to people; one of their menace kids gets wind of it and they'll dwell on it for years, watching for an opening. Saw this happen twice to my father, once to an uncle and also a former employer.

    If you're a healthy young male living the dream on the posh side of town during daylight

  • I don't worry about carrying cash. (Score:3)

    by thevirtualcat ( 1071504 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @07:10PM (#54804671)

    All other things being equal, a mugger is just as likely to take your credit card as they are your cash. (It's usually "give me your wallet," not "give me your cash.") In terms of physical danger, there is no difference. In terms of financial risk, with cash, whatever they buy is courtesy of you. With credit cards, whatever they buy is courtesy of your bank. (Assuming you report the card stolen as soon as you are able, anyway.)

    It all comes down to risk assessment. If you live in a place where such crimes are prevalent (or if you're prone to losing your wallet,) choose the option that ultimately ends up being someone else's money.

  • Honestly, I'd rather have cash on me. Someone robbing me is acting antisocially and violently, and that makes them inherently unpredictable. What do they want? Not a bit of plastic that I can cancel the minute they walk away. Are they sophisticated enough to want my ID to use for identity theft? Nope. Identity thieves pull that crap all the time without having to carry the risk of getting violent with a stranger in public. They steal it electronically.

    So ... they might want cash. I'm not sure, but it's a

  • I've noticed this, too, about the millennials.

    With my N24 sleep disorder (three decades before I found the cure), I spent many long hours of my young adult life walking around on the streets at night (sure, Toronto sounds safe, but it had then one of the largest Italian populations in the world, as was certainly evident from the not-infrequent black limousine Sundays in my part of town; there was one "corner store" I stepped into, and out of again, after a single-pass 1978-vintage Cylon double take).

    During

  • I am happy to carry around limited cash, i.e. maybe a hundred dollars , and thats typically when I am travelling. However in the UK,EU and US we found larger denominations were checked for forgeries, often by a supervisor, that it became the slowest way to pay for anything, or if you stuck to smaller notes they were simply bulky.

    At home I use plastic, "tap-n-go" its quick, its reliable, it also means I don't have to carry coins which are even more bulky and heavy than notes.

    Its less "security" than "con
    • Can only speak for myself but I like my privacy and cash gives me that, can't track purchasing habits on me if I pay cash. Also no worries about compromised POS terminals or systems. It's worth the minimal risk so far as I'm concerned.

  • Cash can be slightly dangerous. It's a much better vector for the spread of diseases than plastic, or NFC. Getting mugged is very bad, but very rare. Getting the flu is probably less bad, but much more common.

  • Cash is bad for VISA/MC/ApplePay transaction fees....
    Cash is bad to tax collectors....
    Cash is bad for government creepers that like to spy on you while you move your money around....
    Cash is bad for affiliates that like the buy your name, contact information, and purchase history so they can create a profile and market to you....

    Cash is good for privacy and getting things done.

  • Dumb fucking article. Don't post shit like this in the future. Thanks
  • Carrying cash is dangerous because hookers go through your wallet when you're not looking, and you generally leave your wallet in your pants when you get naked...

  • Carrying cash is a great safety measure (Score:3)

    by iamacat ( 583406 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @07:19PM (#54804743)

    If you encounter a criminal, losing couple of hundred bucks is the least of your concerns. You want to quickly give criminals enough value to persuade them to leave you and your harder to replace possessions alone. Just don't show large amounts of cash in public.

  • Cash used to be dangerous (Score:3)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @07:23PM (#54804775) Homepage

    100 years ago, there was no such thing as plastic and checks were untrustworthy. To buy most things, you had to carry cash. Worse, banks were not open 24/7, and was inconvenient. Say you go on vacation. A good vacation now a day can easily cost you $1000 a week, plus transportation. Say $2,500 for a two week vacation. Family of four, double that to $5,000.

    Would you walk around with $5,000 in your pocket today? If everyone around you KNEW that you are holding that kind of cash? In a warm, tropical country where people could live for a year on that kind of cash?

    Before the modern financial methods - credit and checks, walking around with cash WAS dangerous. Very dangerous. That was why travelers checks became popular. Eventually other methods caught up and became just as trusted and accepted. So you don't have to carry a lot of it.

    But 100 years ago, walking around with cash was freakin' dangerous. Now, it is pretty darn safe because we carry much less cash, and the potential muggers know it.

  I don't usually carry much cash for convenience reasons (maybe $20 at most unless I'm anticipating needing cash in the immediate future). I have been robbed at gunpoint before while with a friend. My friend had a couple hundred dollars in cash and I had none. We both handed over our wallets. When the robber looked in mine and saw no cash, he threw it back to me with all of my cards still in it. When he looked at what my friend had, he pocketed the whole thing and ran off in a hurry. I got to resume life as normal.
  • Stay armed, &/V ready to defend yourself; it's a useful strategy in all circumstances, regardless of concern for a "marginal individual" looking to divest you from your liquid assets (in which case "iPhone cultists lose this round"*)

    I'd say that those falling for the spook of "zomg muggers after muh cash" are missing the greater dangers (or, "dangers") of the transition to "all-electronic"/cashless transaction ecology. I'd imagine most of those who lack foresight/wisdom regarding this matter may also

  • Cash is gone, cards were locked down within moments. Plus I just dont like cash, its bulky and adding insult to injury whenever you use it, you end up with even more bulk with metal coins

    • I guess if you have no concern whatsoever for your privacy, don't mind credit card companies and others knowing what you buy, where, and when, then that's what you do. I like my privacy and like even more depriving nosy people from knowing my business. I'll accept the minimal risk of 'getting mugged', LOL.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Osgeld ( 1900440 )

        vomiting crackpot idealism about privacy ... on the internet

        in that case no I really dont give a fuck if chase knows I bought a beer at the gas station and a pack of diapers walmart

  • >"So now I ask you, Slashdotters: Why do you think carrying cash is so dangerous?"

    I don't. Now, carrying around and flashing several hundred dollars could, indeed, be dangerous. But it is MORE dangerous to have NO cash at all on you. Then you are chained to 100% faith that your card or whatever technology will always work.... and it leaves you with essentially no way to pay person-to-person or at times you don't want to be tracked. In an emergency, cash always works.

    Have you been robbed before,

  • I've been robbed... (Score:3)

    by sunking2 ( 521698 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @07:30PM (#54804843)
    Of what used to be a halfway decent excuse of a tech website.
  • I was mugged once at rusty knife point. The rusty, dull knife was more scary than giving the guy the cash I had. They got $60. I didn't get stabbed. Figured that was my one mugging of life for the average person... if you believe the stats. I carry cash, CC, Phone, Keys on me. Typically cash for things, but if I get robbed, that's first to go. If they wanted to kill me, I figure they'd do it regardless of what I had on me. I don't want to live my life afraid of worst case scenarios. While I under
  • I commonly use my card to pay at restaurants. But leave the tip in cash. Because more than once I'd get an alert from the credit card company saying, "Normally people don't leave that big a tip. Are you sure that was the correct amount?" Excuse me? You're not only not sitting at the table with me, you're not even sitting at a table in the same state. So don't try and dictate to me what you think my server deserves.
  • I'm just guessing, but I don't think you live in New Orleans.

  • "So now I ask you, Slashdotters: Why do you think carrying cash is so dangerous?"

    You're the one who's making the assumption. I'm a 'Slashdotter' but I do not consider cash dangerous.

    Perhaps the bigger question is why are you making this assumption about other people rather than just explaining your own reasoning? Deflect much?

  • Having a few hundred in your pocket is nothing compared to the $1000 phone, $1000 tablet, $3000 computer, etc that we're all carrying around with us and display very visibly.
  • $20 is a normal, I'd say necessary amount of cash to have in your pocket. You always want some just in case some machine or other isn't working and you need the thing right away. However, I am given to understand that some people, especially in large cities, are well off enough that this is basically equivalent to "no money." I understand why people who think $200 is a more appropriate amount of walking around money might not see a purpose for cash. They're wrong, but I get it.

    The real danger is civil forfeiture.

