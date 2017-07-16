Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Ask Slashdot: What Software (Or Hardware) Glitch Makes You Angry? 33

Posted by EditorDavid from the you-wouldn't-like-me-when-I'm-angry dept.
This question was inspired when Slashdot reader TheRealHocusLocus found their laptop "in the throes of a Windows 10 Update," where "progress has rolled past 100% several times and started over." I pushed the re-schedule dialogue to the rear and left it waiting. But my application did not count as activity and I left for a few moments, so Windows decided to answer its own question and restart (breaking a persistent Internet connection)... I've had it. Upon due consideration I now conclude I have been personally f*ck'd with. Driver availability, my apps and WINE permitting, this machine is getting Linux or pre-Windows-8...

That's mine, now let's hear about the things that are pushing you over the edge this very minute. Phones, software, power windows, anything.
There's a longer version of this story in the original submission -- but what's bugging you today? Leave your best answers in the comments. What software (or hardware glitch) makes you angry?

  • No unicode on Slashdot. All I ask for is a Thorn!
  • The thing that pissed me off in a major way was the flexlm "protection" software that was changed so that a perpetual license expired in the year 2000. It took a few weeks for that to be resolved before the stupidly expensive software that was "protected" could be used.
    For added laughs their USB dongle updater used MSDOS stuff and would not work in a 64 bit operating system. How that happened I have no idea since they must have had to add USB support to MSDOS to get that problem to happen in the first pla
  • When my computer's OS lies by stating a username/password combination is wrong, when actually the account has been (temporary) disabled. Or the prompts I get in my company lately where sometimes I should login with domain\username, sometimes usename, and sometimes email address and password. What moron feels that there should not be an indication of what it wants? In general I get the impression software nowadays is seen as being good, when it replies with a message, even if that message has no relation t

    • When my computer's OS lies by stating a username/password combination is wrong, when actually the account has been (temporary) disabled.

      That's standard security practise, and it's actually for good reason.

  • I switched back to Windows in 2011 as I was tired of things breaking during a Linux distro update.

    WIth an ABI or application BInary INterface WIndows, FreeBSD, and MacOSX do not have this problem. You update and it always works. Drivers NEVER have to be re-compiled.

    Until this fixes I am sticking with WIndows and keeping Linux on a VM. I do not like to have things break.

    • Drivers NEVER have to be re-compiled.

      False. You just make yourself dependent on the good will of vendors to perform the builds for you, since they won't let you have the sources.

  • Windows focus (Score:3)

    by Kokuyo ( 549451 ) on Sunday July 16, 2017 @04:31AM (#54818307) Journal

    When I'm typing on my keyboard and some application thinks it's important enough not just to pop up in front of all the other windows but also move the cursor to its windows.

    Especially funny when you're entering an internal password with a customer looking over your shoulder.

    I also very much hate it when I enter a domain and the browser goes "Oh, I know tha tone! Let me autocomplete that for you, even though you hit enter after the ".com""

    I want the computer to sopt trying to think for me until it's actually smarter than me. But at that point, I want to be able to copy a url, a username and a password and just hit ctrl+v three times and the system pastes the correct value in each field.

  • When you get off a horse in Minecraft and it becomes invisible.
  • Glitches are annoyances, but if there's support behind the product, I don't tend to get angry. What I hate is the 'this has been a known issue for a few years, and nobody knows how to solve it and the company doesn't seem to want to fix it' type of problem.
  • Why is it so hard on Android phones, though not on Windows phones going the way of the dinosaurs, to move apps to the SD card?

    • Why is it so hard on Android phones, though not on Windows phones going the way of the dinosaurs, to move apps to the SD card?

      What do you mean by "hard"? I've found it dead easy to do this on nearly every Android device I've ever owned. Mostly Samsung gear, FWIW.

  • Glitches that could have been fixed easily thanks to a bit more testing. The iPhone has more and more of these.

  • .... instead of what I mean.

    I have spent *HOURS* trying to debug code that I could see nothing wrong with, and another human being looks at it and sees the problem in seconds, such as having an inverted condition, or some other typo that the compiler would not detect as a syntax error, but which is plainly obvious in the context of what is being done, and meanwhile I didn''t see the problem because I was reading the code as what I *thought* I had typed instead of what I actually typed.

