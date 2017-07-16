Ask Slashdot: What Software (Or Hardware) Glitch Makes You Angry? 33
This question was inspired when Slashdot reader TheRealHocusLocus found their laptop "in the throes of a Windows 10 Update," where "progress has rolled past 100% several times and started over." I pushed the re-schedule dialogue to the rear and left it waiting. But my application did not count as activity and I left for a few moments, so Windows decided to answer its own question and restart (breaking a persistent Internet connection)... I've had it. Upon due consideration I now conclude I have been personally f*ck'd with. Driver availability, my apps and WINE permitting, this machine is getting Linux or pre-Windows-8...
That's mine, now let's hear about the things that are pushing you over the edge this very minute. Phones, software, power windows, anything.
There's a longer version of this story in the original submission -- but what's bugging you today? Leave your best answers in the comments. What software (or hardware glitch) makes you angry?
That's mine, now let's hear about the things that are pushing you over the edge this very minute. Phones, software, power windows, anything.
There's a longer version of this story in the original submission -- but what's bugging you today? Leave your best answers in the comments. What software (or hardware glitch) makes you angry?
No unicode on Slashdot. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And it works on Linux, too. Thanks, GBS!
Re: (Score:1)
A pox on unicode [unicode.org]!
Re: (Score:2)
A pox on Unicode [unicode.org]!
TFTFY.
Re: (Score:2)
Y2K bug - in 2014! (Score:2)
For added laughs their USB dongle updater used MSDOS stuff and would not work in a 64 bit operating system. How that happened I have no idea since they must have had to add USB support to MSDOS to get that problem to happen in the first pla
When it lies, or doesn't say what it wants (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
When my computer's OS lies by stating a username/password combination is wrong, when actually the account has been (temporary) disabled.
That's standard security practise, and it's actually for good reason.
Linux kernel and Xorg not supporting ABIs (Score:1)
I switched back to Windows in 2011 as I was tired of things breaking during a Linux distro update.
WIth an ABI or application BInary INterface WIndows, FreeBSD, and MacOSX do not have this problem. You update and it always works. Drivers NEVER have to be re-compiled.
Until this fixes I am sticking with WIndows and keeping Linux on a VM. I do not like to have things break.
Re: (Score:2)
Drivers NEVER have to be re-compiled.
False. You just make yourself dependent on the good will of vendors to perform the builds for you, since they won't let you have the sources.
Windows focus (Score:3)
When I'm typing on my keyboard and some application thinks it's important enough not just to pop up in front of all the other windows but also move the cursor to its windows.
Especially funny when you're entering an internal password with a customer looking over your shoulder.
I also very much hate it when I enter a domain and the browser goes "Oh, I know tha tone! Let me autocomplete that for you, even though you hit enter after the ".com""
I want the computer to sopt trying to think for me until it's actually smarter than me. But at that point, I want to be able to copy a url, a username and a password and just hit ctrl+v three times and the system pastes the correct value in each field.
Trivial? Probably. (Score:2)
No support (Score:2)
Software (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Why is it so hard on Android phones, though not on Windows phones going the way of the dinosaurs, to move apps to the SD card?
What do you mean by "hard"? I've found it dead easy to do this on nearly every Android device I've ever owned. Mostly Samsung gear, FWIW.
Annoying things that could have been fixed easily (Score:2)
That computers do what I say.... (Score:2)
I have spent *HOURS* trying to debug code that I could see nothing wrong with, and another human being looks at it and sees the problem in seconds, such as having an inverted condition, or some other typo that the compiler would not detect as a syntax error, but which is plainly obvious in the context of what is being done, and meanwhile I didn''t see the problem because I was reading the code as what I *thought* I had typed instead of what I actually typed.