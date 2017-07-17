Ask Slashdot: What Are The Lesser-Known Roles Of The IT Department? 18
chadenright writes: On the same day that I was hired into a new IT position, my new employer also bought a pair of $1,500 conference phones from a third-party vendor, which turned out to be defective; I've spent a chunk of the last two weeks arguing with the vendor. During the process I've learned that, as the IT guy, I'm also the antibody of the corporation and my job is to prevent not just malware and viruses but also junk hardware from entering my business's system. As a software engineer who is new to the IT side of things, I have to ask, what else have you learned about IT?
What fresh hell has this software engineer gotten themselves into? Leave your best answers in the comments. What are the lesser-known roles of the IT department?
If you thought enterprise IT was just software (Score:3)
You may have been living in some sort of fantasy world of siloed functions.
In a large enough organization, there might be specialists in telecom, desktop hardware and server hardware, but usually IT, in general, is charged with all facets of the IT plant... Workstations, servers, networking hardware and telecom (including switching, carrier interconnect and endpoints like conference phones).
If what you want is to JUST develop software, you need to be in a different role.
Re: (Score:3)
What you did was not a "lesser-known role" of IT department, it was doing something completely outside of your job role.
Your employer should have asked legal department to do the legal work for dealing with defective purchase. If your employer bought an office chair that broke, would you get involved also? How about defective air conditioner? Or a defective TV? Would you get involved because the TV was "internet enabled"?
If conference phone should be supported by IT, *you* should be the one sourcing and buying it. The IT dept has no input in the purchase, then it has no role when the purchase went bad.
If the vendor claimed that the internet TV was not working due to a deficiency in the corporate network, then yeah, I'd imagine that IT would be involved in proving that the network was not the problem. Which is likely the same argument that the phone vendor is making. "Your firewall is not allowing SIP transit", or "your ISP connection is too unstable for reliable VOIP calls" or some such excuse. If the phones were completely DOA out of the box, I doubt the vendor would be putting up a fight.
EVERYTHING (Score:2)
Main things are;
- Laptops, PC, Phones (every brand)
- Printers
- Internet issues (yes with phones too)
- Moving anything electrical; PC's, desks, pritners, microwaves, fridges....
- fix anything hardware related; phones dead... fix it
- Security; prevent users from doing dumb shit like open bad emails... oh wait
Re: (Score:2)
Mind Reader! - they are so vague about an issue, provide no technical information, or errors that you have to put on your inspector gadget hat and try and work out what they say.
in essence, you are
an electrician
a removalist
a plumber
a garbage man
carpenter
metalsmith
genie
you are over worked, under paid, and over utilised!
Re: (Score:2)
IT is a black hole (Score:2)
IT is a black hole where money goes but never returns a wise friend once told me. Development/Engineering makes a product. Sales sells it. CEO's,CFO's, COO's all know how to quantify that kind of stuff, but an in-house service like IT? Makes their heads spin. We're also the department that helps inept employees look not so inept.
