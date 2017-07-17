Ask Slashdot: What Are The Lesser-Known Roles Of The IT Department?

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


chadenright writes:
chadenright writes: On the same day that I was hired into a new IT position, my new employer also bought a pair of $1,500 conference phones from a third-party vendor, which turned out to be defective; I've spent a chunk of the last two weeks arguing with the vendor. During the process I've learned that, as the IT guy, I'm also the antibody of the corporation and my job is to prevent not just malware and viruses but also junk hardware from entering my business's system. As a software engineer who is new to the IT side of things, I have to ask, what else have you learned about IT?
What fresh hell has this software engineer gotten themselves into? Leave your best answers in the comments. What are the lesser-known roles of the IT department?

  • You may have been living in some sort of fantasy world of siloed functions.

    In a large enough organization, there might be specialists in telecom, desktop hardware and server hardware, but usually IT, in general, is charged with all facets of the IT plant... Workstations, servers, networking hardware and telecom (including switching, carrier interconnect and endpoints like conference phones).

    If what you want is to JUST develop software, you need to be in a different role.

  • People believe peple in IT, alt hey di is browse the web and play video games... so they think we're disosable and can beused for any job...


    Main things are;
    - Laptops, PC, Phones (every brand)
    - Printers
    - Internet issues (yes with phones too)
    - Moving anything electrical; PC's, desks, pritners, microwaves, fridges....
    - fix anything hardware related; phones dead... fix it .... pritner doesnt work... open it up and fix it ...
    - Security; prevent users from doing dumb shit like open bad emails... oh wait

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by muphin ( 842524 )
      Also forgot...
      Mind Reader! - they are so vague about an issue, provide no technical information, or errors that you have to put on your inspector gadget hat and try and work out what they say.

      in essence, you are
      an electrician
      a removalist
      a plumber
      a garbage man
      carpenter
      metalsmith
      genie

      you are over worked, under paid, and over utilised!
    • You forgot "giving advice and recommendations on employees own systems"

  • IT is a black hole where money goes but never returns a wise friend once told me. Development/Engineering makes a product. Sales sells it. CEO's,CFO's, COO's all know how to quantify that kind of stuff, but an in-house service like IT? Makes their heads spin. We're also the department that helps inept employees look not so inept.

  • My role in IT was to stop people buying hardware and software without thinking through how it would be used, how all the bits would integrate together and who would support it. I work in hospitals, and they are the worst so far. Clinical departments think it is a good idea to spend a pile of money on some piece of hardware or software, only to find they either can't use it, it is too complex for their staff to learn, it doesn't fit with anything else, it has a huge dependency on something they didn't buy an

