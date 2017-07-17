Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Developer Secrets That Could Sink Your Business? 10
snydeq writes: In today's tech world, the developer is king -- and we know it. But if you're letting us reign over your app dev strategy, you might be in for some surprises, thanks to what we aren't saying, writes an anonymous developer in a roundup of developer secrets that could sink the business. "The truth is, we developers aren't always straight with you. We have a few secrets we like to keep for ourselves. The fact that we don't tell you everything is understandable. You're the boss, after all. Do you tell your boss everything? If you're the CEO, do you loop in the board on every decision? So don't be so surprised when we do it." What possible damaging programming dirt are you keeping the lid on? Some of the points the developer mentions in his/her report include: "Your technical debt is a lot bigger than you think," "We're infatuated with our own code," and "We'd rather build than maintain." If you can think of any others not mentioned in the report, we're all ears! This may be a good time to check the "Post Anonymously" box before you submit your comment.
The libraries we choose (Score:3)
We don't choose libraries and architectures necessarily because they are the best for your business. Sometimes, it is because they are hot in the market and we want professional experience to put on our resumes.
Oh, yeah. And we are keeping our resumes updated.
Psst... Don't tell anyone (Score:3)
Russia. (Score:2)
Sometimes developers meet with Russians. This could sink your business if CNN finds out.
The schedule ain't gonna happen (Score:4, Interesting)
What a bunch of Bullocks (Score:3)
sorry. i read it. (Score:2)