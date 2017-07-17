Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Developer Secrets That Could Sink Your Business?

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


snydeq writes: In today's tech world, the developer is king -- and we know it. But if you're letting us reign over your app dev strategy, you might be in for some surprises, thanks to what we aren't saying, writes an anonymous developer in a roundup of developer secrets that could sink the business. "The truth is, we developers aren't always straight with you. We have a few secrets we like to keep for ourselves. The fact that we don't tell you everything is understandable. You're the boss, after all. Do you tell your boss everything? If you're the CEO, do you loop in the board on every decision? So don't be so surprised when we do it." What possible damaging programming dirt are you keeping the lid on? Some of the points the developer mentions in his/her report include: "Your technical debt is a lot bigger than you think," "We're infatuated with our own code," and "We'd rather build than maintain." If you can think of any others not mentioned in the report, we're all ears! This may be a good time to check the "Post Anonymously" box before you submit your comment.

  • The libraries we choose (Score:3)

    by Shotgun ( 30919 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @08:12PM (#54829547)

    We don't choose libraries and architectures necessarily because they are the best for your business. Sometimes, it is because they are hot in the market and we want professional experience to put on our resumes.

    Oh, yeah. And we are keeping our resumes updated.

  • Psst... Don't tell anyone (Score:5, Funny)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @08:15PM (#54829559) Journal
    But we're trying to move from C to Rust...

  • Russia. (Score:4, Funny)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @08:15PM (#54829569) Homepage Journal

    Sometimes developers meet with Russians. This could sink your business if CNN finds out.

  • The schedule ain't gonna happen (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @08:23PM (#54829617)
    Tallest nail gets hammered, keep my mouth shut hoping someone else takes the fall for being late. True story. Some 20 years ago I worked on Globalstar. The software was a good year late, we all knew it, but management a couple layers up didn't. They were launching a bunch of Globalstar satellites on a Russian rocket. There were 4 teams of us, all knew we were a year behind, sitting in a large conference room with a live link to the launch. Some 90 seconds in the rocket plowed into Russian real estate. We all looked at each other, breathed a sigh of relief, looked sad to our manager's managers, and went home knowing we were good with our 50 hour work weeks for another year.

    • I heard a similar story about the Hubble Space Telescope, from one of the lead scientists. All the teams were way behind schedule. All the teams knew that the other teams were behind. So they all pretended for as long as possible they were on time, until one team had to admit that they needed more time. At that point, all the rest of the teams got the time they needed without any blame for delaying the project.

      Also I was told there were major quality issues with soldering on they main computer boards. These

  • What a bunch of Bullocks (Score:3)

    by Puff_Of_Hot_Air ( 995689 ) on Monday July 17, 2017 @08:23PM (#54829619)
    I note the "insightful" article is written by an anonymous author, as I wouldn't want my name tarnished with this steaming pile either. There is nothing of value here. Nothing. I note that "syndeq" simply spams articles from this CIO website, driving traffic there I suppose. Slashdot is a waste of time these days. I still come here out of habit, but it's a habit I need to kick.
  • "...most of us don’t understand much about why average people do what they do. And that means we’re not the best people to create a strategy for keeping customers happy and spending. We can keep the databases happy but we don’t have a clue what keeps customers coming back." THAT could sink any business.
  • On Jan 19 2038 our system will totally cease functioning. Literally nothing work.
    • I'm 59. My main item on my bucket list is to be alive when the *nix clock rolls over, cuz I really want it to be a big bag of nothing.

      Then again, I'll be really old then, and will most likely either be A) chasing tail in my retirement community; or B) looking for n00bs in MW3 while drinking whiskey in my private room to even notice.

      / Oh yeah, the grandkids graduate from college
      // the ex dies
      /// my chickenshit niece dies in a horrible manner so I can make a shrine to her death
      //// whoops, shared to
  • About half of them aren't anything that a competent CEO isn't already going to know about their developers before they even hire them, and the remaining ones aren't even accurate for developers that happen to have a good work ethic.

  • I don't recall anyone patting me on the back for carrying a coworker's old code through several years of releases. And the politics would have been more favorable to me if I would have turned this into a big "refactor" project where I rewrite it every 18 months. After a few failed releases I could save the day by "discovering" Test Driven Development methodologies.

  • Remember that awesome support you were getting along with your stable product? We laid off half our staff and didn't tell any customers leading to poorly maintained code and outsourced support techs who could barely speak English and had little to no training. Enjoy!

  • You know what I don't tell my boss? That we use systemd.

