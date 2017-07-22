Ask Slashdot: Someone Else Is Using My Email Address 134
periklisv writes: I daily receive emails from adult dating sites, loan services, government agencies, online retailers etc, all of them either asking me to verify my account, or, even worse, having signed me up to their service (especially dating sites), which makes me really uncomfortable, my being a married man with children... I was one of the early lucky people that registered a gmail address using my lastname@gmail.com. This has proven pretty convenient over the years, as it's simple and short, which makes it easy to communicate over the phone, write down on applications etc. However, over the past six months, some dude in Australia (I live in the EU) who happens to have the same last name as myself is using it to sign up to all sorts of services...
I tried to locate the person on Facebook, Twitter etc and contacted a few that seemed to match, but I never got a response. So the question is, how do you cope with such a case, especially nowadays that sites seem to ignore the email verification for signups?
Leave your best answers in the comments. What would you do if someone else started giving out your email address?
I tried to locate the person on Facebook, Twitter etc and contacted a few that seemed to match, but I never got a response. So the question is, how do you cope with such a case, especially nowadays that sites seem to ignore the email verification for signups?
Leave your best answers in the comments. What would you do if someone else started giving out your email address?
Reverse the role (Score:1)
When you find you have been signed up for a legit company site. Go to the site using your email and press the forgot password on the site. When you get the email back, log on and maybe you can get the information that you need to track him down.
Re:Reverse the role (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
Better to reset their password, log into whatever site they signed up for and trash their shit. I once did that to some dumb ass who used my email address for his social media account. Apparently he had the account for quite a while, had an extensive "friends" list and a lot of activity on his blogwall, meaning that he had changed his linked email address to mine only recently.
I reset his password, logged in (via proxy) and posted announcements all over his page saying that he was coming out of the closet a
Re: (Score:3)
From the comments, I'd say that es, there really are people who are that brain-dead. They forget that they couldn't get their name because they signed up later, so used a letter or a number to differentiate it, and now just blithely give your email addy because they forget to include the extra symbol.
That's one of the advantages of being an early adopter - you get to use your name. If you forget your name, you're too far gone to be using email anyway.
Autocomplete compounds the problem (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People are that stupid.
I have a domain name that seems to be attractive enough that people want an address on it. And some start using the e-mail address before attempting to acquire the e-mail address. This is especially sad when I get e-mails from friends and relatives of a person.
However, I do not bounce e-mail the sender to tell them that the e-mail is wrong. Once I did that and was threatened with lawyers for "stealing" someone's e-mail...
In other words, there are few limits to how stupid people are
Re: (Score:2)
Creating a google email address is mandatory for using an Android smartphone, even if you don't want to use your existing google email. So you just create a sockpuppet account that is never used. Just keep bashing in usernames until something is found that isn't used. Sometime it will add some numbers onto the end of the name as alternatives.
Re: (Score:1)
Someone on gmail has almost the same email address as me at gmail.com, and his username is the same one I use on another site. So a few times I've accidentally registered an account to them instead of of me.
It's one problem with using a big, centralized email service rather than our own domains.
Re: (Score:1)
Reset the password on the accounts. (Score:1)
It will lock out the imposter.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
nothing unusual (Score:2)
Re:nothing unusual (Score:5, Insightful)
Never ascribe to malice what can adequately be explained by incompetence.
I have a similar problem (Score:4, Informative)
I live in Paraguay. I got into Gmail back when it was invite-only and I was able to select the precise handle I wanted. Some years later I began to receive mail from a dude who apparently lives in Spain. Seems like the dude registered as his handle the exact word I used, only that he inserted a period. Looks like a period (.) is approved as a different handle but is treated as the same. Thankfully I have no lost incoming emails (apparently), but I also get all kinds of mail directed to such person. Baffling, indeed. Hope Google can solve this.
Re: (Score:2)
I very naively registered "cdr" on twitter, and I am constantly getting @tted by people who think that CDR stands for some organization. Most of these come from LATAM for some reason, but I have no idea why.
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Just to clarify the how gmail ignores dots and does not let people set up accounts where only the dots differ:
"If the sender added or removed dots from your email address, the message will still go to your inbox. Your email address is unique; people can't set up an identical account even with a different number or placement of dots." Gmail help [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I thought exactly that, but then this dude's address is supposedly the same as mine but with a dot inserted. Looks like something is not working according to specification == bug.
Re: (Score:1)
Definitely a bug. I have an email account of first.last@gmail.com, and regularly get mail for firstlast@gmail.com. Both of us were able to register our email addresses with Google. One interesting problem is that I cannot mail him to discuss the problem, and he cannot mail me.
google needs to sort this out.
Re: I have a similar problem (Score:2)
Re:I have a similar problem (Score:5, Insightful)
GMail treats embedded dots in the name portion as identical to the name without the embedded dot. my.name@example.org is the same as myname@example.org. Check (1) that the tld is identical - gmail.es (spain) isn't the same as gmail.py. (paraguay). Also check that the characters in the name portion really are identical, and not just appearing so in your browser because of font substitution. One way to do this is reply to it and see if the reply goes to you as well. If not, then the local parts are not in fact the same, even if they look the same on your system.
Also, standard fonts allow lots of substitutions that look the same but aren't. For example, BankOfArnerica is NOT the same as BankOfAmerica. The first one is spam bait (if you can't see the difference, cut-n-paste it into an editor and select fixed-width font).
It's probably not one person. (Score:5, Informative)
The problem is that there are so many people that just a typo will do it. This is why big email aggregators are a bad idea (there are reasons why they are a good idea, of course, or they wouldn't exist, but this is one of the reasons why they aren't).
Unfortunately there is no way to prevent these--there's no test that will reveal them as errors.
Re: (Score:2)
You misunderstand. They don't succeed, but you get the mail anyway. Later, they realize they fucked up and correct the typo (or don't) but that doesn't do you any good. Trust me, I know whereof I speak--I have a name with no number on gmail because I got an early invite.
Obligatory XKCD (Score:5, Funny)
https://www.xkcd.com/1279/
Re: (Score:2)
Too much coffee, Tom?
Baffling (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Why? I mean we get asked for contact details so often by companies who have no interest in contacting us for anything other than to send us spam. I often just enter the first two words words that come into my head. For a while there was a Bob Dylan record laying next to the computer. I really hope his email isn't bob@dylan.com because he would have been signed up for a shitload of stuff.
Just like every web form that verifies post codes in the state ultimately has a disproportionately high number of users fr
Take over! (Score:2)
If this person has used your e-mail for his sign-ups, it should be possible for you to take over their accounts by doing password reset.
Do so.
Change the passwords and lock them out.
Shut off any functionality that annoys you, or that costs them money, but try to leave the account intact so they can't re-acquire it.
They'll be forced to re-acquire the account with an e-mail they actually control, at which point perhaps they'll stop accidentally hassling you.
Of course, have a talk with your spouse before doing
Re: (Score:2)
If this person has used your e-mail for his sign-ups, it should be possible for you to take over their accounts by doing password reset.
He's not. He's clearly giving out this email for things he doesn't care about or wants to use as a burner. Otherwise he'd never get the activation emails in the first place.
Cash in (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
I hadn't heard of ProtonMail, but I just had a look and made an account for myself. Thank you for spreading the word - I'm very impressed so far. Pity about the 500 meg storage limit for free accounts - it's reasonable, but we're so spoilt by Google's "more than you will ever need" limit.
Annoying as hell (Score:1)
I have the same problem. My most common three were dating sites, some kid emailing his school work from his ipad (surely he's noticed it never turns up unless he's just sending it to a random email to save it in his sent items?!?!), and some idiot's xbox live account. The worst organisation I've had to deal with was Microsoft as some guy registered his xbox live account to my gmail address. Despite going through the hoops and process and Microsoft support they wouldn't do anything as I wasn't the account ho
I use President@whitehouse.gov (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
Is that you Hillary?
Almost the exact same thing happened to me. (Score:1)
To be honest I don't really use the account as i found I was too entrenched in my existing email address to switch but occasionally whenever I look at the account some dude in Australia is using it for all kinds of signups.
I wonder if it's a thing. If a store or something asks you for your email address and they already know your name. Just give them a fake email.
Obvious answer (Score:2)
It's gmail. Just report it as spam. Problem solved.
Re: (Score:2)
He's getting emails for new account signups. How is Gmail's spam filter supposed to distinguish between new accounts that he himself created, and those that the other person in Australia created?
Happened to me, too (Score:4, Interesting)
I had this guy who thought my ancient [first initial][lastname] email address was his own. He was using it for various things, including signing up for his new credit card. Apparently, his credit card company did not valid an email address before it started sending reward statements, which included a partial card number. The credit card company did NOT provide an unsubscribe feature (unless I logged into the other customer's account which, of course, was not possible). Actually, there was no mechanism for me NOT to get his reward statements!
After escalating to the credit card company's executive customer service (the customer service of last resort when you write to the company's CEO) , they evidently got ahold of the guy to inform him that this email address is bad, and to get his real one.
My recent problems with someone else trying to use my email address have since stopped.
Get a new address. (Score:2)
Get a new one.
You can't do much, really (Score:2)
There's not much you can do to stop it really.
Sorry, that's the way email works.
Tips. (Score:4, Informative)
I've had similar problems. One thing you can do is to create filters to send emails from those sites you don't use directly to trash. Or unsubscribe if you get repeated emails from a mailing list. With a little work, you should be able to clean up your inbox.
I'd also take measures to make sure he can't log into your Gmail account. Change your password to something very strong and turn on two-factor authentication.
I punked a snapchat user who did this (Score:1)
I live in Australia and have a name common in the U.K. Some English teenager set his snapchat recovery email to my email address. (Firstname.Lastname@gmail.com).
When I received a password reset I got into his account and I fired up conversations with all the girls on there telling them how I've always desired them and want to have hot steamy sex with them.
One responded with "hey I'm your sister!!" I replied "Game of Thrones. Let's do this"
Fun times.
I forward them on to my family for kicks... (Score:2)
I have a common first.last@gmail.com. Mostly they are typos; several of my dim-witted namesakes forgot either a number or middle initial when sharing their email address. The one really peculiar one though comes from Nigeria... this being odd since I have a very Irish name... and he doesn't.
But, I do get a kick hearing about the old rugby team meeting up, other people's family news, my gay namesake's dating issues, and other such joys. So, unless you are in Nigeria trying to use an Irish name, please keep
Been there, done that (Score:2)
Like the submitter, I got into gmail pretty early - and while it's not my main address anymore, I still have it forwarding. My gmail address is my first initial plus my somewhat uncommon last name (which - and I hate to break it to you - is not "Wagon").
Anyway, there seems to be two different people who think it's their address... both of whom share my first initial and last name. One is a kid who kept signing up for Facebook with it, which was annoying (since Facebook actually lets you operate an account e
Maybe you just pissed someone off, or they are pra (Score:1)
In the old days, we would put a friends phone number and or address in the cardboard box for free cruise or gym membership. Today if some guy spams a forum with dumb questions and makes his email public, he gets signed up for tinder and grindr. So maybe someone or somewhere that has your email os trolling you.
Or you just have a simple name like jones, and it is a fast way for someone to make up an email address to sign up for things.
Re: (Score:2)
Ditto. There's nothing you can do (Score:5, Interesting)
Back in '97 I registered a personal domain [firstname][lastname].com and I have a very common Anglo name.
Email address is [firstname]@[firstname][lastname].com
There's a real estate agent in Florida who's been happily giving out my email address to clients, lawyers, banks etc for a decade now.
I've had very personal information emailed to me, bank loan applications etc.
I even had one person start an email fight with me, refusing to believe I wasn't who they thought I was, which I ended by point them at the "whois" ownership record of my domain.
There's nothing I can do about it, nor can you. Just delete the emails that come in and filter. Or create a new email account.
The year before I registered my email address I had been using [lastname].freeserve.co.uk which was the UK's first large scale ISP.
I had some idiot email me a plan to rob their local supermarket which I passed on to the authorities...
Re: (Score:2)
There's a real estate agent in Florida who's been happily giving out my email address to clients, lawyers, banks etc for a decade now.
I've had very personal information emailed to me, bank loan applications etc.
I would have fun with that...
Re: (Score:2)
Not It! (Score:2)
Wasn't me. Now, if your email address had been noway@inhell.com, then I would be apologizing profusely.
:D
It's not someone else. (Score:2)
Snail mail (Score:4, Interesting)
This happened to me many years back. I had managed to get commonnickname.middleinitial.lastname@gmail.com, intending to use it for "professional" purposes. My name, however, is highly common (even including the middle initial), and after having it for about a year I started getting sign-ups and order confirmations that were obviously not for me.
At first, I ignored it. I figure there was a letter difference, or the other guy wanted meant to use @yahoo.com. After a few confirmation e-mails went unanswered, surely he would realize the problem? But he didn't. And then I started getting personal correspondence, as if he was giving it to acquaintances. I replied to two or three, and those did seem to stop, but the sign-ups and orders didn't. I started reporting them to the respective sites, hoping that if stuff stopped showing up he might get the hint, but it never did.
Finally, I got fed up with it, and after yet another order confirmation I used my e-mail address to reset the password for his account, log into it, and get his physical address. Then I typed up a stern-yet-polite message to him to stop using my @)*(*$%&*)@*( e-mail address! One stamp and off it went.
I think that must have done the trick, because the rate started to decrease, but not long after I just got my own domain name and use that now, instead. The gmail account has probably lapsed since. In hindsight, I probably could have gotten in trouble if he was the vengeful type, but I suspected him to be an older guy with only a passing understanding of the internet in general.
Obviously the charge for postage from EU to AUS will be quite a bit higher than my 30 cents I spent at the time. In the meantime, you might make use of the modifier: gmail allows you to use username+modifier@gmail.com (e.g. tukaro+slashdot@), and with various websites you can use a common modifier and set up a filter to deem it "legitimate". Everything else can be shunted to a quasi-spam folder, which will be easier to sort through.
You may also report the sign-ups as being invalid. Most websites I contacted said they would close the account in question (one music site misinterpreted my notice as a claim of fraud), and if a physical letter doesn't work (or you want to use that as a last resort) this may correct the habit.
fuck with them (Score:2)
1. reply to their business emails telling the sender to fuck off.
2. password reset on any accounts, then either fuck with them or cancel them.
I cancelled some guys holiday once. Hope he learnt his lesson.
Re: (Score:2)
Could be email@address.com
I use that one all the time.
Charge them (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You're nicer than I am. I had a woman in Chicago who gave my email address as hers to her day care center. One day, they sent a survey and I gave them rotten marks. I then got a horrified email saying they had no idea she was so unhappy, and to please redo the survey using new link. I did the same thing. She asked to set up a conference which I gladly obliged to. Eventually, I guess, they figured it out after "I" didn't show up for the conference.
Read your Email better? (Score:2)
I was also one of the lucky ones all the way down to the space that was shortly removed. Each time someone tries to come in as me in any way I'm asked if it's ok, which I refuse, Be it XXX897@gmail or any similar form of my email address
Re: (Score:2)
I was also one of the lucky ones all the way down to the space that was shortly removed. Each time someone tries to come in as me in any way I'm asked if it's ok, which I refuse, Be it XXX897@gmail or any similar form of my email address
Google promised at the time your email would be unique and yours alone. While they took away my space (anything but a space) giving me an unlimited amount of Email addresses at the time, that has been fixed and it's one promise Google has kept and I've been keeping score.
This is gmail's period issue (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How is it a period issue? Someone, somewhere, is putting in the wrong email address, periods notwithstanding, surely?
I have this same problem... (Score:2)
Some guy in America keeps resetting my password and I can't get to my adult dating sites anymore!
Actually, I have experienced this same scenario with two different individuals - one in Europe and one in Australia. The former is a result of them signing up for the european version of gmail (google.com). I don't think they get my email. But, I get mail intended for them. I've closed quite a few shopping accounts that she opened up. Heck, if I were in London, I could have picked up packages she had waitin
Also never open an email addressed from you (Score:2)
It's an old ploy and many open it to view the "fluke", opening it verifies it as being real and anything can happen after that.
Close the other person's account if possible (Score:2)
I.... (Score:2)
Have my own domain, so I don't have to borrow an email address off someone else.
Re: (Score:3)
Happens to me occasionally. (Score:4, Interesting)
I have [firstname]@[myslashdotusername].com. My domain name is now 18 years old and, outside of certain administrative addresses like postmaster@, abuse@, etc. (all of which forward to my address), mine is the only email address that has ever existed on the domain.
Even so, I occasionally get seemingly-legitimate people entering my address for things like an appointment at an Apple Store to get their iDevice repaired and for other purposes. Fortunately not as much as the original poster, but it does happen on occasion. I usually end up canceling the appointments and whatnot just so they stop. Very odd, as they have very different names than I.
Also annoying: somehow my email address has gotten around as someone in Dubai who is a position to offer employment, so I get tons of unsolicited CVs and cookie-cutter job applications from people living in Dubai. When asked, they say they received my email address at a job fair, trade show, etc. I've not yet had the pleasure of visiting the UAE, so I have no idea how my email has gotten around in those circles. Somehow it's also been picked up by those offering real estate and other services in the UAE, so I get a bunch of spam relating to that. Very odd.
I also have [myslashdotusername]@ and [myslashdotusername1]@gmail.com, and have had them since Gmail first started (both were invite accounts). I mostly got them to reserve the name and, later, for other Google services like YouTube and Google Voice. I occasionally get some guy in Australia, oddly enough, who has [myslashdotusername01]@gmail.com, but either he or the people he correspond with omit the digit 0 and I get his mail. I contacted him through other means (one of the emails "he" received included his phone number) and he is more careful now, but there's occasional screw-ups. Since I don't use the email address for email, I have an auto-responder set saying "If you're trying to reach [guy] in Australia, you have the wrong address."
Dkim domain validation (Score:2)
Both office 365 and Google's gsuite support it and include DNS records you can add with a key identifer to verify the domain attached with the IP address is you. More information is here
http://www.dkim.org/ [dkim.org]
SPF also is pretty standard which helps but black hats have gotten work arounds.
If you own your exchange server you need to let your system administrator add the proper DNS records and turn it on in the Exchange Admin center
Re: (Score:2)
Report Spam (Score:2)
If enough people suffering from your problem do it, Gmail will learn to block e-mails from their senders outright. (If they don't want them blocked like that, they should have used e-mail verification). At the very least, reporting as spam should help Gmail learn how to block them from YOUR inbox. IIRC Gmail also unsubscribes for you if you click the appropriate option.
This is happening to me (Score:2)
So there are two people doing this, but primarily one. I've learn that he:
Is 48, single, looking "for a bad girl" in Oklahoma. (note: I'm Australian so I guess our countries are even now)
Looking for foreclosed properties to buy.
Is in trouble with the IRS.
Crashed his car, wrote it off off, and was done for DUI.
It was sad actually, started off with just hiring romantic comedies from a redbox, then dating sites, then a brothel news letter. Lastly he booked a hotel room for two, then cancelled it a few hours la
Filter and forget (Score:2)
So, everything that makes it into your inbox from AdultFriendFinder or HotKangaroo dot com, create a gmail filter for. Have it automatically load into a label/folder called "Dumbo" and forget it. I wouldn't go to these sites and do anything with your email because it gives them an IP and validates your email as real.
Someone is signing you up for donkey porn. Just filter. Let the monster Gmail engine do its work.
Beef up your password strengths for your banks and billpay sites and such.
Some spammer did this to me. (Score:2)
Change it for them (Score:2)
I have [firstname][lastinitial]@[ancientwebmail].com that I check maybe once every 6 months out of curiosity. Someone else with that combo signed up for a Facebook account. I tried to tell them (via Facebook) that they made a mistake and they told me to fuck myself.
OK then. So I use Facebook's password reset, changed their email to `pwgen 32 1`@gmail.com, and their password to something similar.
(Note: I never would have done that if they hadn't been so nasty when I originally tried to help them.)
Google's Fault in my case (Score:2)
I'm an early adopter with a common name, too. People definitely use my address for junk, but Google somehow has figured it out and puts all the right stuff in the SPAM folder. I I've been reading this thread all afternoon but no-one seems to have had my experience though...
I started getting emails from somecompany.com that was clearly legit messages intended for a new employee. They even had the employee's @somecompany.com email address in the TO: line. Test emails confirmed that email sent there would wind
Early Gmail Victim also (Score:1)
Same here. I've had my gmail address since 2004. What's scary is all of the services you can sign up for that DON'T require email verification. Early on I struggled with a large bank for two months and finally gave up. I still get statements and could theoretically change the password to login (but don't). Most recently an attorney sent me confidential information. That one was interesting, they tried to threaten me for intercepting the email. That one I actually took the time to explain but most I don't. I
Karma (Score:2)
Unfortunately, (for you), there will be little sympathy from those who were forced to register countrybob200244@gmail.com because literally, everything is was taken.
Re: (Score:2)
is what it should have said.
My gmail is also popular (Score:2)
I think I was in the 2nd wave of gmail invites so I have a fairly simple address, too, and LOTS of people with the same last name somehow use it, from a PT therapist in Oklahoma, to a guy who just got rejected for FMLA and disability because they kept on sending his paperwork to MY gmail address (and since it was from a "do not reply as this is an unmonitored mailbox even a courtesy WTF? reply wouldn't work even if I was so inclined). The best is the lawyers who mis-send legal documents. They're the ones
Been there, did that (Score:2)
Been there, did that -- but the problem happened @me. I still use the @mac.com address (myname@) for iTunes only. I've ignored @me, @icloud, etc otherwise.
For those accounts auto created and/or you get the confirmation email -- take control of the account. Close it and delete it. Pay attention along the way. I know how much he made and where from H&R Block. Garnished his @gmail account as he set the recovery email to me. Closed it.
Eventually he set his recovery email on one of the accounts somewhere (ab
A couple of thoughts (Score:2)
On most sites, you'll can reset this person's password any time. Rather than lock them out immediately, wait a little while until they've been using the account for a while, then reset their password, log in, and figure out who it is. Then you can contact them and ask them to stop (or play pranks, if that's your thing).
Also if you're in Europe, and the other person is in Australia, the emails that the Australian person generates will be from basically the opposite timezone. You could try filtering signup em