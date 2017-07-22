Ask Slashdot: Someone Else Is Using My Email Address 39
periklisv writes: I daily receive emails from adult dating sites, loan services, government agencies, online retailers etc, all of them either asking me to verify my account, or, even worse, having signed me up to their service (especially dating sites), which makes me really uncomfortable, my being a married man with children... I was one of the early lucky people that registered a gmail address using my lastname@gmail.com. This has proven pretty convenient over the years, as it's simple and short, which makes it easy to communicate over the phone, write down on applications etc. However, over the past six months, some dude in Australia (I live in the EU) who happens to have the same last name as myself is using it to sign up to all sorts of services...
I tried to locate the person on Facebook, Twitter etc and contacted a few that seemed to match, but I never got a response. So the question is, how do you cope with such a case, especially nowadays that sites seem to ignore the email verification for signups?
I live in Paraguay. I got into Gmail back when it was invite-only and I was able to select the precise handle I wanted. Some years later I began to receive mail from a dude who apparently lives in Spain. Seems like the dude registered as his handle the exact word I used, only that he inserted a period. Looks like a period (.) is approved as a different handle but is treated as the same. Thankfully I have no lost incoming emails (apparently), but I also get all kinds of mail directed to such person. Baffling
I very naively registered "cdr" on twitter, and I am constantly getting @tted by people who think that CDR stands for some organization. Most of these come from LATAM for some reason, but I have no idea why.
The problem is that there are so many people that just a typo will do it. This is why big email aggregators are a bad idea (there are reasons why they are a good idea, of course, or they wouldn't exist, but this is one of the reasons why they aren't).
Unfortunately there is no way to prevent these--there's no test that will reveal them as errors.
https://www.xkcd.com/1279/
Why? I mean we get asked for contact details so often by companies who have no interest in contacting us for anything other than to send us spam. I often just enter the first two words words that come into my head. For a while there was a Bob Dylan record laying next to the computer. I really hope his email isn't bob@dylan.com because he would have been signed up for a shitload of stuff.
Just like every web form that verifies post codes in the state ultimately has a disproportionately high number of users fr
If this person has used your e-mail for his sign-ups, it should be possible for you to take over their accounts by doing password reset.
Do so.
Change the passwords and lock them out.
Shut off any functionality that annoys you, or that costs them money, but try to leave the account intact so they can't re-acquire it.
They'll be forced to re-acquire the account with an e-mail they actually control, at which point perhaps they'll stop accidentally hassling you.
Of course, have a talk with your spouse before doing
If this person has used your e-mail for his sign-ups, it should be possible for you to take over their accounts by doing password reset.
He's not. He's clearly giving out this email for things he doesn't care about or wants to use as a burner. Otherwise he'd never get the activation emails in the first place.
To be honest I don't really use the account as i found I was too entrenched in my existing email address to switch but occasionally whenever I look at the account some dude in Australia is using it for all kinds of signups.
I wonder if it's a thing. If a store or something asks you for your email address and they already know your name. Just give them a fake email.
It's gmail. Just report it as spam. Problem solved.
I had this guy who thought my ancient [first initial][lastname] email address was his own. He was using it for various things, including signing up for his new credit card. Apparently, his credit card company did not valid an email address before it started sending reward statements, which included a partial card number. The credit card company did NOT provide an unsubscribe feature (unless I logged into the other customer's account which, of course, was not possible). Actually, there was no mechanism for m
Get a new one.
There's not much you can do to stop it really.
Sorry, that's the way email works.
I've had similar problems. One thing you can do is to create filters to send emails from those sites you don't use directly to trash. Or unsubscribe if you get repeated emails from a mailing list. With a little work, you should be able to clean up your inbox.
I'd also take measures to make sure he can't log into your Gmail account. Change your password to something very strong and turn on two-factor authentication.
I have a common first.last@gmail.com. Mostly they are typos; several of my dim-witted namesakes forgot either a number or middle initial when sharing their email address. The one really peculiar one though comes from Nigeria... this being odd since I have a very Irish name... and he doesn't.
But, I do get a kick hearing about the old rugby team meeting up, other people's family news, my gay namesake's dating issues, and other such joys. So, unless you are in Nigeria trying to use an Irish name, please keep
Like the submitter, I got into gmail pretty early - and while it's not my main address anymore, I still have it forwarding. My gmail address is my first initial plus my somewhat uncommon last name (which - and I hate to break it to you - is not "Wagon").
Anyway, there seems to be two different people who think it's their address... both of whom share my first initial and last name. One is a kid who kept signing up for Facebook with it, which was annoying (since Facebook actually lets you operate an account e
In the old days, we would put a friends phone number and or address in the cardboard box for free cruise or gym membership. Today if some guy spams a forum with dumb questions and makes his email public, he gets signed up for tinder and grindr. So maybe someone or somewhere that has your email os trolling you.
Or you just have a simple name like jones, and it is a fast way for someone to make up an email address to sign up for things.