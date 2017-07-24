Ask Slashdot: How Can You Avoid Routers With Locked Firmware? 19
thejynxed writes: Awhile ago the FCC in the USA implemented a rule that required manufacturers to restrict end-users from tampering with the radio outputs on wi-fi routers. It was predicted that manufacturers would take the lazy way out by locking down the firmware/bootloaders of the routers entirely instead of partitioning off access to the radio transmit power and channel ranges. This has apparently proven to be the case, as even now routers that were previously marketed as "Open Source Ready" or "DD-WRT Compatible" are coming with locked firmware.
In my case, having noticed this trend, I purchased three routers from Belkin, Buffalo, and Netgear in Canada, the UK, and Germany respectively, instead of the USA, and the results: All three routers had locked firmware/bootloaders, with no downgrade rights and no way to install Tomato, DD-WRT, OpenWRT, etc. It seems the FCC rule is an example of the wide-reaching effect of US law on the products sold in other nations, etc. So, does anyone know a good source of unlocked routers or other technical information on how to bypass this ridiculous outcome of FCC over-reach and manufacturer laziness?
The FCC later specified that they were not trying to block Open Source firmware modifications -- so leave your best suggestions in the comments. How can you avoid routers with locked firmware?
Get a cheap PC that 10 years old, add PFSense (Score:4, Informative)
and put everything through a single usb port?
Perfect for routing your dialup connection!
Capping out at ~10 megabits of throughput is a non-starter for some.
Whilst your electric might be free, running a 100-200W PC instead of 6W router is a little overkill for most people. The best solution, of course, is to be allowed to put new firmware on your existing router
;-)
Roll your own (Score:2)
http://elinux.org/RPI-Wireless... [elinux.org]
Pretty much only way to be sure.
Beyond that, you go with the same approach as when getting a PC to use with Linux - try to verify each individual component and whether it works or not.
Solution: Don't buy those brands anymore... (Score:2)
Turris Omnia (Score:1)
https://omnia.turris.cz/ [turris.cz]
Specs: 1.6 GHz dual-core ARM, 2 GB DDR3, 8 GB flash, 5 Gbit LAN, 1 Gbit WAN, 2 USB 3.0, 2 Mini PCI Express, 1 mSATA / mini PCI Express, 3x3 MIMO 802.11ac, 2x2 MIMO 802.11b/g/n
I use it together with two hard drives attached via SATA.
It ships with a custom version of OpenWRT but you can also install other stuff on it like Debian:
https://wiki.debian.org/Instal... [debian.org]
Or openSUSE:
https://en.opensuse.org/HCL:Tu... [opensuse.org]
Separate Access Point from Router (Score:2)
Personally, I find that going with a dedicated router and dedicated access point(s) makes for a more flexible solution anyway. Better placement options, easier to upgrade the wireless, etc. I use Ubiquiti gear, which gives me Vyatta on the routing/firewall and a solid (locked down) access point.
Curious to try out the little pfsense appliances, but they are a bit more pricey.
"save wifi" campaign (Score:2)
The FCC later specified that they were not trying to block Open Source firmware modifications
they were told IN NO UNCERTAIN TERMS that this is exactly what would happen - that manufacturers would take the "lazy" way out. unfortunately, a number of prominent "open source" activists completely and utterly failed to comprehend that this would happen, and ENDORSED the FCC's proposal.
there are some very specific companies that sell RYF-Endorsed products (answering the OP's question: google "RYF Certified router" or other such keyword combinations), and these companies are near-completely screwed. if t