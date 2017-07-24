Ask Slashdot: Best Option For a Touring Band With Mobile Data? 199
New submitter SEMLogistics writes: I'm working with a well-known rock band, that is not based in the U.S., and has an upcoming U.S. tour this fall. The issue they always run into, however, is when renting a tour bus and traveling with 12 to 14 people, they consistently blow through data allowances set by the bus company. This leads to tremendously expensive overages, and greatly throttled data. "When chartering a Nightliner tour bus, travel companies only typically allow for 10GB data a month. With 12 people, downloading music and streaming movies, we can easily exceed 12GB a day! This leads to thousands of dollars every month in overages!"
Slashdot, help! Are there any good mobile hotspot options with unlimited data, and monthly contracts (I haven't found any), or other alternatives than to simply be held a data-hostage?
T-Mobile (Score:3)
t-mobile (Score:1)
t-mobile will not charge you for using a ton of bandwidth hogging services such as youtube. They also will not charge you for going over your limit but they will throttle you once you hit the cap. There are no contracts. That being said there coverage may not be the best.
Karma WiFi (Score:2)
Take a look at Karma Wifi. It doesn't have a router in the mix which may be a deal breaker. I have no affiliation with karma or their products. But their pricing is straight forward.
Affordable, Unlimited, Good Coverage (Score:2)
Groupies (Score:5, Funny)
Use groupies to download stuff using their own cell connections.
Re:Groupies (Score:5, Insightful)
DL the movies! (Score:1)
FWIW: You can download a lot of the Netflix movies when connected to wifi. Just tell them to pick movies ahead of schedule.
ProjectFi (Score:2)
Yeah, I think Fi is their best option, for $120/day for 12Gig. 130 for 13 etc etc.
Wow. I'm a Fi user myself, and have to say this is an idiotic comment. Fi is *terrible* for high-data users! It's really only good if you, like me, use less than 1-2GB/month.
Unlimitedville (Score:2)
https://unlimitedville.com/ [unlimitedville.com]
These plans are mostly resold "grandfathered" unlimited plans. I would avoid using them since there is no guarantee as to what can happen with the service they give you. With the current unlimited plans available from all carriers there is no reason to use this service.
Holy shit they are expensive! $99-249/month? Why would anyone ever go for that for their home internet service? That's crazy.
Buy and use mobile phones as hotspots (Score:1)
Well known band? (Score:2)
Then they can afford buying a mobile hotspot with 60gb of data on it. If they are well known then $1KUS per month is chump change to them.
Multiple Hotspots (Score:5, Interesting)
Satellite (Score:2)
Satellite. Viasat. Ping sucks ass, but the bandwidth per buck is pretty good, and from what I hear coverage is good.
Disclaimer. I don't work for Viasat. I don't know much about their coverage maps. But it's free to spout my opinion, so there it is.
why the fuck are they (Score:1)
Streaming/Downloading movies?
If you can afford several thousand a month in overages, you can afford a dozen $50 Blu-ray players and enough to buy every single movie that comes out each month.
That should reduce your bandwidth consumption to something manageable.
Also as mentioned, find a new band, because you're doing it wrong.
buy your phone and data at walmart at 4am (Score:5, Informative)
I'm in an Indy band from AU that is touring the US again this year (toured last 4 years), and we're definitely not famous/well known and we don't get a bus, we get a u-haul
:-) We have to keep it cheap because airfare is $$.
We go to walmart, we all buy SIM and cheap phone packages, generally AT&T cos they have better coverage where we tour.
There's unlimited data on a few plans, but they can't be tethered (bummer) but 1 month unlimited phone calls and data was like $70 last year. Not bad. Speed was good and alternatively, WIFI is ubiquitous. We spent the first tour in carpark at McDonalds comping their wifi to contact home, so you have options.
Considering that a bus costs a crap load per day (yes I know the figures) and you've got 12 people on the move, it's hard for me to imagine that your Data costs are a Tour Killer, but yeah you don't have to get ripped off and the Yanks are deffo a Caveat Emptor bunch, if you don't know better, you'll pay more.
If you're blowing through that much data, may we also suggest looking out the window for a bit instead of downloading Fap Content
:-) Turns out the US is quite pretty in places, especially if you like Corn.
Wrong approach (Score:4, Interesting)
Straight Talk (Score:3)
If you want a local SIM in the US, this is it. Not cheap, but it does cover the entire country. Anyone got any recommendations for something similar in central Europe? Probably going to go with Google Fi just because roaming rates are reasonable, but have a two-week vacation coming up from Germany to Hungary and back...
From an old touring tech... (Score:1)
So Iâ(TM)ve been a touring tech in the U.S. for the last 10 years. The company to go with is Verizon if your not hitting any major cities. Iâ(TM)ve been to every state with lots of people, with other providers and they almost always have some issues in alot of rural areas. The best luck Iâ(TM)ve had was capping it per day (for crew) and a second one for the artist (capped as well but a little higher). It honestly sucks touring in the states for internet cause itâ(TM)s always spotty and t
Wait, what? (Score:2)
So... don't download music and don't stream movies while you're on tour? Ever heard of local storage? That's still a thing you know.
Right, just figure out the movie/TV preferences of 12 band members and pirate it all ahead of time! Wow, and who said Ask Slashdot had stupid answers to stupid questions?
Right, just figure out the movie/TV preferences of 12 band members and pirate it all ahead of time! Wow, and who said Ask Slashdot had stupid answers to stupid questions?
If you think the only options are stream or pirate then you're a fucking idiot.
--The "smart" phone / iPhone has only been around for about ten years. Seriously, you can't revert back to pre-smartphone habits? Carry around an iPod or similar (even an Android tablet with SD card and Doubletwist) that's full of your favorite music, carry around a cheap laptop with a builtin DVD drive, MakeMKV and a few of your fave ripped DVDs that you loaded onto it before leaving?
--Srsly? Not everything has to be streamed on demand, especially if it's costing extra $$$ every month. Buying even refurb
Or you know, Netflix now allows you to download locally for offline viewing.
Use what Willie Nelson used!!!! (Score:2)
Mushroom Networks. If it was good enough for Willie Nelson in 2009, It is good enough for your no-name band (let's hope you become a household name in the future).
More info here:
https://www.wired.com/2009/10/... [wired.com]
Tell the bus company to pony the fuck up (Score:2, Insightful)
Either they provide unlimited data on the tour or your big band will go with another bus provider, period.
It's like you have no balls for negotiation. You'd make a shitty Ferengi.
How'd someone with no balls for negotiation like you even get the job you have?
How'd someone with no balls for negotiation like you even get the job you have?
He's great at negotiation. He underbid every other competitor to get the job! And they're getting every penny's worth from what they are paying him. Win win!
make the record company pay for it (Score:2)
I have a better idea (Score:3)
Mmmmm (Score:2)
Marty DiBergi ist that you?
We told you to get a better band.
Verizon unlimited for $50 (Score:2)
https://www.fmca.com/verizon/
Business accounts (Score:2)
My company has me on a corporate plan with unlimited and I throttled data. My coworkers and I have burned through it on extensive travel (100s of gigs) and it just keeps chugging along. There are such things out there.
T-Mobile (Score:2)
Get T-Mobile Unlimited data plan, 4 for $160. Then on one of the lines, pay $25 to add the unlimited tethering option so you can use your laptops and streaming devices.
Then add a cell booster antenna onto your vehicle.
https://www.amazon.com/Travel-... [amazon.com]
aka (Score:2)
I am too fuckin lazy to shop for myself, you are working with a "well-known rock band" and yet trying to crowd source a phone plan
JFC
I'm tried nothing and .... (Score:2)
What am I missing? Why streaming? (Score:2)
Sure, being on the road is boring... but why stream?
Between everyone on the bus you can't come up with a collection of Videos/Music, put them on a laptop with a wifi hotspot and serve up the entire bus?
This just sounds like a nonsensical problem with an obvious solution.
Get a Peplink mobile router and data service with AT&T and T-Mobile. That should give you coverage almost anywhere in the US.
Re:"simply be held a data-hostage" (Score:5, Insightful)
If that bus company doesn't offer it,
Since when is a bus company in the business of providing mobile data? They aren't. Why are they capping it? Why are you buying it from them in the first place?
For those thousands of dollars, you can get a lot of basic unlimited cellphone lines. Who cares if each member has his own account and his own "unlimited"?
I see T-Mobile has 4 lines for $40 each, and the only "cap" they show is if you go above 32Gb when they de-prioritize. Verizon has "unlimited" for a phone and two devices for $80/mo, with the "cap" that anything above 22Gb is at a lower priority.
I'm wondering, why isn't this person just doing the same thing I am doing: google for cellular services and see what is available? It's a question of how much you want to pay, so we can't tell you what will work because we don't know how skinflint you are.
Re:"simply be held a data-hostage" (Score:5, Insightful)
Fun fact: Finding things rich people don't want to waste their time figuring out and letting them just throw money at it instead is a great way to get paid way more than you're worth.
Re:"simply be held a data-hostage" (Score:4, Insightful)
Another fun fact. Having rich people to pay you to post their question to Slashdot, Stack Overflow etc instead of figuring out the answer yourself like the expert they are paying you to be, is an even easier way to get paid way more than you're worth.
Re: (Score:2)
Fun Fact: People who know how to research get paid more than people who complain on Slashdot that people are using the avenues at their disposal to do thorough research.
Two more fun facts: this guy is getting paid nothing to be this band's consultant, and he's trying to get a lot of people on
/. to be HIS consultants for free. And he has the nerve to whine about how bad the music business is financially for him, instead of getting a real job that would pay money.
"What should I do instead of buy my internet service from a bus company?" is a question that he ought to be able to figure out for himself -- if he is anywhere near able to understand the answers to begin with.
Re: (Score:2)
He's on third, and I Don't Give a Darn.
Re: "simply be held a data-hostage" (Score:4, Insightful)
Why in gods name do you need continual, high-speed internet? Can you not pull yourself away from the computer? That's a problem all by itself.
Re: "simply be held a data-hostage" (Score:5, Insightful)
Why in gods name do you need continual, high-speed internet? Can you not pull yourself away from the computer? That's a problem all by itself.
Have you tried touring for extended periods? In a bus? It isn't like these bands just go out for a day then go home at night, or even every week or two. Many spend months at a time on the road, with lots of long drives (hence the bus) and a sizable crew (the 12-14 mentioned). In 2017 it is not realistic for a group like this to NOT use 10GB+ per day. It isn't like they are just sitting around watching Netflix all day, and you obviously have no clue how this works. Few people on Slashdot would go days or weeks by choice without streaming anything.
Mobile data consumption is not the problem, the problem I see is people like you trying to tell the OP what his problem is rather than bothering to offer a solution. Folks on the road don't have their home internet connection to fall back on, or even slow hotel wifi, much of the time. Believe it or not, many bands also do a lot of work while travelling too, which requires internet use.
Re: (Score:2)
As others have pointed out, you can buy several tablets and get pretty robust data plans that people
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if they all had to watch the same movie somebody would get murdered.
Or, they'd all be doing heroin in the bathroom. I think that is the old way bands passed the time on the road.
But they could at least rip the music to a personal collection instead of constant streaming if they're that into music.
Re: (Score:2)
The idea that all that data usage is strictly streaming Netflix all day long is ridiculous.
You obviously didn't read the summary. And no, bands aren't recording on the bus (just think about that for a second), and even if they were definitely not at the rate that they just have to upload their super hi def recordings right there and then.
'red snappers' don't get quotes.
And even if they did, not "single" ones (AKA apostrophes). Please don't apostrophe your quotation marks. Unless you are a software developer, and then if you can in the language(s) you use, I endorse that usage because it makes the code easier to read.
Nor do these get quotation marks: (but quotation marks in the list below are legit because I am ACTUALLY QUOTING.
- "Kardashian money"
- "billions"
- "fun fact"
OK, maybe "billions", if you were exaggerating.
- The grammar pedantry s
I saw a fun one on a sign today, it said
And I just can't stop wondering if the assistant manager is passive-aggressive, or the owner and sign company are both just idiots.
Re: "simply be held a data-hostage" (Score:5, Interesting)
With 12 people, downloading music and streaming movies, we can easily exceed 12GB a day!
plus
you'd consider them working class if they were in a white colllar profession.
equals:
Hey dummy, don't do that.
Continually streaming music and movies while on a big road trip is expensive. The 'working class' solution to the problem is simple: don't.
Have them download movies movies and music to local storage for the bus; or dump what you need on a NAS and run a bus-wifi network or stick it on a USB drive. Throw 100GB of music on it and stream from that.
Pop into used dvd shop and pick up a couple dozen movies, and bring a portable dvd player or a laptop with a dvd player or ensure the bus media center can play DVDs.
Netflix also lets you do download stuff for offline movies. etc.
Hit up GoG.com and buy some games -- no drm, no online requirements, massive time sinks. Buy a Nintendo handheld. Buy some books, or an e-reader.
Get your fix of 'breaking news' streams while on wifi at the hotels.
Frankly, this should be fairly obvious, my children figured all this out pretty quick, because I won't let them stream netflix and youtube on my cellular plan on a road trip for the same reason.
Either you missed the bit about this being a band on tour, or you have an over inflated view of Hotel WiFi. The big problem here is that if you're bored out of your mind in transit a few GB doesn't go far for entertainment. I have enough problem with downloading offline movies for a 1 week intercontinental trip, let alone going to tour, and the WiFi in the hotel typically barely allows me to get an additional movie in for the day after, let alone cover 14 people in a bus all day.
There is a LOT of data that
Re: (Score:2)
Either you missed the bit about this being a band on tour,
No. I saw that.
The big problem here is that if you're bored out of your mind in transit a few GB doesn't go far for entertainment.
Which is why i suggested loading up on offline entertainment.
I have enough problem with downloading offline movies for a 1 week intercontinental trip, let alone going to tour,
Hence the other suggestions: like walk into a used DVD shop, and buy a couple dozen movies.
and the WiFi in the hotel typically barely allows me to get an additional movie in for the day after, let alone cover 14 people in a bus all day.
Agreed. I said use wifi at the hotel to get your fix of youtube or grab that one movie you want but forgot. Get most of the offline content in advance, or in bulk.
Music for example, once you've got a 100GB offline you're set, sure you'll want to add new albums or tracks; but it can go on the next trip, and the one after that, etc.
There is a LOT of data that needs to be planned ahead if you're trying to do this trip without relying on mobile data.
Yep. Do it. I
"We need more bandwidth."
"Guys, guys, no, you're doing it wrong. You should be reading books, instead!"
"You're fired. New guy, we need more bandwidth."
"We need more bandwidth."
"Guys, guys, no, you're doing it wrong. You should be reading books, instead!"
"You're fired. New guy, we need more bandwidth."
If the band demands expensive caviar at every meal, and then complains it's breaking their budget -- the solution is either to make a lot more money or to stop eating expensive caviar at every meal.
Getting fired sounds like a far better option than working for entitled toddlers who don't understand that.
No, if a band demands expensive caviar at every meal, and asks the catering guy to look into less expensive means of getting cavier; for example, switching suppliers, ordering in bulk, etc etc, simply coming back and saying 'you shouldn't be eating caviar in the first place' is categorically the wrong answer.
Comi
Re: (Score:2)
No, if a band demands expensive caviar at every meal, and asks the catering guy to look into less expensive means of getting cavier; for example, switching suppliers, ordering in bulk, etc etc, simply coming back and saying 'you shouldn't be eating caviar in the first place' is categorically the wrong answer.
Why is someone asking slashdot for solutions to a problem that could be answered with "have you considered switching suppliers?"
What's else? Should I ask to make sure they aren't on prepaid no included data and roaming from Canada?
Coming back and saying 'having looked at several options, there's really no way to eat this much caviar without spending this much money' may well be appropriate.
That's the reality. You aren't going to get a TB of 4G mobile data cheap. You might be able cut a few corners, but I don't think a 10 or 15% or even 20% reduction is going to cut it here.
That's not what most of the suggestions in this thread are saying.
I skimmed the suggestions before I posted. I didn't see anything practical. "write your congre
Well, as Subby says, they're from 'not in the US,' and they're going to be 'In the US.' He was looking for real-world suggestions on good national carriers with decent coverage and prices. How else would you suggest he go about getting that sort of info?
Well, as Subby says, they're from 'not in the US,' and they're going to be 'In the US.' He was looking for real-world suggestions on good national carriers with decent coverage and prices
There are 4 national carriers, it wouldn't take long to look at each one.
ATT, Verizon, TMobile, Sprint
Next largest is US Cellular about which is about 1/10th the size of sprint, and is regional only.
The subby also said they've been here before. And they already know the lay of the land so-to-speak -- given they're aware of the billing situation that they are trying to cut down; so they likely already know who the 4 are, and they've likely already determined that they're all about the same price. But if not,
Re: (Score:2)
He's asking for personal experience.
Right. And personal experience is what I gave him. From personal experience mobile data in all of North America is expensive. If you don't want to pay through the nose for mobile data, your best bet is to avoid using it as much as possible.
There is no: "one weird trick they don't want you to know" to get around it.
The fact that it's all expensive doesn't mean there still isn't one that's better than the others for his particular needs.
Besides, what you actually gave him was 'treat your employers like children, and tell them they can't have what they want.'
"The fact that it's all expensive doesn't mean there still isn't one that's better than the others for his particular needs."
Like what? Which suggestion in this ask-slashdot did you think was the best? Seriously, which one met his needs?
"Besides, what you actually gave him was 'treat your employers like children, and tell them they can't have what they want.'
I didn't say treat the employer like children. I said my children figured out how to supply themselves entertainment when mobile data was too expensive
Re: (Score:3)
Customer: I'd like a burger, fries and cola please.
More like "Customer: I'd like Kobe steak every day month, and Kristal to drink, but I'm just working class and we can't afford it."
You have two options:
1) make more money.
2) eat something else.
Is your next question how you can save money on coke and not be held hostage by your dealer?
What about the increasing cost of hookers willing to do the whole band?
I think you're confusing need and want.
Do they not buy albums and then listen to them? They have to stream it?
Nah, kids don't bother with that these days. They just pay a bunch of subscriptions and assume they'll always have unlimited high speed data everywhere they ever go ever and then get all panicky when they realise how hooked they are on it and it's not there. There's probably a whole sub set who have never seen a DVD let alone a CD.
funny shiny discs ? (Score:2)
Do they not buy albums and then listen to them? They have to stream it?
What's that funny shinny metallic disc ?
And how am I supposed to put it inside my Apple iGadget 8 ? I keep tapping it against the phone, but the bluetooth doesn't seem to react.
Now my screen is scratched, and I'll need to complain about it on instagram (once I figure how to take a picture of the phone itself. I'll have to borrow a friend's phone)
Those discs remind me the thingy that my old uncle puts in he Microsoft Xbox 1080....
Re: "simply be held a data-hostage" (Score:1)
Please see my comments below; that pertain HIGHLY to your opinion...
Not only are you too lazy to do your own research into mobile broadband solutions, you are too lazy to make any attempt at a clear reference to some "comments" that might "pertain highly", other than the "see below". Sorry, there is nothing from you below this. The comments above this are all a whine about how poor the band is and how awful those people who listen to the music by using a streaming service are. Ignore the fact that those people are likely the ones who come to see your band perform and pay th
Re: (Score:3)
it's not whining..
it's just that in finland they could get an entire month of nonstop 3g/4g streaming for 10 bucks.
anyways, I suggest just keep buying prepaid sims, even in usa. one per day or whatever.
another option: tailgate a greyhound bus. maybe the wifi works in that particular bus.
and for americans I suggest you write your congress representatives or whatever and tell them to do something about the data cartel your operators have going on. yes, there is no excuse for your data limits except operator p
When did Donalt Trump start posting as AC?
Re:The problem is the band. (Score:5, Interesting)
Top class bands use airplanes, and they don't worry about data use on a fucking tour bus.
Real top class bands are too busy shooting heroin and getting blowjobs to whine about data caps. WTF kind of pansy rock band is this about?
Re: (Score:3)
Right, fuck trying to engage with your fans and post pictures and videos from the road. No, the drummer needs to practice! Never mind that all of the equipment is stored in the trailer, if they've made it to international tour status they need to practice, practice, practice.
No, the drummer needs to practice!
Practice what?
What do you call a guy who hangs out with musicians? The drummer.
Hey-O! I'll be here all week. Try the veal.
Back in the day, I remember that punchline being, "the bass player". As in...
Did you hear about the drummer who locked his keys in his car?
It took him four hours to get the bass player out.
You only have to punch information into a drum machine once.
Do that from the stage.
These data caps aren't getting blown by posting pictures from the road or Tweeting the set list. They're being blown by the rhythm guitarist watching Season 5 of Hawaii 5-0 and the bass player watching Netflix for 8 hours a day.
And what's up with touring musicians who are all of a sudden too good to do drugs and bang groupies? They gotta be on the Internet all day? Man, millennials have ruined everything.
Re: (Score:3)
Right, fuck trying to engage with your fans and post pictures and videos from the road.
You missed the reason why they need 12Gb per day: to stream videos and download music. They're not engaging the fans, they're consuming other people's content.
They're not engaging the fans, they're consuming other people's content.
It's only one or the other, huh? The tour buses that I've been on over the past year have included plenty of people who are actively working while on the road. The tour manager, for instance, he's lining up the details on the next few shows while they're going down the road, he's checking in with his other clients, etc. After the show the people in the band typically just want to relax and hang out, but once they get on the road they're either sleeping, posting whatever they want to post, or entertaining
Re: (Score:2)
It's only one or the other, huh?
I didn't tell everyone the reason or make it up, I'm just telling you what you missed in the summary.
You don't need 12Gb per day to "engage the fans". You don't distribute videos of your performances from a tour bus, you upload them once to a server somewhere. If you are tweeting 12Gb of stuff per day, you are seriously misusing Twitter.
You don't distribute videos of your performances from a tour bus
You don't? If you want to upload some stuff to YouTube, are you supposed to tell the driver to pull over so you can get out? What if some of the videos are from the actual bus?
Last time I did it, I don't think we even had a cell phone. Having the internet wo
Re: (Score:2)
They should try Pepsi, I've heard it's cheaper.
A book?! (Score:2)
Books are not meant to be read. [redbubble.net]
Re: (Score:2)
Expanding on this the cheap option is the att mobley for $20/mo just tether it to a router and you get decent speeds.
Otherwise for $90/mo you can just get unlimited on any att hotspot the unite allows 15 devices if that's not enough either tether to a router or buy a router that can do cellular like one of the pepwave or cradlepoint routers. The cheap end of the cellular routers is the MOFI line. Well $300 isn't that cheap but it is by comparison.
Re: What happened to rock and roll (Score:2)
I'm too old, now. I used to perform, but it wasn't that fancy. Either way, the answer is, "Groupies and blow."
One of the great things about playing in bars is that even the drummer can get laid.
If you do blow all day, you'll be a mess when you finally hit the stage. It works best just before or just after. Groupies are great, but when you uhm, "finish", maybe you just want to catch up on Thrones.
But if I'm going to be honest, we didn't have either.
Service providers (Score:2)
Just unplug the goddamned thing and dole out small portions out as a reward.
Which seems to be the general policy of *any* service providers in the US, from what we hear over on this side of the atlantic pond...