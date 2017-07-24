Ask Slashdot: Best Option For a Touring Band With Mobile Data? 34
New submitter SEMLogistics writes: I'm working with a well-known rock band, that is not based in the U.S., and has an upcoming U.S. tour this fall. The issue they always run into, however, is when renting a tour bus and traveling with 12 to 14 people, they consistently blow through data allowances set by the bus company. This leads to tremendously expensive overages, and greatly throttled data. "When chartering a Nightliner tour bus, travel companies only typically allow for 10GB data a month. With 12 people, downloading music and streaming movies, we can easily exceed 12GB a day! This leads to thousands of dollars every month in overages!"
Slashdot, help! Are there any good mobile hotspot options with unlimited data, and monthly contracts (I haven't found any), or other alternatives than to simply be held a data-hostage?
T-Mobile (Score:2)
Ok?
"simply be held a data-hostage" (Score:3)
Sounds like entitled whining to me.
If you want more bandwidth, *pay* for more bandwidth. If that bus company doesn't offer it, then find another one.
Re: (Score:2)
If that bus company doesn't offer it,
Since when is a bus company in the business of providing mobile data? They aren't. Why are they capping it? Why are you buying it from them in the first place?
For those thousands of dollars, you can get a lot of basic unlimited cellphone lines. Who cares if each member has his own account and his own "unlimited"?
I see T-Mobile has 4 lines for $40 each, and the only "cap" they show is if you go above 32Gb when they de-prioritize. Verizon has "unlimited" for a phone and two devices for $80/mo, with the "ca
Re: (Score:1)
Fun fact: Finding things rich people don't want to waste their time figuring out and letting them just throw money at it instead is a great way to get paid way more than you're worth.
Karma WiFi (Score:2)
Take a look at Karma Wifi. It doesn't have a router in the mix which may be a deal breaker. I have no affiliation with karma or their products. But their pricing is straight forward.
Affordable, Unlimited, Good Coverage (Score:2)
Groupies (Score:3)
Use groupies to download stuff using their own cell connections.
Re: (Score:2)
DL the movies! (Score:1)
FWIW: You can download a lot of the Netflix movies when connected to wifi. Just tell them to pick movies ahead of schedule.
And what band?
ProjectFi (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I think Fi is their best option, for $120/day for 12Gig. 130 for 13 etc etc.
Unlimitedville (Score:2)
https://unlimitedville.com/ [unlimitedville.com]
best practices (Score:2, Funny)
Here's a thought: Get some sleep, practice your instruments and stay off the fucking internet.
Re: (Score:2)
Right, fuck trying to engage with your fans and post pictures and videos from the road. No, the drummer needs to practice! Never mind that all of the equipment is stored in the trailer, if they've made it to international tour status they need to practice, practice, practice.
Buy and use mobile phones as hotspots (Score:1)
Well known band? (Score:2)
Then they can afford buying a mobile hotspot with 60gb of data on it. If they are well known then $1KUS per month is chump change to them.
Multiple Hotspots (Score:2)