Ask Slashdot: What Can You Do With Old Coaxial Cable?

Posted by EditorDavid
Long-time Slashdot reader Theaetetus writes: I recently bought a house and the previous owner left some coax (mostly RG59) running between rooms for cable distribution. I'm a cord cutter and don't need cable, and I've already run CAT6e everywhere. But before I pull the RG59 out and try to seal the various holes he left, I figured I'd pick Slashdot's brain: can anyone think of a good non-cable use for spare coax lines?
Leave your best answers in the comments. What can you do with old coaxial cable?

  • Unsightly? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by WillyWanker ( 1502057 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:09AM (#54908015)

    Unless they are unsightly why bother? Just leave them be. You never know when they might be of use again at some point in the future.

    • Re:Unsightly? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:35AM (#54908127)

      You never know how long you'll be in a property; the next owner might not be a tech head and cable in every room might be a selling point. Unless you can get more selling it than it might be worth when you come to sell the property, leave it in the walls. If you want to get rid of the sockets, fine, but pulling cable out without having a way to easily replace it is a recipe for future sadness.

      • Re:Unsightly? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by BarbaraHudson ( 3785311 ) <(moc.liamg) (ta) (nosduharabrab)> on Sunday July 30, 2017 @09:44AM (#54908367) Journal

        Another reason is you might want to run other wiring (or even fiber-optic cable) through the walls at some point. You can just attach it to the coax at one end and pull it through. This way you get rid of the cable and get your fiber installed with the least amount of fuss.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mikael ( 484 )

        You could use those cable to haul new cables like fibre-optic through the walls.

      • Preserve home value, leave coax in place (Score:4, Interesting)

        by drnb ( 2434720 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @12:40PM (#54909113)

        You never know how long you'll be in a property; the next owner might not be a tech head and cable in every room might be a selling point. Unless you can get more selling it than it might be worth when you come to sell the property, leave it in the walls. If you want to get rid of the sockets, fine, but pulling cable out without having a way to easily replace it is a recipe for future sadness.

        In short you are saying don't lower your home's value by getting it tagged as not wired for cable.

        Also what makes you think tech heads are universally against cable TV or cable delivered internet? Yes the companies often suck but sometimes their tech is the better option. Personally I found cable to all the bedrooms useful. It gave me options for where to put my home office / game room. The modem being in the same room was convenient since I have the "work machines" behind a router / firewall on a different subnet from the wifi which is used for fun, family and guests. Locally the cable is a better deal than DSL which could accomplish the same thing since every room is wired for multiple phone lines.

      • You never know how long you'll be in a property; the next owner might not be a tech head and cable in every room might be a selling point.

        Exactly. I have only one TV, but (years ago) ran RG-6 QS and CAT-5e through the attic (I have a single-floor, ranch, home) to every bedroom and the family room (where TV is and MythTV system was) for potential use by me or future owners.

      • Re:Unsightly? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Oligonicella ( 659917 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @01:58PM (#54909467)
        Also, "pulling it out" indicates he's never attempted that before. That stuff doesn't exactly snake through the angles it's been run.
      • If you are going to the trouble of removing the cables, I would replace them RG6 instead. Also if you pulling out cables, you might want to run other cables like Fiber optic or speaker wire for surround sound.

    • Re:Unsightly? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @09:12AM (#54908253)

      Maybe the coax cable will have a Retro-Hipster-Tube-Amplifier-Monster-Cable Renaissance Resurrection value in the future . . . ?

      "Nothing sounds as secure as the smell of burning coax sound in the morning!"

      "Yes, the house was built in the pre-McMansion period, with real building materials, by real highly skilled illegal labor!"

      "With *real* coax in the walls, that the NSA can't tap without leaving a traceable impedance!"

      • What is a McMansion then? I think they do not even exist except as a way for old money to find something about new money to despise.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mikael ( 484 )

          Monster Homes. Place like California stopped building homes with large backyards, so the local homebuyers would buy an old property, demolish it with a house wrecking party, and then build a supersized home on that plot of land. If the old house was a two-up/two-down with lie-ins, they would build a three-floor home with roof-top sundeck, turret tower bedrooms with balconies, as well as an outdoor kitchen with a few outdoor patio heaters.

        • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Here's [mcmansionhell.com] a primer.

        • What is a McMansion then?

          If you even dare to ask that question . . . well, . . . never mind . . .

          . . . it's like that guy on the project who asks, "why don't you guys let me program something important . . . ?"

          In one of my dysfunctional former lives, I grew up in a place called Haddonfield, New Jersey. Folks had money back then, and built architecturally interesting ranch houses there.

          When I visited recently, a lot of them had been knocked down to erect "Candy Castles" . . . I thought that if I hit a few of those with a hose f

    • You've assumed it's a professional electrician's installation in the walls. Most ad-hoc coax installations I've seen (especially the runs done by cable TV installers) have cable jutting out of the floor or wall wherever the hole was drilled. If you can't hide it behind furniture, it looks terrible.

    • Re:Unsightly? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @11:44AM (#54908835)
      If you don't like how they look, unscrew the wall plate, shove the cable into the wall, and replace the wall plate with a blank one [homedepot.com]. That's a helluva lot cheaper and less labor-intensive than pulling the cable out.

  • Don't pull? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DeBaas ( 470886 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:14AM (#54908031) Homepage

    How about, don't pull it out or tie some other wire that can be used to pull something new through to it and leave that in the walls (like one electrical wire, in Europe electricians often use black for that). That way if in 10 years from now you want to replace it with whatever is cool then you simply can pull that through.

    • You can use them to have an aerial in an upstairs room connected to your TV downstairs to get good reception for over-the-air channels. We did that when the last Olympics were on so we could watch because, a least in Canada at the time there were no good, cheap/free internet options which worked with an AppleTV.

      Generally I still find live coverage of events hard to find online in a TV-compatible way although the BBC put coverage of the recent UK election on YouTube but they'd never be allowed to do that

  • Why?? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DarkOx ( 621550 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:15AM (#54908035) Journal

    I don't know why you'd bother removing the cable. If you don't want the jacks remove them and cover the holes. Make the spot in someway where the cable is though so you can find it again.

    Stripping the cable out of the wall for no reason would be a bad idea imho. You never know it could be useful again for something. If nothing else should you ever decide to move the next person might not be a cord cutter and might be really glad to have those cable runs.

    • Re:Why?? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:29AM (#54908095)

      NEVER remove infrastructure that is benign. The need to remove systems in walls is a fools errand. Use your time on something constructive instead of destructive. Dead unused wiring of any type is as dangerous as a rolled up extension cord hanging on a nail. If it's in the way then cut but leave enough to make a splice or install a connector in the future. Old systems can be re-purposed for many things without major snaking and wall destruction to install new wiring. I'm an electrician so I know this.

      • I agree, 99% of the time, but one exception I've run across in 3 different houses I've lived in now was telephone wiring.
        With older homes, it's common to find a rat's nest of phone wires around a junction box in the garage or near the point of entry, as different residents required land land phones be installed in different places, or added additional lines.

        Nobody ever wants to bother tracing old phone wires when installing anything new that needs them. Phone wire is really cheap and thin, so easy to run an

        • Completely agree. Obsolete infrastructure has rapidly diminishing value.

          More coax cables in your home increase the fire load, for what it is worth.

          Best solution is always conduits or chases that can be used for a properly managed cabling plant. Plaster/drywall work is reasonably inexpensive for short hops in a home.

          Just make sure that when you remove a coax cable you replace it with at least two Cat6 or better cables with plenty of slack. Ideally plan out an infrastructure, but if you are talking about a r

      • Re:Why?? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Antique Geekmeister ( 740220 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @12:23PM (#54909019)

        > NEVER remove infrastructure that is benign. The need to remove systems in walls is a fools errand.

        In general, this is a good guideline. There are times when you need to clear the old cable due to fire hazards from older wires with flammable coatings that obstruct putting in a proper fireseal between areas of a structure, or when there is a risk of a less careful technician re-activating the old cable unsafely or insecurely. I've done some work in student housing where a vital rule for safety was "do not leave extra wire _anywhere_ that someone might connect to without using a grounded outlet".

        The cleanup of obsolete cable is also a good opportunity to label cables and circuit breakers as you identify cables and to apply insulation in wire channels or conduits that can improve climate control. Many old junction boxes are poorly mounted and poorly insulated.

    • Agreed. If nothing else, it raises the property value for future owners. In the meantime though, he can run an OTA antenna signal over those cables. Or if he or the next owner uses cable Internet, they have a choice of where to locate the modem within the home.

  • Off air antenna. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:15AM (#54908041)

    Most folks that we help with cutting the cord (we are a regional WISP) end up setting up a local off-air antenna to catch news and local programming.

    • Good idea...but highlights the biggest issue with cord cutting: need to rely on OTA for local programming, which means often switching sources, installing an antenna. Maybe these is an Internet TV device that has a tuner in it for OTA programming so that it all gets packaged up nicely.
      • I think this in general a non-issue. People cutting the cable cord dont consume much local programming to begin with. Thats why they had cable.

        • Re:Off air antenna. (Score:4, Interesting)

          by DaveM753 ( 844913 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @10:44AM (#54908561)

          People cutting the cable cord dont consume much local programming to begin with. Thats why they had cable.

          Wrong. I cut the cord because I was doing exactly the opposite of what you suggest: I was watching mostly local programming. The other cable TV content I watched I figured I could live without. So, why pay for what I could get for free.

          Incidentally, when watching OTA there is no added delay to broadcast reception that you would get via cable, satellite service, etc. I used to call friends on the phone during football games, wait for a game score to happen, and then cheer loudly - between 8-15 seconds before they would see it. Fun! :-)

      • My Tivo OTA has Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu (and many others) built in.

        As a bonus, it mixes the content from them with the OTA shows so that you get one simple interface. If we have a subscription to the "Wild Kratz", then it shows us recent recordings it's made, along with the Amazon Prime Video episodes, and launches the app or plays the video depending on what you click on.

  • Here you go: (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:17AM (#54908051)

    1. S&M. Coax makes for great bondage or whipping.
    2. Committing suicide - only for the angst ridden rock star who is also on prescription drugs.
    3. Tying up small children - like ones who can't keep their hands off of your computer.
    4. Whipping small children - see above
    5. Self-defense. Gimme a piece of coax and I'm the wave-guide Nija!
    6, Scamming audiophiles or guitar players - "This is THE best cable you could EVAR use! You'll sound just like Van Halen and Steve Vai COMBINED!"
    7. As a bandana - and it'll help you to intercept the communications between the NSA, CIA and the space aliens they are conspiring with to get rid of Trump. Must still have Mercury fillings for it to work :(
    8. For those kinky anal "experiments".
    The list goes on and on....

    I mean really! Why do you have to ask?

  • Copper has some value, at least you will pay with it a beer. According to a report I saw recently, if you demolish a house, the resulting rubble has copper and iron concentrations much higher than what you find in iron/copper ores.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ChoGGi ( 522069 )

      Most of that copper/iron is not in the coaxial cable runs (electrical/random cast iron).

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by rnturn ( 11092 )
      And it must have some significant value. A home in our neighborhood was for sale--owners moved out of state for another job--and the vacant home was broken into. Every scrap of copper was removed: wiring, water pipes, you name it. Removing all that seemed like an awful lot of work to me unless scrap copper is fetching some righteous bucks.

  • You are unlikely to live in that house forever, and the next owner may not be as tech-savvy as you. Leave it for them. You could even be nice and upgrade it to RG6(Q). When doing home improvements/modifications, always look to when you sell the house, and whether it will add value or detract from the house.

    I'm using the existing cable (RG6?) for MoCA throughout my house, rather than running Cat5/Cat6 everywhere (WiFi is good enough for my situation).

    • If the next potential owner comes in and sees that there's no outlets to plug their TVs into they won't become the next owner. Especially if they would want to set up their computer from a different place and get their Internet from the cable company.

      Having all o the coax ripped out of the house would make me walk out the door in an instant. I want to choose where I have my home office. I've moved it around in my current house. And I want the modem and router in there where I can see them.

  • Wired Networking (Score:5, Insightful)

    by c ( 8461 ) <beauregardcp@gmail.com> on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:24AM (#54908073)

    If you don't care about really high speeds, coax-to-ethernet bridges (designed for retrofitting surveillance cameras to IP devices) aren't expensive. If you don't have ethernet to those rooms then it's less hassle than running new wire and less prone to interference than powerline networking.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      While not a bad idea, to work well the coax network needs to be in extremely good shape. I work for an IPTV provider, and we do use of coax when we can't run new Ethernet, however we have to replace all the ends, couplers, and splitters first or the packet loss is just too high. These sorts of adapters are quite picky about coax quality.

    • If you don't care about really high speeds, coax-to-ethernet bridges (designed for retrofitting surveillance cameras to IP devices) aren't expensive. If you don't have ethernet to those rooms then it's less hassle than running new wire and less prone to interference than powerline networking.

      They're really *really* cheap since they're just passive baluns, IOW a few turns of wire around a ferrite toriod. Basically they bridge one of the CAT-5 (balanced) pairs to unbalanced coax. Since 100 base T will work in

  • Terrestrial ATSC or DVB Television (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Zombie Ryushu ( 803103 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:47AM (#54908157)

    Use it for that. Put a Put a ATSC Tuner card in a PCI Slot of your Domain Controller. Use the rest of the cable to run the rest to televisions, and attach the exterior input to a Terrestrial Antenna.

  • NOAA and COAX (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Hylandr ( 813770 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:48AM (#54908161)

    Download Weather Satellite images from NOAA:

    http://www.instructables.com/i... [instructables.com]

    I would recommend removing all the wire from the house though. It's an eyesore, lets in spiders through the holes in the walls and is generally useless. Some people might suggest keeping the coax as a selling point in the future, but the people that can only afford Coax aren't going to be able to be able to afford to buy the house in the first place.

  • If you really want to pull them, then use them to pull pull-cord through, and cover the outlets with solid covers. This allows you to pull whatever other cable you or the next owner might want through. I would then recycle the coax. But, it might be better to just leave them in place. If you ever decide to sell the house, perspective buyers may not be cord cutters.

  • Use is for house-wide digital audio (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Dr. Spork ( 142693 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:57AM (#54908193)
    With these cheap adapters [ebay.com] you can run 5.1 digital audio over the cables. Just plug in one end to the coax out on your sound card, and the other to the input on an amplifier anywhere in the house.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Bonus points if you use a vague adjective to convince your audiophile friends that music sounds better over a shielded cable. Tell them, I don't know, that shielding the delicate audio signal from RF interference yields sound that is more "palpable".

  • I wouldn't remove it but (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Cthefuture ( 665326 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @09:04AM (#54908223)

    I wouldn't remove it but decades ago when the cable guys were hooking up my house they gave me all the extra RG59 they had. It's really high spec stuff, low loss and designed for being outside in the weather.

    I use it to connect to my amateur radio antennas. Yes, it's 75 ohm where all my radio stuff is 50 ohm. However, if cut to the proper length it will act like a 50 ohm cable at the frequencies the antenna is for.

  • coax is near worthless (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Psychofreak ( 17440 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @09:23AM (#54908307) Journal

    Coax is horrible and near worthless as it is mostly non-recyclable plastics, foil and plated aluminum - no solid copper. My scrap yard will take it, but will not pay for it even if I bring in over 100 pounds of the stuff. I dug out 10 different phone and TV coax runs from my lawn a few years ago, pulling out every possible piece of wire just to be told I wasted my time. It was at least satisfying to tie the cable to the truck hitch and slowly drive pulling the cable out of the ground!

    Abandon in place is best if it is not in the way. Remove easily removed sections that are drilled through walls and floors fully exposed, but hidden stuff just leave alone. External wall piercings are best filled with exterior caulk after removing the wire. Next best is cut the wire to the closest anchor point and leave it in the wall so a later installer can easily locate the hole and reuse the hole when replacing the wire.

    TV aerial antenna to hide in the attic, or put onto a pole outside, since you may want local channels, and will need some type of connection so reusing the coax for this application is fairly easy.

    Fab up a J-pole (or large dipole if that is what your receiver requires) for radio from some copper plumbing parts, or from some leftover coax. I get amazing reception with my J-pole with almost every valid frequency having a clear station on my radio. Not bad for some plumbing parts and a bit of wire. I made a J-pole from a piece of network cable before the plumbing parts and it was not nearly as good as 1/2 inch pipe, but was a superior antenna compared to the original stock antenna.

    Phil

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ve3oat ( 884827 )
      Sorry, Phil, but the OP's coax is RG-59 which has a solid copper center conductor and no aluminum foil in the shield, only more copper braid (tinned). It is good stuff. Probably worth more than he realizes.

  • Use the coax as a way to distribute wifi in your house.
    I don't know if this is the best solution, but it's one of the top ones I found when I googled "wifi over coax"

    http://www.dual-comm.com/wifi-... [dual-comm.com]

    • OK, this is extremely clever and intriguing. Has someone here tried this?

      I look at my router and the four antennae coming out of it. If I multiplex one of those antennae all over the house, is that going to reduce the power/interfere with some possible magic noise reduction tech in the thing for my central network? Does spreading things out more than make up for that?

      • By central network here I mean the central torus of the three remaining antennae of the wifi router -- I would expect one of three situations...
        1. Really, you get most of your reception from one, two improves things by 20% or somesuch, the fourth adds just a few percent. You put 4 antennae on your router because it looks good.
        2. It's 25% per. Remove one and you have 75% of your network power.
        3. The router is designed to do clever stuff with 4, and removing one whacks out the whole system such that it's on

  • My home, like many, has a low-voltage panel where the incoming cable signal from the outside world is routed to the rest of the house . All the coax cables from every room in the house are connected to a splitter here.

    The trick, though, is that cables run signals in either direction. When I ditched Comcast, I put an antenna (Clearstream 2V) in an upstairs room facing towards the broadcast towers. I added an inexpensive signal booster, connected this to the coax wall jack, and then in the low-voltage panel t

  • MoCA (Score:3)

    by mystik ( 38627 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @10:01AM (#54908409) Homepage Journal

    Get yourself a few of these:

    https://www.amazon.com/Actiont... [amazon.com]

    (They can be sold in single packs)

    And you can use that coax to save you the trouble of pulling CAT5/6 to parts of your house.

    • At that price ($106 each), It might actually be CHEAPER to run CAT6...

      • It's 106 for a 2 pack.

        Also, you wouldn't need many of them, just 1 for each terminal, and then hook it up to a Ethernet switch or maybe a wifi range extenders.

  • If you (or anyone else wondering) still need to run ethernet between rooms where you haven't got CAT cable, get a couple a DirecTV DECA for each end that needs an ethernet connection (make sure to get the power supply with each - you'll need them) and connect that to the coax cable.

    Works great to get ethernet where you might not be able to pull in proper ethernet cable, and still provides decent speeds.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Sebby ( 238625 )
      Forgot to add that these are readily available on ebay for cheap (much cheaper than dedicated coax->ethernet conversion boxes).
  • Take it out to the curb, burn off all the old insulation, and recycle the copper. You can use old motor oil and a tire if it's the flame resistant type. Be sure to check with local and state authorities before attempting to do this to make sure you comply with all laws and regulations.

  • I've often thought about trying to directly route wifi signals over coax, but coax doesn't work so well up in the Ghz range, and you still have the impedance difference and extremely abnormal gain to compensate for. Besides that, digital audio or MoCA ethernet probably remain the most viable options.

  • 75ohm coax is the perfect thing for running spdif digital audio over.

    if you ever want to have high-fi sound send to remote room, spdif over coax is the way.

    don't go thru amps, though; the catv amps are not useful and could mess up the audio signal.

    and coax is better than toslink fiber; the fiber is not fddi or aqua OM grade glass fiber and the toslink plastic is junk. it won't pass more than 96k samplerate where coax can go 192k and beyond.

  • In many places, commercial firecode requires old [plenum] wiring to be removed as a fire hazard. Houses are more combustible and wiring adds little load, so it is usually your choice.

    You could leave a good star network with head-end in place -- a future owner might want satellite system. Steal a run if the line makes a good pull-string to an otherwise difficult drop. But you might want to cut'n'seal some of that horrible outside surface-run. At least ground it well because that stuff is a lightning magn

  • You can put voice, video and data over it at a blistering 45mb/sec

  • There is a lot of bandwidth in those cables...

    Like a lot...

    But I don't know what else you could use it for other than for SDI.

    I'm sure you could use it for data or as a replacement for RJ45, but still... I don't think that would be easy.

  • TV? (Score:2)

    by rnturn ( 11092 )
    We bought an antenna at Radio Shack and a line amp, installed them in the attic, and used the coax to avoid paying AT&TCast whatever they're charging a month. Sure, RS isn't around any more but a local hardware store or electronics supply house will have these items. We can pick up more OTA signals than we have the time to watch. Any so-called `gotta-see' shows we can get at the library or video store (yeah, they're still around).
  • Automatic dependent surveillance – broadcast [wikipedia.org]. It is more benign than it sounds: just spend your days keeping an eye on your local air traffic (the transponder-equipped kind).
  • The copper price is high enough that homeless people steal copper wires, roofs and even break into live transformer stations, so you might get yourself some buck for the wires by selling to a recycling scrapyard that in turn sell copper by the ton to smelters. And you'll do something to the environment, too.

  • ideas for coax (Score:4, Informative)

    by Alan R Light ( 1277886 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @12:58PM (#54909205)

    To begin with, consider the quality of the installation. As others have noted, if what you have is cables run in a crawl space or basement and poking up through holes drilled in the floor by the baseboard, your best bet may be to simply pull it out and seal up the holes. It will be easy to replace if necessary. If you have a properly done system with the cables going into the wall and out through a wall plate, why not keep it? A future owner may like it. You can always put blank plates on the boxes if you find the CATV plates distracting.

    Anyway, other possibilities for coax cables:

    First, by having coax cables in place, you are already prepared for putting a cable modem anywhere the cable runs. This depends on the house, but if you want to be able to have a central location for a single router (wireless or not), you can put everything together in one spot where it is easy to maintain. For instance, for one of my sisters I found a suitable out-of-the-way spot in the middle of her house where I could have power, cable, ethernet cables, and telephone lines all come together in one spot (she has a VOIP telephone), all together, making it easy to reset anything that needs to be reset without having to go into anyone's bedroom, accessible at any time to anyone who needs to work on it, with a central location for the wifi so one router covers the whole house, etc. This would not work so well if I had simply left the cable modem/router in the corner of the house where the cable comes in.

    Second: so, you aren't using the incoming cable for anything - not for cable TV, not for broadband, not for satellite TV - well, do you still have a DVD player or a DVR or something? If you hook this up in a central location, you can just use one for multiple TVs around the house.

    Third: I'm not sure what CCTV uses these days, but that might be a possibility if you want to hook up a baby monitor or something.

    Finally, as others have said - depending on how this was originally wired, it might be useful to keep the cables in place to pull in something new at a later date. Again, depending on the set up, you might want to leave everything in place, or you might want to cut out a bunch of a rat's nest of wires and just leave sections where it would be difficult to pull in something new.

    That might not give you much to work with. The cables themselves are decent signal conductors, but the problem is that there just isn't much in the way of making a good connection to them other than what they were designed for. Otherwise you might be able to repurpose them for anything from a telephone line to a doorbell.

  • I would leave the cable in place. If you ever install an outdoor or attic TV antenna, then the coaxial cable will make it easy to get the signal to multiple rooms. Many people still want cable hookup in every room, so it is good for resale value.

  • Is an ITU.T standart that allows high speed networking over thelephone twisted pair, electricial cable AND tv Coax with Similar Phy and LLC and MAC.

    This has many uses:

    Reduncancy for your Cat6 network
    Put your low speed gear in that network and reserve the Cat6 for highe(r/s) speed gear.

    Or, as other posters said, leave it be, for if you sell the house latter on, you do not know if the new owner may want to have coax everywhere

